Going Global With Technology: Focus On EM Asia

We see secular trends supporting long-term opportunities in both markets, and encourage investors to consider an industry-level approach to technology investing that spans software, hardware, and semiconductors.

Technology sector performance has been very strong for the last couple of years. Investors tend to focus on the key U.S. companies, but technology, of course, is a global industry.

Key points

Technology sector performance has been very strong for the last couple of years. Investors tend to focus on the key U.S. companies, but technology, of course, is a global industry. One region where investors can access important tech firms is in emerging markets (EM) in Asia.

We remain constructive on both technology and EM Asia. We expect continued double-digit earnings growth in both areas, and believe tech valuations are reasonable while EM Asia looks cheap.

We see secular trends supporting long-term opportunities in both markets, and encourage investors to consider an industry-level approach to technology investing that spans software, hardware, and semiconductors.

Rising CAPEX globally by tech firms could add an additional cyclical catalyst supporting technology firms and export-focused countries such as China, Korea, and Taiwan, in our view.

Going global: Asia is the ((new)) home of technology

Tech has been on a tear for the last couple of years. However, after a strong earnings-driven rally, investor focus has shifted to regulatory and concentration risks.

Technology is a global industry with key firms around the globe. A region that is arguably underappreciated as a tech center offering potential opportunities for investors is emerging Asia. We believe a number of countries in the region, namely China, Korea, and Taiwan, are particularly well positioned to benefit from their growing tech industries.

With concentration risks top of mind, we believe investors should reexamine the full breadth of tech exposures available, including global opportunities. In fact, China, Korea, and Taiwan offer exposure across the full breadth of tech industries, including software, hardware, and semiconductors. (See Figure 1).

Figure 1: Emerging Asia is the (emerging) home of technology

Technology industry weights Semiconductor manufacturer sales

Source: Thomson Reuters, Semiconductor Industry Association. Data as of July 30, 2018. Notes: The left chart measures the index weight of technology industries. Indices include the S&P 500, MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index, MSCI China Index, MSCI Korea 25/50 Index, MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Index. The right chart measures the market share of semiconductor manufacturing sales by region.

Tech outlook

Technology remains our most favored sector. Valuations are reasonable, in our view, given strong revenue and earnings growth, positive earnings momentum, and a favorable broad-based earnings revision ratio.1 The long-term opportunities currently appear equally compelling. Despite industry growth outpacing peers, tech adoption remains nascent and has yet to fully revolutionize many non-tech industries. The long-term implications are potentially significant.

The backbone and future of tech rests on semiconductors. Every year more chips are needed to power a larger number of devices while end user markets have broadened to include autos, communications, computers, and the internet of things. Semiconductor sales have grown more than 20% year-over-year for several years now, yet the adoption of artificial intelligence and big data analytics by non-tech firms will only further drive demand for chips and semiconductor memory technologies, in our view.2 EM Asia should benefit disproportionately from these secular trends. As figure 1 shows, EM Asia accounts for over 60% of manufacturing sales, and Taiwan’s capital markets are particularly well positioned to benefit from growing semiconductor demand.

Technology is also seeing an outsized cyclical uplift. Capital expenditures are rising overall globally but are heavily skewed towards technology. This could provide an added cyclical catalyst to technology and export-focused countries in Asia, where exports follow CAPEX closely. Positive CAPEX spillovers can be seen in rising new orders for computing, communication, consumer, and industrial equipment. The Markit PMI new orders subcomponent for global technology manufacturing companies shows a broad-based rise in global demand for tech-related equipment.

Figure 2: Rising CAPEX offers broad support to technology equipment

Global technology CAPEX Global tech firms, new orders

Source: BlackRock Investment Institute, Thomson Reuters, Markit. Data as of July 30, 2018. Note: The left chart shows the year-over-year growth in capital expenditures (CAPEX) on a trailing 12-month basis for the technology sector within the MSCI All Country World Index. The right chart shows the new orders subcomponent of the Markit purchasing manager index. A value above / (below) 50 indicates expansion / (contraction) in new orders from global technology firms.

Summary

We remain constructive on technology in the near term due to strong revenue and earnings growth, and believe many of the secular trends supporting the sector have only begun to materialize. In EM Asia, despite rising trade tensions, we see attractive risk/reward potential due to strong earnings, attractive valuations against peers and EM Asia’s own history, and favorable tech exposure. Investors shouldn’t limit their thinking to just U.S. markets: Tech has gone global, and investors may want to consider doing the same, in our view.

Article originally on iShares.com

© 2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Earnings revision ratio measures the number of company earnings upgrades relative to earnings downgrades.

2 Source: Thomson Reuters, Semiconductor Industry Association. Data as of July 2018.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

Technology companies may be subject to severe competition and product obsolescence.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

The information presented does not take into consideration commissions, tax implications, or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy or investment decision.

This document contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial advisor before making an investment decision.

The information provided is not intended to be tax advice. Investors should be urged to consult their tax professionals or financial advisors for more information regarding their specific tax situations.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Barclays, Bloomberg Finance L.P., BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc., European Public Real Estate Association (“EPRA® ”), FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), ICE Data Services, LLC, India Index Services & Products Limited, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Japan Exchange Group, MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), New York Stock Exchange, Inc., Russell or S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, who is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITS Index, FTSE NAREIT All Residential Capped Index or FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index; all rights vest in NAREIT. Neither FTSE nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Real Estate ex-U.S. Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index or FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global REIT Index; all rights vest in FTSE, NAREIT and EPRA.“FTSE®” is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

©2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, iSHARES CONNECT, FUND FRENZY, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

571125

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.