EROS International: Solid Execution Warrants Higher Value

Eros successfully closed the sale of 5% stake to Reliance for 15$ per share and the joint venture with Reliance will help to bring down the production cost and improve margins.

EROS International Plc (NYSE: EROS) reported blowout Q4 2018 earnings on June 27 beating Wallstreet expectations. I would recommend my readers to read my first article where I talk about the fundamentals of Eros business.

In this article, I will go through EROS Q4 earnings and the business performance followed by deep dive on EROS Now growth and Reliance partnership. I will also talk about why EROS film business gives a reasonable margin of safety while providing the opportunity to invest in Eros Now OTT growth that leverages fast-growing broadband penetration in India.

The following table from EROS Q4 transcript sums up the highlights of the FY2018 earnings.

Above numbers clearly shows that Eros performance in FY 2018 is excellent and release of Bhajrangi bhaijan in China boosted the Q4 earnings by grossing over 45M and Eros Now subscription growth which will play a key role in fueling the future growth of Eros. Eros has shown reasonable growth in YOY revenues and impressive Adj EBITDA and Operating profit growth. Eros also strengthened its balance sheet in the past year by selling its Eros International Media stake and Reliance JV investment. Last week, Eros Indian subsidiary announced solid Q1 2019 earnings that showed improved profit margins YOY showcasing that Eros group is spending their money on high ROI projects.

EROS has a stable and thriving movie business

Eros enjoys the market leader position in Indian movie business that is growing at a CAGR of more than 10% according to Economic Times of India. I have mentioned in my previous article that Eros has the deep-rooted relationship with talent in India that will enable them to produce high-quality content. Eros exploits this relationship rightly so to make quality movies effortlessly compared to foreign rivals like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), 20th Century Fox Pictures (NASDAQ: FOX) and Viacom Studio 18 (NASDAQ: VIAB) who is trying to penetrate Indian media market share by acquisitions and direct productions.

In Q4 2018 earnings call, Kishore Lulla (CEO of Eros) stated:

Eros remains the only fully vertically integrated independent studio model within the industry, with the largest library and over 30% market share of the top 100 box office hits over the last decade. Our large library and ability to monetize it through our distribution network has always been the core strength at the heart of our company and the people. This has been increasingly evident as major US studios entered into the market. During this time, we not only maintained our leadership position but also contributed to the 18% CAGR growth of the industry.

Based on 2018 Annual SEC filings, Eros mentions that it maintains 27% market share (as an average over the preceding seven calendar years to 2017) is 27% of all theatrically released Indian language films in the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Other than maintaining market leadership, one of the fundamental advantage Eros movie business has is its ability to recoup most of its production investment by completing the sales of satellite rights for Television channels. Such deals take away the significant risk off the table in their movie business and also give reasonable revenue projections from their planned film slate. Following is the excerpt from Eros 2018 Annual SEC filing:

Television pre-sales in India are an important factor in enhancing revenue predictability for our business and are part of our diversification strategy to mitigate the risks of cash flow generation. For fiscal 2018, we had pre-sales visibility for some of our films such as Munna Michael, Sarkar 3, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. For fiscal 2017, pre-sales from the sale of satellite television rights was achieved for our films such as Housefull 3, Dishoom, Baar Baar Dekho, Rock On 2, Banjo, Ki & Ka along with some regional films. In fiscal 2017, for our two high budget Hindi films we had recouped 31% to 57% of the direct production cost through television and other pre-sales and had recouped 108% and 93% of our direct production cost of the two Telugu films released through contractual commitments prior to the films releases, and 96% of our direct production cost of one Tamil film released through contractual commitments prior to the film’s release.

Along with Television pre-sales, Eros also started focusing on content driven movies while diversifying the budget of films and region. Such diversification has further helped Eros to mitigate the risk of going for high budget films that bombs in Box Office, resulting in the capital loss. These strategies helped Eros expand their EBITDA margin to more than 33% in the past few quarters. Eros Now growth is also another fact that helping margin expansion and continues to do so based on project subscription growth.

Past financial performance of EROS business as shown below:

Above financials includes three major business division such as theatrical, television syndication and digital. Eros Now is part of their digital & ancillary division that continues to grow last year due to Eros Now subscription growth. I wanted to have a look at how the financials will look for past five years without considering Eros Now business to showcase the potential of standalone Eros Now business. I assumed the ARPU for each Eros Now subscriber as 4.5$ per year and EBITDA contribution is 1.5$ (33%) and computed the numbers as follows. I have also assumed the subscription numbers as the midpoint of start and end of each year for calculating the ARPU for that year. Please note that following chart is made to showcase the strength of Eros base business without considering Eros Now. Since Eros does not directly report Eros Now contributions, certain educated assumptions detailed above are made based on comments from management in the various earnings calls.

