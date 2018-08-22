44 'Safer' Dividend Achievers Yield Up To 6.13% For August

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" dividend Achiever stocks projected 8.89% more gain than from $5K invested in all ten. Low price small stocks continued to lead the "safer" dividend achievers.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Dividend Achiever stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to verify their financial strength. Thirty-one August Dividend Achievers were discarded for negative annual returns.

44 of 99 Dividend Achievers (10 or more years of higher dividends) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 8/20/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Pegged Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Achiever Stocks To Net 7.98% to 35.57% Gains By August, 2019

Three of the ten top yield 'safer' dividend Achiever stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 20, 2019 were:

Lazard (LAZ) netted $355.70 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 824% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco (IVZ) netted $284.88 per estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $240.98 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $124.59 based on estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc (MO) netted $124.45 based on dividends and the median price estimate from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) netted $108.42 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) netted $94.06 based on a target price from twenty-nine analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) netted $90.04, based on dividends plus the median target from twenty-four analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Cummins (CMI) netted $87.09 based on a target price from twenty-seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

People's United (PBCT) netted $79.84 based on dividends plus price estimates from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 15.9% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Achievers. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 6% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected Two "Safer" Dividend Achievers To Lose 4.4% & 9.12% By August, 2019

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2019 were:

NorthWestern Corp (NWE) projected a loss of $64.07 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) projected a loss of $64.07 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 7.76% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Achievers. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

44 Achievers With "Safer" Dividends From 99 Top Yielders

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 99 top yield dividend Achiever stocks which these 44 "Safer" dividend stocks were sorted. Below is that list of 44 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

All 11 Sectors Were Represented By 44 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

All eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by 44 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of August 20. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Real Estate (8); Financial Services (8); Consumer Defensive (6); Communication Services (1); Energy (1); Technology (2); Utilities (4); Consumer Cyclical (6); Industrials (6); Basic Materials (1); Healthcare (1).

Top ten "safer" dividend Achiever stocks showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of August 20 represented the first five sectors on the above list.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily readjusted by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Some Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Ten "Safer" Dividend Achiever firms with the biggest yields August 20 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Achiever Dogs, (12) To Deliver 8.46% VS. (13) 7.77% Net Gains from All Ten by August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Achiever pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 8.89% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" dividend Achiever, Verizon Communications (VZ) showed the best net gain of 28.49% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Achiever dogs as of August 20 were: Invesco (IVZ); National Retail Properties (NNN); Verizon Communications (VZ); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG); Realty Income (O), with prices ranging from $24.60 to $58.78.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Achiever dogs as of August 20 were: Altria Group Inc (MO); W.P. Carey (WPC); Welltower (WELL); National Health Investors (NHI); Chevron Corp (CVX), with prices ranging from $60.99 to $117.75.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Achiever dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

