A.H. Belo Gets Interesting Again

The question is what the business is worth - and more importantly, how the story can and will play out.

Meanwhile, AHC stock has fallen about 20% since that Q1 report - but the enterprise value, depending on the calculation, has dropped about 55%.

The current state of the operating business for Dallas Morning News owner A.H. Belo (AHC) can be summed up by the lead-in to the company's Q2 release:

Those two bullet points essentially are all of the good news in the quarter. The owner of the Dallas Morning News managed to slash costs enough to keep profits reasonably intact, and digital subscriptions rose. Everything else seemingly is headed in the wrong direction; even stretching the definition of 'good news', there really wasn't a third bullet point to add.

Admittedly, the Q2 numbers were better than in a disastrous Q1 that led me to exit my stake in AHC. But the report still can't be classified as positive . The print business unsurprisingly is fading away. The digital business - built out by two acquisitions - was supposed to offset print declines. Not only is that not occurring, but digital revenue has plunged in the first half. With operating expense cuts likely to hit bone at some point soon, the overall business looks like it's in real trouble.

But there's more here than just the business. The market saw the same thing in Q1 as I did - and AHC has pulled back to a point that the fundamental case has changed materially. In fact, with a market cap right around $100 million at a current price of $4.50, the operating business is priced as one of the company's least valuable assets - and looked at in a certain light, being valued at zero. In theory, that's far too cheap, even given the struggles. The big question at the moment is how this might work in practice.

The Business Is In Trouble

The bull case for the newspaper business over the past few years has been based on the idea that revenue and profits will shift from print editions - sales of which are in a secular decline - to digital services. Like larger regional operators like McClatchy (MNI) and New Media (NEWM), A.H. Belo tried to move to marketing to local businesses to offset recapture the declining spend by those customers on newspaper advertisements. It acquired an 80% stake in DMV Holdings in 2015, and the remainder in 2017. That business offered local marketing services, SEO, and direct mail and promotional products. Speakeasy (70% stake created in 2012 through a JV, remainder purchased last year) provides social media and content marketing services, and the Connect unit focuses on programmatic advertising.

At the same time, A.H. Belo sold off its newspaper portfolio, with the Riverside, California Press-Enterprise sold in 2013, The Providence Journal sold in 2014 (to New Media) and the Denton Record-Chronicle (Denton is a smaller city located north of Dallas) divested last year. The company also monetized real estate, including parking lots in Dallas and parking lots and land in Providence, and moved out of its old downtown headquarters into a new building. The strategy was to slim down, create a rock-solid balance sheet, and prepare for the shift of SMB marketing from print newspapers to digital media.

As has been the case throughout the industry (a key reason why I'm short NEWM, and intrigued by the short cases for other stocks in the sector), the strategy didn't really work. Digital circulation increases are coming nowhere near offsetting print declines. Per the Q2 call, digital-only subscriber revenue grew 46.5% year-over-year - a roughly $300,000 increase. That only offset about 20% of the decline seen in the print business, as circulation revenue overall dropped 6.1% to $17.9 million, per the 10-Q. In recent years, the DMN has managed to keep circulation trends reasonably stable through price increases (revenue down 3.4% in 2017, and 4.7% the year before), but a 6.8% drop YTD suggests that pricing power is fading and that digital efforts simply aren't enough.

That's not even the worst news, though. The biggest problem is that the digital services businesses have collapsed. DMV grew revenue over 50% in Q2 last year, and digital services sales overall rose 40%. In Q2, even backing out the effect of a new revenue recognition standard, digital services revenue fell 20%. (DMV's exact contribution wasn't broken out, but it's the largest component of that unit.) That follows a 19% y/y decline in Q1.

The 10-Q cites the loss of six accounts with "significant pass-through revenue" in Q1 as a driver. In a long discussion on the Q2 call, Tim Storer, the head of Belo & Company (the digital business unit), expressed optimism toward the second half, citing new deals closed that would be onboarded in the second half, and projecting "stronger performance" in 2H. The newer accounts should have better margins, all else equal, and segment EBIT performance wasn't that bad ($378K vs $789K the year before) given the top-line pressure.

But that's not necessarily good news, either. If deleverage is somewhat limited, so is operating leverage, which seems to limit bottom-line growth potential. On the top line, losing six accounts is a major blow (and a number which feels like more than a one-time issue), and, again the deceleration in growth has been enormous over just the past four quarters. Comparisons do ease, which may help. But it's hard not to be hugely concerned about the digital businesses, whose TTM EBITDA has dropped about 25% just in the last two quarters (~$4M to ~$3M).

