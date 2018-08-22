MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc to Acquire ATBancorp (Transcript)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc to Acquire ATBancorp August 22, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Charles Funk - President and CEO

Kevin Kramer - COO

Greg Turner - Head of Wealth Management

Barry Ray - CFO

Jim Cantrell - CIO & Treasurer

Analysts

Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Brian Martin - FIG Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the MidWestOne Financial Group Merger Announcement Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Charles Funk, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Charles Funk

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, everyone. Let me start, as we always do, by reading the forward-looking statement message, which says this presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the financial condition, results of operations and business of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Forward-looking statements generally include words such as believes, expects, anticipates and other similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are interest rates, changes in the mix of the Company's business, competitive pressures, general economic conditions and the risk factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. MidWestOne Financial Group undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

And with that, let me start with a few opening remarks. Obviously, we are thrilled to be able to join forces with this outstanding community bank, ATBancorp. And I'll talk generally, and we have a group that will be happy to respond to questions. I'm speaking to you from Dubuque, Iowa, along with Kevin Kramer, our Chief Operating Officer. In Iowa City, we have our Head of Wealth Management, Greg Turner; our Chief Financial Officer, Barry Ray; our Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer, Jim Cantrell; and our Chief Credit Officer, Kent Jehle. And we would be happy to answer questions at the conclusion of my comments.

In the big picture, I think this complements our footprint nicely. I think it's a fair deal for both parties. You see the tangible book value earn-back. No matter how you -- or no matter how we've calculated, it would be less than three years. Earnings accretion, greater than 15% going forward for several years, and we also think, and I'll talk more about this in a minute, that it's a huge opportunity for MidWestOne in terms of noninterest income. We've been talking for almost a decade about the need to improve noninterest income. And both of our prior deals that we've announced, we've acquired banks that were pretty much driven by net interest income. That certainly is not the case with American Trust, which has a very, very strong noninterest income component.

American Trust was founded in 1911 and is owned almost 100% by the Schrup family. We appreciate that heritage, and they've become major shareholders in our company with a stake in our company of just over 25% as we calculate it. You saw the metrics that this deal is roughly 79% stock, 21% cash. In my opinion, the crown jewel of this franchise is the Dubuque bank. And I spoke to the American Trust employees this morning and just honestly said to them that if you look around the state of Iowa, there are probably, I don't know, 10, 15, 20 community banks that stand out as solid, long-standing community banks. And American Trust in Dubuque would be one of that group. It has a very strong market presence in Dubuque, #2 market share. And it has an excellent reputation not only in Dubuque but throughout our state.

As they expanded a few years ago, they went to Dyersville and Farley, which are more rural communities that are just west of Dubuque. We have strong leadership in Dyersville/Farley, very good ag portfolio. And what you'll find when you look at the Company is that the American -- or the ATBancorp exposure to ag is about what MidWestOne's exposure. And probably, the only difference is that there are dairy loans in the portfolio here, and I would tell you that as we did due diligence, I'll talk about credit in a minute, but the ag portfolio appears to be a clean portfolio, not without challenges, as we have in our company, but reasonably clean portfolio.

In Wisconsin, five communities in Wisconsin, including Cuba City and Platteville and three others. Again, very impressed with the leadership of the bank in Wisconsin. These banks in Wisconsin, if you cross the river from Dubuque, you end in Wisconsin. And these offices in Wisconsin are all within not too many miles of Dubuque. The Wisconsin franchise would be characterized as steady and low growth and, certainly, one that can contribute to the earnings of the Company going forward.

We also acquired two offices in Des Moines in this particular transaction. And look, with two offices in Des Moines, they do have a nice loan portfolio in Des Moines. The deposits are -- continue to be a challenge in that market and in all markets. And I don't think we're kidding anyone when we say that we know that there are very, very good community banks and large banks in Des Moines. Nevertheless, we are very pleased to enter that market with a good staff, and I think we'll be able to grow incrementally over the years and, hopefully, increase our deposit gathering activities.

The trust department that's coming over is big deal in this transaction. If you think about it from the MidWestOne perspective, we're going to triple the size of our trust department, and we're going to bring over 10 employees or less. So I think there's enormous earnings leverage. And we are as excited about that component of this transaction as probably any.

American Trust has had a large retirement services division, and it's an all encompassing retirement division. That will not be retained in the transaction. As we did due diligence and just thought about it, we don't believe we have the expertise to manage that on a go-forward basis. And so American Trust will be carving that out and selling that business before we close the transaction. And that is disclosed in the investor materials, and there's also some information in the materials that talk to the -- about the income and expenses that have been removed in the pro forma.

