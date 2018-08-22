Some Welcome Relief For Gold Investors

For the first time in recent memory, gold investors finally have a reason to breathe a sigh of relief. While the yellow metal isn't out of trouble yet, its immediate prospects are at least as positive as they've been since April. As we'll discuss in today's comments, the gold market is on the cusp of its first technical breakthrough in over four months.

Gold added to its recent string of gains on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar continued to weaken. President Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve for raising its benchmark interest rate also contributed to gold's latest strength. The December gold futures price rose 0.25% to $1,203 in the latest session and came one step closer to confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal per the rules of my trading discipline, which we'll discuss here.

The gold market has caught a huge break as the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has fallen in each of the last five trading sessions. The dollar's sustained rise was mainly responsible for gold's relentless weakness in the last several weeks. It's worth mentioning that the DXY fell decisively under its 15-day moving average on Tuesday for the first time since last month. This serves as an indication that the dollar's immediate-term upside momentum has been broken, which should give gold some breathing room for a few days at least.

I would also call to your attention that the dollar index fell to its widely-watched 50-day moving average on Tuesday. This is especially significant from a technical perspective due to the fact that many institutional and retail traders alike consider the 50-day MA to have special significance as a supporting trend line. A decisive close below the dollar's 50-day MA would therefore likely result in program-related selling with further weakness in the dollar likely to follow. This would obviously have a bullish effect on the price of gold due to the improvement of gold's currency component.

Source: BigCharts

Now let's turn our attention to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle for the metal. IAU is reflecting the same pattern as the gold price right now, and as the following graph shows the ETF is on the cusp of closing above its important 15-day moving average. IAU hasn't managed to close two days higher above the 15-day MA without stumbling on the pivotal third day since April. That's a remarkably long time to go without accomplishing this simple feat and is a testimony to the unceasing selling pressure gold has encountered in the last four months. The last time IAU even attempted to break out above the 15-day MA was in early June, but the problem then was that the dollar index (DXY) was well above its rising 50-day moving average. This was a definite confirmation of the powerful rising trend in the dollar index at that time and an obvious reason for gold's failure to rally.

Source: BigCharts

At this time, however, the dollar index is much closer to its 50-day MA and is close enough to where a test of this critical trend line will likely be made this week. If the dollar index closes decisively below the 50-day trend line, gold investors would have a strong reason for initiating some short-term speculative purchases of the metal. A break below the 50-day MA in the dollar index would likely spark a strong short-covering rally in gold due to the huge buildup of short interest in recent weeks. The bears are walking on eggshells right now and a further breakdown of the dollar index would only serve to spook them into abandoning their short positions on gold.

Despite the fact that the gold ETF (IAU) is very close to its 15-day moving average right now, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), my silver proxy, needs to rally from here in order to confirm the strength of the gold market. In recent commentaries we've discussed the need for SLV to confirm, and preferably to lead, the gold ETF higher. For this reason we should see SLV close two days higher above its 15-day moving average at the same time as IAU, if not before. This would let us know that both metals are synchronized and are responding to the same signal, namely a weaker U.S. currency. A failure of SLV to confirm a rally in IAU from here would suggest that the gold ETF's relief rally will be short lived.

Source: BigCharts

A final confirmation of returning strength for the gold price would be a sharp decline in the dollar/gold ratio. This ratio compares the strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) with the gold price. A rising ratio underscores the strength of the dollar compared to gold and from an investment standpoint favors holding cash over gold. A break below the 30-day moving average of the dollar/gold ratio shown below should suffice to give gold buyers an advantage in the short term. Additionally, a break of the dollar/gold ratio short-term upward trend would give the gold bears another reason to panic and cover short positions, further increasing gold's rally potential.

Source: StockCharts

For now though, while the gold price remains under its 15-day moving average, I recommend that investors stand pat and make no new purchases in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). A confirmed immediate-term bottom could happen very soon, however. Once the technical requirements for a bottom in IAU are met as discussed in this commentary, we'll look to initiate a new speculative long position in the ETF. For now, I recommend investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.