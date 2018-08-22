Occidental Petroleum - Second Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

The stock is a hold now and find OXY fairly valued at $80. I recommend buying the stock on any weakness at or under $64.

One sour note for shareholders that could explain why the stock fell after the earnings results is that the company announced that it raisedits spending target to $5 billion from $3.9.

Total output was 639K Boep/d in 2Q'18. The US operations accounted for a little less than 56.03% of the company's total production.

Occidental Petroleum posted a net income for the second quarter of 2018 of $843 million or $1.10 per diluted share.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Investment Thesis

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is a solid long-term choice, especially for an investor who wants to participate in the US Oil & Gas Shale segment.

Occidental Petroleum is a US-based energy company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production. However, the company's business operations also include chemical, manufacturing & marketing.

OXY is the largest operator in the prolific Permian Basin with a total combined production in the Permian (resources and Permian EOR) of 354K Boep/d during 2Q'18 (e.g., Chevron Corp. (CVX) posted 270K Boep/d in the Permian during 2Q'18, please read my article here.)

Market capitalization is $60.33 billion, which qualifies the company as a large-cap stock.

The stock is a hold now and find OXY fairly valued at $80. I recommend buying the stock on any weakness at or under $64.

Occidental Petroleum - Financial Table: The raw numbers

Occidental Petroleum 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.51 3.25 2.84 2.28 2.56 2.73 2.83 2.98 3.60 3.11 3.59 3.83 4.08 Net Income in $ Million 176 −2,609 −5178 78 −139 −241 −272 117 507 189 501 705 843 EBITDA $ Million 1,570 1,457 1,106 644 875 1,009 1,012 1,201 1,680 1,226 1,601 1,999 2,118 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 5.0% 0 0 3.4% 0 0 0 3.9% 14.1% 6.1% 14.0% 18.4% 20.6% EPS diluted in $/share 0.23 −3.42 −6.77 0.10 −0.18 −0.32 −0.35 0.15 0.66 0.25 0.64 0.92 1.10 Operating cash flow in $ Million 805 1,020 965 689 1,129 650 915 652 1,853 1,070 1,421 1,009 1,756 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,517 1,194 1,020 654 602 596 779 763 764 892 1,058 1,077 1,248 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −712 −174 −55 −165 527 54 136 −111 1,089 178 363 -68 508 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.76 2.55 3.20 3.18 3.75 3.18 2.23 1.49 2.22 1.81 1.67 1.61 1.36 Long term Debt in $ Billion 8.33 8.33 8.31 7.61 8.33 8.33 9.82 9.82 9.82 9.83 9.83 10.31 10.31 Dividend per share in $ 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.78 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 766.6 763.3 763.2 763.4 763.6 764.0 764.1 765.2 765.9 766.4 766.5 767.0 767.4 Oil Production K boep/d 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 658 689 680 657 653 605 607 584 601 600 621 609 639 Global liquid price ($/b) 54.55 47.78 38.68 29.42 39.66 41.49 45.08 49.04 46.55 46.19 53.67 61.04 63.12 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 1.48 1.51 1.32 1.25 1.26 1.84 1.88 2.07 1.81 2.15 2.08 2.06

Source: Occidental Petroleum filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other

Occidental Petroleum's 2Q'18 revenues were $4,131 million, up 14.7% from a year ago and up 7.8% sequentially.

Note: Revenues and other include: Interest, dividends and other income and Gains on sale of assets and equity investments, net. Net sales revenues were $4,083 million.

Occidental Petroleum posted a better-than-expected quarterly due to rising crude prices and production. The company posted a net income for the second quarter of 2018 of $843 million or $1.10 per diluted share. Profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $505 million or $0.66 per diluted share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.22 per share in 2Q'18.

Chemical pre-tax income for the second quarter of 2018 was $317 million compared to pre-tax income of $230 million in the second quarter of 2017. Midstream pre-tax profit for the first quarter of 2018 was $250 million compared to $25 million for the second quarter of 2017.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow was $508 million in 2Q'18, which is lower than the $1,089 million made in 2Q'17. Total Free cash flow on a yearly basis is now $981 million.

