Don't Get Too Comfortable With TOP Ships Gains

TOP Ships (TOPS) has had a relatively strong month. Since July 23, 2018, the stock has seen about 7% gains with peaks as high as nearly 22% gains. The positive movement continued on Tuesday with the announcement of a coming new vessel, but I wouldn't get too hopeful here. With a history of dilution and no sign of aligning interests between management and investors, I'm expecting declines ahead.

Recent Positive News Gives TOP Ships A Strong Month

TOP Ships has had a strong month as a result of recent positive news that's been released by the company. The company has provided two press releases in this period. Both of these releases seemed to have positive news.

TOP Ships Terminates ATM Transaction

On July 24th, TOP Ships announced that it had terminated an equity distribution agreement with Maxim Group surrounding an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program. TOP Ships also said that it was in discussion with lenders surrounding the funds needed to purchase other vessels and continue operations. This news caused the largest spike in value. TOPS climbed more than 20% ont he day of the release.

TOP Ships Announces Vessel Delivery Date

The second release provided over the past month had to do with a vessel delivery. TOP Ships said that sea trials of its M/T Eco Palm Desert have been completed in an announcement on August 20, 2018. The company also said that the vessel is expected to be delivered from the Hyundai shipard on September 7, 2018 as planned. On the day of the release, TOPS saw intraday gains of more than 5% and closed about 1.5% in the green.

Be Careful

The last month has been a strong one overall. Regardless of the month's gains, if you're thinking about getting involved, be careful! TOP Ships is a company that has made its living through the dilution of shares. Don't believe me? Go to your favorite stock chart provider, pull up the max term for TOPS and take a look yourself. On November 26, 2004, a single share of TOP Ships would have been worth $8,675,100,000. That's quite baffling, but you're not reading that number wrong!

How does a stock fall from $8.6751 billion per share to just under a dollar per share? Dilution, and lots of it! Essentially, the company has a continuous need to access funding due to operation on consistent losses. In order to access these funds, the company has sold massive amounts of convertible notes and moved forward with several ATM transactions and public offerings of shares. This has greatly increased share count. To make up for the massive declines, the company has followed the moves up with reverse split after reverse split. Just take a look at the chart below that outlines recent reverse splits:

03/20/2008 1 for 3 04/21/2014 1 for 7 02/22/2016 1 for 10 05/11/2017 1 for 20 06/23/2017 1 for 15 08/03/2017 1 for 30 10/06/2017 1 for 2 03/26/2018 1 for 10

(Thank you StockSplitHistory.com for the data in this table.)

Think about it. Why would a company have to do so many reverse splits? The answer is simple. The ultimate goal is to stay above $1.00 per share consistently. In doing so, the company is able to maintain its listing on the NASDAQ, making it easier to access funds. So, every time the stock price drops below $1.00 per share for an extended period of time, TOP Ships processes a reverse stock split, bringing the price back over a dollar, where it is free to dilute shares and continue to kill value through death spiral financing.

The Dilution Isn't Going To Stop

When I see a company that has a history like the one outlined above, I have to wonder when the dilution will come to an end. In the case of TOP Ships, that day isn't coming any day soon. Take a look at the press release issued on July 24, 2018.

Although the termination of the ATM was good news, the company clearly said that it is seeking funds. Here are the two paragraphs in the release that followed the announcement of the ATM termination:

Additionally, the company announced that it is in discussions and has received indicative terms from financial institutions for the financing of the M/T’s Eco California, Eco Bel Air and Eco Beverly Hills, which are expected to be delivered in January, April and May 2019 respectively, from Hyundai in South Korea. The high quality of these vessels together with the high quality time charters attached, make them attractive to financiers. Additionally, the company is close to finalizing an increase in the Family Trading Inc. credit facility, an affiliate of its CEO and controlling shareholder Mr. Evangelos Pistiolis. Also, the company is in discussions with its existing senior lenders as well as with other finance providers with an objective to secure additional liquidity.

This statement clearly shows that TOP Ships is looking for access to more funding. With the company's history of death spiral financing, there's no reason that we would expect to see any different in this case.

More Declines Ahead

Even a broken clock has the right time displayed twice a day. TOP Ships has had a strong month thanks to some good news. This is common among sinking ships. There is no indication that the gains are going to last for any substantial period of time. In fact, evidence suggests that the stock is headed for more dilution and declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.