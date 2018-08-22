A Growth Play In Water

The single most important resource in the world is water. However, most of the companies that operate in the water industry remain under covered. Though not as attractive as other trending growth companies, Xylem (XYL) has positioned themselves to be the growth company in the industry. In addition, the timing of Xylem’s expansion coincide with a rise in spending in water infrastructure across the globe. Despite heightened press coverage due to Flint’s water crises, along with Xylem’s involvement with the Thailand Cave Rescue, I believe that Xylem is still a good value for investors looking for growth.

Excellent Industry Conditions

Perhaps due to pressure from Flint, or due to several reports of decaying water infrastructure in America, the focus on water quality in America has caused an excellent opportunity for water infrastructure companies. By 2027, it is expected that capital expenditures for municipal water and infrastructure will rise by 11% to $683 billion over the next ten years. Also, the government recently approved a $1.4 billion increase in water infrastructure spending for the next year. PwC also expects increases in drinking water infrastructure, private waste water spending, and infrastructure improvements, with an estimated total of $60 billion in private spending. Over the next 25 years, it is estimated that spending on wastewater alone will exceed $271 billion.

Globally, developing and emerging countries are also being pressured to improve their water infrastructure, whether it be due to growing populations, inadequate resources, or to stabilize their countries. To do so, these countries are hoping to increase spending and incentivize businesses to invest. India plans to offer tax incentives (page 11) to companies that will improve water infrastructure. Heavily influenced by India and China, global spending in water infrastructure will reach $12 trillion by 2030.

Business Model

With spending on water infrastructure and treatment on the rise, Xylem has expanded and diversified their services to cover most aspects of water infrastructure. Additionally, Xylem has also established operations outside of the U.S., which will allow them to take part in the estimated $12 trillion spending globally.

With a large market in the United States, and fast growing markets in India and China, Xylem is well positioned to take part of the water demand across the globe. In the last earnings call, CEO Patrick Decker explained, “Year-to-date, our business in China is up nearly 30%. Revenues in India are up in the high-teens and the Middle East is up mid-single-digits. And our product localization strategy is paying multiple dividends. It's enabling a closer relationship with our customers as we are better able to meet their unique needs, and it's helped to reduce the impact of a dynamic global trade environment.”

This is welcomed news on two fronts: Xylem is well positioned to capitalize on large water spending in emerging markets, and they have managed to avoid trade war repercussions so far.

In addition to their geographical and industry diversification, Xylem also operates across most areas of water infrastructure. Some of these areas include: water infrastructure transportation and treatment, commercial and residential building services, water, electric and gas controls, and SaaS offerings.

Their SaaS offerings recently expanded due to their recent acquisitions, and has allowed them to create the Advanced Infrastructure Analytics SaaS offering, which will act as a new analytics offering that is expected to bring in about $120 million in revenue this year, further diversifying their revenue streams.

Relative Valuation – Performance

Xylem is of course not alone in the water infrastructure business. However, they do represent a growth company in the industry relative to their similar sized peers. Below is a relative valuation on performance between Xylem and American Water Works (AWK), Pentair (PNR), and Aqua America (WTR).

Company Market Cap Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Operating Margin Profit Margin ROE CF Margin Xylem $13.67 Billion 18.4% 32.6% 13.4% 10.4% 15.17% 17.95% American Water Works $16.15 Billion 1.1% -0.9% 36.0% 26.8% 8.45% 43.03% Pentair $7.58 Billion -6.4% 14.1% 14.4% 11.7% 15.11% 9.61% Aqua America $6.71 Billion 1.2% 6.1% 40.0% 30.7% 12.67% 47.75% Average 4% 13% 26% 20% 13% 30%

As evident in the table above, Xylem represents the growth investment in this group of companies. Their revenue growth from the last twelve months is greatly above their peers. However, this is heavily dependent on their previous acquisitions. Organic revenue growth grew 8% last quarter YoY, along with a 25% gain in water treatment orders.

