EXACT Sciences' (EXAS) CEO Kevin Conroy on EXACT Sciences and Pfizer Cologuard Co-promotion Agreement - Call Transcript

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) EXACT Sciences and Pfizer Cologuard Co-promotion Agreement Call August 22, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Conroy – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Elliott – Chief Financial Officer

Mark Stenhouse – President-Cologuard

Nick Lagunowich – President, North America-Pfizer Internal Medicine

Megan Jones – Associate Manager Investor Relations

Analysts

Brian Weinstein – William Blair

Brandon Couillard – Jefferies

Catherine Schulte – Baird

Doug Schenkel – Cowen

Patrick Donnelly – Goldman Sachs

Puneet Souda – Leerink Partners

Mark Massaro – Canaccord Genuity

Derik De Bruin – Bank of America

Drew Jones – Stephens Inc.

Per Ostlund – Craig-Hallum Capital

Operator

Welcome everyone to Exact Sciences and Pfizer Cologuard Co-promotion Agreement. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Megan Jones, Associate Manager Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Megan Jones

Thank you, Jack, and thank all of you for joining us. On the call today we have Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences' Chairman and CEO; Jeff Elliott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Stenhouse, President of Cologuard; Nick Lagunowich, Regional President North America, Pfizer Internal Medicine will also make remarks, but will not participate in the Q&A portion of the call. Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this morning detailing the co-promotion agreement with Pfizer. If you have not seen it, please go to our website at exactsciences.com.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Our actual results may differ materially from such statements. Descriptions of the risks and uncertainties associated with Exact Sciences are included in our SEC filings, which can be accessed through our website.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences' Chairman and CEO.

Kevin Conroy

Thank you for joining us this morning. We are excited to announce an agreement with Pfizer to co-promote Cologuard the first and only FDA approved non-invasive DNA colon cancer screening test. Under the nationwide agreement, Pfizer will provide marketing support for Cologuard and join Exact Sciences’ sales representatives in reaching physicians and health systems.

Colorectal cancer is widely recognized as the most preventable yet least prevented form of cancer and remains the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. killing more than 50,000 Americans each year. Patient outcomes can be significantly improved through early detection yet nearly two in five people are not up to date with recommended colon cancer screening guidelines. This partnership marks a turning point in the fight to end colon cancer.

Pfizer has joined in Exact Sciences mission of eradicating colon cancer by helping detect the disease at its earliest most treatable stages. Together, we can reduce prevalence of this disease by combining the power of Cologuard and the talented Exact Sciences team with Pfizer's experienced relationships and resources.

We would like to introduce Nick Lagunowich, Regional President North America, Pfizer Internal Medicine, who will make a few remarks.

Nick Lagunowich

Thanks, Kevin. Thanks so much for having us here today and thanks to all of you on the line. We're very excited about this collaboration with the Exact Sciences because it aligns with their mission in Pfizer's Internal Medicine Group, which is to prevent, diagnose and treat the most prevalent diseases facing our society. As Kevin mentioned, there is a significant patient need to increase colon cancer screening rates. We know nine out of ten people survive more than five years when colorectal cancer is diagnosed in stages one or two, but only one out of ten people survive more than five years when the disease is diagnosed in stage four. However, only about 62% of patients in the recommended age range get screened. We believe we can help change this.

A majority of colorectal cancer screenings are ordered in the primary care setting where part of the focus is on early detection and diagnosis as well as prevention. Our U.S. Internal Medicine field force has long established relationships with primary care providers and by joining forces with Exact Sciences to bring this non-invasive colon cancer screening option to more primary care providers and their patients, we hope to substantially increase the early detection of colon cancer.

Additionally with LYRICA losing exclusivity, we have the capacity in our field forces for Cologuard. Their expertise can be utilized to address an area of real patient need by helping to educate healthcare professionals about Cologuard and reinforcing the importance of early detection.

Beginning in Q4, we plan to partner with EXACT sciences to maximize the commercial potential of this product by expanding the marketing resources supporting Cologuard and increasing customer engagement through the addition of Pfizer’s primary care sales team.