And I think it's important to know -- we probably can't say much more than what's in the investor deck, but we did want to mention that. Also, on the noninterest income category, we have, at MidWestOne, improved our mortgage unit significantly in the last 18 months and very happy with the leadership that we have. We're acquiring some very, very nice mortgage originators in this transaction. In fact, if you look at the information that comes from the mortgage bankers in Iowa, as I understand it, 3 of the top 10 in the state of Iowa with this franchise and, again, another reason to be very, very pleased with this franchise.

We think the cost saves are achievable, and we think they're reasonable. And one of the things I want to talk about is that it's no secret, with the Central Bank transaction, that we had a few bumps along the road. But one of the bumps that we didn't have was in the cost saves because we actually exceeded our targets on cost saves in the Central Bank transaction. And if you go back to our deal about a decade ago, when we had the merger with MidWestOne, we've more than exceeded our cost save targets there. So we think what we've laid out is reasonable and certainly not cutthroat or draconian, and we think it's achievable.

Let me talk for a minute about credit asset quality. Very, very impressed with the process, with the asset quality of this company, we think that when you look at it and you look at their nonperforming numbers, we think those accurately reflect the good-quality loan portfolio. The credit mark in this transaction wound up less than we had originally expected at under $14 million. The interest rate market is a little bit higher at about $5.5 million.

And I think that's because of the rate -- the interest rate or the overall portfolio yield on the American portfolio is a little bit less than on the MidWestOne, so there is a little bit more of an interest rate mark. But going back to credit, Chief Credit Officer has been with the Company nine plus years, has big bank experience, is going to be retained and working in our company, combined company. And again, everything from loan write-ups to methodology to caliber of commercial bankers, we think the asset quality that we will be getting in this transaction is very, very good.

One last thing, and then I will throw it open for questions, and the group here will be happy to address them. The onetime expenses in this are a little bit high. And you can refer to the deck for that. One of the main reasons, and this is just a fact, is that there are probably a few more change in control agreements in this particular instance on the American Trust side than you would normally see in a deal of this size. And that's the way it is, but that's probably the biggest contributing factor to the slightly larger-than-normal onetime expenses.

So again, it seems to me to be a reasonable deal for both parties. We're very, very excited to represent or to welcome the Schrup family into our family of MidWestOne.

And Andrea, with that, I will send it back to you for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jeff Rulis of D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Jennifer on for Jeff. With American Trust possessing lower yields and kind of positive cost, what expectations do you have regarding NIM compression in 2019?

Charles Funk

Well, I'll start and I will give that to Jim Cantrell. They -- as with our Iowa part of our franchise, the cost of funds tends to be higher in Iowa than it does in Wisconsin or in Minnesota. And a lot of that has to do with the credit union competition, and that would be the case in Dubuque, Iowa. There's an extensive credit union competition.

I think in the short term, you probably won't see much change. But I do think, over time, that it's fair to say that we tend to be much more deposit-focused than most banks. And I think over time, you will see moderation in the cost of funds, but I would be kidding if I didn't say that would be -- if I said that would be overnight. I don't know if you have anything to add, Jim.

Jim Cantrell

I would just add, I would refer Jennifer and others maybe to Page 8. And Charlie, this really illustrates, I think, one of the points you made earlier that the ATBancorp loan yield is a little over 50 basis points lower than MidWestOne. There's not that much difference, a little bit of difference on the cost of funding side. But with the addition of the ATBancorp balance sheet to MidWestOne, the result is going to be a narrower net interest margin than what we've experienced. Just the math would dictate, if you're a higher-margin company merging with a lower-margin, you're going to move more towards the middle and that will happen.

In terms of trend, it's difficult to say. As Charlie said, the deposit competition in eastern Iowa, we certainly appreciate that we're part of that. And in Dubuque, it appears to be no different. Credit union dominated, and so the cost of funds is a little bit higher, I would say stable. Once we establish a run rate at merger, it'll be tough to -- we may see continued margin pressure, but we'll do our best. Again, as Charlie said, in the long run, I think there may be an opportunity on the loan side to improve loan yields. But that's a year-long, big-picture kind of horizon we've got there. Nothing in the short run, I don't think.

