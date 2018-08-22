bluebird bio: Heading To $200 On Pipeline Progress And Potential M&A

Shares have come down from their March 2018 peak despite the absence of company-specific negative news, but are bound to recover due to a number of catalysts until year-end.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focussed on gene therapy, cancer immunopathy and gene editing for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. I believe that bluebird's therapies have the potential to be truly groundbreaking, not only offering symptom treatment, but sometimes even a cure to diseases that previously had no existing treatment or cure. However, despite a stream of positive clinical data and the absence of company-specific negative news, shares have come down from their March 2018 peak. Until year-end, the company is set to publish a stream of pipeline data, which should serve as a catalyst for the stock price. Based on recent acquisitions, it could also be an attractive buyout candidate.

Company Description

bluebird bio, in its own words, is a clinical-stage company committed to developing potentially transformative gene therapies for genetic diseases and T cell based immunotherapies for cancer. The company, based in Cambridge, MA, was founded in 1992 and went public in June 2013 at a price of USD 17 per share. It has since delivered phenomenal returns to investors, closing recently at a price of USD 158.80 - which however is more than 30% below its peak on March 5, 2018:

Pipeline Overview

bluebird's pipeline is focussed on two areas: Severe genetic diseases (Cerebral ALD, beta-thalassemia, and sickle cell disease), and cancer treatments (multiple myeloma):

Genetic Disease Pipeline

In the area of genetic diseases, bluebird is working on two drugs tackling three major indications: Lenti-D for the treatment of Cerebral ALD, and LentiGlobin for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Cerebral ALD is a rare, X-linked and progressive genetic metabolic disease that is generally fatal or severely debilitating. It is caused by mutations in the ABCD1 gene, resulting in toxic accumulation of very long chain fatty acids (VLCFA). bluebird is currently currently conducting its Phase 2/3 Starbeam Study (ALD-102) evaluating its Lenti-D gene therapy. As part of the treatment, patients received a transplantation of their own stem cells, which were modified to contain functional copies of the ABCD1 gene. Interim data published in October 2017 showed promising results: 15 out of the 17 patients receiving the therapy remained alive and free of major functional disabilities over a timeframe of 24 months. The two patients who did not meet the endpoint did so because of withdrawal from the study and a very rapid onset of the disease respectively.

The treatment received US and European Orphan Drug Designation in June 2012 and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in May 2018. The only other treatment option for ALD is a stem cell transplant, which however requires a matched sibling donor, and can bring other complications, such as infections or graft-versus-host disease. The prevalence of ALD is approx. 1:18,000, or about 220 cases per year (at the 2016 US birth rate of 3.95mn.). Prices for gene therapy heavily depend on the size of the patient population, but could be compared with Kymriah's price of USD 475,000 with a patient population of about 300 cases per year. In such a case, revenue from Lenti-D could stand at about USD 105mn. per year if used in all new incidents of ALD.

bluebird's LentiGlobin is currently in trials for the treatment of two indications: Beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Beta-thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder caused by a mutation in the beta-globin gene, causing ineffective red blood cell production leading to severe anemia. Depending on the severity of the disease, patients might require regular lifelong blood transfusions for survival (transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, or TDT), which however bring the side effect of causing a buildup of too much iron in the patient's blood. bluebird is currently conducting the Phase 3 Northstar-2 (HGB-207) and Northstar-3 (HGB-212) trials assessing the effiacy and safety of LentiGlobin in the aforementioned TDT patients. Similar to the ALD therapy, LentiGlobin is received via a bone marrow transplant which is altered via gene therapy to contain functional copies of the beta-globin gene. Results from the Phase 1 Northstar Study (HGB-204) and Northstar-2 (HGB-207) published in June 2018 showed the curative potential of the treatment, demonstrating that 8 out of 10 patients of the HGB-204 were transfusion-free for up to three years after receiving the treatment. In the Northstar-2 (HGB-207) study, 7 out of 8 patients produced normal or near-normal amounts of hemoglobin and were also transfusion-free. However, it should be noted that the studies focus on patients with only one (instead of two) genetic mutations preventing them from producing any beta globin - in a previous study, its therapy proved less successful in patients with two copies of the genetic mutation.