Additionally, we have significant experience in collaborating with health systems to address population health challenges through an integrated accounting approach. We believe these strengths combined with EXACT sciences knowledge of colon cancer detection position us for success. And we believe that there is a near-term opportunity to create broad awareness and drive adoption of Cologuard as a first line non-invasive screening test of choice.

With that I'll hand it back to Kevin. Thank you very much.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Nick. Pfizer is the ideal partner for EXACT Sciences. It is the largest company in the Pharmaceutical segment in America and has been a trusted name in healthcare for more than 150 years. Pfizer has an impressive history of successful partnerships with dozens of co-promotions and many blockbuster product launches including brands like LIPITOR, VIAGRA, Prevenar, ELIQUIS, CHANTIX and LYRICA.

The company has a legacy of developing markets and building successful brands with notable strength in the Primary Care segment. Cologuard is well positioned for a successful co-promotion agreement. It is covered by Medicare and most major insurers enjoys broad support from clinical guidelines in key quality measures and has seen rapidly growing demand from patients and physicians.

Given recent insurance progress we're rapidly approaching a level of coverage where 95% of Cologuard patients have no out of pocket costs. These preconditions position this partnership for success. The EXACT Sciences Pfizer partnership backed by Pfizer’s brand, reputation and credibility notably in the primary care space will help accelerate Cologuard adoption by strengthening and expanding investments in three key areas.

One; the number of sales professionals calling on healthcare providers, two; the size and relationships of the team converting large health systems and three; the level of Cologuard advertising and promotional efforts. We know that frequent salesforce contact with healthcare providers drive increased Cologuard ordering.

Healthcare providers reached by our sales force every other week order at several times the rate of those health care providers not reached. The addition of Pfizer sales team will significantly broaden the reach of the sales force and frequency of calls being made for Cologuard. Sales representatives from Pfizer's Internal Medicine Division bring deep experience and long-standing relationships with primary care physicians that will enhance EXACT Sciences highly capable sales team.

Cologuard has penetrated about one third of the approximate 350,000 healthcare providers in the primary care segment. The Pfizer partnership will significantly expand the number of sales representatives promoting Cologuard to increase adoption, provider reordering and firmly establish Cologuard as a preferred frontline screening test.

The success we've had generating physicians demand through frequency of sales reach gives us confidence that the additional Pfizer sales reps will continue Cologuard’s strong trajectory growth. Health systems represents one of the most important growth opportunities for Cologuard over the next several years.

EXACT Sciences’ health systems strategy is focused on three main components of Cologuard adoption within the top 500 health systems. One, including Cologuard in the systems internal guidelines with top-down support; two, implementing a standardized and easy electronic order workflow; and three, allowing the sales force access that enables physician education within the system.

With Pfizer we will augment our team’s ability to increase Cologuard adoption within large health systems. The EXACT Sciences and Pfizer marking teams work together to increase colon cancer screening raised by heighten awareness and accelerating adoption of Cologuard. Pfizer will contribute more than $65 million to Cologuard marketing over the next three years. EXACT Sciences will also contribute increased spending on television and other direct-to-consumer initiatives. Pfizer’s years of experience, award-winning direct-to-consumer campaigns and the sophistication of its marketing teams in traditional and emerging media channels, will complement EXACT Sciences’ success in promoting Cologuard. This added expertise and increased resources will accelerate Cologuard awareness as an accurate, convenient screening option.

Jeff will now review the key contract pillars.

Jeff Elliott

Thank you, Kevin. I’ll cover the financial highlights from the co-promoter agreement. We filed a Form 8-K this morning, reporting our agreement with Pfizer and I refer you to that for more information. EXACT Sciences and Pfizer have entered into an agreement to co-promote Cologuard starting in October 2018 and running through the end of 2021. Pfizer has agreed to a minimum of 625,000 Cologuard sales calls by its field representatives in each calendar, year with 2018 adjusted for the partial year and training beginning in October. This represents a significant expansion over what the EXACT Sciences’ sales team is planning for 2019.

