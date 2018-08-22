Malibu Boats' (MBUU) CEO Jack Springer on Acquisition of Pursuit Boats - Call Transcript

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquisition of Pursuit Boats Call August 22, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Wayne Wilson – Chief Financial Officer

Jack Springer – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Michael Swartz – SunTrust

Joe Altobello – Raymond James

Dan Charrow – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Wayne Wilson

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us on this call. This morning we announced that we have reached an agreement to acquire Pursuit Boats from S2 Yachts, which we will be discussing in more detail during this call. A slide presentation for today’s call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. Earlier this morning, we filed an 8-K with a press release, slides and the purchase agreement among other items.

I also want to remind everyone that management’s remarks on this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information considered forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially from those projected on today's call. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them for any new information or future events.

Factors that might affect future results are discussed in our filings with the SEC, and we encourage you to review our SEC filings for a more detailed description of these risk factors. During this call, we will not be discussing or entertaining questions regarding our fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter financial results. We plan to discuss those results on our regularly scheduled earnings call in September.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Springer.

Jack Springer

Thank you, Wayne. This is an exciting day as we announced that we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pursuit Boats for $100 million. Pursuit is the premium saltwater outboard fishing boat brand that was introduced in 1977 by S2 Yachts. S2 and the family, Slikkers family, have done an excellent job nurturing Pursuit by building a quality product with a loyal following.

In the trailing twelve months through June 2018, Pursuit generated $124 million in net revenue and double-digit EBITDA margins. The transaction for Malibu will be immediately accretive to fiscal year net 2019 earnings per share. As we have discussed in the past, we follow a very defined M&A process, which led us to our first acquisition last year, Cobalt Boats. That process has also lead us to Pursuit, which more than meets our acquisition standard of driving shareholder value, fitting to Malibu's strategic model, providing growth opportunities and having characteristics for easy integration into our company.

The acquisition of Pursuit establishes a leadership position for Malibu in one of the largest and fastest-growing segments in the marine industry. It also makes us a key player in the important outboard engine segment, and Pursuit's volume, along with Cobalt's increasing volume, makes MBUU a large purchaser of outboard engines. They have a premium, proven brand further diversifying our product offering. Pursuit is a great fit with our culture and strategy.

And the addition of a fourth brand of fiberglass boats provides us numerous opportunities to leverage our design and operational expertise to create unique opportunities that add shareholder value. Pursuit's product lines consist of 15 models in three categories that all focus on the saltwater outboard fishing market. The categories are center console, dual console and offshore fishing and ranging – with a range from 23 to 43 feet. Pursuit's boats are primary focused on saltwater fishing, but are also equipped for comfortable cruising on freshwater lakes and waterways, and these are becoming a larger customer segment for this type of boat.

The dealer network is well-established and has 40 dealers with an average tenure of 12 years. Like Malibu's other brands, most of Pursuit's volume is sold in the United States with a smaller presence in Canada, Europe and other international market. Distribution is an area of growth as we believe there are markets not currently served by Pursuit.

The combination of outboard boats under the Pursuit and Cobalt brands provides a compelling growth category for us. This is a great transaction for Malibu strategically and for the shareholders of MBUU financially. I mentioned that Pursuit is in a large and growing segment. And as our operational teams come together, we will focus on increasing throughput to grow and capture market share.

To do this, we will apply our playbook to enhance operational capability, efficiency and improvement. We are the best operators in the marine industry, and our capabilities are a competitive advantage that will give Pursuit an edge going forward. Additionally, there are opportunity to apply our vertical integration strategy to generate profit enhancement. And as always, we will look to innovate with Pursuit as we have with Malibu and Cobalt.

I will now turn the call back over to Wayne to give a financial summary of the transaction.

Wayne Wilson

Thanks, Jack. I'm going to take a few minutes and walk you through the basic financial implications of the transaction. As you saw in the press release, and Jack mentioned, the purchase price for Pursuit is $100 million in an all-cash consideration.

