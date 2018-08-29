35% Upside At UMH Properties As FFO/Share Growth Kicks In

The Buy Thesis

UMH Properties (UMH) is growing like a weed, yet the market is not giving it credit because the growth is not showing up in traditional ways. As such, its price has only risen modestly YTD despite some of the most impressive fundamental growth in the REIT sector. Thus far, growth has eluded FFO/share, instead going to deleveraging and long-term accretive property acquisitions. UMH is now positioned for rapid FFO/share growth to which the REIT market is more attuned for response. We see about 35% upside as UMH’s FFO/share growth kicks in.

Let us begin with a brief overview of UMH's property portfolio.

Portfolio

UMH owns manufactured housing communities located primarily in the rust belt.

The outlook for this region is dictated primarily by the macro economy and energy prices due to the Marcellus Shale field. Both of these drivers look stellar right now.

US GDP is strong, but more importantly, there is a resurgence of domestic manufacturing which is reviving the rust belt. Simultaneously oil/gas prices are up which is fueling job growth in the Marcellus Shale. Between manufacturing jobs and energy production jobs, unemployment is low and household formation is high in this region. These sorts of workers are exactly the target demographic of UMH's communities and we suspect the macro strength will keep UMH's fundamentals healthy.

Where has the growth gone?

Growth, in this context, refers to same property NOI growth which has been exceptional.

For the past few years, same property NOI has grown by just over 10% on average. Toward the end of 2017, it was impacted by one-time items such as increased property taxes which caused charges beyond the normal rate at which theses costs amortize. Even with these charges, NOI growth remained positive and has since surged back to a nearly 10% pace.

The property taxes have been slightly rolled back through UMH contesting them, but more importantly, they are already where they should be which means a similar charge is less likely going forward.

Most REITs are happy with 3%-5%. UMH represents one of the best organic growth rates among REITs, but here is the strange part: FFO/share has not moved much.

Operating FFO/share of $0.66 in 2016 stayed flat in 2017 and only slightly grew to $0.68 in the 12 months ended 6/30/18. The primary reason for this is significant share issuance.

Average shares outstanding jumped from 29.4M in 2016 to 35.5M in 2017. With the larger denominator, the increase in FFO caused by the organic growth did not show up in FFO/share. Most of these shares were issued through the DRIP and direct placement with price realizations above $15. At this issuance price, I believe UMH can make it long-term accretive.

Proceeds from the share issuance went toward value-add acquisitions and development. The going in cap rates on value-add acquisitions have been decent (ranging from 7%-8.5%), but the real opportunity is in lease-up. UMH acquires properties that are often poorly managed and at low occupancy (often 50% to 70%). MH communities are stigmatized, and in some cases, the stigma is warranted as poorly managed communities are often lacking in rules enforcement. This is likely not the case for all of the communities UMH acquires, but it makes up a decent portion.

UMH has stricter standards for their tenants which can, in some cases, lead to move-outs upon UMH taking over the community. However, the higher standards bring positive change over time. The communities become workforce housing and attract more responsible tenants. In turn, this leads to improved property value.

With more effort put into managing the community, UMH can usually raise the occupancy to 80%-95% while also increasing rental rates. This can turn the decent going in cap rates into highly accretive cap rates, but the reward is back end loaded. Since the start of 2017, they have bought 13 communities for a total price of $84.3M

We do not yet have data on those bought after January of 2017, but UMH's REITWEEK presentation shows how the 5 properties purchased in January 2017 are performing.

Source: UMH Presentation

Park Place's revenue is up 31%.

Maryville Estate's revenue is down 7%

Hillcrest Estates is up 9%

Boardwalk is up 3%

Hillcrest Crossings is up 31%

The results are lumpy but overall quite positive. Maryville Estates being down 7% shows that there is execution risk in these acquisitions. It takes skill and judgement to turn these communities around. So far, UMH has a great track record of success in this area, and per the supplemental, it has a pipeline of $81.5M which encompasses 2,100 sites.

With value-add acquisitions, there is an awkward timing window: The negative impacts to the bottom line hit immediately while the revenues come later. Shares were issued in anticipation of the purchases, so there were a couple quarters in which the dilutive effect was present while no incremental revenues were there to balance it out. Further, the value accretion and revenue growth that comes with leasing these properties up does not fully hit until later.

Peer MH REITs do not share the FFO/share impact of the acquisition related timing window for 2 reasons:

1) The large cap nature of peers makes the timing impact of acquisitions little more than a rounding error.

