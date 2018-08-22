Super Micro Computer: Just Hold Your Nose And Buy

The stock is pricing in far too high a likelihood of a draconian outcome for SMCI, in my opinion.

Background And Opportunity

SuperMicro Computer (SMCI) is a US-based manufacturer of servers, storage devices, workstations and other computing devices. Their business, fundamentally, is fairly simple to understand. They purchase semiconductors and other key components for assembly into complete 'boxes,' that then ship to customers. The company was founded in 1993 and IPO'd in 2007, so it has a reasonably long operating history, including while public.

While the business is low margin (GMs 13%-15%) the company produces healthy profitability and a consistent double-digit Return on Equity (ROE) (their asset turnover is fairly high - for CFA-type nerds like me that are thinking about the duPont formula of ROE decomposition).

However, as a result of an ongoing accounting investigation (to be discussed further), SMCI now trades below tangible book value (I estimate around $17/shr TBV currently) and at less than 6x forward earnings. I believe this represents a compelling buying opportunity.

As a side note, the last time I wrote an article on a stock that had weakness on news after market hours, it was almost exactly six months ago when I viewed weakness in XCRA as a compelling and likely very short-lived buying opportunity. The stock subsequently appreciated about 20% within the next month and about 50% as of today, six months later (XCRA is currently being acquired by COHU). While the two situations are extremely different, I view SMCI as presenting the the same kind of short-term buying opportunity that I believe will not last. In the case of XCRA, the share price was artificially depressed by a year-old buyout deal, which never closed. In the case of SMCI, the share price is being depressed by near-term forced selling related to the stock's delisting from Nasdaq, which I believe will soon abate.

Recent Results and Valuation

On August 21, 2018, SMCI announced preliminary earnings results for the Q418 quarter (ending June 30, 2018). The results were quite strong.

Revenue $991M (mid-point of reported range) versus consensus of $834M, an impressive 19% revenue beat. This reflected 38% revenue growth, a very nice acceleration from the 25% reported in Q318.

Non-GAAP EPS $0.77 (mid-point of reported range) versus consensus of $0.55; EPS was up 97% Y/Y.

The last eight quarters of operating results are summarized below with the obvious caveat that these are either reported as estimated by the company with ranges and the mid-point is used (last 4 quarters) or they could be restated in the future (all quarters).

FY June Q117 Q217 Q317 Q417 Q118 Q218 Q318 Q418 Revenue ($MM) 529 652 631 718 680 845 790 991 Y/Y growth 28.6% 29.6% 25.2% 38.0% GM 15.1% 14.3% 14.0% 13.5% 13.4% 13.3% 13.4% 12.9% Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.77

As can be seen, SMCI generated an estimated $2.13 in non-GAAP EPS in FY18 (June), which translates to a 6.8x TTM earnings multiple for the stock at today's stock price of $14.40. Consensus estimates for FY19 EPS prior to today's earnings report were for $2.54. I believe that consensus estimates FY19 are likely biased to be flat/up after this earnings report, given the Q418 revenue/EPS upside and the upside revenue guidance issued for Q119 ($~$840MM versus $783M). This would put SMCI's forward earnings multiple at ~5.7x.

While their GM in Q418 (down 50 basis points sequentially) did disappoint (12.9% versus 13.5% consensus), the magnitude of the revenue upside more than offsets the lower GMs, as one can see from the huge Q418 EPS beat. On balance, we believe the higher revenues more than offset the lower GMs, and we believe that gross margins could start to trend higher again from here.

While SMCI's bill of materials for their goods contains a variety of components, the price of memory chips (NAND and DRAM) have a disproportionately large effect on SMCI's COGS. Based on data we've seen, NAND prices have already been in a clear decline YTD, while contract DRAM prices should start to finally fall in the December quarter. Thus, we expect that, if GMs did not bottom in the just reported Q418 (June quarter), they should be pretty close, and we believe the bias on margins going forward should be to the upside, which SMCI's CFO ever so eloquently agreed with today:

Kevin Bauer Modest improvement overtime.

There you have it! Seriously though, I'll be a little more expansive in my forward outlook. So how does it look?

Source: makeagif.com, "Meet The Parents"

20%+ Y/Y revenue growth every quarter in FY18, before accelerating significantly in Q418 to 38%

NAND price declines and impending DRAM contract price declines should allow GMs to trend higher over time from just reported levels.

