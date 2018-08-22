Tesla: A Counter To A New Short Theory

Tesla long story is still intact, and recent hoopla over "funding secured" is actually a net positive for the stock, even if there is no privatization.

Instead of hammering repeated points, I try to address a new short theory and why it is a red herring.

There was an article written recently titled “Why Tesla may be the most hated stock in America – and the most loved.” This love-hate relationship, and the massive short interest in Tesla shares (it is now the most shorted stock in the US stock market), has created a potentially manipulative media environment that is hugely unfair. Stories about drugs being dealt inside Fremont, punctured battery cells, workers leaving 2 hours early on a Wednesday because the GA3 line shut down, multiple whistleblowers - it's like something straight out of a conspiracy movie.

Either you believe these stories, and your belief therefore affects your short view of the company, or you think the stories are complete noise, and you put them aside. But I'm not here to talk about anything that's already been rehashed time and time again in the media. In this article, I want to focus on a new emerging short theory, namely, that decrease in institutional ownership is a bad sign.

Short Theories: A History

It is worth a short introduction to the history of 'Short Theories' throughout Tesla's stock. First, it was "Tesla will never hit 5k" a week. Then it was "Well, sure Tesla hit 5k a week but that was a burst rate." Then "well, sure Tesla might be producing 5k a week now but the $35k Model 3 is never profitable." Then it was "well sure Tesla's 35k Model 3 broken down by Munro might be profitable, but UBS says it isn't."

Now (without any definitive evidence one way or the other) it's "funding was never secured and Tesla is going down." We all know these tried and true retorts by those who are betting against Tesla. But a new recent theory seems to have emerged that I think should be discounted. Recent news about institutional holdings significantly decreasing their Tesla stake in recent quarters is noise and nothing more.

Decrease (Or Increase) In Institutional Ownership Of An Individual Stock Is A Red Herring

First and foremost, study after study shows actively-managed funds selling and buying individual stocks on a quarterly basis are proven to not perform any better than the market. Why trust what they do? Why trust what any of these institutions do? In fact, the Financial Times reported:

Almost all US, global and EM funds have failed to beat their benchmark since 2006

In fact, a S&P Dow Jones Indices study found:

Over the 15-year period ending Dec. 2016, 92.15% of large-cap, 95.4% of mid-cap, and 93.21% of small-cap managers trailed their respective benchmarks.

I'm aware of only three institutions that have reduced their position in Tesla more than 20%. Whether an institution reduces or increases their holdings of a particular stock in any given quarter is largely meaningless. Perhaps these institutions have realized they want to take profits. Perhaps they are rebalancing portfolios. Perhaps they want to swap Tesla for another stock. Perhaps their sell calls were actually incorrect and they buy more in a given quarter. The point is, institutions (and individuals) reduce holdings in given stocks from time to time for various reasons.

A recent Reuters story notes the ridiculousness of focusing on institutional ownership. The manager of T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund (PRGTX.O), Joshua Spencer, noted that after the June quarter, he had 15% less Tesla than at the end of the March quarter. Spencer noted however that he had an "on-again, off-again relationship" with Tesla and that Tesla had both risen and fallen in Spencer's holdings previously. How then, can any single instance of reduction (or increase) in institutional ownership mean anything?

One study looking at the Shanghai Stock Exchange interestingly concluded that "a large increase in the wealth-weighted number of institutions that hold a stock in a given month predicts a high stock return the following month. However, we do not see corresponding underperformance following a large wealth-weighted decrease in the number of institutional owners."

George Soros recently dumped almost all of his Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake. Greenlight Capital reduced its Apple holdings by 77% recently. Back in 2016, dumping Apple was all the rage. See the following from a Fortune article:

Major U.S. growth mutual funds have been among the largest sellers of Apple shares over the past six months, fueling speculation that the company’s days of supercharged growth have come to an end. Amid concerns that iPhone sales may be set to drop, the $77.3 billion American Funds Capital World Growth & Income Fund has sold all of its 1.7 million Apple shares since the end of June, according to Lipper data. The $9.3 billion Hartford Capital Appreciation Fund sold 1.4 million shares over the same period, reducing its position by 91%.

Selling Apple of course, was a massive mistake. There are endless examples of funds buying and selling individual stocks. Almost no funds beat the S&P, so their individual sell/buy calls are largely without meaning (perhaps we should all just buy the S&P and sit back and relax, but then there would be no fun in seeking alpha!). Again, funds dump stocks for any number of reasons, and they are often dead wrong, just like they all were on Apple. To relate a handful of funds selling 20%+ of Tesla over a single quarter means absolutely nothing and has no effect on either the short or long story of the stock.

Actual, physical, human being analysts just visited the Tesla Fremont factory and said production looked great; everything on track to make 8,000 a week. The Model 3 production story is intact. Changes in fund/institutional ownership is a red herring.

Conclusion

I am not a conspiracy theorist, but the Tesla hate has become too strong lately. Model 3 production continues quite soundly. Short theories are ever-changing, and this newest one, that the longs should be scared because a couple of funds decreased their holdings, is a weak one. I'm in the long haul and realize it is not for everyone. Best of luck out there, I have a feeling it's going to get crazier.

