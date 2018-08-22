Lowe's First Look: Putting The House In Order

Despite a P/E multiple gap to peers HD and WMT that has now nearly vanished, I believe the stock could continue to march forward.

Not as clear cut was revised guidance, which seems to point at further op margin contraction that might reflect the company's cleanup efforts.

It was time for Lowe's (LOW) stock to bounce back. And so it did, to an all-time high in the early hours of Wednesday's trading, as the company delivered the solid top- and bottom-line beat that I had been expecting, ahead of the opening bell. Credit: Flickr

2Q18 looked pristine

The busy season in home improvement seems to have been generous with Lowe's. Comps of 5.3% were just about what I needed to see in the second quarter to justify renewed optimism for the remainder of the full year, following an unimpressive first quarter of sales. Gross margin improved YOY by a modest 30 bps, despite my more conservative estimates for a slight drop driven by potential pricing pressure and increased cost of sales.

Jumping ahead of my expectations was opex that reached 23.0% of revenues vs. my projected 22.8%. Likely pushing these expenses up were incremental customer-facing hours in stores ahead of the summer season, with higher wage rates driven by a tight labor market. Helping to send EPS higher was (1) the expected decrease in tax expenses driven by the December 2017 reform, and (2) the retirement of 13 million additional shares over 1Q18, which represented two cents of per-share earnings upside to my expectations.

See my simplified P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Was guidance really disappointing?

Perhaps more important than 2Q18 results were the outlook revisions for the full year.

The very early read on Lowe's updated 2018 guidance was mildly discouraging, considering (1) a 50-bp deterioration in comp expectations and (2) the 90-cent drop in per-share earnings outlook at the mid-point of the range. On the first bullet point, I don't believe the haircut to be overly concerning, given the company's "cleanup" efforts in the back half of the year (i.e. closure of stores, new CEO and CFO) warrants a bit of conservatism on guidance.

On the second bullet point, I calculate the non-GAAP base deterioration to amount to 20 cents (i.e. revised non-GAAP EPS guidance has dropped from $5.45 to $5.25 at the mid-point of the range), after normalizing for disposition-related charges. The drop in revenue growth expectations seems to account for only three cents of that total, per my calculations, leaving the remaining 17 cents to an anticipated contraction in operating margins.

My initial read is that CEO Marvin Ellison, having recently transitioned from J.C. Penney (JCP), is looking for some elbow room in order to implement initiatives in the next couple of quarters that might not translate into improved financial results in the immediate term. For the next six months, I would not be surprised to see some gross margin volatility and increased opex eating into op profits. In theory, however, Lowe's should come out the other end a leaner, perhaps more profitable home improvement retailer.

On the stock

I was satisfied with Lowe's 2Q18 results, and believe the stock deserves today's price rush despite the uncertainties associated with the second half of the year. I believe the company has started to take steps to put its house in order, and momentum seems to be on its side. Those who do not currently own LOW, however, may be disappointed to see valuation break the 20x barrier on a forward P/E basis (see chart below), making the stock less of a bargain than it may have been as recently as April of this year.

Co./Ticker Forward PE LT EPS Growth LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Lowe's - LOW 20.0x 15.8% 1.3x 4.5% Home Depot - HD 20.2x 13.8% 1.5x 4.3% Walmart (WMT) 19.8x 6.8% 2.9x 6.3%

A subject for another article, Lowe's exit from the Orchard Supply Hardware business could change the profile of the company's P&L. My initial reaction is to welcome the move, but mostly under the assumption (and trust in the new management team) that the disposition will improve the company's future financial performance, margins and inventory included. More homework needs to be done on this front, and I would not discard the potential for earnings upside to be unveiled.

For now, I remain optimistic about LOW. Despite a P/E multiple gap to peers HD and WMT that has now nearly vanished, I believe the stock could continue to march forward from current levels.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.