Cologuard sales calls for the Pfizer team will typically be in the second or third position relative to its own products. The positioning and number of representatives may vary over the course of the agreement. Contributions from Pfizer's exceptional health system sales team are in addition to the 625,000 field force activities.

On the marketing side, EXACT Sciences has committed to maintain at an annual baseline spend to the duration of the agreement. On top of that, Pfizer and EXACT Sciences have agreed to share equally approximately $48 million in advertising promotion spend prorated for 2018. This incremental spending will decline slightly each year through the duration of the agreement.

During the royalty sale portion of the agreement, EXACT Sciences can continue to leverage Pfizer’s meeting of purchasing capabilities and expertise. The agreement includes a promotion fee to be paid by EXACT Sciences to Pfizer equal to 50% of the gross profit, above an agreed-upon revenue baseline. After the agreement expiration and EXACT Sciences will pay off to a 3% royalty of Cologuard revenue to Pfizer for up to three years. The royalty rate is based on cumulative, incremental Cologuard revenue achieved during the initial term of the agreement. This agreement is expected to have very little impact on Cologuard sales in 2018, given the late year start and training time required. It will take time for the Pfizer team to become productive and we expect the impact to build throughout 2018.

Our preliminary view for 2019 revenue is approximately $700 million. We currently expect to provide formal 2019 guidance on our fourth quarter call.

I will now turn the call back to Kevin.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Jeff. Thank you all for joining us today. Together EXACT Sciences and Pfizer have an opportunity to meaningfully impact the second deadliest cancer in the U.S. We can improve colon cancer screening rates by converting more patients to a noninvasive, accurate, easy-to-use screening approach. This partnership will impact the number of physicians using Cologuard, the rate of physician ordering, adoption within health systems and help promote Cologuard education and uptake among healthcare providers to get more people screened.

We admire Pfizer’s passion and focus on patients. We look forward to a strong partnership with Pfizer grounded in the importance for our mission to eradicate colon cancer. We believe this partnership will play a pivotal role in this fight and together we can win the war on the most preventable cancer. Although, we work for two companies as of today, we share a single important mission. We're now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Brian Weinstein with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brian Weinstein

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the deal. Can you talk a little bit more about the IDM team that they have where they have had success and how they work with your team? Is there any incremental incentive for IDM revenue I didn't see it in 8-K but obviously it's a big opportunity. And then last on that, is there any expertise that they bring with any of the electronic ordering that they maybe able to help you with some of the testing one of the hang ups here?

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Brian. Let's first just say we're really pleased with this partnership. We think it is structured in a way that creates an incentive for both parties to really grow Cologuard over a long period of time. And Pfizer brings tremendous capabilities ahead to our current capabilities in the large health systems segment and it’s that collaboration and that partnership which we think will be successful. They have had success in the pass-through with a number of their products including prevention related products that required significant on – such as an education among senior leaders of large health systems. And they have directed experience in working with electronic ordering and integration.

So there's just a strong fit in a collaborative effort that will occur in this segment. We think that it will be additive over the next few years. I just want to stress that. Those are long lead time opportunities and we think that the near-term impact will come from the marketing and primary care sales force activities over the long haul. However, we think on a combined basis one plus one equals something much greater than two.

Brian Weinstein

Great. And how will they work specifically with your reps and how does this change the opportunity for your existing reps and how they get compensated?

Kevin Conroy

Our reps compensation approach won't change, our reps are in the field, calling them primary care physicians are compensated with a base salary and a target bonus associated with all of the Cologuard testing that occurs within their territory. So our reps are incentivized directly along our mission, which is to play a role in the eradication of the disease. It’s a greater impact that they have in a territory and the greater that our reps focus on collaborating with their Pfizer peers who have years and years of experience and relationships with primary care offices, the greater those – the more successful those reps will be.

Brian Weinstein

Okay. Last one for me is, where will the incremental spend take place for the $24 million or so that you guys are spending and whether spending especially on digital and TV? Can you be more specific about that? Thanks.

