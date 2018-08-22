Home Depot - Buy Before The Next Breakout

It has been a while since I wrote my last article about Home Depot (HD). In November of 2017 I wrote that Home Depot is a great company to benefit from the strong economic trend. In this article, I will explain why I believe that this is still the case and why the current sideways trend is a great buying opportunity in a strong housing market.

Another Solid Earnings Beat

Home Depot's second quarter was another record breaking quarter. EPS hit an all-time high at $3.05 which is up 36% compared to one year ago and much higher than expected by Wall Street analysts. Note that the company has beaten earnings every single time since the economy bottomed in Q1 of 2016. And even during the period of slow economic growth in 2015 the company managed to beat earnings over and over again.

That said, total sales also beat estimates. Total sales came in at $30.5 billion versus expectations of $30.0 billion. The year-on-year growth rate came in at 8.4%. The graph below shows the real strength of the current sales and earnings trends. Not only is the trend as strong as ever, we are even seeing an acceleration. Additionally, we once again see that the US outperformed total sales. US comps added 8.1% while total company comps increased 8.0%.

Moreover, the company's profitability also rose to a new all-time high. Operating margins are currently at 16.09% versus 15.9% one year ago. This is quite remarkable given the strong input inflation from rising wages, materials and transportation costs.

Going forward, the company has raised its expectations across the board. Full year EPS is expected to come in at $9.42 versus previous expectations of $9.31. Comparable store sales growth is expected to hit 5.3% which is 0.3 points higher than previous expectations while total sales are expected to come in at 7.0% versus previous expectations of 6.3%.

So far so good, but that's not the full story why I remain bullish. Yes, the company has proven once again that it is able to exploit a strong economic trend and turn this into strong bottom line growth and higher profitability ratios. However, that's not everything.

A Short Break Before The Next Leg Higher

One of the indicators I have used in many Home Depot articles is the total value of retail sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies. Even though Home Depot has a massive product portfolio which goes well beyond the few items I just listed, there is no denying that these products capture the DIY market very well. One of the reasons why Home Depot is doing so well is the reason that home prices are soaring. Home equity values are massively improving which encourages people to invest more in their homes. Retail sales confirm this. Building materials, garden equipment and supplies have been in a steady uptrend since the return of the consumer in 2011/2012.

Adding to that we see that retail sales have not gone anywhere since Q4 of 2017. Even though this might be a bit exaggerated, we see that the year-on-year growth rate has dropped to the lower bound of the growth range that started in 2011 (graph below). This has happened at least 3 times since 2012 both during strong and weak economic times. Every single time, this was followed by at least 5% growth over the next few months and a strong stock price appreciation.

I believe that this pattern is going to repeat itself because the economy is doing quite well. Homebuilding stocks are cheaply valued as I discussed in this article given that leading housing indicators like building permits (graph below) continue to grow despite performing quite poorly in June.

Home Depot is still a rock solid buy. The company revealed tremendous second quarter results and raised guidance across the board. We can/should also expect these record results to continue over the next few quarters as leading housing indicators like building permits continue their uptrend while retail sales indicate that the sideways trend of Home Depot's stock might be over.

The graph below shows this quite well. The Home Depot stock price has gone nowhere since January of this year which might change given that the stock is currently trying to break out.

I believe that skepticism will turn into positivity as traders realize that housing is not that bad at all. Every single quarterly home building earnings report I studied did mention a positive view when it comes to the US economy as a whole. Home Depot is no different. The company will continue to do well in the quarters ahead. And even the valuation is still interesting. The current PE is at 22.7 while the forward PE is at 19. The PEG ratio is at 1.52. These values are not low by any means. However, they suggest that traders are willing to pay a little more for a company that has proven to be a real outperformer when it comes to the stock price as the graph below reveals.

That said, I expect that Home Depot is going to break out which will result in a stock price of $220 over the next 3-6 months. I also expect that the ratio spread between Home Depot and the S&P 500 will continue its uptrend. There are not many quality stocks like Home Depot on the market and the current sideways trend offers a tremendous buying opportunity before the momentum buyers start buying the next breakout.