At less than 6x forward EPS, with top line growth and prospective margin expansion, I'd say fundamentally, the outlook seems "strong...to quite strong."

Why does this opportunity exist?

Soon after reporting Q417 results as normal, SMCI announced that they would not be able to file their 2017 10-K due to an accounting investigation. This was disclosed originally in an NT 10-K filed about a year ago.

The company has not filed any 10-K's or 10-Q's since then and has indicated that the fiscal years FY15-FY17 are being examined.

The company, to be frank, has not handled this situation well from the beginning, in my view. They announced Q417 results in early August 2017 as scheduled (no mention of issues), then abruptly filed a NT 10-K (notice to delay) about a month later with no press release or 8-K filing giving further explanation beyond the fact that the filing deadline would not be met.

Since originally announcing the internal review, the company has not disclosed much about the investigation, but have indicated that they believe it to be primarily a matter of quarter-to-quarter timing of revenue recognition. CFO Kevin Bauer on today's earnings call gave this recap of the situation (emphasis mine):

"We've made tremendous progress on this matter, having completed the analysis of specific revenue transactions identified through our audit committee's investigation. To date, our cash flows have not been impacted by our findings and no transaction reviewed by the company as part of this process has involved revenue that could not ultimately be recognized, nor have we concluded that a restatement to financial result is necessary. The question you must be asking is, why is this matter taking so long? The answer is that in order to be thorough, we're reviewing transactions near the end of each quarter for similar issues, found in the earlier testing. But particularly, as it relates to the matching of purchase order and shipping terms to the timing of revenue. As we're a high volume business, this entails locating documentation that is on-site, archive or at third-parties and reviewing thousands of revenue transactions in detail using the structured approach. There are a number of issues, however, let me share an example of an issue that has arisen in our reviews. We have from time-to-time offered free shipping to customers even though terms of our agreements with those customers, provided that the customer would arrange for its own shipping company to pick the products up at our factory shipping dock. This package had the unintended accounting consequence of converting the transaction from an ex-works transaction to an FOB transaction. If end of the quarter shipments are adjusted in this way, it can cause the appropriate date for recognizing the revenue for their shipments to slip from one quarter into the next. This is one example of what we are looking for as we review thousands of transactions. The company believes the revenue recognized for review transactions is valid revenue. The main issue is the quarter in which revenue must be recognized. We have not yet determined whether the magnitude of any timing adjustment will be material to any of our previously filed financial statements. We continue to work diligently to complete the review, assess the impact, and complete our financial statements and assessment of internal controls over financial reporting."

The company indicates this is primarily a timing issue where certain transactions occurring near the end of a given quarter may need to be booked in either the prior (or following) quarter as appropriate. We do not yet know whether the issues could potentially be more serious, but just today the company stated that:

"To date, none of the hundreds of reviewed transactions has involved revenue that could not ultimately be recognized, however, we have not concluded that a restatement to previously filed financial results is necessary."

Since the accounting review was announced (and as shown above), the company has seemingly performed well and as recently as 3 months ago, the company had said that it believed it was on track to get its filings current by the Nasdaq deadline of August 24, 2018:

"the Company believes it remains on track to file the Delinquent Reports with the SEC and thereby evidence compliance with the Rule on or before the Panel deadline of August 24, 2018"

This clearly didn't happen. So the now we have the stock at multi-year lows while the company is reporting record earnings.

The Recent Short Report

SMCI stock started its recent decline at the beginning of August, with the publication of a credible short report. On August 2, 2018, a short seller (Red Owl Research) published a short report indicating that they believed accounting issues could be more serious than generally perceived and that the company was likely to miss their August 24 Nasdaq filing deadline and face delisting. The report, in our view, was a good one and merits reading as background to our pitch. In summary, the report warns of:

Related party transactions: both disclosed relationships with vendors & distributors and a claimed undisclosed relationship

Cash flows over the last 10 years have significantly lagged pre-tax income

Recent whistleblower report. Allegations seem loosely related to the revenue recognition timing issues the company has discussed, though suggests some malintent.

Weak accounting/internal controls, etc

As we said, we viewed Red Owl Research's work as quite good, and they obviously predicted the near-term negative catalyst we saw play out today. At this point (after the announced filing delay, de-listing, and stock sell-off) we believe their short call has played out and the time is now to be long.

