The Bulls Are Still Nowhere To Be Found

On the eve of the longest equity bull market on record, some nervous investors fear the aging bull is near the end of its lifespan. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, however, the market’s internal condition is more reflective of an age-defying young bull market. As we review the leading indicators, the message should become clear that the uptrend in U.S. stocks which began in 2009 still has plenty of life left.

As the remarkable length of the U.S. bull market is something everyone is talking about this week, what’s even more remarkable is the paucity of bullish participants. There is a surprising dearth of bullish retail investors, which is positive from a contrarian perspective. As we’ll discuss here, the lack of widespread investor optimism makes it less likely that the market’s uptrend will stumble in the foreseeable future.

Part of the reason why investors have been less than enthused lately has been the weakness of the emerging markets and the strength of the U.S. dollar. Yet even this recent trend showed signs of reversing this week, at least on a short-term basis. Indeed, stocks found an unlikely ally in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) on Tuesday. As the dollar index fell for the fifth straight session, commodity-related stocks saw big gains thanks to the weaker dollar. Oil stocks and the beaten-down gold mining stocks were among the gainers at the dollar’s expense. But even more important than this were the big rallies in U.S.-listed China stocks and emerging market funds. This was significant in the rally in emerging markets has led to the first time in weeks that the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq was well below 40. Most of the lows of recent weeks have been emerging market funds and ADRs, and a weaker dollar will remove a lot of pressure from this area and therefore improve the near-term prospects for the overall equity market.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile the transportation sector has also benefited from dollar weakness in recent days. This is owning to the sensitivity of the transport sector to the volatility in the global market, which has been exacerbated by the dollar’s strength of recent months. The Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) has made a new yearly high as of Aug. 21 and is in a leadership position versus the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The following graph illustrates the relative strength of the Transports vs. the Industrials and is bullish from a Dow Theory perspective. The Dow Theory asserts that moves in the Dow Industrials should be confirmed by the Transports; even better is when the Transports lead. This in based on the assumption that both Dow groups are dependent on each other and that what bodes well for one bodes well for the other.

Source: BigCharts

Another adjunct to the Dow Theory approach is the market’s breadth. Historically, the strongest bull markets have been confirmed by not only the Dow Industrial and Transportation averages moving in harmony, but also by a rising NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. An upward trending A-D line send the message that more issues are rising than falling. A market undergoing distribution (i.e. selling) can sometimes be disguised when only a few of the biggest market-moving stocks are rising even while the majority of NYSE-listed stocks are falling. This clearly isn’t the case right now as more NYSE issues are advancing than declining on a cumulative basis. Thus we can conclude the market is in strong hands.

Source: WSJ

The Equity Put-Call Index reflects a perfect balance between the bulls and the bears. The 5-day moving average of the put-call index, below, is hovering just above its mean of 0.62. Its current reading is essentially neutral, which means there is neither a surfeit of bullish or bearish sentiment among options traders. This is an ideal condition for where the market is right now and the absence of enthusiasm reflected in this indicator suggests the stock market should continue rising in the near term. Only when the equity put-call ratio falls at least one standard deviation below the mean – which would be a 0.58 reading or lower – should investors watch for selling pressure in the broad equity market.

Source: Index Indicators

Other indicators also reflect a neutral sentiment bias among stock traders and investors right now as well. The CNN Money Fear & Greed Index rose to a recent high of 61 (out of 100) on Tuesday, which is a borderline “greed” reading. However, the previous day’s reading of 55 was neutral and this sentiment indicator has spent several weeks hovering around the neutral part of the fear/greed spectrum. Historically, only when this indicator spends several days well above the 80 level is there reason to fear a market top could be forming.

Yet another indication that investors haven’t yet capitulated to the bull is found in the following graph. This shows the weekly sentiment poll provided by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Each week AAII polls its members to see whether they are bullish, bearish, or neutral on the intermediate-term stock market outlook. In recent weeks the percentage of AAII bulls has been a little below normal, which is surprising given how well the market has performed since April. Last week’s AAII bullish reading was 36%, which again is a bit low given how high some of the major averages are right now. This indicator also tells us that a major market top shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

Source: AAII

Turning our attention to the near-term outlook for the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the 20-day price oscillator for the SPX (below) hasn’t yet returned to an acceptable level for initiating new long positions for short-term traders, though it is getting closer to the ideal level. This indicator is my favorite measure of how “overbought” or “oversold” the U.S. stock market is on an immediate-term basis. The 20-day oscillator on Monday registered a +42 reading, which is basically a neutral reading but still in need of a little more improvement. As previously discussed, a buy signal in this indicator is made only when the 20-day oscillator falls below zero and into negative territory before reversing. The lower the oscillator falls into the negative, or “oversold” zone, the stronger the subsequent reflex rally in the S&P 500 tends to be which follows. Once the 20-day oscillator signals a completely sold out stock market, we should have another entry point for initiating short-term trading positions. For now, though, no new trading positions are recommended since more internal improvements need to be made in the coming days before the market is ready for its next sustained rally phase.

Source: WSJ

A caveat is in order here. While I recommend that investors take advantage of the continued climate I anticipate in the coming months, please be advised there are inherent risks with equity investing. The primary risk to my long-term bullish thesis as I see it would be an unexpectedly sharp, sustained rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which in turn would create a significant headwind for stocks. Investors should therefore always use a conservative money management discipline when investing (such as stop losses on all long positions) and have an exit strategy before buying any individual stock or ETF.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the Nasdaq). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long-term positions, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.