The treatment received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in February 2015. Similar to ALD, the only potentially curative treatment for TDT is a bone marrow transplant, which as mentioned above for ALD, brings issues such as the requirement to find a donor as well as side effects such as infections. Beta thalassemia major affects approx. 1 in 100,000 individuals, which translates to about 40 new cases per year. However, compared to bluebird's other indications (ALD, sickle cell and multiple myeloma), I would estimate the "recurring" opportunity in beta-thalassemia to be comparably smaller, given that a somewhat affordable treatment (blood transfusions and anti-iron treatments) exists, while for example Cerebral ALD currently has no reliable cure. Thus, I would estimate bluebird's treatment to be used in 1/4, or 10 cases per year. If we once again use the Kymriah price tag of USD 475,000 per treatment, LentiGlobin could thus bring in revenues of about USD 5mn. per year. However, significant upside exists if we consider treatment of the approx. 3,250 existing cases (1:100,000 in 325mn. Americans): Even if only 5% of those cases were to be treated, it could translate into revenue for bluebird of more than USD 70mn. per year.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited disease, in which a person's red blood cells have abnormal hemoglobin in them, causing them to "sickle". Sickled red blood cells don't carry oxygen as effectively and can stick together, potentially blocking blood flow in small blood vessels, thus causing severe pain and possibly damage to vital organs. bluebird is currently conducting its Phase 1 HGB-206 trial to evaluate the effect of its LentiGlobin gene therapy, which began in November 2017. The company provided a data update in June 2018, demonstrating that four out of six patients out of one of its patient groups (Group C) achieved to reach the therapeutic target of 30 percent anti-sickling hemiglobin, with the first treated patients (>6 months of follow-up) achieving a percentage of over 60 percent. Notable risks however are the fact that the data is still somewhat early (6 months after first treatment), and the number of treated patients is somewhat small (6 patients).

Once again, the only potentially curative treatment option for sickle cell disease is a bone marrow transplant, bringing the aforementioned issues. Sickle cell disease is a more frequent genetical disease, with approx. 100,000 affected individuals in the US according to the CDC. Given the larger patient population, I would expect pricing to be closer to Yescarta's USD 375,000. If we assume sickle cell disease is as frequent in new births as it is in the general population (0.1mn. individuals divided by 325mn. Americans, or about 0.03%), it would still translate to about 1,200 new patients every year, which could result in an astounding USD 450mn. in sales - once again not including patients that already suffer from the disease, who could also be treated. Treating only 1% of existing cases per year (or about 1,000 patients) would translate to about USD 375mn. in revenue per year.

Cancer Pipeline

For its cancer treatments, bluebird uses CAR-T technology, which uses modified T-cells, called chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-T cells), to provide a cure for patients with certain varieties of blood cancer. For those unfamiliar with the technology, bluebird offers a helpful introduction on its website (alternatively, I can also recommend this short video by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute).

bluebird's lead CAR-T program is bb2121 in collaboration with Celgene for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The Phase 1 study was conducted in 18 heavily pre-treated patients with a median of 7 prior therapies (including at least one stem cell transplant), each receiving a one-time dose of the treatment. The results were outstanding: bb2121 showed an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 94% and Complete Response Rate (NYSE:CR) of 56% in patients with a dose of 150 x106 or higher. bluebird provided investors with a further data update at the 2018 ASCO meeting, demonstrating a median progress-free survival of 11.8 months and an ORR of 95.5% and a CR of 50% in patients with a dose >150 x 106.

bb2121 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA in November 2017. According to the American Cancer Society, approx. 30,000 new cases of multiple myeloma will be diagnosed in 2018. Given that bb2121 might only be used in difficult cases (such as the patients in the study with 3 to 14 prior therapies), I would estimate the therapy to be initially used in roughly 1% of cases, or 300 patients per year. I also assume bb2121 therapy to be priced similar to cancer gene therapy Yescarta (USD 375,000). At this price point, bluebird could potentially bring in about USD 113mn. in annual revenues from the therapy, with potential upside with higher pricing or a larger patient population if bb2121 is also used in earlier cases.

