Red Robin: Surprise Surprise

This is one of those somewhat annoying times where a stock, at least in the after hours during which this column is being penned, really trades with little to no logic. You may recall a few weeks ago when Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock got absolutely slammed following a disaster pre-announcement. Despite having many things going for it, the company just was unable to deliver to meet expectations in the growing competitive space that is casual dining. Today the company just reported the full results, which contained in our opinion little to no new information that should get traders excited. As such, we feel the action with shares down over 4% is silly. In this column, we will discuss the results of the quarter and hone in on the new information in the report that could be leading the market to give back the very little gains the stock has seen in recent weeks. All things considered, RRGB is still uninvestable at this point. Let us discuss.

Sales trends

It has been a rough go for the company. Back in Q1, which was painful, shares were hit on the back of falling sales. When the company pre-announced, we knew sales got hit hard again in Q2. Well previously we had interpreted that total revenues, including both company-owned restaurant revenue and franchise royalties, were about flat from last year. In reality, they were down closer to a full percentage point:

These results are certainly disappointing, but we wouldn't qualify this as anything new that the Street should be interpreting. We did however get a little more color on why sales fell.

More color on why sales are under pressure

What we think is really painful for the company is that we know that there have been a number of new store openings that need to be considered in the last year. A year ago, there were about 460 company-owned stores and another 86 franchise-owned stores. Fast forward to the start of Q2 and Red Robin had nearly 484 company-owned stores and 87 franchised units. This growth is slow and stable, but with total revenues being down slightly it was quite evident that same-store sales have been under pressure.

We will say very plainly that comparable store sales are among the most important of any indicators to watch in a restaurant, and Red Robin has stemmed from. It was not even a year ago that the company had positive same store sales. Here in Q2, saw a significant decline. Take a look at the trend in recent Q2s:

This is just not good enough. This is especially problematic when the economy is strong and tax cuts are putting more money in customers' pockets. Down 2.6% in the quarter is a disaster. Perhaps the Street is selling here after hours because we got more color on the same-store sales.

As promotional as the company was in the quarter, and with higher prices, traffic was an issue. There was both a 1.9% decrease in average guest check and a 0.7% decrease in guest counts. The decrease in average guest check comprised a 2.4% decrease in menu mix, offset by a 0.5% increase in pricing. The problem is, there is no clear plan on how to emerge from this and this could be the reason the Street is selling. The Street may have been looking for a plan beyond what we consider the gimmick that is "the Burger Bar." Basically, a catering option for events. It is a flop in our opinion. That said, management doubled down on this while promising to work urgently (with no specifics here):

"We did not execute as well as we know we are capable of, particularly at critical peak demand hours when we must be prepared to serve dine-in Guests and our rapidly growing off premise demand. We are moving urgently to improve service execution with renewed and narrowed focus on fundamentals while we continue to differentiate Red Robin as affordable everyday with more burger options and stronger value tactics. We are also adding resources to drive sales of our unique and well-received Burger Bar catering program. We expect all of these elements to be in place early in Q4."--Denny Marie Post, CEO

Now we could be wrong as we are not seeing the direct margins here and specific sales on the bar, but speaking from a local sample size to one, our company will not order this again. In general, it is awkward, and just an odd way for the company to try and differentiate itself from the pack. We will not be surprised to see it scrapped in the near future.

So, despite higher prices and an effort to bring customers in, basically the CEO has said "we dropped the ball." When we factor in the promotions during the quarter, they weighed heavily on the company. We surmise promotions will continue be heavy going forward to help mitigate a negative comparable guest count. This could lead to higher expenses and pressured margins, though, as we move forward. We do know that this spending pressure weighed on earnings, since revenues were also way down.

More color on expenses

So, we want to hone in on a few specific costs. First the cost of sales was up! They rose to $74.8 million from $73.9 million last year. While this may not seem like much, when revenues were down slightly it is a double whammy. Restaurant-level operating profit margin was down to 19.3% compared to 20.8% last year.

Depreciation and amortization costs were also up slightly. They increased to $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $21.2 million last year thanks to new restaurant technology implemented and new openings. One good thing to note here is that general and administrative costs were down to $20.4 million, or 6.5% of total revenues. This compares to $21.9 million, or 6.9% of total revenues in the same period a year ago. This was a positive as labor costs were well controlled and there were lower corporate marketing costs. Finally, when the company pre-announced we knew that advertising expenses were up, but we got color on the amount. It was less than we expected, but still up from last year. They came in at $15.2 million, or 4.8% of total revenues, compared to $14.4 million, or 4.5% of total revenues mostly as a result of national commercials.

Putting it all together earnings were awful

Prior to the pre-announcement we entered Q2 looking for $0.62-0.64 per share in earnings. Well, we were immensely disappointed, as adjusted earnings were $0.46 per share for the quarter. Ouch. Of course, with declining revenues and higher expenses we are not surprised, but this trend is not only problematic, it suggests the stock is still overvalued:

This is problematic for Red Robin and has caused us to drastically adjust our expectations for the company for the year. It is simply tough to invest in an earnings pattern like this. Earlier in the piece, we asked if we should be intrigued at $37 per share. Well, that depends on our projections, and we are revising them lower.

We now see comparable sales declining by 1%. With our revised expectations for comp sales, we also see revenues as taking a hit on the year, which is no surprise given the year-to-date performance. We see sales declining to $1.355 billion on the year. We are still projecting that overall costs will rise 1.5%, while labor costs should remain flat to up 0.5%. We project higher costs given that inflation continues to rise and has been pressuring food companies. Based on our assumptions for the year, we expect net earnings to be about $2.00 per share.

At $39-$40 shares of RRGB are trading at a pricey 5.5 times EBITDA, while on a forward earnings basis they are trading at 20 times expected 2018 earnings per share. This is not cheap. For a business growing sales and earnings in the double digits we would pay this, but not for a business that is currently seeing contractions in these metrics with higher input costs.

Take home

Perhaps the Street was looking for clear direction following this full report. Whatever the market was looking for, at this point after hours, giving back much of the dead cat bounce in the last few weeks, it was not in the report. We know that the sector is a tough space to be in. There is a lot of pressure on the businesses operating in this sector, and Red Robin has felt the same from multiple sources. These headwinds include immense competition, trouble with growing same-store sales, rising labor costs, rising ingredient costs, and tighter margins stemming from increased promotional spending along with special pricing to attract customers.

These issues are evident in the most recent data. Things have begun to turn south quickly for the company in recent months. All things considered, we still think shares are to be avoided.

