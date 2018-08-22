PepsiCo Buying SodaStream - Rationale Behind The Deal

Pepsi can either kill to brand to get rid of a competitor or grow it to new heights.

This morning news came out that PepsiCo is acquiring Sodastream, known for it's carbonated water makers, in a deal worth 3.2 billion USD.

This comes shortly after SodaStream's massive earnings beat (News). With SodaStreams market cap standing at 2.95 billion USD before the offer, the premium that Pepsi is offering is "only" a 11% premium on the latest share price, yet when looking at the massive pop the stock had recently, the premium is 67% on the stock price before the earnings announcement.

Considering that SodaStream's management must have been aware of the earnings beat and revised guidance they were about to publish, it seems to me that they initially expected $144 per share to represent a higher premium than it does now. In my opinion, management was suprised by the extent of share price increase after the earnings announcement.

With a PE ratio of 32 before the premium Pepsi is paying, this would still not classify as bargain price in my opinion.

SodaStream is growing customer base which will boost profit in the long run

SodaStream is a manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers and is active in more than 45 countries with Western Europe making up roughly 60% of their sales. Western Europe sales grew 28% YoY in the recent half-year period, other regions grew even faster (Asia - 32%, the Americas - 37%).

Their claim is that their products encourage consumers to drink more water, saves them money and is good for the environment as customers can reuse their glass bottles.

The business model is the same model that printer producers have been using for decades now. First, sell the consumer the a starter kit consisting of the carbonated drink maker, an initial bottle of CO2 and some empty bottles and maybe a flavor syrup.

After that, the consumers must buy CO2 refills and SodaStream also offers a wide range of syrups from Cola flavour to organic elderflower to add to the carbonated water.

For this model to be profitable, the user-base that buys the high margin refills & flavours is the lifeblood of the company. Luckily, when looking at their latest full year results we can see that after a slump for a couple of years, the company saw two years in a row where the number of their maker kits sold has increased, indicating a growing user base.

Looking at their latest report it is also shown that the revenue from the maker kits has grown 38%. This should in the long run lead to an increase in the sales of high margin consumables.

Coupled with a reduction in operating expenses profits will see significant earnings growth in the future, with management guiding for a 44% increase in operating profit compared to the previous year.

SodaStream fits into Pepsi's portfolio

For Pepsi, SodaStream is too small to meaningfully move the needle in terms of sales or profit, with 630 million USD TTM sales vs. PepsiCo's 63.5 billion USD in the last year. This equates to roughly 1% of Pepsi's revenue.

However, the SodaStram is growing significantly faster than Pepsi and I wouldn't be surprised if SodaStream was able to double sales within the next 3 years. Furthermore, the company is profitable and cash-flow positive.

But the big question is, how does SodaStream fit in with Pepsi's strategy?

While both compete in the carbonated drinks area, their strategies are profoundly different, where Pepsi sells ready-to-drink products, SodaStream products are prepared at home by the consumer. Yet, with Pepsi's recent push into healthier products (both for their drinks and snack business) it is easy to see how carbonated water fits this new strategy and can be a good counterweight to the legacy soft drink business, that is under fire by changing consumer tastes and proposed sugar taxes by several countries.

Additionally, Pepsi has recently launched a carbonated water of its own, bubly:

At the moment I can see two ways how Pepsi can play this:

Option #1 - Let SodaStream starve and disappear

As bubly is marketed to attract the same market (with the exception of ready to drink vs. make at home), Pepsi could see SodaStream as a dangerous competitor that is going to cost them money in the long run. Despite the push towards healthier drinks, the soft drinks still make more money for Pepsi and due to the sugar content consumers are more likely to consume more compared to carbonated water.

If this was the strategy, this would never be publicly announced, but withholding sales support & the distribution channels for a growing brand that is trying to push into new markets would very well do the trick and kill the brand in the long term.

However, while a company the size of Pepsi can afford spending 2% of its market capitalisation to get rid of a competitor, it's not the greatest use of shareholder funds & just because the competior disappears doesn't mean the competition is gone. Someone else will take SodaStream's place. There are several other companies in the market and with a consumer goods giant like Unilever being on a shopping spree recently, another threat on this front will come up eventually. In my opinion Pepsi has nothing to gain from this strategy.

Option #2 - Use the power of their brands and distribution channel and grow SodaStream

SodaStream is a great addition to Pepsi as it tackles the carbonated water market from another angle and in my opinion this is a great addition to their existing portfolio.

If Pepsi fully commits to growing SodaStream there are countless possibility. Instead of selling a generic Cola-flavoured syrup, why not sell Pepsi or Mountain Dew syrup? Pepsi can use its well-known brands. This has the risk of cannibalising some of the soft drink sales, but the margins of the syrups might be comparable to selling soft drinks, if not higher (+ the syrups don't carry the sugar tax introduced in some states).

Some customers that currently by Coca-Cola or non-branded Cola to conusme at home might also switch to the SodaStream-Pepsi-Cola, driving new customers to the brand rather than cannibalising existing sales.

Of why not replacing other generic flavors with the bubly brand? The look of SodaStream syrup bottles is quite boring and generic, a uniform brand appearance could benefit SodaStream in the syrup market.

Through this, SodaStream/Pepsi could increase the stickiness of its brands. If customers enjoy having certain brands at home to make themselves, they would also be more likely to stick to this brand when they're on the road.

Also, Pepsi is known for the reach of their distribution channels. For a growing brand this can increase their market visibility in a very short amount of time.

SodaStream is a good fit, but the price doesn't excite me

3.2 billion is not a bargain price, but good companies seldom come cheap. I think if Pepsi really commits to SodaStream they could kill two birds with one stone and not only grow their "Better for you" / "Good for you" brands but also enter a whole new market with the at-home system SodaStream provides. In that case Pepsi could prove acceptable.

Additionally, with the acquisition of Quacker Oats, Pepsi has proven that they are capable of integrating a company into their organisation, even if it has a slightly different business model.

One wild card is that this is most likely still Indra Nooyi's deal, but I doubt her designated successor will drastically change the direction of the company and continue the path of building up a healthier / less soda-focused portfolio.

As an existing shareholder, I am optimistic that this deal will add shareholder value, yet this news is not a catalyst for me to add new shares.