Overall Opportunity

In the following table, I've summarized the aforementioned relevant data in regards to patient population, new cases per year, pricing and the resulting recurring peak revenue per year:

To quickly summarize the assumptions I've made in my research:

The above figure outline bluebird's potential US peak revenue once it reaches the capacity to treat all relevant patients. It does not include revenue outside the US.

Cerebral ALD: Given the nature of the disease, which has no treatment after disease onset, I assume that bluebird's LentiD will be used in every new case of the disease. As the disease is sadly untreatable after its onset, there is no "opportunity" to treat existing cases.

Given the nature of the disease, which has no treatment after disease onset, I assume that bluebird's LentiD will be used in every new case of the disease. As the disease is sadly untreatable after its onset, there is no "opportunity" to treat existing cases. Beta-thalassemia: As outlined above, given that a somewhat reliable treatment for disease-related issues exist, I do not expect all patients to receive the treatment. I estimate that 10 of the 40 new cases per year will receive the therapy, with a significantly larger opportunity for the treatment of existing cases.

As outlined above, given that a somewhat reliable treatment for disease-related issues exist, I do not expect all patients to receive the treatment. I estimate that 10 of the 40 new cases per year will receive the therapy, with a significantly larger opportunity for the treatment of existing cases. Sickle Cell Disease: Sickle Cell Disease is an extremely costly disease for the American healthcare system: Affected individuals are admitted to the hospital six times per year on average at a cost of about USD 24,700, or USD 148,000 per year (not including emergency room visits or medicine cost). Thus, I expect that at 'peak', all new cases (1,200 p.a.) could be treated by bluebird's therapy, as the therapy could 'amortize' after less than three years, providing significant relief to the healthcare system. Once again, a significantly larger opportunity exists if we include the treatment of existing cases.

Sickle Cell Disease is an extremely costly disease for the American healthcare system: Affected individuals are admitted to the hospital six times per year on average at a cost of about USD 24,700, or USD 148,000 per year (not including emergency room visits or medicine cost). Thus, I expect that at 'peak', all new cases (1,200 p.a.) could be treated by bluebird's therapy, as the therapy could 'amortize' after less than three years, providing significant relief to the healthcare system. Once again, a significantly larger opportunity exists if we include the treatment of existing cases. Multiple Myeloma: As outlined above, I expect that bb2121 will be used in the most difficult cases of the disease (3+ previous treatments), or about 1% of the 30,000 cases per year. A larger opportunity exists if bb2121 would also be used in "earlier" cases of multiple myeloma. Both figures are reduced by 50% due to the profit/cost-sharing agreement with Celgene.

As outlined above, I expect that bb2121 will be used in the most difficult cases of the disease (3+ previous treatments), or about 1% of the 30,000 cases per year. A larger opportunity exists if bb2121 would also be used in "earlier" cases of multiple myeloma. Both figures are reduced by 50% due to the profit/cost-sharing agreement with Celgene. For all of the indications, I based the pricing on the pricing of existing gene therapy/CAR-T treatments. Pricing could potentially be significantly higher (e.g. if we look at Spark Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ONCE) rare genetical disease treatment priced at USD 850,000). It could however also be lower given the debate around drug prices - please also see the "Risk and Concerns" section.

Under these assumptions, I estimate bluebird's peak "recurring" revenue to stand at USD 616mn. p.a. The estimated additional opportunity stands at over USD 670mn. p.a, bringing the total revenue opportunity to almost USD 1.3bn. p.a. For the "additional opportunity" it should however be noted that this might be not be recurring forever for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease, as the number of overall patients with the respective disease declines over time.