Source: Created by the author with certain assumptions to eliminate Eros Now contribution as mentioned above

I believe Eros base business itself is robust enough to warrant the current enterprise valuation essentially giving the Eros Now business for free. The following section will be a deep dive on Eros Now and its potential that makes Eros

Eros Now: The Underappreciated Growth Engine

Eros Now has been adding subscribers aggressively during last year more than doubling its paying subscribers from 2.1M to 7.9M. In this section, I am going to go deep into the quality and metrics that strengthens my bullish thesis on Eros. Eros Now provides the opportunity to invest in Indian OTT market while ensuring the downside protection due to the strength of Eros base business. Eros Now is a part of the digital and ancillary business which is growing well in the past year. Following graph shows the growth of D&A business which is propelled by Eros Now.

Source: Created by the author using data from EROS earnings transcripts

According to CFO Prem Parameswaran, Eros Now is the primary reason for the growth in Digital and Ancillary business which helping Eros to improve the Adj. EBITDA margin. In Q4 2018 earnings call, CFO stated:

Our digital and ancillary business had a particularly strong year generating $85 million compared to $65 million last fiscal year, which represents a growth rate of 33%. This year was the strongest performance ever for our digital and ancillary business, which for the first time generated more revenue than our theatrical business. This was largely due to the contribution from our growing Eros Now platform.

Eros Now can add quality content at the lower price

Eros Now has over 11,000 movies in their OTT platform and also investing heavily on their Eros Now originals. Apart from Eros Now originals, Eros has the structural advantage of literally adding films for free from their annual film slate since the satellite rights earn most of their investment and, also they make more money via theatrical releases. Eros is looking to add around 40 to 50 movies this year to Eros Now from their base business. This strategy gives them significant leverage compared to the rivals like NFLX and AMZN prime in India that have to pay for their content. Joint venture with Reliance will also cut the production cost of their partnered movies to half, and Eros Now will share the digital platform rights with Reliance Jio.

The following comment from Kishore Lulla (CEO of Eros) in Q4 2018 conference call showcases the sweet deal Eros got in this JV with Reliance:

And you know how the JV works basically, we fund 50:50, they fund 50%, we fund 50%. And Eros distributes the product, Eros gets 7.5% on the top-line revenue and then balance is 50:50. And on digital basically if Eros Now wants to use it and Jio want to use it, there is no cost on that for the Eros Now platform or on Jio platform that is absorbed by the JV.

Eros is the only fully vertically integrated independent studio model within the industry, with the most extensive library and over 30% market share of the top 100 box office hits over the last decade enables it to produce high-quality content with lower prices than any of their rivals.

Eros Now has right content with the right price

Eros Now has vast move library in Hindi and other regional languages which constitutes 90% of entertainment consumption in India. Eros Now priced their subscription at 50 rupees (0.7$) per month, which essentially a price of 1/4 gallon of milk in India. Such aggressive pricing combined with substantial content in India languages is what helped Eros Now to build 100M free subscribers and 7.9M paying subscribers by March 2018. Netflix's 7.99$ per month is too expensive to penetrate price-sensitive middle-class consumers that constitutes the considerable market share of Indian OTT customers in India and AMZN doesn't have the content despite their efforts to partner with local producers which will eventually drive their content investment making it difficult to add content. AltBalaji and Hotstar indeed provide fierce competition to Eros Now. However, Eros positioned itself well to fight it out by establishing the right partnerships with creative producers and Reliance. Due to increasing broadband penetration, Indian OTT market is already huge and growing enough to accommodate multiple players.

Eros expects Eros Now to double by 2019

Eros projected Eros Now to reach 5 to 8M paying subscribers in 2018 during Q4 2017 conference call. Despite my doubts, Eros indeed managed to grow its paying subscribers to 7.9M by March 2018. During Q4 2018 earnings conference call, Eros Now reiterated paying subscribers to 16M by the fiscal year 2019 essentially doubling their paying subscribers. To fuel this growth, Eros increased the Eros Now originals investment for FY2019 to 75M that is 50% more compared to their FY2018 50M investment.

Eros management is highly confident enough to not only achieve their 16M paying subscription target but to surpass it. I think Eros is optimistic about this aggressive target due to their insights on their projected subscriptions by partnering with telcos. Eros CEO commented in Q4 2018 earnings calls as follows:

The journey has started in the last three years that how we have achieved from 100,000 subscribers to now 7.9 million subscribers in March 2018. And now the guidance of 16 million but 16 million is just guidance. We're very confident; we've got lot of minimum guarantees from the telcos. We are working with and as well as the various platform. So we have three kinds of models as we have reiterated. One is the B2C model then you have got the B2B2C model. So the B 2B2C model is working with the telcos are with any payers there by there is a single login and they come to our app and they experience our content and we have the full data analytics for that at what is consumer watching.

Eros leverages data analytics from their Eros Now platform

In my previous article, I have mentioned that Eros does have the potential to leverage data they collect based on watching history from Eros Now platform, something that I have not heard the management talking in the past. In last earnings call, Eros CEO talked about how they moved away from the strategy of producing high budget movies since the top 10 watched films in Eros Now for past two years does not include even one high budget movies. Investing in small or medium budget movies of consumer liking will add more titles to Eros Now platform while avoiding the inherent capital loss risk associated with high budget movies. Data analytics possible from watching patterns of total subscribers of around 108M Eros Now users is very valuable in driving investments for Eros Now originals and Eros film slate to improve ROI and expand profit margins.

