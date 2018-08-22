PacWest: 4.69% Yield Plus Capital Appreciation

The bank will pay shareholders a 4.69% dividend yield while they wait for a) the market to recognize improving performance, b) more acquisitions, or c) a sale of the bank to drive value.

Earnings are improving with estimated $3.73 EPS for 2018 a robust 28.2% increase over $2.91 EPS for 2017 - and the dividend was just increased 20% on an annualized basis.

PacWest Bancorp is the 5th largest publicly‐traded bank in California with total assets of $24.5 billion, loans and leases of $16.9 billion, and deposits of $17.9 billion.

California was once headquarters to a number of large banks and savings and loans. The list of gone and mostly forgotten institutions is long; Crocker, Security Pacific, First Interstate, Great Western, Gibraltar, H.F. Ahmanson and World Savings, among many others.

These institutions belong to a long past California where George Burns still dines nightly at Chasen's, the Doors are playing at the Whiskey-A-Go-Go and Jack Smith turns out a regular column for the Los Angeles Times.

The tarnished Golden State has one great home-grown institution, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), lately with a reputation as badly damaged as that of California, and a bunch of largely indifferent small local banks. Among the minnows, however, are some that may grow to become big fish - or be swallowed. Either way, we might be able to make a profitable investment.

Introducing…

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, the 5th largest publicly‐traded bank in California with total assets of $24.5 billion, loans and leases of $16.9 billion and deposits of $17.9 billion at June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Beverly Hills? You might remember Milburn Drysdale, CEO of Commerce Bank of Beverly Hills and by far the most famous Beverly Hills banker. Top row, third from left.

Fictional competitors aside, PACW is an active, growing, profitable bank that was established in 1999 and has completed an amazing 29 acquisitions in just 19 years.

Organized into three units, Community Banking, National Lending and Venture Banking, PACW serves small to medium-size businesses with an additional focus on new and start-up companies. Through its Community Banking division in California, the bank operates 74 full-service branches and provides business-focused lending, deposit and treasury management services. The National Lending division provides asset-based, equipment and real estate loans and treasury management services nationwide through eight offices. The Venture Banking division offers a suite of financial services for entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with 15 offices (some co-located with National Lending) in key high-tech hubs across the United States and one monster depository branch in Durham, North Carolina with an incredible $6.1 billion in deposits.

Transformation Through Acquisition

Since 2014, PACW has completed three transformative acquisitions; CapitalSource (2014), Square 1 (2015), and California United Bank (2017).

CapitalSource

PACW acquired CapitalSource Inc. on April 7, 2014, for approximately $3.1 billion. Management completed the acquisition to increase loan and lease originations and diversify the loan portfolio. The deal was unusual in that as of March 31, 2014, CapitalSource was the larger institution with $9.1 billion in assets compared to PACW's $6.1 billion in assets. CapitalSource, headquartered in Los Angeles, was a commercial lender organized as a California Industrial Bank that provided middle-market businesses asset-secured loans, equipment-secured loans and leases, cash flow loans and senior-secured real estate loans nationwide. CapitalSource's loan products and lending offices in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Los Angeles, California, St. Louis, Missouri, Denver, Colorado, Chicago, Illinois and New York, New York became the nucleus of PACW's National Lending division.

The bank also provided depository products and services to consumers in Southern and Central California through 21 branches; minus consolidations, the acquisition added 12 branches to the PACW Community Banking division.

Square 1

PACW announced the completion of its $815.0 million acquisition of $4.6 billion-asset Square 1 Financial, Inc. on October 6, 2015. Square 1, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, was the parent of Square 1 Bank, a North Carolina commercial bank with $3.8 billion in primarily core deposits as of October 6, 2015, one banking office in Durham and twelve loan production offices throughout the United States. Square 1 was notable for, according to former CEO Doug Bowers, a "steadfast commitment to the entrepreneurial and venture communities." For PACW, the acquisition was a diversification move designed to increase core deposits, expand the nationwide lending platform, and increase presence in the technology and life sciences credit markets. Matt Wagner, CEO of PACW, made the following comment at the closing of the transaction:

We believe the Square 1 Merger creates a stronger bank with a substantially improved core deposit base with excellent future growth prospects and better positioning for rising interest rates. Square 1's expertise in the venture capital banking space, especially with technology and life sciences companies and their investors, is a complementary fit with our existing national lending platform.