Financials

Let's take a look at bluebird's most recent Q2 figures:

As of June 30, bluebird had cash and cash equivalents of about USD 334mn., as well as current and non-current marketable securities (US government agency securities and treasuries) for a total of USD 1.123bn. Additionally, the company in July 2018 received further USD 550mn. (before underwriting fees) from a public stock offering at USD 162.50 per share, and received a further USD 100mn. investment (at a share price of USD 238.10) from a recently announced collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). In total, this brings bluebird's cash and cash equivalent position to around USD 2.1bn., more than 20% of its current market capitalization. Another favorable thing to mention is the absence of any outstanding debt (e.g. convertible notes).

Unsurprisingly for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, bluebird is spending significant amounts on R&D and G&A while bringing in only very limited revenues (collaboration, license and royalty revenues):

In the first six months of 2018, bluebird spent over USD 200mn. in cash (net loss of USD 262mn. minus some non-cash expenses, e.g. stock-based compensation of USD 51mn. or D&A of USD 8.2mn.). In 2016 and 2017, bluebird's free cash flow was USD 218mn. and USD 343mn. respectively, and based on the first six months of 2018, one can expect the (negative) free cash flow figure for 2018 to be even significantly larger: I would estimate it to be somewhere around USD 400mn. for the entire year. However, given the significant cash balance and absence of any debt, I have no concern regarding the continuity of bluebird's operations. Management also expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund current operations for at least the next twelve months.

Catalyst Calendar

Until year-end, bluebird has a number of catalyst that could provide some positive momentum to the stock. Unless noted otherwise, they were mentioned by the company in its Q2 filings as second half 2018 anticipated milestones:

Cerebral ALD: September 5, 2018: Data Update for the Phase 2/3 Starbeam Study (ALD-102) and Initial Data for the Ongoing Observational Study (ALD-103)

Beta-thalassemia: H2 2018: Submission of a Marketing Authorisation Application in the European Union for LentiGlobin in patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia in patients with non-β 0 /β 0 genotypes ASH (December 2018): Clinical data from the Northstar-2 (HGB-207) and Northstar-3 (HGB-212) studies

Sickle Cell Disease: H2 2018: Update on clinical development plan and registration strategy for LentiGlobin in Sickle Cell Disease ASH (December 2018): Clinical data from the HGB-206 clinical study

Multiple Myeloma: H2 2018: Initiation by Celgene of Phase 3 clinical study of bb2121 in third line multiple myeloma ASH (December 2018): Submission of bb21217 clinical data from the CRB-402 clinical study in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma



The two major catalyst for bluebird should be the Cerebral ALD data update in early September as well as the series of data updates on Beta Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Multiple Myeloma, all at ASH in December 2018. However, the mentioned update on the clinical development plan on LentiGlobin in Sickle Cell Disease should also not be underestimated, as bluebird might announce a plan that would bring the treatment to market more quickly than investors might currently anticipate.

Assessing the M&A Opportunity

One angle that I think should not be underestimated is the M&A opportunity, or in other words, the chance for bluebird to be acquired by any of the large-cap players in the biotechnology/pharmaceuticals space. A smaller, earlier-stage biotech player, Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) gives a helpful overview of the gene therapy space in its corporate presentation:

The most noteworthy (and most comparable) transaction here is the acquisition of AveXis by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for USD 8.7bn. in April 2018. AveXis, like bluebird, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company is primarily focussed on its product candidate AVXS-101 for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA), recently announcing the first dose of its Phase 3 trial. However, besides the SMA therapy, AveXis' pipeline was actually somewhat limited, with license agreements for preclinical therapies for the treatment of RETT syndrome (RTT) and a genetic form of ALS. More noteworthy, however, is the acquisition price of USD 218 per share, a premium of 72% relative to AveXis 30-day volume-weighted average stock price at the time.

Another comparable transaction is Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) acquisition of Kite Pharma for USD 11.9bn, which was first announced in August 2017 and closed in October 2017. Kite's pipeline is focussed on CAR-T therapies for the treatment of various cancers, such as the aforementioned Yescarta, which is already on the market for one indication, as well as KTE-C19 focussed on multiple myeloma and adult/pediatric acute lympoblastic leukemia. Gilead offered investors a price of USD 180.00 per share, representing a premium of 50% to the company's 30-day volume weighted average stock price.