Xylem is also seeing bottom line growth, with earnings growth over double the average of their peers, as well as posting a 24% adjusted EPS growth last quarter. These growth figures are at the expense of other performance metrics, as Xylem lags behind their peers in operating margin, profit margin and CF margin. These margins represent the focus on growth for Xylem, as they have increased costs to support their growth, along with using cash to pay down debt each quarter, which will also free up their ability to continue their aggressive acquisition strategy. Another excellent factor is their lead in ROE.

Xylem represents both the high growth levels, and high risk of a growth stock. Profit and cash flow margins are significantly behind their competitors. It should be noted that the business models are slightly different among these companies as well, so some of the margin differences are explained as such.

Relative Valuation – Value

Next, we will compare these companies based on their valuations. Due to Xylem’s growth, we would expect to see a higher valuation for them among their peers.

Company Market Cap EV/EBITDA Trailing P/E Forward P/E PEG P/S P/B Dividend Yield Xylem $13.67 Billion 15.7 37.3 22.38 1.01 2.7 5.4 1.1% American Water Works $16.15 Billion 13.7 34.2 25.13 3.37 4.8 2.8 2.0% Pentair $7.58 Billion 10.2 16.3 17.21 1.14 1.7 4.0 1.6% Aqua America $6.71 Billion 18.1 27.1 25.46 4.14 8.1 3.4 2.3% Average 14.4 28.7 22.5 2.4 4.3 3.9 1.8%

Surprisingly, the valuations are not higher for Xylem, which presents a current buying opportunity for Xylem. Although their current P/E is highest among their peers, their low forward P/E and PEG ratio suggest that this shouldn’t be a major problem for shareholders. Their P/S ratio is also a low 2.7, although this is offset by their P/B, although the P/B ratio is also elevated thanks to a higher ROE. Overall, I believe these metrics represent an undervalued thesis for Xylem, as their growth should suggest higher valuations than their value peers. A PEG ratio of 1.01 is also an excellent mark as well.

Xylem also likely has the riskiest dividend, as well as the lowest potential dividend increases among their peers. This isn’t too worrisome for growth investors, but it should still be noted. I believe this is due to their nature of large acquisitions, as well as their low cash flow and profit margins as well. Xylem has a payout ratio of 28.9%, and 5 years of dividend growth, so labeling it as riskiest may be relative. However, investors should likely expect focuses on profitability and growth over dividend payments.

Risks

Last is the risks involved with Xylem. Mentioned above, Xylem has the lowest margins of their competitors, and any industry turbulence could affect them the most. In addition, their dividend yield is also the lowest, and their tendency for performing acquisitions may cause their recently lowered debt levels to rise back again.

I find any worry about the industry decreasing to not be worth investor’s time. However, some industry pressures may be problematic due to international governments negotiating pricing, preferring domestic companies, or offering tax incentives strategically in a way that harms Xylem. However, Xylem’s ability to avoid a trade war has also limited their risk from this as well.

Xylem can also be affected by politics. There are arguments both ways, as a deregulation focused EPA could harm Xylem, as local governments and businesses could opt to choose not to invest in upgrades in water infrastructure and water treatment. Others may argue a deregulated EPA may cause the need for water treatment to increase due to the expected rise in pollutants etc.

Also, an economic slowdown may affect Xylem. If countries experience a downturn, where does water infrastructure projects fall in their priority lists? This may be low if they already have a minimal viable solution in place. Also, trade war escalations may affect Xylem eventually, despite their current protection and high levels of growth in China.

Investor Takeaway

Water is obviously crucial for society. Investments in water services represent a high floor, as demand will always exist. Xylem represents a growth investment in this area, while also increasing the risk as well due to low margins and acquisition focuses. Despite being a global company, they have also yet to see a meaningful effect from the trade war. For growth investors that are looking to diversify, I believe Xylem would be the best investment in this industry.

I recently started a position in Xylem, and plan on building the position up over the next month. Income focused investors will likely prefer a competitor with higher CF margins and a higher dividend. Regardless, water infrastructure spending is expected to increase in almost every geographical area, as well in a variety of areas including treatment, control and infrastructure. I believe an investment in water should at least be a consideration in most investors’ portfolios.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.