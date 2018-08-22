DTN: Still Not The Best Option

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the WisdomTree Dividend Top 100 Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. I continue to remain bullish on the Financials sector, so an ETF that specifically excludes those stocks is not one I could currently recommend. Importantly, the Financials sector is an area that is seeing tremendous dividend growth, which is helping boost the yields of the funds with overweight exposure to that sector. Furthermore, DTN's dividend growth has been in the single digits this year, while other comparable funds are offering double digit growth. Finally, DTN's top sector is Energy, which is an area I am not especially optimistic about, and expect it to contribute to further volatility for the fund as we head in to the final stages of 2018.

Background

First, a little about DTN. The fund is managed by Wisdom Tree and seeks "to track the investment results of high-dividend yielding companies outside the financial sector in the U.S. equity market". DTN currently trades at $91.59/share and offers monthly income with a current yield of 3.15%, based on its last twelve distributions. The last time I reviewed DTN was in May, and I advised investors to avoid the fund. While DTN has seen a pretty solid positive return since that time, it has lagged other popular dividend ETFs, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, DTN has kept pace with the broader S&P 500, which is encouraging. However, the fund has under-performed other dividend funds, and that is concerning. After another review of DTN, this time around I continue to believe better options exist in the dividend ETF universe than DTN, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Dividend Growth Lags Rivals

One of the positive aspects about DTN is its monthly income stream, which sets it apart from the majority of dividend ETFs, which pay distributions quarterly. Furthermore, with a yield in excess of 3%, DTN has an above-average yield considering some of the most popular funds range in the low to mid 2%'s. In fact, the three dividend ETFs I compared DTN to above - iShares Core Dividend Growth (DGRO), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - all fall in that category. Therefore, DTN clearly has the edge as far as current yield is concerned.

However, current yield only tells one aspect of the story. Furthermore, DTN's .5% yield differential does not make up for the total return divergence between it and some of these other funds. But, on top of all that, what really concerns me right now is dividend growth. To me, growth right now is more important than a quarter or half point yield differential. I want to see a fund exposed to companies that are hiking their dividend aggressively because this gives me confidence the fund has the right holdings that will push the yield higher over the long term. To see how DTN compares, the chart below illustrates the current yield, current dividend growth rate, and expense ratio of the selected funds:

Fund Current Yield Dividend Growth Rate (YOY) Expense Ratio DTN 3.15% 9.11% .38% SCHD 2.63% 1.54% .07% DGRO 2.01% 10.39% .08% SDY 2.37% 24.05% .35%

Source: Wisdom Tree, Schwab, iShares, State Street

As you can see, DTN is holding its own, but is falling short on growth compared to a couple alternatives. It is striking that the higher yielding ETFs are actually growing their dividends less. This tells me they may come under pressure as other funds, such as DGRO and SDY, grow their dividends at a faster clip and their yields catch up (all other things being equal).

My takeaway here is, all things considered, DTN offers a fairly attractive yield and it is growing at a reasonable amount. However, we do not invest in isolation, when you choose a particular fund, you want it to be the best possible investment, otherwise you are leaving money on the table. With other dividend funds offering stronger growth, and therefore a more optimistic future yield, I will favor those over DTN for now.

Energy - Dragging On The Fund

When considering DTN, it is important to consider the outlook for the Energy sector, as it is the fund's largest weighting, clocking in over 16%, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Wisdom Tree

Let me start by saying, I personally believe this is a sector that will perform in line with the overall market. I don't except a huge drop, and realistically expect the sector to end the year at a higher level than where it sits right now. While this sounds generally optimistic, I must again reiterate investing in a fund that is overweight Energy is not done in isolation. Therefore, while it may be profitable, it will (in my view) not be as profitable as having long exposure to other, more attractive sectors. This is not a new view, but one I have had since the year began, choosing to go long Financials, Information Technology, and Health Care as my top three sectors. This has worked out year-to-date, as Health Care and Tech are both handily beating he market. Financials, on the other hand, has under-performed so far in 2018, but so has the Energy sector, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

Therefore, while DTN excludes an under-performing sector (Financials), its top sector (Energy) is not driving out-performance either, so the effect has been minimized.

Of course, this is simply a review of past performance. It is probably more important to consider the sector's outlook going forward, when deciding whether or not to dive in to DTN right now. While oil prices have risen over the past few days, the longer term trend this year has been towards lower prices, and this is weighing on the sector's earnings. In fact, Q2 earnings showed Energy as the worst performing sector based on the percentage of companies that reported earnings above analyst projections, according to data compiled by Factset, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Factset

As you can see, Energy is stuck at the bottom of the pack, as the only sector with less than half of its companies reporting above analyst estimates.