The final comparable transaction is Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) acquisition of Juno Therapeutics, announced in January 2018. Similar to Kite Pharma, Juno is focussed on CAR-T therapies. Juno's most advanced therapy is JCAR017, a CAR-T therapy focussed on large B-Cell lymphoma as well as various other indications. Celgene's offer price of USD 87 per share presented a staggering 91% premium to Juno's price prior to a Wall Street Journal reporting about the transaction.

What is surprising to me (without conducting further research into either of those transactions) is that Kite warranted a lower acquisition premium than both AveXis and Juno, given that Kite's Yescarta at the time of the acquisition was 'closer to market' than AVXS-101, which is still being developed. Nonetheless, in my eyes, it goes without saying that I would expect bluebird to also warrant such a significant premium in the case of an acquisition. Using a premium of 50% to 90% and my expected neutral case price of USD 175 per share (see in the below section), bluebird could potentially be valued at USD 263 to USD 333 per share. I would find it most likely for Celgene to be the large-cap biotech to eventually acquire bluebird, given the preexisting partnership as well as Celgene's recent efforts to build out its CAR-T and gene therapy business with the Juno acquisition.

The question here, of course, would be whether investors would be willing to sell at the current depressed levels below peak: bluebird's 30-day moving VWAP currently only stands slightly above its current price (at around USD 165), or more than 30% below its March peak. While the aforementioned premiums would still provide upside to investors who bought around the peak, it poses the question to an investor why he or she would sell at a premium to current levels - given that those, in my eyes, are not really warranted.

The Trade Idea

Let us take a look at bluebird's price chart since it went public:

I've tried to outline all major events that moved the stock since inception. However, what I think is most noteworthy is that bluebird's largest declines (September 2015, October 2016 and March 2018) were not driven by any negative company news, but instead driven by sector/market-wide events. In September 2015 and October 2016, the declines were due to Hillary Clinton's comments around drug pricing (after the whole Martin Shkreli affair) and what I assume to have been the expectation that she would win the presidency. The massive decline in March 2018 was driven by a wider selloff in biotech driven by the selloff in tech. However, even though I looked through all major moves, I was not able to find any notable decline that was due to company news (with the expection of public stock offerings).

So what can we draw from this? Notwithstanding possible industry- or market-wide events, such as a selloff due to political topics or another selloff in technology that might also affect biotechnology, I do not expect bluebird to drop any further. Much more of the opposite: If we look at the price chart above, we can see that the market generally reacted favorable to bluebird's clinical data updates, either immediately or over a couple of weeks or months. Thus, a series of favorable data in September (Cerebral ALD) and December (Sickle Cell Disease Beta Thalassemia and Multiple Myeloma) should be able to jumpstart bluebird's stock price after a period of somewhat muted price movement.

Even without the upcoming pipeline news, I would expect a recovery to around USD 170 (the average since the March selloff) to USD 180 (200-day moving average, and also the share price level after the JPM Conference/Juno Acquisition but before the spike to USD 230) as investors start to process the recent positive news (such as Regeneron's investment in bluebird and the FDA decision to loosen oversight of gene therapy development). If we factor in positive pipeline news, I would not find a movement above these levels to around USD 200 unlikely.

Price Target

My price target is based on a 6 to 12-month time horizon. It is split into two parts: The aforementioned expected price targets based on my expectations as explained above, as well as the M&A possibility.

My bear price target of USD 150 is based on bluebird's recent low on August 3. Given the highly positive results so far, I do not expect bluebird to come to ASH with shockingly terrible clinical data. The "worst" case in my eyes would be a data update showing limited usability for Beta Thalassemia, e.g. showing efficiacy only in patients with the aforementioned genetic mutation, and potentially slightly disappointing data for its Sickle Cell/Multiple Myeloma treatments, which basically maintains the status quo. As always, in the absolute worst case, the 'real' bear price target would be its cash value of around USD 40 per share, which however would require clinical trial failure across the board and is thus highly unrealistic. My neutral price target of USD 175 assumes a recovery to the mean around pre-selloff and technical levels. The bull price target of USD 200 is based on a recovery to earlier levels combined with positive clinical data in H2 2018.