Mark Stenhouse

Hey, Brian, it’s Mark Stenhouse; great question. I think the initial thinking is based on the responsiveness of the TV is in the channels that you mentioned, TV digital social. But the great thing about this partnership is that Pfizer and EXACT will sit down build an annual marketing plan and look across all channels. But I think the initial insight is right that we have an opportunity to engage patients in multiple channels using the capabilities of Pfizer for instance to take them.

Brian Weinstein

Thanks, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brandon Couillard with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Brandon Couillard

Thanks. Question for Jeff, you mentioned $700 million revenue in 2019. Can you sort of talk about the implied contribution from the partnership specifically in that number next year in terms of test volumes or revenues?

Jeff Elliott

Yes. Thanks for the question, Brandon. We're not going to breakdown the contribution from each party at this point. I think it's safe to say that both parties will contribute significantly next year.

Brandon Couillard

Then Kevin, can you give just sort of a background on the deal? How long you’ve sort of been in discussions? Whether you entertained similar agreements with other parties? And how you think this might differ relative to your first co-promote with Ironwood?

Kevin Conroy

We had a very successful albeit smaller and shorter co-promote relationship with Ironwood. That team had deep primary care relationships and GI relationships and really helped us kick Cologuard off in the first year of launch. And it was intended to be a 12-month relationship that it actually extended to 15 months. The relationship with Pfizer is a longer off relationship; it's aimed at being three years. And we won't comment on the length of the discussions or other parties that we spoke with. Other than to say this has been a very thoughtful and measured approach to getting to know each other, and understanding that there's a joint commitment here to really address this patient name.

Brandon Couillard

Excellent. Lastly, in case if you could give us a specific ballpark number of how many incremental reps Pfizer will add to the field to complement your internal sales force. And then, Jeff, just to make sure I understand the magnitude of incremental marketing spend; is it 24-plus the matching, let's say, in 2019, so call it $48 million of actually incremental spend next year?

Jeff Elliott

Sure. On the spend side, we've committed to a baseline of at least $80 million. Incrementally is up to $24 million each, that's for the first year as prated. It does decline slightly overtime, but it's up to $24 million each.

And on the rep side, we are not going to disclose the number of Pfizer reps that will be carrying Cologuard, obviously, a significant number. And there is a commitment, a minimum commitment of 625,000 calls which requires a significant number of primary care sales reps to achieve that minimum. The total number of reps may move up or down over the course of the agreement. And it's just important to note that it’s a significant number of calls by an experienced sales team that complements our current sales force.

We want to really make sure that everybody understands that that our current salesforce plays a critical role. They will be the quarterback with Cologuard in these territories. And so there won't be a change in the size and scope of our sales efforts.

Brandon Couillard

Okay, thank you.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Brandon.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Catherine Schulte with Baird. Your line is open.

Catherine Schulte

Hey guys, congrats on the deal and thanks for the question. Just curious, if you could give us a little more detail on the reps who will be carrying Cologuard, what are typically the number one or number two products in their bags.

Kevin Conroy

So, I think what I would say is as we speak today it’s LYRICA, ELIQUIS, CHANTIX is the current mix of the team at Pfizer. And the really exciting piece about this is the overlapping primary care customer set is strong, and it affords us the opportunity to really grow Cologuard over time. And I would point as fact to the narrative that frequency really matters here. So, this significant number of representatives with 625,000 baseline or more calls is really kind of the construct that makes us excited about this deal.

Catherine Schulte

Okay. And then appreciated that commentary on their commitment to the number of call point. Just for perspective about how many calls each of your reps typically making per year.

Kevin Conroy

We don't get into specifics about the number of calls but I think the joint effort here is significant and gives us confidence in the guidance that Jeff just provided.

Catherine Schulte

Great, thank you.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Catherine.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel with Cowen. Your line is open.

Doug Schenkel

Good morning. So, it was helpful to get walked through what Pfizer brings to the table here. There's clearly a lot of positives. That said there's also a lot of trade-offs in the form of economics going out of EXACT. Could you just spend a little more time walking us through the calculus that led you to conclude that this was the best way to deploy capital say as opposed to a more aggressive effort to expand your own commercial team?