Risk of Fraud

This is obviously hard to quantify and the short report referenced above does a good job of highlighting the potential red flags. I'll address the key points from the report as I understand them:

FCF has badly lagged net income over the last decade

I roughly agree with the numbers presented in the report on income versus cash flow indicating an $800MM+ disconnect between income and FCF. In my opinion, this is at best a yellow flag, rather than a red flag. In my opinion, it ignores the huge revenue growth the company has experienced over that time period. The company has grown from ~$500M in revenues to over a $3B revenue run-rate during this period. The $2.5B growth in annual revenues largely, in my view, explains the fact that working capital has been a large cash flow drag.

Related party transactions

The report highlights both vendors and customers/distributors of SMCI that are related parties to SMCI and disclosed as such. While this naturally represents a risk with any company (thus why they are required to disclose these related-party details in their SEC filings), these arrangements are not at all new and were in place when the company previously underwent an accounting review a few years ago.

The apparently undisclosed related party they found I have no point of view on as there isn't much information at all to go on beyond what is mentioned in the short report.

Recent whistleblower report

Please see the linked short report for the key excerpts of the whistleblower report filed in late 2017. While the accusations are troubling, it is somewhat encouraging in our view that the accusations seem to fit with the timing of revenue recognition narrative the company has presented.

What is fair value and how does this play out?

While we cannot with any degree of certainty predict how long the accounting review will last or when when the company will be current with its SEC filings, SMCI's CFO, on today's conference call, said the following:

"We're not able today to project the date by which we will complete this review and file all our delinquent SEC reports, but we believe that date is not too far in the future. filings would be current "not too far into the future"

Obviously this means as little to you as it does to me or anyone else! The company was vague about exact timelines or what any material changes to already reported financials could be (as companies undergoing accounting reviews usually are) So basically, we have no idea.

Which brings us to our fair value framework. As mentioned the company grew revenues 38% Y/Y, while non-GAAP EPS grew 90%+ in Q418 (June). For that level of growth, one would typically expect a stock to trade at a premium multiple to the broader market. As of 8/17/18, the S&P 500 trades at a median forward multiple of 17.6x earnings, while SMCI now trade at just 5.7x.

Historically, SMCI has traded at a forward multiple inline to slightly below the market (as measured by the S&P 500). Here is the forward EPS multiple of SMCI versus the S&P 500 over the last 5 years:

Source: Sentieo

If we assume SMCI regains compliance with its SEC filings (without any material restatements), I believe there are several reasonable valuation scenarios to think about:

1) Historical P/E multiple: it is reasonable to expect SMCI to trade towards 15x the consensus forward EPS estimate of $2.54, or $38/share (160% upside).

2) Earnings stay flat, multiple sits near historical lows at 12x, price target ~$25.5 (77% upside).

3) Earnings aren't restated but earnings power falls off a cliff (big economic slowdown, "force majeure," etc). Stock trades at TBV, or $17 (~20% upside).

Summary

I've seen a good number of accounting reviews play out across different sectors over the last 15 years or so. In particular I've seen a good number in technology. What I can say with confidence is that far more often than not the result is largely immaterial to the value of the company, though it can often take some time for it to play out (approaching one year here with SMCI is not alarming to me). In the worst case scenario, we'd obviously be looking at massive fraud and a potential significant impairment of the equity value. I view this as unlikely.

The reason I particularly like this idea is 3-fold:

1) Asymmetric return profile: The current stock price seems to be pricing in an outcome of the stock being a zero as more likely than the upside valuation cases, in aggregate, that I show above. To be clear, I view the chances of a materially large value-impairing restatement as remote (<20% if I had to benchmark it).

2) There is undoubtedly forced-selling by index funds or others than cannot hold stocks that trade OTC. This would be occurring near-term as the stock is expected to be delisted by next week post the Nasdaq filing deadline. This is an exogenous factor that frankly has zero to do with what the stock/company is really worth. All else equal, I like buying when a non-fundamental (or forced) seller is on the other side.

3) I view the most likely scenario, despite the red flags highlighted, as being the scenario where there are no material restatements, growth continues and valuation re-normalizes, putting the stock into the high $30s.

On a final note, given the asymmetry of outcomes of this particular situation, I believe call options could present a better opportunity than the straight equity, though that is TBD until we see further investigate where options are trading, and what implied volatility looks like. In this instance, given a rather binary expected outcome, I believe that call options may be the most attractive way to play SMCI on the long side. That said, I am currently just long common SMCI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.