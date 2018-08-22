Summertime And The Living Is Easy? | U.S. Equity

We continue to prefer growth-geared sectors, namely technology and financial companies, as well as the momentum and quality factors.

US Equity

Against a backdrop of strong earnings, along with concerns over trade tensions, investor interest has grown in defensive factor exposures, like quality, while growth-oriented stocks have exhibited continued momentum. We continue to prefer growth-geared sectors, namely technology and financial companies, as well as the momentum and quality factors.

Shifting tides

In the United States, the economic backdrop continues to shine, and earnings remain strong. But uncertainty surrounding trade tensions has sparked investor interest in more defensive factor exposures, like quality, while fervor has cooled for more cyclical factors such as value. At the same time, growth-oriented stocks have continued their momentum—although exhibiting bouts of volatility of late. Earnings have been the drivers of both performance and pullbacks.

Moving from value to quality. Uncertainty surrounding trade tensions has sparked investor interest in more defensive factor exposures, like quality, while cooling it in more cyclical factors such as value.

Uncertainty surrounding trade tensions has sparked investor interest in more defensive factor exposures, like quality, while cooling it in more cyclical factors such as value. Growth-oriented stocks continue to perform despite exhibiting bouts of volatility of late, outperforming the market in spite of being prone to sell-offs. High-profile earnings releases have been the drivers of pullbacks but have also led year-to-date performance.

High-profile earnings releases have been the drivers of pullbacks but have also led year-to-date performance. Sector trends. Upward revisions in sectors that have underperformed, like energy, seem to be priced in by markets. Meanwhile, sectors such as technology have continued to deliver strong top line earnings, despite some wobbles in guidance and revenues.

Market pulse

The second-quarter earnings season has been largely positive for U.S. stocks, particularly those in the S&P 500. With some companies still left to report at time of writing, the year-over-year rate of earnings growth looks to be healthy at more than 20%. This marks the second consecutive quarter of earnings growth above 20% and the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Many companies may have reported concerns around trade uncertainties and an appreciating dollar, but sales growth is also humming along at a healthy 8%+, one of the highest levels this decade, with all 11 GICS sectors growing. (Source: Bloomberg, as of 7/30/18.)

Figure 1: Trade concerns trending

Source: Bespoke, accessed on July 31, 2018.

Much of the earnings growth can be attributed to the energy sector, which returned 13.5% in the second quarter, more than any other sector in the S&P 500. Of course, this suggests a lot of the good news is already in the price.

This far into an economic cycle, results this strong are impressive and, we believe growth will continue through 2018. Full-year earnings estimates remaining intact this late in the year are also a uniquely bullish phenomenon and the number of companies guiding lower is well below historical averages. As a result, the 2018 view from both strategists and analysts across Wall Street is summarily bullish.

Can growth stocks continue to shine? Based on the incoming earnings data, they seem unlikely to dim anytime soon. However, going forward, we will also be watching the performance of value, which may begin to catch up to other factors or styles, should the economic momentum continue.

A tale of flows

Flows often follow performance, especially in the U.S. equity ETF space. As such, recent flows have largely reflected the underperformance of value as both a style and a factor. On the other hand, the quality factor category has seen continued inflows, as has the much larger and more recognized growth segment, which has a high degree of overlap to quality. Outflows have been most pronounced in large-cap value, where net outflows belie a shift of $4 billion between the two largest funds in the space.

As small-cap stocks have outperformed their large-cap peers this year, demand remains strong for both small- and mid-cap value ETFs, with $2 billion of inflows over the last two months. Growth funds have seen inflows across all cap ranges, to the tune of $6 billion of inflows.

Figure 2: Slow mo: 2018 ETP flows into factor exposures

Sources: Thomson Reuters, BlackRock, as of July 30, 2018.

Article originally on iShares.com

