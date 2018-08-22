International Bonds: Why In The World Would I Care?

I also recommend an ETF from Vanguard that offers an excellent way to include international bonds in your portfolio.

In this article, I share a quick overview of the results, along with some further reading for those interested in delving deeper.

Sometime back, I became curious about the merits of international bonds. I honestly wondered why I would even have any interest. So, I decided to do some research.

I am a fan of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) as well as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). I have written about BND and AGG in previous articles on U.S. investment-grade bond ETFs. More recently, I wrote about BND's stablemate, the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV), suggesting it as part of the defensive portion of your portfolio and that it might serve you well in an unsettled world. I also hold positions in all three in my personal portfolio.

Should I Invest in International Bonds?

In the past, I have written on the benefits of including foreign stocks in your portfolio. But what about international bonds? To be perfectly honest, I sort of filed that question away in the back of my mind and never went any further.

A couple of years back, I became aware of the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX). I took a quick look at it, thought it might be interesting to check out at some future point, and moved on.

I had all the same questions you probably have if you follow the financial news at all. You've probably heard or read of certain countries actually floating bonds with negative interest rates. Even if things aren't that bad, many are not offering the same yields as you can find here in the U.S. Further, investing in foreign bonds might intuitively feel more risky than 'staying local.' After all, certain countries may have a higher level of political risk. And then there is the whole question of different currencies, and how they move relative to one another. Why in the world (no pun intended) would you even spend so much as one minute looking into these?

A couple of weeks back, I decided that I would try to take a look at this in my spare time (remember, I have a day job, and possibly a life, in addition to the ETF Monkey thing). My goal was both to educate myself and to possibly provide something of use for readers. In my research, the consistent answer I came across can be boiled down to one word; diversification.

Diversification

Let me try to share a couple of key concepts I came across, hopefully keeping it fairly straightforward and simple.

First, while in isolation a given foreign market might appear riskier or more volatile than the U.S., an investment that includes multiple markets can actually benefit from the imperfect correlations between these markets and actually lessen overall portfolio risk.

That sentence might have been hard to wrap your head around. Perhaps a picture from our friends at Vanguard might help.

Source: Vanguard Research Report

In the picture above, please note that, in isolation, local bonds of Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia all demonstrate greater volatility than the United States. Add in currency fluctuations and it gets even worse. However, look at the last section. Vanguard argues that, if the currencies are hedged, the overall result when these are combined is less volatility. (NOTE: We'll talk about the hedging part a little more when we discuss BNDX specifically.)

Secondly, even if a hedging approach is implemented to minimize currency risk, you are diversifying against the actions of any one country (or central bank) when it comes to interest-rate risk. Likely, you know that the price for bonds moves inversely to interest rates. So, here in the U.S., bond prices have fallen to a certain extent as the Fed hiked short-term rates. However, this has not been the case in many other countries.

Why is this so important in the specific context of bonds? Before we leave this section, please think about one last concept. You are not investing in bonds for the "growth" portion of your portfolio. You allocate a certain percentage to stocks, perhaps even with different risk profiles, for that. No, this is the portion of your portfolio dedicated to stability and income. You may recall above that one of my proposed objections was that, in many cases, foreign bonds are yielding less than their U.S. counterparts. That's true today. But what about tomorrow? It is that "smoothing" of the results over time that diversification can help to achieve.

For the sake of this article, I hope the above has at least got you thinking about the topic. If you are interested in digging further, here is some further reading that may be of interest.

Introducing - BNDX

Clearly, one of the costs of investing in foreign bonds would involve any expenses around the tool, or vehicle, you used to get such exposure in your portfolio. As it turns out, Vanguard offers a wonderful ETF to assist in this endeavor; the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF.

BNDX has an inception date of May 31, 2013, so has been around just a shade over 5 years. It tracks - and get ready because this is quite a mouthful - the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index (USD Hedged). It has $11.277 billion in total assets, sports a low .11% expense ratio and has a low trading spread of .02%, trading roughly $50 million per day. As of 7/31/18, there were some 5,077 bonds in the fund.

To minimize the effects of foreign currency exposure, Vanguard employs hedging techniques. Here is the wording as presented in the summary prospectus for BNDX.

The Fund will attempt to hedge its foreign currency exposure, primarily through the use of foreign currency exchange forward contracts, in order to correlate to the returns of the Index, which is U.S. dollar hedged. Such hedging is intended to minimize the currency risk associated with investment in bonds denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Put succinctly, Vanguard is attempting to, as closely as possible, give you the actual return from those foreign bonds in U.S. dollars.

With respect to the composition of the fund, note the following graphic:

Source: Vanguard Fact Sheet

But how has BNDX been performing so far in 2018? That is a most interesting question, and this last information I will share should drive home many of the concepts discussed in the article.

In terms of current income, BNDX has fallen way short compared to BND. Currently, BNDX has an SEC yield of 0.93% vs. 3.13% for BND. And this is despite the fact that, at 7.9 years, BNDX's duration is slightly longer than BND's 6.1 years, meaning the portfolio is slightly more susceptible to changes in interest rates.

However, take a look at something interesting in this graph of YTD total returns.

BNDX Year to Date Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

You probably noticed the same thing I did. Due to rising interest rates here in the U.S., and the resultant decline in the share price of BND, BNDX has actually outperformed BND when looked at from the standpoint of total returns. Perhaps, intuitively, that might not have been the result you would have expected?

Summary and Conclusion

If nothing else, I hope this article has given you something to think about. As you will be able to see from the disclosure I provide with this article, I don't currently hold BNDX in my portfolio. I will tell you that, based on my research, I am thinking about adding it. For me personally, I need to perhaps take a little more time and dig into that white paper from Vanguard to read about decisions as to relative allocation.

What are your thoughts on the topic? Drop a quick note in the comments below. I'm most interested in reading the discussion.

Until next time . . .

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG, BND, BSV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.