On the publishing side, the declines are continuing - which isn't much of a surprise - but may be accelerating as well. Print and digital advertising fell 15% in the quarter even backing out the Denton sale and the accounting effect. Per the Q, retail advertising dropped by almost 25% y/y, and on the call management cited a lost contract with a national grocery chain which cost ~$1 million (over four points of growth). The problem is that those one-time effects aren't reversing. Pretty much every retailer seems to be discussing a shift to digital advertising on their conference calls - but they're advertising with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) unit Google, Facebook (FB), and Twitter, not necessarily the DMN website. As noted, circulation revenue looks like it might be breaking as well.

Cost-cutting kept profits afloat in the quarter; the company's adjusted operating income figure (which is what most companies call Adjusted EBITDA) only dropped 3.4% y/y, or about $100K. That is a notable improvement from Q1, when the company's adjusted loss nearly tripled, rising $1.6 million y/y. Trailing twelve-month EBITDA remains just shy of $10 million; guidance on the call for $1.2 million in cash taxes and $5.7 million in capex ($3.7M already spent, $2M guided for 2H) suggests free cash flow of $3 million on a normalized basis.

But how long do those EBITDA and cash flow figures stay positive barring a significant change in trajectory for digital services? It does feel like the story here is starting to break. Belo & Company may just be too small to compete as a standalone entity, or it may be that the customers requiring its services aren't particularly good customers (larger, growing, and/or more successful clients can or eventually will do much of that work in-house). Circulation revenue declines have to accelerate at some point, as pricing increases can't keep on forever. Print advertising - particularly high-margin preprints and classifieds - is in a secular decline that won't end. On the cost side, the DMN simply can't keep cutting opex 13% a year, as was the case in Q2 (again, excluding the effect of revenue recognition changes). Even newsprint pricing increased 20% y/y (owing to tariffs).

Consolidated EBITDA margins on a TTM basis are about 4.5%; once they get to 3% or so, the business's cash flow probably is gone, between the Texas margin tax and capital expenditures. And so there is real question about the future of the operating business here, even with Q2's profit and cost numbers much better than those of Q1.

And Yet...

Indeed, the market as a whole appeared to see the same thing I did, particularly after Q1:

source: finviz.com

But the reason that AHC looks interesting again is that the decline is much more material than the chart suggests. Moving from $5.20 to $4.53 is only a 13% move in terms of market cap - about a $15 million loss of market value. But AHC has $57.6 million in cash on the books and a headquarters building for sale, which new CEO Robert Decherd reiterated on the call had a "baseline" valuation of about $30 million. (NOLs should cover tax implications of the sale.)

In the course of that move, then, pro forma for the headquarters sale AHC's enterprise value was basically halved. And so we're back to the bull case that led me to pick up the stock a little over a year ago at a similar price: AHC is trading pretty much at its liquidation price, with controlling shareholders that are incentivized and a history of paying out special dividends.

At $4.53, the market cap is $101 million, fully diluted. Backing out cash and the HQ gets to about $14 million in enterprise value. That in turn implies a 1.4x EV/EBITDA multiple for the operating business - and something like 4.7x normalized FCF.

But there are two other aspects worth considering. The first is that AHC has a pension liability on the books, carried at $20.9 million as of the end of Q2. But I'd argue that at this point, that liability could be zeroed out. CFO Katy Murray said on the Q2 call that there would be no required pension contributions for the next decade. In past commentary (see the Q2 2017 call), Murray estimated that a quarter-point increase in the discount rate would reduce the liability by $10-$12 million. And the carrying liability already has come down almost 10% just in the first half (by $2 million-plus) without any contributions.

The other asset not mentioned is the company's printing facility located in Plano, Texas. Decherd did say in the Q&A of the Q2 call that "I don't think I would put [monetization of that asset] in a model in the near to intermediate term". AHC still is printing both the DMN and for commercial customers (and printing, distribution, and other accounted for over 10% of 2017 revenue), so it's not going to shutter that facility any time soon. But Decherd did admit that the printing facility was "a piece of real estate that ultimately will be valuable to us". And that real estate currently is assessed at $16.8 million according to Collin County records.

And so an investor can make a pretty reasonable case that AHC is trading basically at liquidation value, or what should be a floor even ignoring the operating business:

Cash $56.7 million Headquarters $30 million Printing Facility $16.8 million Cash Pension Expense $0 Total $103.5 million Price Per Share (22.436M fully diluted) $4.61

The Practical Problems

Now, as any good value investor knows, a 'floor' on paper isn't a floor in practice. But the good news is that AHC has a history of returning capital to shareholders, as part of a philosophy which Decherd seemed to reiterate on the Q2 call. Decherd and former CEO Jim Moroney control the company through a dual-class system, and combined own almost 12% of shares (Decherd 7.3%, Moroney 4.6%). They are incentivized at least somewhat to focus on shareholder value, and with Moroney retired and Decherd 67, the idea of AHC deciding to veer off course seems slim. Notably, talk of an additional acquisition on the digital side has quieted, with no mention of it on the Q2 call - Decherd's first since returning to the CEO spot he left in 2012.