2) UMH does primarily value-add acquisitions where the cash flows upon acquisition are significantly lower than at stabilization. In contrast, Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) do less value-add.

This timing window has held FFO/share relatively flat despite the strong organic growth rate. The other big contributor to the flat FFO/share has been a substantial deleveraging.

Since 2015, UMH has delevered from 45.35% debt to total capital down to 31.12%. This takes a significant amount of risk off the table and provides room for better FFO/share growth going forward.

In summation of where the growth went, we believe the lack of FFO/share growth was a result of 3 things:

Higher sharecount Timing window before revenues fully kick in Reducing leverage

None of these are bad. While we generally dislike share issuance, in this case, the shares were issued at an acceptable price and the proceeds went toward long-term accretive growth. More importantly, UMH is now primed for its FFO/share to spring up.

Per share growth is kicking in

The US economy is running on all cylinders, with GDP increasing at a pace of over 4% annually. While this benefits the whole country, the rust belt is likely to be a disproportionate benefactor. With its properties concentrated in the rust belt and priced to affordably house America’s workforce, I suspect the strong same property NOI growth will continue. This positive economic backdrop will also make its recent Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania acquisitions easier to lease-up.

This fundamental growth has played out nicely in terms of value creation, and it is now poised to play out in FFO/share growth. Those 3 factors (share count, timing window and reduced leverage) which served to mute the impact on FFO/share growth are now reversing.

Share issuance

UMH is a significant holding for us so we maintain communication with management, and on a recent phone call, I discussed leverage and the DRIP with Anna Chew (UMH’s CFO). She believes UMH is slightly underlevered relative to its history and that the company’s balance sheet is in good shape with a healthy amount of liquidity.

As the acquisition pipeline is still robust, I suspect there will continue to be some share issuance through the DRIP/SIP, but recent activity speaks volumes that the balance of funding will tip toward mortgage debt, preferred and lines of credit with proportionally less reliance on equity. In fact, this is already happening as the DRIP/SIP has slowed materially with only $16.4M issued in Q218 compared to $30.0M in Q217.

UMH’s May 2018 acquisition was funded on its line of credit and more capital is available due to $50M of preferred D issuance in the first quarter and a $13M mortgage secured after the close of Q2.

The preferred has a coupon of 6.375% and the mortgage debt is 10-year fixed rate at 4.27%. What this means is that acquisitions from this financing will be immediately accretive in addition to long-term accretive. UMH’s external growth will no longer be a drag on its near-term FFO/share and instead work summatively with the aforementioned organic growth.

I want to emphasize the capacity of cheap debt available to UMH as only 30 of its 114 communities have Freddie Mac financing. This 10-year debt fixed in the low 4% range is only available to properties with ~80% or higher occupancy, but most of UMH’s properties are already there and the rest are quickly approaching the threshold with its healthy organic occupancy growth.

This will not result in material interest savings relative to current debt as UMH's weighted average cost of mortgage debt is currently 4.2%. However, what it does is secure this low cost of capital for the long term. REITs and REIT investors are worried about the rising rate environment, but with this much fixed rate cheap debt available, it is not a concern for UMH. It will get to benefit from the positives of economic expansion while maintaining a low cost of capital. In other words, the spread between its ROIC and its WACC should become more favorable.

UMH operates with a long-term vision, so I suspect it will keep its leverage within a certain window. In the near to medium term, we anticipate debt to total capital ticking back up to about 35% from the 31% in Q2. EBITDA coverage of debt should remain healthy as the organic growth and acquisitions both directly contributes to EBITDA.

Timing window

As previously stated, the revenues from recent acquisitions did not fully show up in the Q1 or Q2 reports, but these communities are beginning to stabilize and should fully contribute going forward. This represents incremental revenues relative to Q2 without incremental costs as the shares that financed these purchases were already in the numbers for Q2. In other words, we believe pro-forma FFO was significantly higher in Q2 than reported FFO and going forward these numbers should be closer to parity.

FFO/share growth

We see same property NOI growth of 7% to 11% for the next few years. Current year NOI is looking to come in just north of $60M using a simple annualization of the first 2 quarters.

This means 8% organic NOI growth represents $4.8M incremental NOI. Since most of this is coming from rental rate increases and lease-up of existing vacancies, it should flow directly to FFO. This implies about $0.13 cents of annual FFO/share accretion from organic growth.