Charles Funk

And if I could say this one last thing, we did model the net interest margin conservatively. And we made some -- actually, as we went through the process, we made some adjustments. So I think we have been pretty conservative in terms of the way we have modeled the margin.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So my next question is about cost saves. With a 1Q '19 close, can we expect the majority of the cost saves to be spread out over the three remaining quarters or mostly in the back half of 2019?

Barry Ray

This is Barry, Jennifer. Page 9 of the presentation presents the estimated cost savings. And assuming the close and core system conversions occur as expected in the first half of 2019, then we expect to achieve close to 75% of the cost savings in 2019 and 100% in 2020.

Operator

Our next question comes from Nathan Race of Piper Jaffray.

Nathan Race

Charlie, just a question on the underlying growth opportunities in Dubuque and Des Moines going forward, I imagine you got a lot of the key commercial bankers locked up at ATB, so just curious on the plan in Dubuque and Des Moines going forward and if you can speak to the opportunity to hire additional commercial lenders in both of those markets going forward?

Charles Funk

Well, I think if you look at Dubuque -- let's take that one first. And by the way, I probably should have mentioned this in my opening comments. I know that if you're calling in from around the United States, you might not be too familiar with Dubuque, Iowa. But I meant what I said in the press release. It is one of the fine cities in our state. It is -- and if you look at the demographics that are laid out on the deck, Dubuque, Iowa is a really nice place.

So it's going to be around for a while, and it's going to have a good growth rate. If you look specifically at the AT commercial banking team, there is no question, it has more tenure than any other bank in this community. And there hasn't been a revolving door of bankers coming and going, and so we have very, very good and solid tenure here. I don't know about adding bankers. We're certainly always open to add good bankers. I think in Des Moines, we have to see how it goes.

We're happy with what we have in Des Moines. But clearly, if there are bankers in Des Moines that could bring deposits and/or loans with them and they want to work for our company and like our culture, we're certainly open to that. I think Dyersville, Farley and the Wisconsin offices are steady as she goes, but you'd be surprised to look at the growth out of Dyersville. That's been really good growth because we have an outstanding leader in Dyersville. But I would agree that, probably, Dubuque and Des Moines are the two opportunities where we could get the most growth.

Nathan Race

And then just kind of changing gears a little bit. Charlie, just curious to get your updated thoughts on additional M&A opportunities going forward. I think in the past, you've spoken towards an increase in the number of banks coming to market as potential sellers. So just curious if this transaction precludes you guys on looking and executing on other transactions going forward?

Charles Funk

Yes. Well, I was ready for somebody to ask that question. We'll have our hands full with this deal. With that said, if there were some small opportunities within our footprint that made sense, and by small, I'd say under $500 million that were deposit-rich franchises, it might make some sense. Clearly, our interest is a little bit less now because we want to make sure this gets done in the proper manner and can't divert our focus.

But I have had our management team at MidWestOne together in the last month, and we have talked that if there was an opportunity for a deposit-heavy franchise in a smaller setting that made sense in our footprint, we would certainly be open to that. But the probability of that is probably fairly low right now, but we'll see. It's a fair question to ask.

Operator

Our next question comes from Damon DelMonte of KBW.

Damon DelMonte

So I guess my first question is just from like a modeling standpoint, could you give us a little guidance on what kind of annual revenues you expect from the $1.1 billion of trust assets that are going be coming over?

Greg Turner

This is Greg Turner, Head of Wealth. $1.1 billion is accurate on the assets under management. The estimated revenue for '18 for the trust business was going to be around $4 million. So that's kind of in our planning, what we're projecting. Good operating margin. That business is wrapped in, in some of their other wealth management businesses, so we've tried to model for what our carry forward would be. But really good, experienced staff, very excited about the revenue.

Damon DelMonte

All right. That's helpful. And then as far as the timing in the first quarter, are you guys optimistic it could be early first quarter? Or you think this is something that kind of plays out towards the middle part or back half of the first quarter?

Charles Funk

Well, you never know for sure. But we're hoping for a January or February close, and probably conversion, optimistically, in the latter part of the second quarter. One of the challenges we have, as all of you know -- and I don't think I've said it on this call, but I've been in so many meetings this morning, it all runs together. You have three core providers. You have FIS. You have Jack Henry, and you have Fiserv. We're a Fiserv bank.

And the two banks we're bringing over represent the other two. So there will be a little bit of a challenge to do that, but we would hope we would merge the banks late second quarter. We would hope to close, Damon, in January or February. We don't see anything that would cause undue concern to get this approved, but you never know until you get into the process.