And, again, this is a company that has shrunk, not grown. Decherd probably only wants the job for a few years, after spending his away time trying to build parks in downtown Dallas. It seems exceedingly unlikely that AHC is going to go out and buy more newspapers, trying to execute a New Media-style roll-up. So the deep value bull case at $4.50 is that a) management isn't going to blow the money and if a) is true then b) shareholders really can't lose here.

Admittedly, it might take 5-10 years for the company to admit defeat and sell the Plano facility. In the meantime, the operating business still should wring out a few million more in cash flow (at least in coming quarters/years, depending on traejectory). Meanwhile, comparable transactions in the newspaper space suggest the DMN could fetch a price well above what EV/EBITDA or P/FCF multiples might suggest. As I've pointed out before, New Media paid $47.5 million for the Austin American-Statesman - whose circulation of 85,000 is about 40% that of the DMN. Other mid-sized papers - including the Palm Beach Post and the Columbus Dispatch - have received similar valuations in recent sales (and AHC got $46 million for The Providence Journal).

Take care of the downside, then, and the upside will take care of itself. But the stumbling block to the theoretical SOTP value here is rather large, in terms of the practical issues facing AHC at the moment:

1. It's not at all clear that AHC wants to sell the DMN.

Decherd and Moroney are in charge here, and they come from the Dealey family (for whom the infamous Dealey Plaza is named) that founded the paper in 1885. Decherd himself basically rescued the paper in the 1970s, and built Belo Corp. (the TV side of which was sold to Gannett (GCI) in 2013 after splitting from AHC) after joining the board of directors at the age of 24 and rising quickly through the ranks.

Both men are incentivized, to be sure, with roughly $12 million in shares between them. But the two also owned nearly 7 million Belo Corp. shares - valued at almost $100 million at the $13.75 cash price paid by Gannett and each have made many millions in salary and bonuses from both companies over the years. In that context, the incentive of $12 million in stock, weighed against family loyalty and decades of service, is perhaps less than it might seem.

Meanwhile, as a fellow investor pointed out to me, Moroney forfeited a multi-million dollar change in control clause in leaving. That in turn suggests a sale isn't on the table near-term. At the same time, the return of Decherd, at 67, at first seemed to suggest a higher possibility of simply selling AHC. A company planning for the long-term would seem likely to hire someone younger - and, in particular, someone better-versed on the digital side than Decherd, who left the paper in 2012 at a very different time for the industry (and before DMV, in particular, was acquired). But AHC does have unit presidents who are much younger. DMN general manager Grant Moise is age 42 and Belo & Company head Storer is 43 (at least as of the most recent proxy). There's a bench here that could allow AHC to go it alone if that's what Moroney and Decherd decide to do.

2. It's not at all clear that there's a buyer.

As Moroney himself pointed out on the Q1 call, New Media - who was the purchaser for all of the $40 million-plus comps listed above - hasn't shown any interest in large metro papers. As D Magazine argued in 2016, a local vanity buyer would work - but seems unlikely. (The magazine specifically reached out to Mark Cuban to ask if he would consider buying it; the Dallas Mavericks owner replied, "Nope.") That same year, the New York Post reported that Gannett was interested in AHC, but nothing has appeared to come of that interest, and the Post itself pointed out that Decherd was the key decision-maker on the AHC side.

3. The digital business creates a complication.

Meanwhile, the digital business may be a further impediment to a sale, particularly by a larger industry player. Those businesses already have their own similar marketing units intact; some may not see Belo & Company as an opportunity for synergies, but rather a duplicative asset that creates a headache. Gannett's ReachLocal has a presence in DFW, for instance; does a company with a $1.2 billion market cap necessarily need that headache, or even to manage severance pay and other potential obligations?

If a buyer doesn't want Belo & Company (whether a strategic acquirer or a civic-minded Dallas citizen), what exactly can AHC do with it? It can't really stay on the public markets with $3 million in EBITDA (and likely less assuming it would have to bear some corporate costs currently allocated to the publishing business). I wouldn't think Decherd and Moroney would want the business. It could be sold - but with very little leverage from a negotiating standpoint, and a likely thin pool of buyers. That's doubly true if 2H performance doesn't improve.