We are pleased with the valuation of this purchase price. And additionally, the structure allows for a step-up in the tax basis of the asset, which will provide future cash tax savings that we estimate at a net present value of approximately $10 million.

As Jack said, Pursuit adds another premium brand to our line up that further diversifies and strengthens our product offering. This is a meaningful acquisition. Pursuit will contribute approximately 20% of the consolidated revenue for Malibu. We expect that transaction to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018, and for Pursuit to be meaningfully accretive to EPS during the fiscal year 2019, excluding the impact of purchase accounting acquisition costs.

We'll finance this transaction through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under an amended credit facility that expands our revolver availability by $50 million. At closing, we expect net leverage to be approximately 1.3 times adjusted EBITDA, and we'll then focus on reducing debt as we have in the past.

We're very comfortable with this leverage level as our business generates strong free cash flow. We'll provide more detailed financial information and formalized guidance during our fourth quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call in September and post closing of the transaction. With that, I'll turn it back over to Jack for some closing comments.

Jack Springer

This acquisition is very important for Malibu. It adds another complementary premium brand in a large and fast-growing segment that diversifies our product offering. Pursuit fits our strategic acquisition approach, and it gives us another opportunity to apply our operational expertise to add shareholder value. We are excited to integrate Pursuit into the Malibu family, and we are confident in our ability to do so. We just did it with Cobalt, and we will continue to focus on preparing Malibu for this type of opportunity as they come forward.

We would now like to open up the call to your questions. Operator?

Michael Swartz

Hey good morning guys.

Jack Springer

Good morning.

Wayne Wilson

Good morning.

Michael Swartz

Just I know you're planning to give us all more financial detail around the transaction in a couple of weeks here. But can you maybe give us a sense of just how fast maybe – sorry, Pursuit has been growing the last few years? I'm doing my math correctly, which could be wrong, it looks like this business carries about a mid-teen type EBITDA multiple. Is that the right way to think about it?

Wayne Wilson

Yes. The EBITDA margin, if you're doing your math, it will be a low double-digit percentage. So you have a multiple that's 6.5x multiple – yes, so – on $100 million purchase price.

Michael Swartz

And then the underlying growth…

Wayne Wilson

In terms of growth, this kind of saltwater outboard fishing market has been growing very, very quickly, and they're no different. And the trailing 12-month registration growth as of July was 18% year-over-year, so…

Michael Swartz

And to clarify, that's for the Pursuit brand, was up 18%?

Wayne Wilson

Correct. That's retail, that’s the final data.

Michael Swartz

Okay, great. And then just maybe a little more color, and Jack, I think you mentioned it, on just the distribution opportunity. I remember when you made the Cobalt acquisition, that wasn't necessarily part of the play there. But it sounds like that's more of the – maybe the opportunity with Pursuit. And should we read that to mean you're looking to bring Pursuit more to some of the freshwater markets where your Cobalt and Malibu and Axis brands do extremely well? Or would you be looking to take some of those brands to Pursuit's dealer base?

Jack Springer

Yes, I think, you're reading it correctly, Mike. It is a different dynamic. Every deal is a somewhat different dynamic, and Cobalt didn't have the distribution play Pursuit absolutely does on a couple of different fronts. Number one, if you look at the concentration, they're very saltwater concentrated, so in the southeast and in the northeast. So there are opportunities, I believe, in other saltwater markets. But in addition to that, and you hit on this, it's becoming much more prevalent, is finding that type a boat, center console, dual console, et cetera, in freshwater environments on large lakes. And so that is absolutely an area of opportunity for us.

I think it's a distribution opportunity for Pursuit by itself, and that is in existing additional saltwater market and then the freshwater market. I think there is a strong opportunity to now look at new dealers and combine the Pursuit and the Cobalt, which are both outboards and have different uses. And I think it creates a very compelling go-to-market scenario for a dealer. And then thirdly, I think that the opportunity to expand the dealer network exist as we get the operational capabilities in place.