Square 1, added to PACW's existing capabilities, became the core of the bank's Venture Banking division.

California United Bank

On October 21, 2017, PACW announced the completion of its last sizable acquisition, the $681.0 million purchase of $3.0 billion-asset California United Bank. The acquisition solidified PACW's position as the fifth largest bank in California and significantly enhanced the bank's Southern California franchise in the important Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, and San Bernardino county markets with the addition of approximately $2.7 billion in core deposits, a $2.1 billion loan portfolio and nine branches. California United Bank's operations were folded into the bank's Community Banking division.

PACW Today: All Business

If an individual walked into a PACW branch, the branch manager would probably allow him or her to open a non-business account, but that is clearly not the focus of the bank.

As the screenshot of the Community Banking division's website above illustrates, there's a direct focus on business in contrast to more consumer-focused banks. In addition to online services, PACW operates 61 ATMs - mostly in California - and its customers have free access to the 25,000 ATMs of the MoneyPass network. Through registered investment adviser S1AM acquired with Square 1, the bank provides "select clients" cash investment options, third-party money market sweep products and customized investment advisory and asset management solutions. At December 31, 2017, total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $2.1 billion, of which $1.7 billion was managed by S1AM.

On the lending side, the bank offers C&I loans, asset-secured loans, equipment-secured loans and leases, real estate mortgage loans secured by all types of property, real estate construction and land loans and venture capital loans to support venture capital firms and entrepreneurial companies. In December 2017, PACW announced its exit from the relatively risky business of financing acquisitions and recapitalizations with cash flow loans - one of the product lines acquired through the CapitalSource acquisition. Approximately $481.1 million of the bank's $1.5 billion cash flow loan portfolio was sold in the first quarter of 2018.

A Digression: Mini-Me Builds Banks

PACW's growth from 2013 to 2017 was phenomenal - and it was phenomenal for a reason. Behind the bank is Castle Creek Capital LLC ("Castle Creek"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California-based private equity firm with about $750.0 million under management focused on the community banking industry. There is nothing nefarious about the firm. In fact, it has helped build a number of excellent community banks over the years, but think of Castle Creek as a Mini-Me version of Goldman Sachs (GS) and you have the general idea.

Castle Creek's founder and managing principal is John Eggemeyer III, at 72 years of age a legend in community banking circles, who founded Castle Creek in 1990 and became Chairman of PacWest in 2000. Eggemeyer and his team are roll-up specialists who buy a stake in a bank in a high-growth area, take a board seat or two, improve operations, help it grow through acquisitions, and sell it when and if the price and timing are right. Eggemeyer, quoted in a 2011 BankDirector.com article, differentiated Castle Creek from slash and burn private equity firms:

If you don't run a company like it's yours forever, you'll cut corners, and when you hit a difficult operating environment like the one we're in now the things you didn't do will come back to haunt you.

Castle Creek's entire playbook was in evidence in the firm's involvement with PACW:

Selecting a bank as the initial platform in a high-growth area with a fragmented market.

Directors and top executives willing to follow Castle Creek's direction.

Growing through serial acquisitions.

Managing the net interest margin through both interest earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities.

Emphasis on capturing low-cost deposits, lending conservatism and expense controls.

For potential investors in PACW, a statement by Steve Nelson, then a principal in bank-focused investment bank Hovde Group in the previously mentioned BankDirector.com article sheds more light on the Castle Creek method:

The biggest operational takeaway for boards in what Castle Creek does is that you need to manage the net-interest margin on both sides of the balance sheet. For most banks, it's all about lending or credit. These guys flip that on its head.

Castle Creek knows how to grow and sell a bank and make money for shareholders in the process. At the time of the Square 1 acquisition, Jeffrey Marsico wrote an article for the American Banker entitled "What's the Real Reason Square 1 Is Selling to PacWest?" His first reason was that institutions including Castle Creek owned 70% of the stock and wanted to monetize their positions - NOW.

