My Options Quick Picks

Even simple options strategies can be effective, and this week, I am demonstrating the effectiveness of strangles and iron butterflies.

Several stocks have entered into situations, which are prime candidates for volatility plays this week, including GE, Tesla, Symantec and Sally Beauty Holdings.

Using options strategies to profit from a stock's volatility rather than directional moves is a beneficial tool to add to an investor's portfolio, which suffers during times of market unpredictability.

GE - IV Nearing Yearly Lows

Despite countless market participants calling a bottom in GE (GE) over the last several months, its stock has continued on a steady downwards march, reaching its multi-year lows last week after a long period of stagnation. As GE's Implied Volatility draws closer to its yearly lows, using options to profit from any increase in volatility has become an attractive option:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

If price continues on its downward trajectory, GE's stock may reach single figures, however, its chart seems to strongly suggest that bottom pickers may begin to buy, and the recent breakout of the support at $12.70 is likely a 'fakeout' to trigger nearby stops:

(Source: TradingView/My Own TA)

With IV at such comparatively low levels, a long straddle allows investors to profit from a substantial move in either direction:

With a setup such as this, a ~10% move in GE's stock price over the next month is required to achieve a return at least equal to maximum risk.

Symantec - Activist Target (Volatility Play)

Activist Starboard Value LP has taken a position in Symantec (SYMC) with an eye to seeking five board seats and some operational change at the antivirus software maker, which is likely to boost volatility in the short term. An investigation into accounting issues is also likely to result in increased volatility:

Symantec (SYMC) last week left out a number of important details that signal to us the management is either misleading investors or has no idea of the scope and nature of an accounting problem serious enough to delay a 10-K filing. Neither option is good for investors. Ducking analyst questions makes it worse. (Source: John P. Gavin/Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Despite IV being near 52-week lows, Symantec's chart suggests that price is either likely to attempt to fill May's downward gap or continue crashing lower as investors continue to bail out of hopeful positions:

(Source: TradingView)

As such, I believe that a long iron butterfly strategy represents good value here as price is highly vulnerable to continued volatility in either direction, somewhat mitigating the higher possible loss inherent with this strategy. The price targets required by a 28th of September expiry ATM (long) iron butterfly represent an achievable move in the stock:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

However, this strategy has an asymmetric maximum risk/reward return, and as such many investors may be deterred.

Tesla - The Obvious Candidate

Elon Musk and his infamous 420 tweet has sent Tesla's (TSLA) volatility rocketing upwards, with good reason. Countless SA writers have provided their take on Tesla's future, and while I am firmly in the bear camp, the (very slim) possibility that the Tesla has a chance of being privatized at $420 cannot be (completely) discounted by traders. What the market is certain of is that over the next month, Tesla's stock is going somewhere quickly:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

To avoid having a short position get mauled by yet another unexpected upwards explosion in price, I would look to trade Tesla by using a (long) iron butterfly strategy:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Obviously, a large degree of volatility is already priced into Tesla's stock due to wild recent price swings, and an iron butterfly setup enable represents better value than a simple straddle setup as it requires a smaller move in Tesla's stock price to profit than a straddle setup. As this strategy has an asymmetric maximum risk/reward return, many investors may be deterred.

SBH - New Lows Reached, Likely To Stagnate

Sally Beauty Holdings' (SBH) stock has crashed recently, with a poor Q1 and failing industry. Analysts were hoping for a much more positive result, and it is likely that SBH's stock will continue to slide over the coming month.

SBH has struggled for a while with traffic. And while its plan is to try and increase its online presence with its two-day delivery push, I’m afraid that may not be enough. I was a little disappointed to see the weak comp result and I didn’t see anything in management commentary to suggest there’s a viable plan for dealing with it.(Source: Josh Arnold/Seeking Alpha)

However, the possibility that value investors will begin bottom picking cannot be discounted, as SBH currently trades at depressed levels (with a P/S ratio of 0.5):

(Source: TradingView)

Despite significant swings in SBH's price as a result of these recent developments, IV has dropped to near 52-week lows:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

As such, a long iron butterfly strategy provides the opportunity to maximize profits on any pickup in volatility in either direction while limiting maximum risk:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

However, as this strategy has an asymmetric maximum risk/reward return, many investors may be deterred.

These estimates are using the Black-Scholes formula to estimate returns at a range of potential underlying prices on expiration date, and are based on implied volatility, which is calculated from the current price of each ticker's options and the current price of its underlying stock. The largest unknown in the Black-Scholes formula is the Implied Volatility (IV).

Given a constant IV, these charts will be correct in their price estimation, however, since IV is a reflection of market sentiment and external variables, it is impossible to predict. Also note that these estimates do not take into account the bid/ask spread or any brokerage fees you may incur, and are simply for illustrative purposes only.

Conclusion

I have chosen 4 stocks that I believe will exhibit more volatility over the coming month than the market has priced in to provide investors to highlight the opportunities that arise from using options strategies to profit from a stock's volatility rather than picking directional moves. Even simple options strategies can be effective, and I believe using strangles and iron butterflies presents the most attractive strategy in these stocks.

Note that the use of options in only recommended for advanced investors, and the incorrect use of options strategies can lead to severe losses. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and contains no solicitation to purchase or sell securities. All investors must perform their own due diligence on all investment decisions and take full responsibility for all outcomes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.