JMU Ltd (JMU) CEO Xiaoxia Zhu on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us on today’s call. JMU announced the second quarter 2018 financial results earlier today. An earnings release is now available on the Company’s IR website at ir.ccjmu.com.

Today, you will hear from Xiaoxia Zhuwho, Chair Person and CEO of JNU, who will give opening remarks followed by the Company’s CFO, Mr. Frank Zhao, who will speak on behalf of Ms. Zhu for an overview of the Company’s strategy, recent developments and operational results. After that, Frank will address the financial results in more detail. Ms Zhu and JMU’s Chief Strategy Officer, Feng Pan will also be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session following the call.

Xiaoxia Zhu

Thank you, Bill. Welcome everyone to JMU second quarter 2018 earnings call. Today, our CFO Frank Zhao will speak on my behalf and address the Company’s strategy and recent development as well as future initiatives. I will be available during the Q&A session and my comments will be translated into English. I would now like to turn the call over our CFO, Frank. Please go ahead.

Frank Zhao

Thank you, Ms. Zhu. Welcome everyone to JMU's second quarter 2018 earnings call. I’m pleased to speak on behalf of Ms. Zhu regarding our latest operational results. During the second quarter 2018, our revenues and non-GAAP net loss attributable for the Company were improved and are track with our operational plans to continue to improve revenue and the profit growth in the second half of 2018. These results were driven by gross merchandised volume reaching 2.1%, both year over year for the second quarter.

Other volumes from our online direct sales business increased and certainly our number of active customers accounts. Among these active customers, our black cardholders contributed over 76.4% of our total sales during the second quarter of 2018. This improvement in our operations under was related to our effect execution of our several business initiating and reduce our online and offline marketing strategies.

Continuing our effort, in the development now we’re ready-to-cook or RTC and ready-to-eat or RTE product. We’re able to broaden the product options mostly for our customers and the rate of cost with efficient the product innovation in restaurant industry in China. We have also further condensed our direct sales SKUs. We currently trade on higher margin products. We fully present the value of our RTE and RTC products for customers. We’re outlined our combined online and offline marketing strategies in this quarter. Recent product awareness and the collective market feedback for the future product improvements. [Indiscernible] diligently to improve profitability, not just by redesigning our product for the volume but also through optimizing our internal covenant structure and the control.

Our improved integral covenant structure both in online direct sale and boost of our RTC and RTE product contributed to our delivery of revenue and the growth profit as well for the second quarter of 2018. We’re pursuing the goal of establishing leading B2B online e-commerce platform that provides integrated and efficient business solutions for customers. We remain focused on new food material advancement while utilizing our combined set up of our online and offline activities, for companies, for our family food [indiscernible] and value added services for the coming quarters.

Now for our financials, I will briefly review our second quarter 2018 results and now our balance sheet. Unless then stated otherwise all figures are in U.S dollar terms. Revenues were $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 27.7% from $20.6 million year-over-year and decrease of $0.108 from 29.5 million quarter-over-quarter. The growth of our revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by the increase of our other volume.

Cost of revenues was $26 million in second quarter of 2018, an increase of 27.3% from $20.4 million year-over-year and a decrease of 11.3% from 29.3 million quarter over quarter. This was in line with our growth of revenue. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 increased 83.6% to $246,100 from $134,000 in the second quarter of 2017, and a 9.3% from the $225,000 in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to the growth of our revenue and higher profit margin of our ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat product.

Operating expenses were $76.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 5.7 million in same period of prior and $2.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase of operating expenses was due a goodwill impairment loss of $73.8 million. We will continue to finalize annual impairment test for the goodwill and long-lived assets for the second quarter -- second half of 2018, including engaging an independent appraiser to the valuation process.

Loss from operations in second quarter of 2018 was $76.6 million, compared to a $5.5 in same period of prior year and 2.6 million in the prior quarter. Net loss attributable to the Company in the second of 2018 was $76.6 million, compared to $5.1 million in the same period of prior and 2.7 million in the prior quarter.

Let’s turn to our balance sheet. As of June, 30, 2018 company’s cash and cash equivalent was 10.7 million, the increase of 118.8% compared to 4.9 million as of December 31, 2017. Total shareholders' equity was 22.9 million compared with 103.6 million as of December 31, 2017.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we are now ready to take some questions.

Were there any new high profile customers or accounts that were added to your business in the second quarter?

Frank Zhao

Thank you for your question. In the second quarter for this year, we did have significant large portfolio of customers during that better platform, but a new [indiscernible] in our company network as compared to 32 in the first quarter.

Jeff Oliver

That’s helpful. My second quarter is without the impairment charge, it looks like your net loss was decreasing. Do you have a timeline in which you believe you will be profitable?

Frank Zhao

Yes, Jeff, it will also decrease without a consideration of good way impairment, but seriously now [indiscernible] with no particular guidance in terms of profit or revenue. So, again obviously, you know the management team is trying our best to execute our strategies to improve our revenue and profitability in same outlook 2018. I don’t have [indiscernible] pure time, sorry, but we’re tracking now towards to achieving the profitability and revenue growth.

Jeff Oliver

Also you mentioned how you will continue to strategically develop your higher margin new food material initiatives in the remaining quarters of 2018. How much higher are the gross margins for this new food initiatives compared to your traditional business?

Frank Zhao

Our higher margin products nearly so what you're seeing are the products and the average gross margin around the 10% as compared to what below 1% or 2% for the platform in our business.

Jeff Oliver

Okay, thank you. My final question is. I have one last question. My final question is. Could you comment on your growth initiatives for the second half of the year? What will be the key drivers of growth in your business?

Frank Zhao

Our key strategy is to improve the awareness of our new product or new food material and to get a good publishing with OEM manufactures and to improve the slide change of our new products, and we have been working onto improve the slide change and including warehouse management because most of our products require temperature with low temporary requirement. So, most of [indiscernible] we don’t have our own manufactures. So, we're working on this new action to work with OEM, crossing the level, we’re working on establish our own product facilities. Of course and I forgot to mention R&D of our new products is core competence for our key drivers.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions. I would now like to hand the call over to our presenters. Please continue.

Frank Zhao

This does conclude our second quarter 2018 earnings call. Thank you for your participation. We look forward to updating you on the progress of our business next quarter. Thank you and have a good day for those who are based in U.S. and have a good night for those who are based in Hong Kong or Mainland China.