Remember that Eggemeyer, founder and head of Castle Creek, became PACW's Chairman beginning in 2000 - and Castle Creek had a big position in Square 1. Castle Creek owned about 14.93% of Square 1 worth $121.7 million on the Square 1 merger date of October 5, 2015. About 81% of this position was purchased for approximately $22.9 million in 2010 and 2012 per Square 1's SEC Form S-1 filing. Based on a later SEC 13-D filing, the remaining portion was probably acquired at $20 per share or less, bringing the total cost of the entire position to at most $40.0 million - implying an $81.7 million profit achieved for Castle Creek Partners L.P. IV and its affiliates during a 5-year period.

Castle Creek was not the only early private equity investor in Square 1. Small-fry private equity bank funds Patriot Partners L.P., Northaven Investment Management, Inc. and Endicott Opportunity Partners III, L.P. all had positions, but Castle Creek drove the deal - and, in fairness to Castle Creek, all shareholders of both banks shared in the profits.

2013 - 2017: Following the Playbook

The story of PACW's transformation through key acquisitions is told in the following table that tracks selected balance sheet and income statement items over the past five years. The acquisition of Capital Source in 2014, boxed in with bold borders, had an immense impact on PACW. Between 2013 and 2014, loans increased $7.7 billion or 195.5% to $11.6 billion from $3.9 billion, deposits increased $6.5 billion or 122.6% to $11.8 billion from $5.3 billion and equity increased $2.7 billion or 332.9% to $3.5 billion from $809.8 million. After 2014, the bank was simply a different bank.

After that the blistering growth pace did not let up. The follow-on, almost equally transformative Square 1 and California United acquisitions, helped produce CAGRs over the 2013-2017 period of 44.2% for loans, 37.5% for deposits and 57.5% for equity as highlighted in the dark gray-shaded areas at the bottom right of the table.

While an aggressive acquisition strategy has fueled balance sheet growth, the quality of PACW's earnings has not suffered. The green, yellow and orange-shaded growth rates show that net interest income and non-interest income have grown at 32.2% and 134.6% CAGRs, respectively, over the five-year period compared to a 21.4% CAGR for non-interest expense. The new leasing operations, fee-based investment services and income from equity investments acquired with CapitalSource and Square 1 were responsible for the tremendous growth in non-interest income over the period.

Especially notable is that PACW's earnings have not been hostage to the variability associated with relying on gains from the sale of loans or securities. As highlighted by the pink band, gain on sale has not been a significant driver of non-interest income for the bank.

The bank has historically achieved strong rates of growth in income before taxes and net income with CAGRs over the 2013-2017 period of 63.3% and 67.5%, respectively. The bank's earnings, however, declined in 2017 for the first time in five years. From 2016 to 2017, the combined $42.4 million increase in net interest income and non-interest income was overwhelmed by a $45.6 million increase in non-interest expense. As a result, PACW's income before taxes was down $3.2 million or 0.6% to $554.7 million in 2017 from $557.9 million in 2016 - the first down year between 2013 and 2017. Net income was up slightly; $5.6 million or 1.6%, but that was due to lower taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

EPS not surprisingly stagnated between 2016 and 2017. Dividends were stuck at $2.00 per share for three years; management "got ahead of itself" in setting the dividend in 2015.

2013 - 2017: Statistical Static

Acquisitions create statistical static, but it is possible to highlight a few trends apparent in the following table.

Returns on assets and equity declined after 2015. Acquisition integration expenses beginning in the 2014-2015 period had an impact, but the Square 1 acquisition supposedly brought with it higher ROE product lines and that is not evident from 2015 through 2017. A significant part of the decline in returns can be traced to the implementation of Castle Creek's playbook, which included de-risking PACW's loan portfolio by terminating the higher ROE cash flow loan business acquired with CapitalSource and the equity investments acquired with Square 1. It remains to be seen if the playbook produces more stable risk-adjusted returns going forward.

The green band in the table above shows the downward drift in the net interest margin, a trend seen in almost all community banks over this period. Castle Creek's influence is evident, however, in that the 2017 net interest margin of 5.10% was stellar compared to the average 3.17% net interest margin of all U.S. banks at the end of 2017 per FRED, the statistical database of the St. Louis Fed.