On July 12, 2018, The company announced that it raised the quarterly dividend to $0.78/share from prior dividend of $0.77/ share.

Comparing the free cash flow of $981 billion ("TTM") with the dividend payout which is $2.39 billion annually, I find the dividend paid out too high for the company. OXY is failing the FCF test.

3 - Quarterly Production and commentary

Total output was 639K Boep/d in 2Q'18. The US operations accounted for a little less than 56.03% of the company's total production. OXY's Permian Resources production grew 45.7% year-on-year to 201k Boep/d.

Realized oil prices in 2Q'18 were $63.12 per barrel compared to $46.55 per barrel in 2Q'17.

OXY's production was up 4.9% sequentially. Cedric Burgher, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Total reported production for the second quarter was 639,000 BOEs per day, coming in above the midpoint of our guidance. Adjusted for PSC impact, we would have come in at the top end of the production range we guided last quarter. This was driven by strong execution and well productivity in Permian Resources, which exceeded the top end of the guidance range by 3,000 BOEs per day, representing a year-over-year increase of 46%.

1 - The Permian Resources production increased to 201K Boep/d.

2 - The Permian EOR 153K Boep/d.

Note: OXY is by far the biggest producer in the Permian basin with a total of 354K Boep/d in 2Q'18 which represents 44.6% of the total output for the second quarter.

Total production in the Permian is comprised of two distinct outputs for Occidental Petroleum.

Permian resources. Permian EOR. The EOR process "harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface."

Note: The total production in the USA includes also South Texas and other which is very small or 4k Boep/d in 2Q'18.

The company posted lower operating costs in Permian Resources, which are forecasted to average under $7 per BOE. However, this benefit will be offset by higher costs in Permian EOR for oil price-sensitive purchased injectant and higher energy-related costs. Cedric Burgher, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Domestic operating expense per BOE of $12.80 was 4% lower than the prior quarter. Cash operating cost for the domestic Oil & Gas business are expected to continue to decline and average approximately $12.50 for 2018. We continue to forecast lower operating costs in Permian Resources for the second half of 2018, which are expected to average under $7 per BOE.

Below is the total production for the Permian including oil, NGLs, and NG

1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Permian Oil in K Boep/d 188 193 197 213 228 239 Permian NGLs in K Boep/d 47 51 54 58 59 65 Permian NG in (MMcf/dx ~0.17) K Boep/d (228)37 (236)38 (244)40 (241)43 (278)46 (300)50 Total Production in the Permian in K Boep/d 272 282 291 314 333 354

4 - New Production forecasts for 2018

Source: OXY Presentation

One sour note for shareholders that could explain why the stock fell after the earnings results is that the company announced that it raised its CapEx target to $5 billion from $3.9 billion, a 28% increase that was not expected. Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

The disproportionate raise of 2018 capex relative to production guidance are going to be a hurdle for the stock near term,

5 - Net Debt

Net debt increased to $8.95 billion from $7.6 billion a year ago. Net Debt-to-EBITDA is down to 1.29 this quarter, which is good. It means that the company can repay the net debt theoretically in less than two years, based on an EBITDA ("TTM") of now $6,944 million.

The fundamental principle is that OXY is highly dependent on oil prices and needs above $55 per barrel consistently to be able to turn attractive and afford to pay $2.39 billion in dividend annually. With oil price realized now close to $64 per barrel, the company is not only meeting this essential requirement but is thriving.

On a side note: Domestic natural gas prices were down 33.2% to $1.49 per thousand cubic feet.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

OXY is forming an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $86 (I recommend selling a good part of your holding at this level) and line support at $76.50 (light buying possible).

Ascending triangles pattern are generally bullish but due to the volatility of the oil prices the chance of a decisive breakout on the downside is quite high. Assuming that oil prices will eventually retrace in the fourth quarter, I am expecting OXY to re-test $64 (Double bottom, at which point I recommend a buy).

I consider OXY fairly valued at $80 and it is imperative to take some profit of the table is the stock find enough strength to reach $85. As always in this Industry, the price of oil is paramount.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.