And then second, does this change the number of reps that you would have had in-house both out in the field and in terms of internal salesforce say in 2019 at year-end if it were not for the Pfizer arrangement.

Kevin Conroy

On the latter point, it probably does change the number of reps that we've would add – as you know Doug, we have an aggressive approach to growing Cologuard over the longhaul. We are not looking at this on a quarter-by-quarter basis rather what we're looking out three, five, even 10 years what is the impact that we can have. And in its essence, this partnership enables us to – we believe permanently alter the trajectory of Cologuard that will be great for Pfizer over the course our relationship. And we think will be tremendous for patients and for our shareholders over the longhaul.

And Pfizer brings deep experience and relationships that are really hard to develop on your own over a short period of time. And as we said the preconditions right now are perfect for a partnership of this scope because of where insurance coverage has evolved and where we are in guidelines and brand awareness. So we think we've done all the math, the math says you can have a greater impact with this approach than if we had hired a significant number of reps on our own and increased marketing on our own over the short haul. And so that has been our approach, we have looked at this everywhere you can imagine. And we’re confident that this is a tremendous opportunity for us.

Doug Schenkel

And then Kevin, I guess kind of building off of that, recognizing Cologuard is clearly at the forefront of assets that investor’s value, when they look at your company. There’s also been increased value put on the commercial engine that you’ve been building, not just for Cologuard, but for follow-on products that you have in the pipeline and potentially for down the line, additional products that you may bring to the market either on your own or with collaborators in colorectal screening. Does essentially bringing in a partner to co-promote change the value that we should put on the commercial engine you’re building given, now you’re putting a little more reliance on an outside group?

Kevin Conroy

Yes. I think it does change that value and I think it changes it in a really positive way. And then over the next three years, we get to work with a company with a long, long history of relationships in this segment that is so important to us in the primary care setting. So we’re going to learn, our reps are going to get better. We’re going to learn a lot about the best way to reach particular customers in the field and they will help us develop relationships that otherwise would have taken longer on our own.

The same is true in the health system market and it’s certainly true in direct-to-consumer, where Pfizer is the number one health advertiser in the U.S. and the sixth total advertiser. So the depth and breadth of their social media team is second to none in the industry and we’re going to learn from this. So I think this really enhances our capability not only in the short run importantly over the long run.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. And one last one for me and I think this is for Mark. You’ve made a number of changes at the most recent annual sales meeting, including but clearly not limited to some territory restructurings. Whether it’s – those changes specifically or more broadly changes made at the meeting. What’s the Pfizer arrangement before we plan for at that time? Or are there now additional changes you’re going to have to make or things that have to be undone that were put in place back in June?

Mark Stenhouse

So I think – independent of the Pfizer agreement the changes were put into place to drive enhanced performance. The insight that really drove the meeting was this concept of frequency, knowing that we had a sub-segment of targets that really we are biased towards writing Cologuard, its really about putting effort against those segments. What I’m excited about now that this agreement is closed, now I have a much larger organization and field force that can help us drive even greater frequency over time. So this is – I think this supports the underlying thesis that we had going into the sales meeting.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, thanks a lot guys.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Doug.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Derik de Bruin with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open. Derik de Bruin, your line is open. Your next question comes from Patrick Donnelly with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Patrick Donnelly

Great. Thanks guys. Just on the 625,000 calls Pfizer required to make a year. Is there a certain amount targeted at new docs versus driving utilization higher at docs who ordered already. Just trying to figure out if there’s a bigger emphasis on driving the test for doc number higher with Pfizer reps or if it – we should assume it’s a similar blend to what the EXACT reps are doing?

Jeff Elliott

I guess it’s a little premature to get into details about the mix of Pfizer calls. As you can imagine now the deal is closed there be a lot of operational work between the Pfizer team and the EXACT to understand call points, doctors and relationship between our reps and calls. I think the next step is, we’re going to be focused on the next several weeks planning that to drive success for Cologuard and of course for Pfizer for their mix of brands.