While this could present an opportunity for value investors, I believe there is further pain ahead. Energy companies are going to continue to struggle as long as there remains an oversupply of oil in the market. Earlier this month, it was reported that U.S. oil inventories increased by almost seven million barrels, which was a surprise jump that sent oil prices plunging. While the magnitude of the rise in inventory levels took investors by surprise, the fact is stockpiles have been rising for over a year, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the gain itself is not surprising, simply the size of the gain. This type of build-up is surprising in a growing global economy, and it truly speaks to the increased levels of U.S. production, which does not appear to be slowing down, but rather accelerating. This is also contributing to growing volatility in the oil market, which has picked up noticeably over the past few months, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA), as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: EIA

My takeaway here is two-fold. One, I don't see a compelling reason why U.S. production is going to slow any time soon, which will continue to pressure oil prices, along with the share prices of energy companies. Furthermore, volatility is rising, which makes this sector more risky in the short-term. Of course, this presents investors with an opportunity to earn a higher reward, if they are willing to take the risk. While this is certainly a valid reason for entering the sector, it is not the reason why many investors choose dividend ETFs, and it is important for potential investors to consider how DTN will be impacted by these developments.

Utilities - Sell The Short-term Gain

A bright spot for DTN of late has been the Utilities sector, which has rebounded nicely over the past few months, registering gains above the S&P 500. This is surprising, considering the economy is still growing, which would make Utilities unlikely to out-perform. Nonetheless, investors clearly felt this lagging sector was under-valued, and drove it higher over the past three months, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

This also occurred because investors began to revert back to higher yielding sectors, as the Fed kept rates steady during their August meeting, and investors began to question whether inflation figures were indeed high enough to warrant two more rate increases this year.

In my view, however, this short-term gain was fairly speculative, and I feel now is a good time for investors sitting with some profits in this area to take the money and run. To start, I believe both the latest inflation readings and tweets from President Trump about interest rates do not have much of a chance of affecting the Fed target rate for the year-end. And the majority of investors agree with me. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for sentiment on interest rate movements, there is a 62% chance we will see two (or more) interest rate hikes by year-end. This will undoubtedly have an effect on dividend funds, and the utilities sector in particular.

Furthermore, while rising interest rates will likely pressure all bond proxies (such as dividend paying equities), the rising rates will have a disproportionate effect on the Utilities sector for another reason - debt. This is a sector that is traditionally debt-heavy, but current ratios show debt levels well above its peers. For comparison, I have compiled the debt to equity ratios of some select sectors relevant to DTN, which are illustrated in the chart below:

Total Debt to Equity (Trailing Twelve months)

Sector Total Debt to Equity Utilities 343 Energy 46 Consumer Discretionary 33 Financials 119

Source: Fidelity

As you can see, this is quite a large debt burden, and one that be important to monitor as rates rise.

But wait a minute, you say, don't Utility companies mainly have fixed rate debt through bonds? Would that not make them less sensitive to rising interest rates? The answers to these questions take a little bit of analysis. To start with, yes, the majority of outstanding debt within the Utilities sector is from corporate bonds, which carry fixed interest rates and are therefore not subject to short-term changes in the Fed funds rate. In fact, according to data from the Federal Reserve, the percentage of this sector's debt in fixed rate bonds is roughly 88%, so it is a substantial margin. However, that still leaves some room for corporate loans with floating interest rates, which the Fed estimates is around 11%. On the surface, this seems relatively inconsequential, as 11% is the minority of the debt outstanding. Unfortunately, this small amount of debt will have a fairly large impact on the sector because of its low interest coverage ratio. In fact, the Utilities sector is at the bottom of the pack when it comes to interest coverage, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Federal Reserve

Assuming the Fed continues along its projected path of interest rate hikes, this will mean more interest will be due on those outstanding variable rate loans. Given the sector's low coverage ratio, this will likely pressure the sector to find ways to come up with cash. And the rise in interest owed is projected to rise fairly quickly over the next year and a half, as illustrated in the chart below:

Year Estimated Additional Interest Expense (millions) 2018 729 2019 2,063

Source: Federal Reserve

In summary, I am not too concerned with the sector's ability to maintain, or increase, their dividend streams because this is a sector notorious for its safe, reliable yields. However, I am concerned about share appreciation in this sector. When servicing debt becomes more expensive, that will pressure profits and margins, there is no way around this fact. For a sector as indebted as Utilities, this could mean big bucks being paid to service that debt, and investors should expect profits to feel the pinch by year-end, and continuing in to 2019 as well.

Bottom-line

DTN is a fund I have recommended in the past, but not for quite some time. While the fund sports a relatively high, and growing, yield, there are still other dividend funds I favor. DTN's exclusion of the Financials sector no longer makes sense, as the nation's largest banks are registering record profits. Rising interest rates will also be likely to boost this sector, and DTN wil not be able to capitalize on that trend. Furthermore, two of DTN's top three sectors, Energy and Utilities, offer above-average yields, but very real headwinds as we move closer to 2019. I think both sectors have some positives, but believe it is unlikely either one will out-perform the market in the short-term. Therefore, I continue to advise investors find an alternative investment to DTN when considering their next dividend fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, DGRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.