Now what I mean by that is there has been some limitation on the number of units that could be produced on an annual basis based on the footprint, et cetera, et cetera, and we are already formulating plans to enhance the – our ability to build boats.

Michael Swartz

Okay, great. That’s it for me.

Joe Altobello

Hey, guys. Good morning. Jack, since you talked about expanding the capacity then for producing, I guess I'll start there. How quickly can you do it? And I guess, how much capital are you expecting to put into that plant?

Jack Springer

We're still formulating. I'll let Wayne talk a little bit about Tampa. We don't know that final number, but what we have is an operational footprint of over 200,000 today that's building these boats. And we have 30 acres on site that we will run through the permitting and start building it out. But I think that largely, we're talking about a time frame of anywhere between 12 and 18 months.

Joe Altobello

Okay, great. And then in terms of growth opportunities, you mentioned one of the bigger opportunities, I guess, is gaining share in center consoles. That segment growing, as you know, to 20% or so. Is that the case? And if so, maybe a little more color on the strategy. You've got some meaningful competitors there with Whaler and Grady-White, for example. So just curious how you expect to expand that market share? Thanks.

Jack Springer

I think the market, to your point, is growing fast, and it's getting larger and larger. So there's a natural accretion of additional potential market share there. The others, as you look at – and you mentioned the two key brands, I think, that Pursuit Boat today fares very well against them. And I think the byproduct has been largely not enough of them to be built. We know how good we are from an operations process, and we know how fast we are. And we know that we can create innovations that other people cannot. So I'll – we'll put our competitive advantages up against anybody out there.

Joe Altobello

Okay, great. Thank you, guys. Congratulations.

Jack Springer

Thanks.

Dan Charrow

Hey, guys. This is Dan Charrow on for Brett. Congrats on the announcement. Seems like a great opportunity.

Jack Springer

Thank you.

Dan Charrow

So it seems like this is a family-owned business. Just want to confirm that. And with this good retail momentum for the registrations, I mean, what’s your outlook for this underlying saltwater fish category?

Jack Springer

I mean, it is a family-owned business going back about 42 years, and we believe that, that saltwater fishing market, as we said, is one of the fastest-growing segments up – right up there with the Malibu market that we’re in and then also with the pontoon market segment. We think it will continue. It is a demographic that’s very similar to Malibu and Cobalt, so you’re talking about a high-wage-earning individual that has a passion for what they’re doing, which is saltwater fishing or fishing in general.

And so a lot of the same interest and demographic that exist with Malibu and Cobalt exist in this particular segment. And I think with the economy doing what it’s doing, and a lot of the things that I’ve talked about before, the consumer confidence, the low unemployment rate, all of that just is going to factor into a continued growth in that particular segment.

Dan Charrow

Got it. And it does seem like the freshwater expansion opportunity could be pretty meaningful. But in the core Pursuit business, I mean, where would you say that’s ripe for some innovation? Are there any adjacencies within saltwater or expansion opportunities within the product pipeline?

Jack Springer

There are. That is a big segment, and there are a lot of different type boats that are competing and a lot of different competitors. And so we think that there are some additional features and additions that can be made to the boat. Sizing is something that we have to consider as we go forward. Do we have the right size ranges? Are there opportunities in terms of enhancing those size ranges? Day boats, is that an opportunity? So there – over the next six months, there’s going to be a lot of in-depth discussion and strategies around how do we continue to bring the Pursuit brand to the market.

Dan Charrow

Got it. And last one, if I can. Is that $10 million tax benefit – is that included in the 6.5x multiple?

Wayne Wilson

It is not.

Dan Charrow

Got it.

Wayne Wilson

So if you net that out, it would be 5.8x, 5.9x.

Dan Charrow

Okay. Okay, great. Thanks, guys. Congrats.

Jack Springer

Thank you.

Jack Springer

Okay. Thank you very much. We appreciate you being on the call today. And as you can tell, we are very excited about this acquisition. It fits very well with Malibu and Cobalt strategically, and we believe that it will position Malibu for continued high growth and return to shareholders. Thank you again for being on the call today.