For the M&A component, I expect an M&A premium of 70% (in the middle between Kite's premium of around 50% and Juno's premium of around 90%), using a stock price of USD 175 based on my Neutral case. This would value bluebird at USD 297.50 per share or about USD 16.1bn., or a Peak Sales Multiple of 12.5x (based on the aforementioned total revenue opportunity of USD 1.3bn), which is also is in line with Kite Pharma's Peak Sales Multiple of 11.9x (USD 11.9bn. divided by Yescarta peak revenues of USD 1bn. in 2026). I use an M&A probability of 20%: I think this figure could actually be set higher given the attractivity of bluebird's pipeline, but keep it at 20% due to the fact that bluebird could also realistically end up as a stand-alone commercial company over the next two to three years as it begins to bring its pipeline to market.

Thus, we end up with a total price range from USD 150 (bear case, no buyout) to USD 220 (bull case, no buyout) to USD 297.50 (buyout), representing an upside to the current spot price of -5.5%, 38.5% and 87.3% respectively.

Risks and Concerns

bluebird bio bears the usual risks associated with a clinical-stage biotechnology company, including the large amounts of cash required for research and drug trials in the absence of actual revenues, risks around pipeline development, and competition from other biotechnology companies. Given the progress of bluebird's pipeline, its strong cash position, and its differentiation relative to competition (gene therapy as curative option instead of just treating symptoms), I actually deem it as comparably less risky than other biotechnology companies. Nonetheless, pipeline risks persists, as outlined above, for example if it fails to make its gene therapy work for certain Beta Thalassemia patients.

I think the main risk for bluebird bio lays in the nature of its treatments, and the associated challenges to existing healthcare systems. This is exemplified well in the recent discussion around a Goldman Sachs research report about gene therapy: In a world where healthcare systems are already challenged to provide care to every patient, the potential to have a "one-shot cure" is tremendous. As outlined above in my assumptions, treatments that can cure sickle cell disease offer a great return on investment (one-time treatment cost of around USD 375,0000 vs. annual cost of USD 150,000 per year). However, this bears challenges both to healthcare systems and insurance providers (the tradeoff of high upfront cost vs. long-term returns), but also to the companies themselves: The Goldman Sachs Equity Analyst cites Gilead Sciences' treatment for hepatitis C, which achieved cure rates of more than 90 percent, but in return resulted in falling revenues for Gilead as - logically - most patients were cured of hepatitis C. The same could apply for bluebird: If its treatment for e.g. Sickle Cell Disease works, it might one day have the situation that it has no more patients to treat.

Additional concerns are around pricing: Since we only recently started to see the effects of gene therapy, we can not yet estimate if they really are curative for the entire life of the patient, or if they require multiple doses of a therapy over its lifetime - and if this is not the case, it raises the question whether insurance companies will pay for such expensive therapies multiple times, and if they do, whether they will accept the current pricing of USD 375,000 to USD 475,000. Additionally, they might only pay if therapies actually show an effect (as e.g. visible by the Beta Thalassemia study, they might not work for everyone), potentially resulting in upfront cost for bluebird without actually later getting paid for their revenue.

While I expect these issues to be resolved as gene therapy progresses and matures, they still remain a question that cannot be answered right now, but will require some time, thus remaining a risk for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

bluebird bio is a highly promising clinical-stage biotechnology company focussed on gene therapy and CAR-T immunotherapy treatments. Since inception, the company has delivered tremendous progress on a number of indications which previously had limited treatment options, but are now facing not only treatment but potentially a cure. The stock has recently come down from its peaks amid a selloff in the wider (bio)technology sector, even though the company delivered no negative news (or actually the opposite). I thus think the stock is bound for a rebound to USD 170-180, with potentially further upside either driven due to positive pipeline news in September and December, and/or a potential takeover.

