Dunkin' Brands: Upside Limited, Lower To Hold

Recent run in price has caused valuations to get too high for our taste - limited upside makes an investment much less compelling.

Dunkin' Brands reported solid Q2 results, beating estimates on both their top and bottom line - despite this, upside isn't as compelling as before.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) recently reported earnings a few weeks ago, beating estimates across both the top and bottom line. In addition to launching new menu items, and a sturdy demand for coffee in the U.S., the company appears to be focusing on key geographies with rapidly growing middle-class populations.

Results were good, although some areas - such as the Baskin-Robbins segment - are lagging, and at today's valuation the bull case is just less compelling than before. As a result, we would take some money off the table as shareholders, and wait for a pullback in valuation before buying anymore shares if a prospective shareholder.

Revenue Outlook

Dunkin' reported Q2 sales of $351 million, which topped the analyst consensus of $342 million - a 2.6% beat, and up 4.9% from the same quarter last year. Same-store sales in the U.S. grew by 1.4% year-over-year (y/y), although the company's Baskin-Robbins business only squeezed out SSS growth of 40 basis points since the same quarter last year.

Going forward, the company's performance should be relatively stable. From a macroeconomic standpoint, the demand for coffee remains healthy; some argue that an economic downturn would pressure Dunkin's RTD coffee products and premium drinks. While we agree that sales in these areas would certainly be impacted, the company's CPG segment could help dampen this, with help from Dunkin's home coffee products (coffee beans, grinds, etc.).

Aside from this, there are several areas which we see some untapped potential in - however, whether this value will be realized is questionable. One of the key points on the call was the company's lagging ice cream business, which operates under the brand Baskin-Robbins. The result? Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and shifting over to frozen yogurt and fruit-based menu items.

We feel that Baskin-Robbins could take advantage of their consumer base, and pivot; i.e., make a strong effort to push health-centered menu items, expand their product offering, and cut back on what's not working. Although the BR line is not the primary revenue driver for the company, it is certainly a key component and should not be neglected. Some may argue that margins may feel pressure as a result, although in the long-term this could be adjusted - and it would be much more beneficial than focusing on a lagging segment, with limited potential going forward.

Other areas with potential include Dunkin's investments in emerging markets, which are seeing rapidly-growing middle class populations - which translates well into coffee demand. These regions have been eyed by competitor Starbucks (SBUX), with China being a key target. South Africa is a unique target, with few companies in this space looking there, which could again give DNKN the edge.

Margins

Margins in the quarter were healthy, fairly flat year-over-year. COGS saw a decrease of approximately 100 basis points, although coffee prices would affect this going forward. Coffee prices have placed been sliding for some time now, with analysts claiming that a dry supply in the following year could push prices up by roughly 40%.

However, there are still bets being made on further downside. In our eyes, prices appear to have more upside than downside, and we would be wary of the potential impact on margins, given Dunkin's heavily coffee-weighted COGS basket. On the operating expenses side, the company has been able to manage G&A costs quite well, with labor costs coming in at a low in the quarter.

Management seemed to be proud of this, as rising wages continue to pressure margins in the restaurant industry as a whole. Looking further down the road, management appears to be keeping costs at bay, with the greatest threats in our eyes being labor and commodity costs - both of which would have a minimal impact in the long-term.

Valuation

When comparing Dunkin' Brands to peers, the company seems valued at a premium - yet turns up performance metrics in-line with peers (behind its #1 competitor), with similar growth prospects.

The company trades at ~27x FY18 EPS vs. peers which trade at ~21x FY18 earnings. When factoring out the capital structure, Dunkin's enterprise value is at 18.5x EBITDA, again higher than the peer average/median of 14x/15x. On top of this, the company pays out a dividend yield of 1.92%, nearly an entire percentage point below peers, which average a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Margins aren't anything special, with Dunkin's 19.5% net margin in the past year in-line with the peer average of ~21%. The company's operating margin was slightly higher than peers at nearly 40% vs. the peer average/median of 36%/40%.

With the current run in valuation, we feel that investors should be cautious if buying - owners should perhaps take some money off the table. By year-end, analysts are expecting an EPS of $2.73 - with a 25x multiple, we derive a PT of $68.

We lower our price target to $68 (from $76), and lower our rating to a hold (from a buy).