Patrick Donnelly

Okay. And then just wanted to clarify since agreement runs a few years here is this specific only to Cologuard, just wondering if a pipeline test like liver hits the market does it get pulled into this, do you have optionality on your end for similar agreement with them or what exactly is the scene there?

Mark Stenhouse

Yes. This relationship is specific to Cologuard. Obviously, we’ll be working closely together over time and will get to know each other better and our capabilities and our product pipeline. Today this agreement is focused on Cologuard.

Patrick Donnelly

Okay. Thanks.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks Patrick.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Puneet Souda with Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Puneet Souda

Yes. Hi, Kevin and Mark and Jeff. Congrats on the deal obviously on the agreements here. I just wanted to understand as you look at the 10,000 docs that were added per quarter. Should we expect that number to change? And if you could just elaborate on the approach obviously was DTC first and then the reps switched out. Any change in that approach with the new addition of the sales force here from Pfizer.

Kevin Conroy

So thank you for the question. I think the – two ways I would react to that. One is that we’re going to be both investing incremental resources, calls, media spend, advertising and we’ve guided upwards in terms of what we think 2019 will look like. It will take time for the teams to get organize the spending to the market, so this is a 2019 event. So I think you would expect both the reorder rate and the growth of prescribers would likely as we forecasted to go well, but it’s in the line of the guidance that Jeff has given.

Puneet Souda

Okay, great. And then I know you have – Mark you have managed multiple sales forces over the years and how would you characterize the relationship that Pfizer sales rep has with the physician and how does that impact in that reorder rate versus a Cologuard rep going in and making that relationship in the first place. Help us just elaborate how much leverage you have there.

Mark Stenhouse

I think I would say is that we were very purposeful on the partner that was chosen to come from of a Cologuard that choice was based on their deep experience and their commitment to this space. I wouldn’t get into differences of the EXACT rep versus the Pfizer rep other than to say the combination of those two in an office and with a primary care audience is going to drive value for the brand and we feel very good about that.

Puneet Souda

And just lastly, if I could just get any color that you could provide the 625,000 that you provided in terms of the sales calls is very helpful. But just to put it in context, we’re trying to understand how is that number trended in past and how should we look at it going forward as an annual number. Anything you can provide that would be very helpful? Thank you.

Mark Stenhouse

That is a minimum number of calls that are being made in typically physician two or physician three. And again, we – that requires a significant number of reps who have broad reach, broader reach than our current sales team has in terms of the number of offices. And that the number of reps may increase or decrease over the course of this relationship, the minimum number of calls we own, and that's what we really wanted to ground you in is the minimum number of calls that it could be north of that over time, it won’t be south of that.

Puneet Souda

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Massaro with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Mark Massaro

Hey guys, congratulations on this deal, and thanks for the questions. I guess – my first question, I guess, I wanted to just clarify the disclosure on Page 32 of your 8-K. And I think you indicated that your baseline revenue for 2018 is for $441 million, your guidance is for $420 million to $430 million. So can you help me reconcile that? And then the second part, 2019 your baseline is for $622 million, you indicated prelim rev of $700 million for 2019. So just doing simple math, we would get an incremental $7 million to $8 million contribution from Pfizer? Can you just help me reconcile, if this is in the right ballpark?

Jeff Elliott

Yes, I mean, you did correctly outline the numbers on Page 32 of the 8-K. So again, those are the baseline revenue numbers that we were targeting, above that is where the 50-50 gross profit split will start to kick in. So for 2019, the prelim number, as you mentioned is above $700 million. That would suggest that with the collaboration with Pfizer, we think that we can achieve numbers well in excess of the baseline. Obviously, at that level of revenue that's where Pfizer would start to earn part of the gross profit side.

Mark Massaro

Okay, got it. And so just to be clear that the $441 million baseline of 2018, we shouldn't extrapolate any change to your expectations on revenue guidance for 2018?

Jeff Elliott

As I said in the prepared remarks, the training for this co-promote will start in October. We do expect the Pfizer’s sales teams event over time. So we're not making any adjustments to the 2018 outlook at this time.

