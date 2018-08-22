Copper Rebounds, What's Next?

Since the beginning of the year 2018, the price of copper has fallen tremendously and is down approximately 19% with reference to last Friday's close price of 2.65. However, we do witness a rebound in copper prices last Thursday after testing the 2.60 support level which is largely attributed to signs of easing trade tensions. The next question one might ponder is whether this rebound is transitory or it will bounce higher forming higher highs and higher lows moving ahead. This article will discuss the direction of copper supported by fundamental, sentiment and technical reasons in the subsequent paragraphs.

Demand and Supply stories should continue to weigh on copper prices

One of the main things we should consider when looking from a fundamental perspective would be the demand for copper. The main big consumers of copper would be primarily from China as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: WMBH, Morgan Stanley Commodity Research Estimates

One of the worrying trends we have witnessed from last week was relatively weak Chinese macro data where we saw Chinese fixed-asset investment growth slowed more than expected to 5.5%. Retail sales missed market expectations up 8.8% in July from a year earlier but coming in below the expected 9.1% rate. Furthermore, we also saw a slowdown in China Industrial Production from the start of 2018 as seen in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Trading Economics, National Bureau of Statistics of China

Hence, the latest Chinese macro data continues to reinforce the narrative of a slowing growth in China. This will potentially reduce the demand for copper moving forward considering its huge manufacturing sector.

However, one might argue that with the recent announcement that China and US will restart trade talks later this month on the spiraling dispute, it may provide support for copper and other industrial metals. On the surface, the resumption of trade talks may provide a lift for copper but upon closer examination, the mood on both parties seem to suggest that a solution is still a long way off. This is supported by Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow where he spoke dismissively about the talks, describing them as “second-level” in one television interview and issuing a tough warning to the Chinese government in another. Hence, the move is unlikely to de-escalate President Trump's trade war with Beijing and market watchers are skeptical that the talks would have any material success. As long as the trade war rhetoric continues, it will continue to put pressure on copper demands due to fears of slowing global growth.

After examining from the demand perspective, the supply story also suggests the limited upside potential for copper. The recent strike that occurred in Chile warrants our attention given that Chile is the world's leading copper producer by far. Last year, a similar situation happened in Chile where the failure of a labor agreement had lead to a historic 44-day strike in Escondida. The 44-day strike had affected the copper market and left huge economic losses for Chile. The recent strike happened as the working conditions for Chilean miners are harsh and they demanded higher wages to compensate for it. Fortunately, the strike was averted as Chile workers signed an agreement with BHP at Escondida. This has prevented what markets have been pricing in a potential copper supply disruption.

Furthermore, given the current backdrop of weakening emerging markets currencies, it also poses additional negative effects on commodities. Many emerging markets are natural resource producers and with the devaluation of currencies in emerging markets, they will likely to ramp up production as they get paid in US dollars for commodities. The positive developments at Escondida and the backdrop of weakening emerging markets currencies will presumably result in increase supply for copper.

Thus, a combination of a potential fall in demand and a rise in supply for copper should continue to put pressure on copper prices.

Technical Analysis suggests another leg down for Copper

From a technical perspective, if we look at a bigger picture in the case on a weekly chart, copper is exhibiting a bearish pennant as seen in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Trading View CFDs on Copper (US$/lb) Weekly Chart

If the continuation pattern holds, it can potentially continue to move south from here and revisit the lows at the 2.100 level during end October 2016. Thus, the path of least resistance would be for the bearish trend to continue from a technical perspective.

Sentimental Analysis indicates the Copper bears are still dominating.

We can see in Figure 4 that the net non-commercial long positions (Contracts of Copper-Grade 1) (Green line) have been in a bearish trend. It has fallen from a net non-commerical long positions of 97,351 on August 7, 2018 to 95, 786 on August 14, 2018. Furthermore, net non-commercial short positions (Purple Line) have been in bullish trend as seen in Figure 4.

Figure 4 (R.H.S represents non-commercial longs positions while L.H.S represents non-commercial shorts positions) Source: Commitment of Traders - Copper-Grade 1 (CME) Quandl

Thus, this indicates that the bears are still dominating the game, and it would be wise to follow where the trend is dictating - in this case, short copper.

Conclusion

To conclude, at the current juncture, the continued trade war rhetoric, fears of slowing global growth, as well as the Chinese economy, will continue to put pressure on copper prices. Although it may be a bumpy road ahead, the analysis made from fundamental, sentiment and technical analysis seems to favor fading copper's rally. I will remain bearish for copper going forward until we witness a rebound in Chinese macro data or an amicable solution regarding the trade war tensions between the US and China which I believe is still distant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XCUUSD (copper) over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.