Indo Count - Uncomfortable Times

Indo Count Industries Ltd. (NSE: (ICIL))

About the company: Indo Count is a home textile manufacturing company with specific expertise in the bedding segment. Within the bedding segment, products include bed-sheets, fashion bedding, institutional bedding and utility bedding. The company sells its products through brands such as ‘Boutique Living’, ‘Revival’ and ‘The Pure Collection’ in the US Market. It has also introduced licensed brands such as ‘Harlequin’, ‘Sanderson’, and ‘Scion’ in North America. Domestically, the company is tapping into the premium segment through the launch of its brand, ‘Boutique Living’ in October 2016.

Revenue Segments: The company draws its revenues mainly from exports to USA (65%), countries within Europe Australia etc (overall 54 countries). 90% of revenues come from exports and remaining domestically. The company exports to international clients such as Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Target, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Macy’s, John Lewis, etc. As such the company operates under only one segment called ‘Textiles’.

Revenue & Segmental Performance: Operating revenues declined by 13.7% to 1858.52 crore in FY’18 owing to destocking by clients worldwide, increase in in-house consumption of rayon and reduction in Government incentives resulting in lower volumes and lower realizations. Operating income fell 55.4% to 129.44 crore in FY’18 (despite lower raw material costs on a YoY basis) as the cut down on costs was not as much as the dip in revenues. Also, price of cotton, which is the main raw material, has been at higher levels. However, Net income only fell 46.0% to 125.27 crore mainly due to lower contribution of deferred tax to tax expenses. Diluted EPS fell along the same lines as Net income, by 45.7% to 6.38.

Reasons to Invest:

Ministry of Textiles approved 6,000 Crores special package for the garments and made-ups sector. This includes additional incentives for duty drawback scheme for garments, flexibility in labour laws to increase productivity, and tax and production incentives.

Focus on Branding – Launched 3 new brands in the US by the name of namely Heirlooms of India, Boutique Living Coastal and ATLAS. It has also launched a new licensed lifestyle brand Morris & Co in the US.

Boutique Living, its domestic brand has been expandeid in a short time across 465 multi-brand outlets in 96 cities across 21 states and contributes upto 10% of its revenues.

Indo Count is also exploring opportunities in the non-US markets (like Europe, Japan and Middle-East) in order to reduce dependency on US.

Capacity Expansion – Indo Count plans to spend around 60 to 70 crores in FY’19 to modernize its spinning mills, cut-and-sew and ancillary processes. Overall, it expects to spend 300 crore and complete the project by FY20. Increase in capacity utilization will be key to future growth prospects.

Depreciating Currency – The rupee of-late has been depreciating against the dollar and this is good for the revenues as most of the revenues come from exports to US.

If cotton prices continue to remain at high levels and may exert downward pressure on the EBITDA margins. The cotton prices are largely reliant on the monsoon and the quality of the crop which is uncertain. However, the company is currently holding inventory for 5-6 month period to manage the risk.

Reasons not to invest

Indian companies have become more competitive in the home textiles market and have continued to gain market share in the USA home textiles market over 2009-2016; however, their share in exports to EU has remained stagnant as Indian imports into EU attract 6%-9% duties while Bangladesh and Pakistan have duty-free access to EU

The high end customers such as Macy’s, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Walmart are not performing well and de-stocking resulting in lower volumes. Also, stiff competition from peers on price points in all segments may lead to lower realizations.

Management Guidance

The management expects sales volume of 58-60 million metres in FY19 (growth of 7-11% YoY) and EBITDA margin at 14-16% (from around 8.6% in FY’18)

Valuations and Recommendation

(ICIL) is presently trading at a P/E of 12.8x which is at a discount to its peers. Its present ROE is only 13.1% and ROIC is only 4.1%. However, its debt to equity ratio is 0.4x. The home textile market is currently facing headwinds owing to destocking by large retailers. Additionally, reduced ROSL rates and low duty drawback rates are continuing to hurt the top-line. High cotton prices are continuing to exert pressure on the margins. However, depreciating domestic currency and an expected normal monsoon may provide some respite. Indo Count’s capacity expansion plans coupled with branding and focus on geographic diversification as good long term indicators. Lack of clarity on the Government’s incentive structure and stiff competition from peers may continue to hamper Indo Count’s plans in the near to medium term. Therefore, I recommend a SELL rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.