The orange band highlights the bank's efficiency ratio which has been excellent since 2014, further testimony to the Castle Creek playbook. PACW's 40.80% efficiency ratio for 2017, for example, was superb compared to the to the average 74.72% efficiency ratio of all U.S. banks at the end of the year per FRED. Management has also dialed up lending efficiency since 2013-2014 with the loan to deposit ratio increasing from an anemic 74.4% in 2013 to 98.8% in 2014, then bumping along generally downward to a still-efficient 90.0% in 2017.

With some analysts predicting a possible recession, a brief review of PACW's credit quality is in order. Although riskier loans were acquired with CapitalSource and Square 1, asset quality has not been an issue for PACW as highlighted by the three ratios in the blue-shaded area in the table above. In addition, here are comparisons with averages of all U.S. banks at the end of 2017 per FRED:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The only 2017 asset quality statistic that was not better than the U.S. average was the ratio of the allowance to total loans, but considering the lower level of non-performing loans than the average, this is not a concern.

While the bank's capital ratios have declined as management has opted to increase financial leverage for earnings efficiency, PACW nevertheless earns its gold star by meeting the FDIC definition of a "well-capitalized" bank.

First Half Surprise: YTD 2Q 2018

PACW has rebounded strongly from 2017's disappointing performance.

The headline numbers were solid. EPS was up $0.43 per share to $1.85 per share YTD 2Q 2018 compared to $1.42 per share YTD 2Q 2017. Net income increased $61.7 million or 35.8% to $234.0 million, up from $172.3 million. Some doubt creeps in when considering the sequential 2Q vs. 1Q 2018 comparison; EPS was down very slightly at $0.92 per share vs. $0.93 per share. The quarterly decline in EPS occurred in spite of the repurchase of 2,286,881 shares at an average price of $53.36 per share (compared to a 52-week high of $55.86!) and a total cost of $122.0 million during the quarter, although due to the timing of the purchases, the full impact probably will not be evident until subsequent quarters. At June 30, 2018, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $350 million Stock Repurchase Program was $174.7 million, equivalent to approximately 3,403,714 additional shares.

Net income for the second quarter was also down $2.6 million or 2.2% to $115.7 million from $118.4 million for the previous quarter. In a vote of confidence, after the 2Q 2018 quarter-end, management and the board increased the dividend to an annualized rate of $2.40 per share, up a very aggressive 20.0% from $2.00 per share.

The table below presents comparisons of 1Q and 2Q 2018 on a sequential basis and YTD 2Q 2017 and 2018 on a prior period basis.

The first item of note in the table above, marked in green, is the continuation of a trend observed in many banks in 2017-2018. From YTD 2Q 2017 to YTD 2Q 2018, interest income increased at a slower rate than interest expense; in this case, $59.3 million or 11.7% compared to $15.5 million or 48.2%. Since interest income was building from a larger base, net interest income still increased $43.9 million or 9.2%, but, as the table of "Selected Statistics" below illustrates, the net interest margin, highlighted in green, tightened 4 bps over the period from 5.19% to 5.15%.

On a sequential basis from 1Q to 2Q 2018, the rate of change slowed as interest income rose $10.7 million or 3.9% vs. a $4.9 million or 23.7% rise in interest expense, producing an increase in net interest income of $5.8 million or 2.3%. Surprisingly, the net interest margin increased 7 bps from 5.11% to 5.18% quarter over quarter. In the 2Q 2018 Press Release CEO Mark Wagner explained this unexpected result:

Our second quarter tax equivalent NIM increased by seven basis points to 5.18%. While the NIM benefitted from the repricing of variable-rate loans and higher recapture of nonaccrual interest, this was partially offset by higher rates on deposits and higher balances and rates on borrowings.

Quarter to quarter, both the average yield on earning assets and the average rate on interest bearing liabilities increased 17 bps, 5.53% to 5.70% and 0.81% to 0.98%, respectively. Since average interest earning assets - the denominator - actually declined about $22.8 million over the period, the net interest margin increased; albeit more of a statistical anomaly than a continuing source of "organic" growth. Wagner, however, did provide some positive guidance as to net interest income for the next six months:

The growth in loans outstanding and unfunded commitments during the quarter should be a catalyst for increased interest income in the second half of the year.