Eros is focusing on the qualitative metrics of Eros Now platform to strengthen their OTT platform. Based on the comment from Rishika (CEO of Eros Now), Eros Now subscribers have good stickiness in their platform, and the churn rate shows that Eros Now platform is doing everything right to keep their customers happy and stay with their platform.

Our qualitative metrics driven from our strong diversified content mix and strategy are also very strong, wherein in one out of every five users end up watching the entire duration of the video once the user has crossed the three-second benchmark, the average time spent is 40 minutes on the service. The most engaged viewer visits the service at least three times a week. These are all well above almost a 100% of the country's industry average as reported by FICCI.

Eros Now also has enormous potential in generating advertisement revenues from 100M freemium subscribers.

Eros Now future revenue projections and valuation

Assuming Eros Now reaches 14M subscribers by the end of FY2019 and growing modest 20% YOY for the following four years, the total paying subscribers will be around 30M by FY2023. According to Eros CEO, Eros Now ARPU varies between 4 - 30$ per year. (4-4.5$ for B2B2C telcos consumers, 7-8$ for B2C direct Indian subscribers, 30$ for International subscribers). Let us consider Eros Now average ARPU is 5$ per year to be super conservative on revenue projections and EBITDA margin is 35% since higher subscriptions than today will improve the margins that are somewhere between 33 - 35%. Based on the assumptions, the following is the projected revenue and EBITDA for Eros Now.

Source: Projected based on Managment Forecast And Growth Assumptions

Currently, the market is not giving any value to Eros Now business. Based on project EBITDA for FY2019 and conservative 10X multiple compared to all of its peers, Eros Now division itself should warrant an EV of 700M and share price contribution of around 12$. If Eros Now manages to reach EBITDA of 145M, it could be worth around 1.5B with share price contribution of 25$.

Let us compute the valuation by subscriber based method by comparing it with Netflix. Netflix has 130M subscribers for an enterprise value of 180B making each subscriber valued at around 1380$. Eros Now per subscriber revenue is 5$ per year compared to Netflix's 120$ per year resulting in Eros Now subscriber worth approximately 58$ (1380/120 * 5). Adding 20% discount to that value to be conservative due to Netflix enjoying better brand recognition, I conclude that each subscriber is worth 46.4$, Eros Now business should be worth 650M (11$ share value) by the end of FY2019 and 1.35B (22.5$ share value) by FY2023.

On a side note, I do believe that Eros has better growth potential in India and 20% discount is to make the valuation conservative. Netflix should have acquired Eros before Reliance was in the picture and used Eros Now content to enrich their Indian media library and could have benefited a lot from data insights of Eros Now subscribers watching history to drive content investment. Netflix should still run Eros Now as separate cheaper OTT platform to cater to the customer base who can afford only a dollar per month for the subscription. Opportunity to gather streaming data of 108M Indian subscribers and leverage that information to make informed decisions on Indian content investment would be Netflix's wet dream.

From the above projections, we can see that Eros Now business should be valued much more than what market values at this point.

Reliance is serious about the Indian entertainment industry

Reliance completed the acquisition of five percent stake in Eros for 15$ per share. Reliance's investment in Eros is not some major company buying a stake in a smaller media player. Reliance is actively investing in multiple media players to bolster its presence in the Indian entertainment industry. Reliance has already made strategic investments in Saavn (the Spotify of India), bought the significant stake in Viacom18 and more investments as mentioned here. Reliance also snatched Jyoti Deshpande, an industry veteran and former CEO of Eros to head its Media and Entertainment business at RIL as President of the Chairman’s Office. Reliance wants to strengthen their content to establish their JioMusic and JioTV to achieve 'Jio Ditial Mission.'

Conclusion

Eros is delivering its promises of growing Eros Now subscribers and green lighting right scripts in their movie business to improve their EBITDA margins. I believe it will take more time for the market to understand the potential of Eros Now in spite of the higher valuations warranted by the revenue projections from Eros Now based on subscriptions forecast. Eros current stock price is cheap enough to be justified by Eros robust base business, and Eros Now is on sale with Eros for free. Management has to deliver their promise of growing their paying subscription numbers for next year to justify such valuation. Eros management is spending efforts to be more open and engaging over the past year to gain confidence among investors during conferences and earnings calls amidst questions of Management's credibility in the past. On the heels of robust Q4 2018 earnings release and continued execution of third-party deals announced recently to grow Eros Now subscriptions, I raise my one-year price target of EROS to 17$ from 15$ in my previous article. However, Eros is a thinly traded stock with relatively low float making it more volatile. I would suggest readers to consider selling opportunistic covered calls to reduce the cost basis of their investment or improve returns.