4. The board's options actually are pretty limited.

The third issue here goes to the larger problem: AHC doesn't have nearly as many options as one might think given its pro forma cash is about 85% of its market cap. AHC has paid special dividends with the proceeds from past real estate sales (two payments totaled $3.75 per share in 2014, for instance). But its market cap is $100 million. Can the company really distribute $50-$60 million - still leaving $25-$35 million in the bank, which should be plenty - and leave itself with a $40-$50 million market cap? At that point, it has to start at least considering the possibility of needing to do a reverse split if it distributes more cash and/or its share price slips down toward $1 from a pro forma +/1 $2. (Bear in mind that AHC lost more than $1 per share in value in just the past few months, and from here the newspaper industry looks like it's one recession away from complete collapse.)

Share repurchases create the same shrinking market cap issue (albeit with less risk of a reverse split) and thin trading volume makes a large buyback potentially unwieldy (and likely time-consuming). A major acquisition seems unlikely and unwise. There's obviously no way to do a spin-off or split.

The options here pretty much look like staying independent and issuing something like a $1-$1.50 special dividend next year - or selling the whole thing. (Obviously, the first can happen before the second.) And that changes the calculation quite a bit.

Because I'm not sure Decherd and Moroney want to sell. Nor am I convinced that they would - or should - see the upside in selling. Is an incremental $5 million or so in gains (~40% above the current ~$12M value of their stake) worth giving up the business that's been in the family for 133 years? Is it worth ceding control of the paper that Decherd, in particular, has been credited as saving, and that he led as Dallas transformed from being the "City of Hate" into a fast-growing cosmopolitan metropolis? Perhaps to many investors it would be.

But given that we know that the two men combined have earned well into the nine figures in salary, bonuses, and stock sales over their respective careers, $5 million isn't a lot. Yes, there's fiduciary duty and all that, but if the two cousins don't want to sell, AHC isn't getting sold. (To be clear, I don't mean this to be accusatory in any way - or to argue that not executing a sale is a violation of fiduciary duty. Rather, I'm trying to highlight the fact that there are considerations here beyond cold-blooded financial incentives. That's just a fact of life.)

And if AHC doesn't get sold, I'm not sure how that theoretical value gets realized - because the company's size and the valuation of the operating business both limit the options relative to capital allocation. Without a sale, capital gets returned slowly at best, and between taxes on dividends and the time value of money the excess theoretical value here probably gets eaten up.

What To Do, What To Do

So AHC really is an interesting stock at the moment. I do think there's a very strong case that an investor has a thin, thin likelihood of actually losing money here. Barring a major acquisition, which I see as highly unlikely, it would take at least two of the following: a notable miss in terms of the estimated value of the old headquarters; reasonably significant and multi-year cash burn in the operating business (ie, management just stubbornly refusing to believe that a turnaround isn't possible - which seems unlikely given how aggressive the company has been the past few years); and/or a material change in calculating the cash liability for the pension.

Realistically, with $100 million-plus in cash and real estate here, and a conservative management team that a) returns capital to shareholders and b) has shown no desire or any strategic rationale for M&A (beyond past talk about a digital buy), in even a bearish scenario here AHC is something close to "dead money". Even Moroney's past M&A talk concerned filling in the portfolio - of businesses acquired for less than $25 million. The likelihood of material value destruction through an acquisition is fleetingly small.

And maybe that's good enough. Again, the downside is taken care of, and there's optionality to the upside. It's even possible that the tough first-half on both sides of the business is accelerating the realization by the board and management that the business model won't work longer-term. To be clear, I don't think Decherd is there yet. But if the digital business doesn't pick up in 2H, that conclusion may become unavoidable rather quickly.

In the meantime, an investor can buy AHC at $4.50, and just tuck it away. A 7.1% dividend yield brings in some cash (even if some of it is coming from the cash balances, not free cash flow, and so isn't necessarily accretive to our model) and perhaps one day the stock jumps to $7-8 when management finally decides to exit. (That would require the operating business to be valued at $72-$94 million - a bit high, perhaps, but against mid-tier comps the DMN could get $75M+ from the right buyer, and the digital business probably has some value.)

I'm not quite ready to jump back in again - and I'm certainly in no rush. I don't think a transaction is coming down the pike in the second half of this year at the absolute least. Decherd said on the Q2 call the HQ sale - a potential catalyst, particularly if the price comes in higher than expected - might slip into 2019. I'm happy to wait and see if AHC doesn't slip even further.

But I'm intrigued - and most value investors should be as well. Even with struggles in the operating business, there's an interesting bull case here. Worst-case scenario is basically opportunity cost; best-case scenario is likely 50% upside, and maybe a touch more if the digital business does rebound in 2H or some crazy oil billionaire takes a shine to the DMN. And the good news is that even those operating struggles continue, at this point, they're already pretty well priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.