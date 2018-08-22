PAX Global Still Facing Some Significant Issues

PAX Global still has room and opportunity to turn this around, but the company needs to stabilize margins and recommit to more open/transparent disclosure.

PAX Global is still recording excellent growth in many emerging markets, but the Chinese business has eroded dramatically and there has been minimal progress in the U.S.

Although the shares are up about 15% since my last update, PAX Global (OTCPK:PXGYF) (0327.HK) remains a frustrating company and stock in many respects. The mid-teens revenue growth is certainly positive, as is the company’s relationship with fast-growing PagSeguro (PAGS) in Brazil, but management has repeatedly missed its own targets for the North American business and the Chinese business has eroded drastically. What’s more, management took a regrettable turn towards less disclosure earlier this year despite a prior pledge to be more open with shareholders.

For every positive about Pax Global, I can find a negative (and vice versa). I am concerned about the company’s lack of investment in software and services, and I do worry about the competitive threat presented by peer-to-peer payment technologies and other fintech players. But with the shares trading close to tangible book and pricing in relatively lackluster growth, there could still be an opportunity here for aggressive investors.

Ongoing Challenges (And Opportunities) Remain Front And Center

PAX Global’s first half report earlier this month saw the company report 17% revenue growth for the first half of 2018 and 16% revenue growth for the second quarter. Margin erosion remains a serious issue, though, and one that I believe shareholders must watch carefully.

PAX Global has made the unfortunate decision to stop reporting geographical revenue data in its quarterly updates (or at least management did not do so for the first quarter), but did report that data in the first half release. I thought that the lack of first quarter disclosure might have been motivated in part by a desire to hide the weak performance of the China business, and revenue there declined 45% in the first half – on top of a 13% decline in the first half of 2017. Management had said earlier this year that it wouldn’t be participating in the bidding process with a large bank, and it looks as though the company continues to lose share across this market. Management did comment that there was an “upward trend” in shipments in China, but to me that suggests either that prices have come down tremendously or the first quarter revenue in China was an unmitigated disaster (fourth quarter 2017 revenue in China was only HKD 5 million below first half 2018 revenue in China).

As has been the case for a while now, PAX Global’s international business is driving the company. Sales to the Latin America and Russia region (“LACIS”) rose 57% and make close to half of the company’s sales, while sales to EMEA rose 49% and sales in Asia rose 45%. Sales to North America were up a little under 3%.

Margins continue to weaken. Gross margin declined another three points, with management citing “customer incentives”, and operating income rose just 4% in the first half, with operating margin contracting another two points after a seven-point decline a year ago.

PAX Global continues to have a clean balance sheet with ample cash, but I would note a significant increase (up more than 40%) in inventory from the end of 2017. The increase equates to about 70% of a single quarter’s cost of goods sold, so I’d say it’s something to monitor rather than a major near-term concern.

Latin America Still Looks Promising, But What About The Rest?

Latin America in general, and Brazil in particular, has been good to PAX Global. The company has been partnered with Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY), Brazil’s largest acquirer, for some time now and the company built a good business by focusing on lower-cost mobile POS systems that were less than half the cost of rival offerings like Ingenico (OTCPK:INGIY) at the time, and supporting margins by assembling the systems locally.

Since then, the business has continued to grow. PAX Global has a close relationship with PagSeguro, with PAX Global providing PagSeguro with all of its POS equipment. PagSeguro has been focusing most of its attention on smaller businesses within Brazil and doing well – second quarter transaction payment volume was up over 100%.

Brazil isn’t the only market that still offers growth opportunities for PAX Global. The same basic model that has worked in Brazil (namely, lower-cost but still functional mobile POS systems) has been working in markets like the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. The latter, Eastern Europe, could be particularly attractive for PAX Global longer term, given the company’s decent foothold in Russia and the low current penetration of cards in day-to-day transactions.

Still, there are a lot of things about this business that concern me.

The ongoing declines in margin likely reflect a need to cut prices to stay in the game with other low-cost POS providers that have entered the market. I’d also note that the company has come up far short of its goals to drive meaningful growth in the U.S., and the EMV transition should have been a meaningful opportunity. While management talked about U.S. orders as being “stable”, I think you could just as easily use the word “moribund”.

I’m also concerned about the company’s relative lack of software capabilities and investments. There are so many emerging options in fintech these days, including peer-to-peer services like Tencent’s WeChat Pay, it is almost impossible to get very far just selling a POS “box”. I’d note, for instance, that PayPal (PYPL) recently acquired Simility, a fraud prevention and risk management technology provider, for $120 million, so there are still worthwhile technologies out there in the market.

I’d also note that PayPal recently paid over $2 billion to acquire Sweden’s iZettle. Although iZettle is more similar to Square (SQ) in many respects, the company’s mobile POS products do compete for some of the same smaller business accounts as PAX Global, and the company has established a fairly strong presence in Latin America … and the backing of PayPal is not to be taken lightly. Likewise, I noticed that PayPal and Temasek came together to invest over $125 million in Pine Labs – a relatively young Indian POS company targeting that significant market.

The Opportunity

I’m very much concerned that PAX Global has underinvested outside of its basic hardware terminal offerings. Although I do believe PAX has a competitive suite of POS and mobile POS terminals, particularly for emerging markets, I see the market moving in a direction where the “box” just isn’t all that important. If that’s the case, companies that can’t offer a more complete set of solutions to the merchant (something Ingenico has tried to focus on) are going to see their products become more and more commoditized.

The growth that PAX Global continues to generate in Latin America, Russia, Europe, the Mideast, Africa, and Asia does argue that this company still has solutions that partners and customers want to use. The ongoing margin erosion is certainly a worry, but the company does have the cash to make some M&A investments if it chooses to go that route.

Although I’ve trimmed back my near-term estimates, I’m still looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth. I don’t expect PAX Global to return to the double-digit FCF margins of before, but I’m guardedly optimistic that management can stabilize the business with mid-single-digit FCF margins and perhaps see some future margin uplift if the company can start offering some value-added software and services on top of its terminals.

The Bottom Line

I do believe that PAX Global is more than 10% undervalued, but I really don’t like this apparent turn towards less disclosure/transparency, and I still question whether management is really telling investors the whole story (the “accentuate the positive” nature of the comments on first half performance, for instance). On top of that, the ADRs are not particularly liquid for U.S. investors (though the Hong Kong-listed shares are). While PAX Global does have a lot of cash and an emerging market POS business that is still growing strongly (outside of China), investors should at least appreciate the risks that competition is intensifying and PAX Global is underinvesting in strategically important areas.