The roughly $21M of acquisitions in May will be fully cash flowing in 3Q and beyond. Assuming a 7.5% cap rate, these represent an incremental $1.57M or just over $0.04 a share of FFO. Future acquisitions are a bit harder to calculate the impact as we do not yet know the volume or the cap rates, but based on historic cap rates and the funding sources discussed above, we expect them to be accretive by a few pennies a share.

Putting this together, we think UMH will generate over $1.00 a share of FFO by the end of 2020.

Valuation

If UMH holds its current FFO multiple of 21.9X, it will trade at roughly $22 by the end of 2020, assuming our calculations are correct. This implies upside of about 35% over its current price of roughly $16.20.

It should be noted that Sun Communities and Equity Lifestyle Properties had 2Q18 same property NOI growth of 7.2% and 5.2%, respectively. I suspect there are 2 main reasons UMH trades at a discount despite its faster growth rate:

1) Its small market cap at well under $1B makes it fly under the radar of institutional investors.

2) Rust belt locations are viewed as less glamorous than the coastal locations of peer REITs.

While both of these likely hurt UMH's market price, neither adversely impacts its intrinsic value. We think this makes UMH quite a bargain as it is growing faster than peers and trading at a lower multiple.

UMH has been growing well for years, yet its price has not been all that responsive. Over the past 52 weeks, there has been some volatility, but it has not made much progress relative to the REIT index.

So what is going to make its price start responding to the growth?

Well, REIT investors look at FFO as their primary metric in the same way that broader market investors look at earnings. UMH’s growth has been there, but without impacting the bottom line it has gone unnoticed. For the reasons we discussed in this article, we think the fundamental performance will now translate into rapid FFO/share growth. REIT investors like this and we think it will be bid up significantly.

Risks to investment

In a previous UMH article, we discussed its enhanced sensitivity to the macro economy due to its focus on manufacturing geographies and workforce housing. Since manufactured housing is among the lowest cost sources of housing, I do not think a recession would trigger increased vacancy, but with household formation reduced, it would be more difficult to find new tenants. Growth would likely stagnate until the economy recovers.

UMH's ~22X multiple looks like a bargain relative to its current growth rate, but in the above scenario where economic distress stalls growth, it would be a bit expensive. I would suggest a 20X multiple as appropriate in this case as the growth would still be there long term, but since investors would have to wait a few years, they would demand more upside.

Starting in 2018, REITs have to mark their securities portfolios to market each quarter which causes the unrealized gains or losses to be recorded in NAREIT FFO. This makes it look extremely volatile as UMH has a rather large securities portfolio relative to its size. In the first quarter of 2018, REIT stocks were broadly down which caused sizable unrealized losses, and in the second quarter, REITs were broadly up causing big unrealized gains. This caused UMH’s NAREIT FFO to look like this.

As you can tell from previous periods, UMH’s fundamentals have been quite steady, but due to this accounting change, its NAREIT FFO was massively negative in Q1 and massively positive in Q2. In reality, its true FFO was quite steady.

UMH helps investors with this change by also reporting Core FFO where they essentially remove the impact of unrealized gains or losses on their securities portfolio. Unfortunately, not all news sources report the same figure so there is headline risk each quarter.

With about $138M in the securities portfolio as of 2Q18, it is relevant to the company's fundamental performance, I merely mean to suggest that it should not be scrutinized quarter to quarter. This is a REIT portfolio and the Landys have managed it reasonably well with some alpha generation. If we use history as a guide, REITs have generated about 8%-10% annually, but going forward, I would use about 6% as this is a lower return environment.

Thus, I account for the securities portfolio as accreting value at a rate of just over $8M annually with the understanding that there will be sizable volatility in this number. Some years will likely be down $20M or more while others, such as the second quarter will be hugely positive.

Even at the reduced rate of equity issuance seen in recent quarters which approximates 10% of shares outstanding annualized, there remains some risk of dilution. At recent cap rates and the mix of financing, we are anticipating the issuance and acquisitions will be accretive, but things can change. If cap rates compress, the issuance could become dilutive.

The Bottom Line

UMH’s FFO/share growth is about to kick in and we see a fair value of $22. Low cost fixed rate mortgage financing should provide ample capital while keeping costs low even if interest rates rise. This capital, along with the currently below target leverage, affords a particularly low cost of capital for the next round of acquisitions, allowing them to be immediately accretive to FFO/share.