Mark Massaro

Okay. And then going back to Brandon’s question, I know in years past, you had Ironwood, but it was a long time ago and it was before you had broad commercial payer coverage. Can you help us reconcile? Because Ironwood, what I believe you're second in their bag, Pfizer, much larger organization, now you talked about the Cologuard being in the second or third position. With that being said, LYRICA, ELIQUIS and CHANTIX alone are major, major products. So should we assume that Cologuard will probably take the place of one of those drugs in their bag and just help us with a little more clarity there?

Mark Stenhouse

Sure. As Nick explained Lyrica is going through a loss of exclusivity in 2019. And so this Cologuard has an opportunity to fill a hole there and more importantly, it will provide an opportunity for an incredibly experienced salesforce that has created those brands. That has played a really critical role in creating CHANTIX and LYRICA and ELIQUIS.

And there are different sales teams within the internal medicine business. and so each team will carry Cologuard in a slightly different position, and we’re not going to provide a lot of clarity around that other than that to say look this is the world-class primary care sales team, and we’re proud to have this partnership and know that they can have a positive impact.

Mark Massaro

That’s great. If I can sneak one last one in, can you share roughly how many calls you expect your Cologuard sales force can make in the fiscal year 2018 or maybe in the 2017 number?

Kevin Conroy

We are not going to provide that level of clarity.

Mark Massaro

Okay. Thanks guys.

Kevin Conroy

Thank you. Appreciate it, Mark.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Derik De Bruin with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Derik De Bruin

Hi, can you hear me now?

Kevin Conroy

We can, Derik.

Derik De Bruin

Great. Thanks. Sorry about that before. Well, unfortunately few of my questions were asked in the interim, so I’ll go to another one. I guess, can you talk a little bit more about the health systems targeting effort, I guess where are you now in the health systems approach and so like the revenue opportunity and just talk about how that unfolds and how does the Pfizerget you to a bigger opportunity or bigger slice of that market?

Kevin Conroy

Yes. At a high level, the health system opportunity is critical, because about half of primary care physicians are employed by large health systems. And today on a relative basis, we’re under penetrated in the health system market. We have a really strong team today with a tremendous value proposition to health systems grounded in helping to get their patients screened, improve their quality measures, reduce the time it takes to get patients screened, and you see the systems that are wholesale adopting Cologuard are getting team a significant increase in the percentage of their patients, who were screened.

So, this value proposition is there, we have a really strong team, and then Pfizer brings years of experience and resources including medical outcomes specialist, population health expertise, medical affairs teams, and along with people, who call directly on the senior leadership. So, it will be a collaborative effort that we think will be positive over the course of the agreement. These things don’t happen overnight as we mentioned and it is something that is an important part of this overall partnership.

Derik De Bruin

Okay. And I saw that to Mark’s question, I mean, I did see the revenue change in the 8-K, revenue comment on the 2018. I guess, can you just talk a little bit about since the conference call on the 2nd of August, how August has sort of been, are you feeling you’re back on track in terms of ordering just give a little bit more incremental color since you last talked to us?

Kevin Conroy

Thanks for the opportunity, Derik. But we’ll – we won’t share interim quarter. We just don’t do that historically. And again, we are excited about this opportunity over the long haul and look forward to our next earnings call.

Derik De Bruin

Great. And I guess, it’s one final question, it’s like why now with the Pfizer deal. Yes, it is sort of – where you’re working on this for a while or sort of responses from the hiccups that you had in the first half of the year.

Kevin Conroy

I would say that the – a partnership of this magnitude takes a pretty significant amount of time to really – for both sides to get comfortable that it’s the right partner and as you can imagine, you survey the landscape, you really think about this.

When you think about Cologuard, if you took a step back and say when we launched Cologuard, what was the right approach as a diagnostic company with limited resources and a brand that touches today 85 million Americans, may be approaching 90 million Americans in the screening population. The way that a large pharmaceutical company with a process is with a massive amount of resources from the start. We took a more incremental approach and overtime, we’ve been really successful in converting insurers to see the benefits of Cologuard and making this available to their members with zero out-of-pocket costs.