The loan portfolio grew $1.4 billion or 8.8% to $16.8 billion at 2Q 2018 from $15.4 billion at 2Q 2017, but sequential growth slowed with only $297.8 million or 1.8% of the increase occurring between 1Q and 2Q 2018. The off-balance sheet commitments Wagner mentioned are primarily related to the bank's construction and venture capital loans. PACW's total off-balance loan commitments, 95% of which are subject to borrower compliance and capacity requirements, increased $190.8 million or 2.9% to $6.7 billion 2Q 2018 from $6.5 billion 4Q 2017.

The following slide from the 2Q 2018 Press Release details the bank's atypical community bank loan portfolio at 2Q 2018 and 2Q 2017.

PACW is clearly not another savings and loan in bank clothing; "only" about 56% of its loans were collateralized by real estate at 2Q 2018, up from 47% in the prior year. Part of the change in mix is undoubtedly due to the acquisition of California United, a more typical community bank that had about 74% or $1.6 billion of its loan portfolio in real estate prior to the acquisition.

From 2Q 2017 to 2Q 2018, PACW placed a $1.4 billion bet on multifamily - about $279.0 million attributable to California United - with loans on existing apartments up $837.0 million and multifamily construction up $570.0 million. For most other banks, it is late in the real estate cycle for multifamily construction, but 57% of the bank's real estate loans are in supply-constrained, high barriers to entry California markets.

Other growth areas were commercial real estate which increased $591.0 million and asset-based loans up $528.0 million. The decision to exit the cash flow loan business also tipped the portfolio in favor of real estate loans as the sale of the $1.5 billion cash flow loan portfolio helped cut other commercial loans down from 20.0% to 11.0% of total loans, a $1.3 billion decline.

The provision for loan losses, highlighted in blue above, declined $14.7 million or 40.7% to $21.5 million YTD 2Q 2018 from $36.2 million YTD 2Q 2017. Of the $21.5 million provision so far in 2018, $17.5 million was set aside 2Q 2018. The smaller provision is justified by PACW's clean asset quality. As with the 2017 full-year asset quality statistics, the bank's asset quality ratios, also presented in the table below in blue, compare favorably to the averages of all U.S. banks per FRED as of the end of 2Q 2018:

PACW's branch network and deposit base are excellent; providing a reliable, low-cost source of funding for the higher-earning loans favored by the bank. On an average basis YTD 2Q 2018, deposits comprised 90.6% of PACW's interest bearing liabilities. PACW uses a more rigorous "old school" definition of core deposits, excluding smaller CDs, and by this measure, the deposit base was 87% core deposits at June 30, 2018 - with $8.1 billion or 45% of total deposits non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

The only deposits that did not grow between 2Q 2017 and 2Q 2018 were "hot money" $250,000 and larger CDs which declined $547.0 million or 28.2% to $1.4 billion from $1.9 billion. Adjusting for the Venture Banking division's $6.1 billion-deposit monster branch in Durham, North Carolina, the network boasts an average of about $159.8 million in deposits per branch, one of the better average branch sizes in California.

Non-interest income, in yellow in the table above, increased $7.8 million or 11.1% YTD 2Q 2018 over YTD 2Q 2017 for two reasons, both non-recurring; $10.9 million in 1Q 2018 gains on the sale of loans and securities and $6.8 million in 2Q 2018 gains on early lease terminations. Without these non-recurring gains, non-interest income would have been down about $9.0 million or 12.8%.

Non-interest expense, highlighted in orange in the table above, increased $19.6 million or 8.4% between the YTD 2Q periods. About 55% of the increase was due to a $10.8 million or 8.3% increase in compensation as the bank adopted a minimum $15.00 per hour wage for about 100 employees at the end of 2017. Additionally, $4.6 million of compensation from California United employees was included in the 2018 period, but not the prior period. Of note is management's holding the line on sequential increases during 2018 with non-interest expense declining slightly between 1Q and 2Q 2018. In addition, as the orange band in the table below indicates, the efficiency ratio has remained firmly in the excellent 40.0% range both year-to-date and sequential quarter-to-quarter.

The impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 can be seen in the gray shaded areas above. Compared to YTD 2Q 2017, PACW has picked up $14.8 million or 14.5% YTD 2Q 2018. The 2018 tax rate is approximately 27.3% compared to 37.3% in 2017.

Returns on assets and equity in 2018 have turned up strongly from 2017, which now appears to have been the low point of the past three years. The YTD 2Q 2018 ROA of 1.96%, up from 1.59% YTD 2Q 2017, is probably too high to be sustainable long term but is still impressive.

PACW's ROE is not especially indicative of the bank's earnings performance, although the 9.70% YTD 2Q 2018 was a solid improvement over 7.68% for the prior period. As a serial acquirer, PACW carries a lot of goodwill - $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2018. This forces the bank to maintain a high level of equity to assets, for example, 19.48% at June 30, 2018, in order to remain well-capitalized for regulatory purposes. It also means that ROE is much less important for understanding the bank's profitability than ROTE, which was an excellent 21.03% YTD 2Q 2018.

Optics: The First Half of 2018 Was Under-Appreciated

A skeptical analyst might argue that a series of one-time events combined to create PACW's strong first half of 2018. The 1Q $10.9 million gain on the sale of loans and securities was "out of character;" larger than any reported by the bank in the past five years. Although probably not under the bank's control, the 2Q $6.8 million in early lease termination fees was also a one-time event. Credit quality has improved, but the provision for loan losses was $14.7 million less for a loan portfolio that increased $1.4 billion over the prior period. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the legislative gift that keeps on giving, cut the bank's effective tax rate from 37.3% to 27.3%, by itself a $32.2 million windfall. The fact remains, however, that even beginning with YTD 2Q 2018 income before taxes of $321.7 million, "normalizing" earnings for these items and applying the higher 2017 tax rate, the result would still be a roughly $12.5 million or 7.2% increase in net income to $184.8 million YTD 2Q 2018 from $172.3 million YTD 2Q 2017, equivalent to $1.46 per share compared to $1.42 in the prior period. Further, when comparing the sequential 2018 quarters, it is obvious that the only real difference is the $13.5 million or 337.5% increase in the loan loss provision from $4.0 million 1Q to $17.5 million 2Q 2018. Simply distributing the loan loss provision evenly across the quarters would have preserved the optics of all the headline numbers.

Interest Rate Sensitivity: Higher Net Interest Income for the Back Half of 2018?

Management maintains that the bank is asset-sensitive, meaning that as rates rise, the yields on its earning assets will increase faster than the rates on its interest-bearing liabilities. The slide below, from the 2Q 2018 Earnings Presentation, presents management's view.

Few community banks are asset-sensitive. The asset/liability models, as the footnote in the slide describes, are almost all based on the results of simultaneous parallel shifts of equal magnitude in the entire yield curve. It does not take a PhD in Economics to know that this is a very unlikely real world occurrence. However, management's claims that PACW's balance sheet is asset-sensitive tend to be supported by recent real-world evidence. The graph below tracks the quarterly relationship between the bank's interest spread and net interest margin and the 3 and 10-year U.S. Treasuries.

In 4Q 2016, when Treasuries rose abruptly, the graph shows concurrent strong increases in both interest spread and net interest margin. In addition, as Treasuries drifted upward from 3Q 2017 through 2Q 2018, both interest spread and net interest margin began tracking higher. With most analysts predicting that rates will rise through the end of the year, this relationship bodes well for PACW's net interest income in the second half of 2018.

Insider Sales: The Parachutes Are Opening

The conventional wisdom is that when the insiders are hitting their parachutes in any company, investors should tighten their straps, get ready to pull the ripcord and look for a soft place to land.

Source: houston.skydivespaceland.com

According to OpenInsider.com, there were 28 insider trades in PACW over the past two years; 23 sales and 5 purchases. Many sales looked like estate planning or diversification, for example, in August 2016, Chairman Eggemeyer sold shares worth about $67.9 million at an average price of $42.60 per share, but given his age, who could argue with the desire to liquidate at least part of his investment? After all, as of the most recent Proxy Statement, he still owned or controlled 203,734 shares worth approximately $10.4 million. Excluding the Eggemeyer sales, however, insiders still sold $11.1 million worth of shares over the past two years against $416,779 in purchases.

