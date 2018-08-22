Vivendi Plans To Sell 50% Of UMG: A Potentially Successful Tactical Move?

Vivendi is considering selling up to 50% of Universal Music Group. Cash from a UMG sale would be used for acquisitions and share buyback.

Universal Music Group is an American global music corporation that is a subsidiary of the French media conglomerate Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF, OTCPK:VIVHY). During the first half of 2018, UMG’s income from operations, which rose by 23.5% to €355 million ($415 million), accounted for nearly 60% of all of Vivendi’s 1H2018 income and 40.7% of total sales. However, Vivendi has not succeeded in achieving any visible synergies between UMG and Vivendi’s other companies, Canal Plus Group and video-sharing platform Dailymotion.

Source: Vivendi 1H2018 Report

Discussions about a potential sale began last August, when Goldman Sachs valued UMG at $23.5 billion. Another moment came soon after, in January, when JPMorgan Cazenove stated in its report that if Spotify (SPOT) was worth $20 billion, then UMG was worth more than $40 billion. The transaction will likely be launched this fall and could be completed within the next 18 months, so Vivendi will have enough time to find out what the music company is really worth.

Vivendi gave no clues about potential buyers, but the company said that it would soon be engaging banks to help identify strategic partners. Who qualifies as a “strategic partner”? Potential investors for UMG include China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and its rival Alibaba (BABA). These Chinese companies are more suitable for Vivendi than potential Western partners. Tencent’s own music streaming services are profitable, in part because the company already owns the rights to much of the Chinese music that it plays, so it doesn't have to spend extra money on licensing, as Spotify does.

Tencent can also offer its users additional features like the ability to use music in text messages. A tech company like Apple (AAPL) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) could possibly face regulatory issues. American telecom companies (AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Sprint (S) etc.), meanwhile, might see UMG as an opportunity for strong content play. Vivendi is going to sell UMG at a time when both buyers and sellers of music rights stand to profit, with most analysts forecasting the industry to grow at a robust pace at least for the next one to two years as more consumers sign up for streaming subscriptions.

The company’s CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said that cash from a UMG sale would be used for external growth and share buyback. Vivendi could be aiming to invest in media companies across Europe. Although, the company wasn’t particularly successful in M&A in the recent years. Despite that the company seeks for a “strategic partner” for UMG, Vivendi itself wasn’t a proper strategic partner for its acquired companies. In March 2018, the company sold its entire 27.3% stake in the video game publisher UbiSoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) — the final act of a three-year struggle for control, in which UbiSoft resisted what it considered as a hostile takeover attempt.

Source: Kotaku

Also, the company's plans to create a “European Netflix” with Italian partner Mediaset (OTC:MDIEF) have run into problems. Mediaset, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s family, began trying to broaden its business in 2016 with an ultimately unsuccessful pay-TV agreement with French media firm Vivendi. Mediaset and parent company Fininvest are claiming €3 billion in damages following Vivendi’s decision in 2016 to pull out of a deal by which it would have taken control of the Italian broadcaster’s struggling pay TV service and gained a minority stake in Mediaset itself.

A Milan judge has set the next hearing in the case on October 23. Besides the Mediaset case, the company faced another setback in Italy. Vivendi is Telecom Italia’s (TI) single largest shareholder, with a 24% stake, but it lost control of the company’s board in May after a conflict with a U.S. hedge fund. Vivendi said it wrote off 512 million euros on its 24 percent equity stake in Telecom Italia, taking account of what it called execution risks associated with the former monopoly’s industrial plan and “given Vivendi’s lower power to participate in Telecom Italia’s financial and operating policy decisions.”

Despite past failures, the company remains optimistic in the M&A field. Money from the UMG deal would help with the expected purchase of French book publisher Editis from Spain’s Grupo Planeta SA for an enterprise value of about 900 million euros ($1.1 billion). Vivendi aims to acquire successful literary franchises that could be developed into films or TV shows, presumably by Vivendi’s French broadcaster Canal Plus.

It’s a similar approach to Disney’s strategy, which acquired some of the strong franchises, but it has focused on proven international names such as “Star Wars,” Pixar and Marvel Studios. The other problem is that as the publisher of a book, you don't automatically own the TV or film rights. It’s obvious that Vivendi’s M&A strategy lacks clarity, considering that the company itself sold Editis back in 2004.

More acquisitions in the gaming sector might be welcomed by investors and analysts. Vivendi already owns Gameloft, but the game studio doesn’t show any significant performance. And again, the question is that: who wants to be acquired by a company who acts like a bull in a china shop? After the recent hostile takeover attempt, I don’t think that any game company like Bethesda, Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), Psyonix or Hi-Rez Studios would like to be sold to Vivendi.

Nevertheless, the game industry is changing fast, so maybe Vivendi will be able to find an appropriate company for expansion in the video games sector in the future. Vivendi should strive for a friendly takeover, in order to maintain a long-term partnership with an acquired company.

Final thoughts

Overall, there are two big uncertainties about Vivendi: 1) who will be the buyer of UMG, and 2) what company will be the next M&A target for Vivendi. In fact, the next few years will define the company’s long-term future in many ways. The stakes are high, and a long wait may turn out to provide a good return for investors.