So, now it’s an ideal time and this is independent of the growth that we have had over the last three or four years, I think – and I don’t want to put words in Pfizer’s mouth, but they see the value of Cologuard to patients, and it’s a very patient-focused company. And like us, believe that there is an opportunity to change this landscape, two out of five people aren’t getting screened today. And when you look at the opportunities that penetration that we’re at today of 3%, there’s an opportunity as we have said to get this to 40% adoption and that is creating a brand that is well recognized both by patients and physicians that a different way of getting screened for colon cancer and that’s one of the many things that Pfizer does well and that we historically have done well. So, this is – this isn’t a relationship that has been built over a period of time and will exist over a period of time and will collaborate to make sure that we end up with a great success.

Derik De Bruin

Okay. thanks very much.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Derik.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Drew Jones with Stephens Inc. Your line is open.

Drew Jones

Thanks guys. Maybe one for Nick if he – still all of you guys might be able to answer this one as well. What’s the experience with other co-promotes for the Pfizer, PCP sales force and maybe, any successes that could be highlighted there?

Kevin Conroy

Nick is not on the call and if you take a look at maybe, they have had a number of co-promotes in total about 30. and they have a deep level of expertise, I don’t want to answer for Pfizer, what has been their most successful in the Primary Care segment, it’s suffice to say that that information is out there and you certainly have access to it, we just don’t want to characterize Pfizer’s success.

Drew Jones

Got it. Thanks guys.

Kevin Conroy

Thanks, Drew.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Per Ostlund with Craig-Hallum Capital. Your line is open.

Per Ostlund

Great. Thanks. good morning and congratulations on the agreement. First question, just thinking about and you characterized Pfizer’s obvious media strength a couple of times in your remarks, curious as to how you’ve leveraged that whether it is an opportunity to leverage their buying power and actually extend the current dollars spend and actually gain reach via that or is there also an opportunity for them or any desire on your part for them to have creative or content input on campaigns as well.

Mark Stenhouse

So this is Mark I think your questions are smartly thought out, I think there's a couple of things, one is that, as Kevin has mentioned the capabilities of the Pfizer team across digital social is something that the EXACT team will learn from, I think the collaboration is focused on kind of if you get into the operations on this annual marketing plan.

So frankly I and the Pfizer team will be sitting down with our entire team in building out channels that we invest in, levels of investment, should I think about both acquisition and reorder, what’s the optimal way to grow the brand over time and having worked in large pharmaceutical companies before and my own experience, I know we've got a fantastic partner. And I know the EXACT team across our marking organization looks forward to this collaborative conversation about how do investments spread.

Per Ostlund

Okay. Very good thank you, Mark. Maybe one other follow up question and it's been, I think kind of danced around the edges a couple times but coming back to that 625,000 minimum call point, is there – maybe you can't really share it, but is there an expectation of “hit rate” I guess within that 625,000 and when you think about the trajectory of the agreement is it a situation where that hit rate gets better over time as the Pfizer folks have more and more experience with Cologuard?

Kevin Conroy

As we have mentioned it takes time for any sales rep to learn Cologuard and to be able to make an impact. It's notable that the Pfizer reps has a long history with the company, and with Pfizer and the ability – proven ability to move the needle when it comes to change in behavior, including the area of prevention when you think about CHANTIX and the work that was done there more broadly with Prevenar which is a vaccine for people with 50 to 84 that's a slightly different channel within Pfizer.

Nick has a deep experience in the area of prevention, and so we look forward to leveraging that experience and vice versa, I think that the Pfizer team looks forward to working on Cologuard as a brand because it has the potential to impact so many people being the second leading cause of cancer death. So we're just really excited about the partnership and what it means to both parties.

Per Ostlund

Understandably so, thanks Kevin.

Kevin Conroy

Thank you Per.

Operator

This concludes Exact Science and Pfizer, Cologuard [Call Ends Abruptly]