Further cause for concern was the trailing twelve-month period, which saw a continuation of the sales trend as insiders executed 7 sales and 2 purchases. Insiders sold 102,500 shares worth $5.3 million at a weighted average price of $52.03 per share, reducing their aggregate holdings by 21%. The two purchases were by the CFO and a director who bought identical 2,000 share lots worth a combined $198,380 at a weighted average price of $49.60 per share, increasing their aggregate holdings by 5%. The table below provides details on these trades.

It's worth noting that the six most recent sales were clustered in May and June of 2018 before the second quarter earnings release.

These insiders have not completely bailed out of PACW as they collectively still own 474,769 shares worth $24.3 million. Of the four smaller early investor private equity funds, including Castle Creek, none currently owns more than 5% of PACW. Over time, the initial private equity investors have been replaced by giant fund complexes. According to NASDAQ, 449 institutions led by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) at 12.28%, Vanguard at 10.49% and State Street (NYSE:STT) at 5.56% own 89.05% of PACW. The major institutions are virtually split on the stock with 52.6% reducing positions and 47.4% increasing positions, according to the most recent data. By itself, the insider data is not enough to pass on PACW, but it is a valid concern.

Valuation & Returns

Per the table below, PACW is reasonably priced compared to other Western Region banks of similar size.

Of the banks above, PACW has the lowest PE, second highest ROA, highest ROATE, highest dividend yield and the second highest 3-year dividend growth rate. On the other hand, it has the second highest price to tangible book, fourth lowest revenue growth rate, and highest dividend payout ratio.

PACW's price to tangible book would be a concern, but the reasons for the high ratio are straightforward. Tangible book value took a recent hit from the combined impact of the $374.7 million in goodwill associated with the California United acquisition, the repurchase of 4,572,736 shares for $241.8 million during the first two quarters of 2018 and the negative swing in accumulated comprehensive income of $31.2 million at December 31, 2017, to a loss of $22.3 million at June 30, 2018.

Of more concern is that the bank's total returns to shareholders with dividends reinvested over the past five years have lagged the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) and all the competitors in the table above.

PACW Total Return Price data by YCharts

Not a very impressive five-year record, but that is the opportunity as the bank's performance is about to improve.

Conclusion

PACW is an unusual, slightly edgy bank that will pay shareholders a high dividend yield while they wait for a) the market to recognize the bank's improving performance, b) more acquisitions or c) the sale of the bank to drive value. With Eggemeyer and Castle Creek still in the picture, the bank benefits from experienced, capable "hands on" institutional backing.

PACW is a well-managed and growing business bank; not a remodeled savings and loan, based in a strong, fragmented growth market, but with national reach. The quality of management has been demonstrated over the years through thoughtful acquisitions, sustained high returns, a well-diversified loan portfolio, a valuable deposit franchise and excellent asset quality.

The high level of insider sales is the one remaining concern and an investor might well choose to pass on an investment in PACW for that reason alone.

Looking to the second half of 2018, earnings are improving and the dividend - just raised for the first time in three years - looks sustainable with the relatively high current 68.73% payout ratio likely to decline by the end of 2018. The current average analyst $3.73 EPS estimate for 2018 is a robust 28.2% increase over $2.91 per share in 2017, plus the new dividend of $2.40 annualized per share is a very strong 20.0% improvement over the former $2.00 per share rate.

The stock is a BUY for income and appreciation at the current price of $51.15 per share, 2.91x tangible book, a forward PE of about 13.7, and a 4.69% dividend yield. Any decline to around $47.00 per share would be a signal to accumulate more shares, as it would provide a very rich 5.00% dividend yield. Investors will need an investment horizon of 3 to 5 years for capital appreciation, although a solid second half could see the stock reach $57.00 per share at the current 15.3 PE and $63.00 per share if the PE reverted to the 17x mean for the past three years.

Milburn Drysdale would be proud.

