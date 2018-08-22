Higher Education, Lower Economic Growth: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: A system of subsidized loans that have fueled unconscionable, sustained increases in college costs will be the undoing of U.S. economic growth.

Is (Most Of The) S&P 500 Cheap?

“Strip out pricey tech and even pricier Amazon, and the rest of the index starts to make sense. Of course, there will still be a lot of variation within what's left (429 stocks). Some stocks will be around fair value, others will be cheap, others will be expensive…If there are any fund managers out there, I propose you create a new ETF that tracks an index of the S&P 500 excluding technology stocks and Amazon (and anything else that's obviously bubbly).” (Rob Marstrand)

Timing Decisions

“There's certain periods when investors want to be invested - which is most of the time. But there's certain periods when you don't want to be invested. So, each of these strategies helps investors with that most important decision - which is, do you want to be invested now or don't you want to be? And when you don't want to be invested, there are certain periods when it's better not to be invested; during those periods, we've found that cash is truly the only risk-off asset.” (VanEck)

Paying For Advice

“There are issues related to understanding how the various tax deferred accounts work, how to manage withdrawals, making informed decisions about Social Security, making informed decisions about Medicare, understanding RMDs and so on. Again, learnable for someone committed to spending the time needed, but the cost of getting this stuff wrong is too high to not take it seriously or hire someone to do it for you.” (Roger Nusbaum)

Book Review: “American Default”

“At [the book's] heart is ‘the great debt default of 1933-1935, … when the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court agreed to wipe out more than 40 percent of public and private debts’ by abandoning the gold standard, devaluing the dollar, and abrogating gold-denominated contracts retroactively...Could an American default happen again? Yes, but...the debt crisis that looms on the horizon ‘... is rooted in unsustainable promises made in the present for future delivery of services.’” (Brenda Jubin)

Student Loans

“According to RentCafe, the average rent in the U.S. was a record $1,409 in July, a 2.8 percent from a year earlier…The level is…prohibitively high for many, especially those weighed down by student loans the minute they cross the stage. The average student loan payment is $351. Tack that on to average rents and you're pushing $1,800 before you hit the online grocery app icon on your smart phone, the bill for which runs at least $100 a month for most of us. Using college grad starting salaries, that takes up a large chunk of monthly take-home pay of about $3,400 if you live in Texas or $3,100 if you're in New York.” (Danielle DiMartino Booth)

Thought For The Day

The burden on American society of student loans totaling some $1.4 trillion – higher even than credit card debt – strikes me as a particularly grave economic problem – one whose enormity will not be fully recognized until it can no longer be denied. But the above-linked article by Danielle DiMartino Booth gives a pretty good idea of where this is going. It’s not just that resources that graduates spend on college for years and decades after college are making it harder for young people to afford their own homes. Many of their parents don’t fully own their own homes because they took out home-equity loans to help finance their children’s tuition.

Costs for tuition, student housing and textbooks, which have grown at substantially more than double the consumer price index for multiple decades straight, have had a deleterious effect on both retirement and household formation. Way to go, universities – that’s giving it the old college try! Here’s a snippet from DiMartino Booth’s article as an example: “From 2007 through 2017, the CPI rose by 21 percent. Over that same period, college tuition costs jumped 63 percent, school housing surged 51 percent and the price of textbooks by 88 percent.”

DiMartino Booth cites Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, no less, as forecasting the potential for curtailment of economic growth:

'You do stand to see longer-term negative effects on people who can't pay off their student loans. It hurts their credit rating, it impacts the entire half of their economic life,’ Powell said in March. ‘As this goes on and as student loans continue to grow and become larger and larger, then it absolutely could hold back growth.’”

I agree with Powell, but think he was being a diplomat. The facts speak for themselves: Despite the recent uptick in growth, likely a result of the big tax-cut stimulus – the rate of economic growth has fallen to a much lower level for close to two decades running now, and I believe that college is one of many key factors responsible for this bankruptcy in the making. People think of bankruptcy as a process of discharging debt, but there’s more to it than that. Before the financial bankruptcy comes the moral one, and that very much includes the above-described unconscionable, sustained increases in costs facilitated by a perverse system of subsidized loans.

Congress kick-started this system in 1978 through a law providing virtually unlimited loans to students, incenting the schools to continually raise their prices on the backs of their student borrowers. A surge in the college student population, based on both a population surge and savvy marketing, further removed any market discipline on the suppliers, and Congress’s failure to reform this system was nothing but a dereliction of duty.

In some countries, the police expect a tip of sorts. But that gratuity doesn’t always cost so much. A friend passing through an Eastern European airport recently was asked by an airport functionary to inspect his currency and seemed happy to receive somewhere around 50 cents. America is thankfully not like that. Respect for the rule of law is strong in the U.S., but the ability of economic actors to exploit the law for their own economic advantage is rather remarkable.

Returning to Chairman Powell, and to DiMartino Booth’s article, student loans are likely to retard future economic growth. As groups like Transparency International have documented, corruption is a destroyer of prosperity. The U.S. is certainly not a corrupt society – one must judge a society by the majority of its actions – but the above-described education charade is the form it has taken in the U.S. Because Congress has not done its job in reforming this system, and the colleges have enriched themselves off of it, the onus lies on U.S. consumers to be more discriminating in their higher education choices.

