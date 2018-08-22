General Electric: A Great Play On Higher Military Spending

If there's one guarantee about the current White House Administration, it's that it's dedicated to ramping up US military spending. Despite the fact that the Obama Administration spent more on the military than any prior administration before it, it's likely that the current Administration will surpass it on a per-year basis. Regardless of the pros and cons and irrespective of whether this is warranted, it creates an attractive opportunity for investors who are already attracted to multi-national conglomerate General Electric (GE). With its hands in the military space, the business could see a nice bit of growth in the years to come.

General Electric and the military

According to General Electric, its Aviation business has a relationship with the US Department of Defense spanning at least 25 years. Though the conglomerate and its operating segments touch on several different industries, Aviation is particularly important because of the firm's long track record building quality engines for commercial and military equipment. Based on data currently available, around two-thirds of the 37.5 million commercial enplanements that took place last year across the world were made possible because of the company's Aviation business.

Of the $27.4 billion in revenue that the segment generated last year, an impressive 73%, or roughly $20 billion, came from the sale of commercial engines and related products and services, but a further 14%, or $3.84 billion, can be chalked up to military engines and related products and services. The company's complete line-up of engines is stellar to say the least. According to the firm's website, it makes, for the military, its GE ACE (Adaptive Cycle Engine) that focuses on a mix of flexibility efficiency to reduce, in combat aircraft, thrust by up to 20%, to improve fuel consumption by as much as 25% and to increase the aircraft's range by more than 30%. This particular unit utilizes additive manufacturing, a valuable process I have covered in the past, and it was created by a General Electric and US government joint venture where, collectively, the parties involved have allocated in excess of $1 billion toward the unit's development over time.

Other aircraft engines made by Aviation consist of those used for the F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft, and the F404 engine for the F-117 stealth fighter. The F414 is a major engine utilized by the US Navy, but General Electric also creates engines for bombers, helicopters, surveillance aircraft, and more.

In addition to providing engines for the military, General Electric's Aviation business provides a full range of services. Its avionics computing systems, for instance, allows the military to integrate third-party systems into one. Meanwhile, the company also offers navigation and guidance systems, digital services and data analytics technologies, and maintenance and repair services related to its own parts.

A rebound in military engines looks likely

As military spending began decreasing under the Obama Administration toward the end of President Obama's second term, the number of engines requested for the company shrank. In 2014, for instance, the firm shipped 1,068 engines to the government. By 2016, this figure had declined by nearly half to 571 units before showing an uptick to 617 last year. However, for General Electric's sake, we are beginning to see a turnaround of sorts and this trend will probably continue for the next few years at least.

This is due in large part to the government's plan to spend more than ever on defense activities. On August 13th, for instance, it was announced that President Trump had signed the 2019 NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act). Named to honor Senator John McCain, the NDAA seeks to set a top-line budget for the 2019 fiscal year of $717 billion, but it doesn't actually lock in specific spending. Instead, it authorizes policies under which funding will be set. Included in the plan is the goal to allocate additional capital toward the creation of 77 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, spending on the long-range stealth B-21 bomber, and other expensive, but state-of-the-art, aircraft.

Irrespective of how much does end up getting spent next year, we are already seeing a nice uptick in military engine deliveries this year. According to General Electric's most recent quarterly report, GE Aviation has delivered 342 military engines in the first half of 2018, up from 257 units last year. No guidance has been given on the number of units that will ultimately be delivered this year, but if 2018 mirrors 2017 in terms of when engines were delivered, the number could be around 821 units for the year.

Data from prior years is sparse, but we know that in 2016, revenue from military sales (including not only engines but other goods and services) totaled $3.42 billion. Last year, that figure had grown to $3.84 billion, a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. So far, in 2018, sales are up to $2 billion compared to last year's $1.9 billion. Compared to General Electric as a whole, these figures don't look all that impressive, but it's imperative to keep in mind that this is the firm's Aviation segment we're talking about.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article discussing the attractiveness (namely strong growth and impressive margins) of Aviation, and in it, I touched on the commercial success of General Electric's LEAP engines, which have been a hit in the commercial aviation space and now, as of August 8th of this year, have around 15,500 units in backlog. To put this in perspective, the number of LEAP engines delivered for all of last year was 459 and the year before it was 77. Absent a major war, there's no way that General Electric's military engines and related offerings will come close to the success that its commercial ones have, but that's not needed in order for military to make a mark on the company's financial position.

You see, for all of last year, the segment profit margin for Aviation was 24.3%, up from 23.3% in 2016 and higher still than the 22.3% seen in 2015. This translated to profits of $6.6 billion, $6.1 billion, and $5.5 billion, respectively, for these timeframes. Stacked against any of General Electric's other operations, Aviation is by far the best on the basis of profitability and recent historic growth. If military as a sub-segment has similar results (which it likely does, if not better), then added sales from there, especially as military spending looks destined to continue growing for the foreseeable future, should be nicely accretive to General Electric's bottom line.

Takeaway

For investors looking for yet one more reason to consider taking a stake in General Electric, consider the activity that's going on in the US and what it means globally for the long haul. Spending now and in the near future will, for better or worse (better for General Electric but debatably either way for the world), help spur the demand for aircraft engines and few companies can and will benefit as much as General Electric. Add to the sales increases the high margins associated with engines and related offerings and investors should be excited about what the future holds for the conglomerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.