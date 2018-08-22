Tyson Foods: Protein For The Portfolio?

I like the modest earnings multiple at which the business is trading, yet I am wary of cyclical margins and higher leverage employed.

The company is quite active in growing the business through M&A and is moving to more stable business lines as well.

Tyson Foods (TSN) requires almost no introduction, being a giant in terms of protein in what is quite a diversified business. In fact, it generated $38 billion in sales from protein last year, in what is a long-term growth industry with global protein production increasing by 3% on average over the past decades. It should, however, be said that one can question if the long-term prospects of this growth could become challenged given the increased focus on the side effects of meat production on the environment.

Modest long-term prospects and cyclical (past) margins could provide a drag on the share price, certainly in combination with elevated leverage, yet valuation multiples are anything but stretched at this point. Despite some concerns, I recognise the appeal of the low earnings multiples, making me a buyer on a re-test of a dip in the higher-fifties.

A Quick Glance At Tyson

Tyson Foods is a strong cash generator, being active in all the ranges of protein, as it recognises market challenges to some extent too. So besides prudent capital allocation of current solid earnings, the company focuses extensively on transformative M&A deals as well. This does not necessarily mean the deals have to be very large, but they are aimed at creating a more sustained and stable margin operation.

Incremental in creating the business in its current form and having strong brands in the portfolio was the deal with Hillshire, as the company has moved into different markets (prepared foods) with last year's $4 billion purchase of AdvancePierre, as announced in April of last year.

That deal surprised me somewhat as the company moved further into prepared foods, moving away from a pure commodity like play on meat. That said, the deal did relatively little to reduce reliance on meat, while it did come at a hefty price tag, as leverage ratios increased to 2.5 times. That made me a bit cautious given that the company operates at a favourable point in the cycle.

The strategy is simple and remains the same: that is operating with unmatched scale, great execution, a strategy of integration and reinvesting proceeds into further growth. Since looking at last year's deal, shares have essentially gone nowhere over the past 15 months, or even moved a few dollars lower.

Last year I liked the move to diversify away from a commodity like business, shifting strong cash flow generation into a more sustainable business. My fear was that low multiples could increase rapidly if margins would revert to historical averages, or just reverse in partial, as it increases leverage ratios as well. One year further in time, and the company still having thrown a ton of cash, it is time to revisit the current situation.

2017 Accomplishments - Base Case

Tyson has seen a year of consolidation last year as both sales and profits rose modestly, in part thanks to the deal with AdvancePierre. Sales grew by little less than 4% to $38.3 billion as operating earnings rose by a similar percentage to $2.93 billion, for operating margins equal to 7.7% of sales. Given that the deal with AdvancePierre (with $1.6 billion in annual sales) closed in June and Tyson's fiscal year ends in September, that deal explains about a percent of the reported sales growth.

So while the direct impact is still limited, as the deal still had to anniversary for the year of 2017 and synergies were not fully delivered upon of course, it did increase leverage quite a bit. In fact, net debt stood at levels close to $9.9 billion by the end of the fiscal year. The company reported three versions of EBITDA: that is the non-adjusted one, the adjusted version and the one assuming AdvancePierre has been fully consolidated, based on the adjusted numbers. These range from $3.6 billion to $4.2 billion, as the latter number suggests a 2.4 times leverage ratio, more or less in line with the 2.5 times calculated in April.

That remains pretty elevated for such a cyclical business. Furthermore, the share of prepared foods has only increased from 20% to 22% in the fourth quarter, as the company remains heavily reliant on commodity markets like chicken, beef and pork. Since the release of the 2017 results, the company has made continued progress in 2018, so far having reported for three quarters already. Sales have modestly moved higher (again) as trailing adjusted EBITDA has risen from $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion. The higher earnings power is in part offset by net debt having risen to $10.0 billion, for a 2.3 times leverage ratio.

The reduction in leverage is needed as earnings power is under pressure, with the company guiding for adjusted earnings between $5.75 and $6.00 per share. Of interest is that the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.58 per share in the first three quarters of the year, suggesting that fourth-quarter earnings are seen between $1.17 and $1.42 per share.

This marks at best a flattish earnings number compared to the $1.43 per share in adjusted earnings reported last year. This means that current earnings have to be retained to a large degree to maintain leverage ratios flat, as earnings are declining. Reality is that this is not the case as capital spending of $1.2-$1.3 billion surpasses depreciation charges of $900 million by $300-$400 million, subtracting a dollar in cash flows from reported earnings per share. This will remain a headwind into fiscal 2019, as capital spending will increase to an anticipated $1.6 billion.

Adding A Bit More Leverage

Tyson has been quite active in terms of portfolio management this year. Earlier this month, the company sold the smaller pizza crust business as the Sara Lee Frozen Bakery business was sold at undisclosed terms earlier this year. The company has made some smaller bolt-on deals as well so far this year, but the key event is the $2.16 billion acquisition of Keystone Foods.

Keystone is a supplier of various sources of protein to the quick service restaurant chain industry. Obtaining such a position, that is acquiring Keystone, does not come cheap as the company generates about $2.5 billion in revenues on which it reports adjusted EBITDA of $211 million.

This suggests that the deal comes in at 0.9 times sales and 10.2 times EBITDA. In comparison, Tyson is valued at around $33 billion on an enterprise basis, equal to 0.8 times sales and 7.7 times EBITDA; this deal can hardly be called cheap. Even if we account for $50 million in anticipated synergies, EBITDA multiples only drop to 8.3 times.

Furthermore, net debt will jump to $12.2 billion overnight, which, combined with pro-forma EBITDA at around $4.5 billion, works out to a 2.7 times leverage ratio, despite pressure on current earnings due to oversupply and hence lower prices, as well as emerging cost price inflation.

Final Considerations

Trading at $62, shares look cheap at 10-11 times guided adjusted earnings this year, as the reconciliation items (some involving cash outflows) hardly increase the multiple by just a turn or so. More problematic is current pressure on margins, making that forward multiples could increase a turn or even a few turns, while leverage is only getting higher and rapidly approaches the 3 times leverage ratio. This is a bit concerning as cash flow conversion is sub optimal, especially as the company continued to make deals as well.

The key question of course remains what average margins look like as the role played by Tyson in consolidating this industry has changed the margin profile entirely. The 3-4% margin on average over the past decade, or little longer, is probably no longer realistic, although margins of 10% seen in recent times are unsustainable too. I furthermore acknowledge that industry conditions have changed meaningfully following consolidation as margins anywhere between 5 and 10% is probably the new norm, as the midpoint of that should still support +$3.15 billion in operating earnings.

Taking into account a $450 million interest expense and 25% tax rate, that works out to $2.0 billion for an earnings number of $5.40 per share, as shares trade at 11-12 times that metric. Hence, I do see appeal emerging, although I am wary of the leverage taken on and near-term negative momentum displayed by the shares, as I would be comforted if management were to be a bit more conservative with leverage, yet acknowledge that the same management made a great consolidating move as well a few years ago.

Being mindful of a recent 25% pullback from highs in the mid-eighties, I see appeal emerging, even as shares have largely bounced off earlier lows in the $55-$60 range in recent weeks. A revisit of this range would make me a cautious buyer of the shares, as leverage prevents from buying in large size.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.