Damon DelMonte

Great, great. Okay, fair enough. And then I guess lastly, just from a goodwill standpoint, what's the estimated total goodwill from the transaction?

Barry Ray

This is Barry, Damon. The estimated goodwill, one second, please, $40 million.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Brian Martin of FIG Partners.

Brian Martin

Charlie, just one -- maybe one question just back on the expenses. It sounds as though if you get the conversion done in second quarter, should we think about third quarter -- I guess when should we think about the first clean quarter from an expense standpoint? Is that more of a fourth quarter type of event if you get the converting done in 2Q? Is that the best way to think about it? Or is it third quarter?

Charles Funk

Yes, I'd defer to Barry on that one.

Barry Ray

Yes, this is Barry. With the planned conversion in the second quarter, probably the first -- the cleanest quarter is going to be the third quarter of next year, yes.

Brian Martin

Okay. So third quarter, okay. And then just on the ag portfolio, just given your conversations the last couple quarters, Charlie, can you just talk about the ag portfolio here? How big is it in -- how do you guys look at that?

Charles Funk

Well, it's about the same percentage as MidWestOne. So we've -- and to be honest with you, we like that. We think ag, in the long term, is a good portfolio to have that provides diversity. And we pick up a little bit of dairy exposure in this transaction.

But I think as we've gone through the quarter that this is -- the story hasn't changed. I think the crops are pretty good in most of our footprint, not all, but I'd say the majority of our footprint. The crops are good. Farmers are still going to -- most farmers are still going to have a little trouble, if not a lot of trouble, with liquidity.

So I think as long as prices stay where they are, you're going to see challenges. But I think from what we can tell, AT has acknowledged and identified the challenges in their portfolio, and I think MidWestOne is doing the same as we go. So the story really hasn't changed. I will say, again, we've been very impressed with their underwriting and their credit from top to bottom, and not only in ag but throughout their bank.

Kevin Kramer

Yes. This is Kevin. I'll just add. They're in a good part of the state in terms of the way the weather's been in Wisconsin as well. And they've also used tools like FSA guarantees and other ag tools that have been very helpful. And as we went through and did the credit review, we felt like their credit portfolio, especially on the ag side, was strong. So that gave us some confidence that, while it's still in ag and we keep an eye on that, they've managed it very well.

Brian Martin

Okay. That's helpful. And just the last thing for me was just from a capital perspective. What is the tangible book and kind of TCE shakeout on a pro forma basis with the acquisition?

Charles Funk

Barry, can correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe we've said 7.7% TCE, and that's actually in line with our strategic goals. And I think we've always said that our comfort zone is between 8.5% and 9% on the high end of TCE. And clearly, once we close, we're going to creep back to the end of that zone pretty quickly.

Barry Ray

Yes. Page 10 of the presentation presents our pro forma capital ratios. And as Charlie alluded to, we expect earnings accretion from the transaction will allow MidWestOne to recover the decline quickly.

Brian Martin

Okay. And Charlie, you've talked -- last thing was just you talked about the kind of your goals as far as profitability and improving the ROA. And when you look at this transaction, I guess can you give any color as far as just how you're thinking about how the transaction changes your outlook on -- as you get the deal integrated on kind of where the ROA and profitability kind of trends toward?

Charles Funk

Yes. That's a great question, Brian. But I think you -- this helps us. There's no doubt that this helps us because it does provide a little bit more scale, the ability to do more things, absorb more technology expense, which I think is going to be increasingly important going forward. But I think the thing to not forget about is we still have work to do at MidWestOne, the current MidWestOne.

And so I think it's fair that while we've made decent strides in the last six months that we clearly need to be in the 1.15% to 1.20% in terms of an ROA. And a lot of it depends on what your level of TCE is going to be. But we've been reasonably happy at 13% the last -- near 13%, just under 13% the last couple of quarters.

And under the current environment, I think that number needs to be higher as well, maybe 14%, 14.5%. But the ROA clearly should be moving toward 1.15%. But it's going to take MidWestOne, the existing bank, to get there as well as bringing American Trust in. And I think the fee component will be very important to helping us get there from American Trust.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Charles Funk for any closing remarks.

Charles Funk

Well, thank you again for being on the call this morning. And as is with the case with most transactions like this, the last 72 hours have been very hectic. And so, if there have been questions left unanswered on this call, please feel free to call us, and we will respond as quickly as we can. And we welcome the opportunity to provide any feedback -- further feedback that you might have. So the call is concluded, and thanks again for joining us on the call.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.