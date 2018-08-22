Currency Positions For September 2018

According to statistics good shorts are the Israeli shekel and the euro. Good longs are the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar.

Relative valuations for a combination of changes in purchasing power and term spread have not changed much for the best shorts and longs.

I invest based on statistics. For more on investing in statistically undervalued stocks see this free article. But you can also short overvalued currencies and buy undervalued currencies. To keep track of currency valuations I publish articles like this one every month.

In my qualitative discussion of longs and shorts I will focus on currencies that can directly be traded with Interactive Brokers. Among the currencies in my quantitative analysis the Turkish lira, the Indian rupee, the Indonesian rupiah and the Brazilian real cannot be traded with Interactive Brokers.

4 currency trading strategies

Like last month I value currencies based on 4 statistical currency strategies:

Changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. In other words: suppose the 5-year difference in inflation between 2 currencies is not compensated by a 5-year decrease in the value of the currency with the most inflation. Then a long position in that inflationary currency and a short position in the other currency is a statistically favorable bet. The term spread. This is the difference between long-term interest rates and short-term interest rates. Currencies with inverted or flat yield curves have better returns, at least on average. I use the difference between the 10-year yield and the 1-year yield. The 1-month change in the 10-year yield. The larger this change the better the statistical return of that currency. Momentum: I use 6-month raw price momentum.

For each of these 4 basic strategies I compute for each currency a rank number. Low rank numbers predict low, or negative, returns and high rank numbers predict high (positive) returns, at least on a statistical basis. Average rank numbers are computed for 4 combinations of currency strategies. I combine the following strategies:

1. Changes in purchasing power with the term spread strategy

2. Changes in purchasing power with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield

3. Momentum with the term spread strategy

4. Momentum with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield.

The strategies in these combinations have low correlations. For example, from the paper Value and Momentum Everywhere we know the correlation between changes in purchasing power and momentum is low. From this yield-curve paper we know the correlation between the term spread strategy and 1-month changes in the 10-year yield is also low. We should not combine correlated strategies. Therefore it does not make sense to consider other combinations apart from these 4.

Basic currency data

First I will present basic data I have used to make the rankings. In the table below data is presented for each currency from August 21, 2018. The column price is the exchange rate relative to the USD with the USD being the base currency in the currency pair. Currencies are sorted using the term spread, which is the currency strategy with the highest Sharpe ratio. The higher the term spread the lower the statistical return. The column “Changes in purchasing power” is the difference between the left hand side and the right hand side in the second formula of this wiki-article. I compute this difference using 5-year inflation data and the 5-year change in the exchange rate. Positive differences indicate undervaluation relative to the USD while negative differences signal overvaluation.

Ranking & Symbol Price ((USD.xxx)) Termspread(%) Changes in purchasing power 1-month Δ 10Y yield (%) 6-month momentum(%) 1. BRL 3.993 4.35 0.57 1.02 -18.83 2. HUF 284.32 2.91 0.30 0.06 -10.44 3. ZAR 14.373 1.78 0.26 0.26 -19.54 4. PLN 3.726 1.78 0.23 -0.03 -8.93 5. ILS 3.654 1.71 0.09 -0.03 -4.58 6. RUB 67.335 1.39 0.77 0.89 -16.35 7. EUR 0.866 1.35 0.19 0.17 -6.15 8. SEK 9.116 1.15 0.43 0.01 -10.40 9. CZK 22.304 1.05 0.15 0.03 -7.49 10. IDR 14647 1.04 0.23 -0.02 -7.00 11. NOK 8.416 0.95 0.37 -0.01 -6.68 12. NZD 1.497 0.85 0.25 -0.20 -8.40 13. CNY 6.847 0.75 0.10 0.17 -7.44 14. SGD 1.367 0.72 0.15 -0.00 -3.40 15. DKK 6.472 0.67 0.20 -0.04 -6.43 16. KRW 1117.1 0.66 0.03 -0.14 -3.57 17. CHF 0.987 0.58 0.14 -0.07 -5.15 18. GBP 0.777 0.54 0.22 0.04 -7.91 19. AUD 1.359 0.54 0.27 -0.12 -5.97 20. INR 69.861 0.53 0.01 0.04 -7.34 21. HKD 7.848 0.44 -0.04 0.01 -0.32 22. USD 1.000 0.42 0.00 -0.04 0.00 23. CAD 1.304 0.33 0.25 0.10 -2.82 24. JPY 110.38 0.21 0.15 0.06 -3.32 25. MXN 18.887 -0.38 0.35 0.13 -1.74 26. TRY 6.075 -3.10 1.63 4.23 -37.64

Ranks of 4 basic currency strategies

The data from the table above results in the following rankings of the 4 currency strategies. See the table below. The lower the rank number the lower the statistical return. For example, based on changes in purchasing power, the expected return of the Hong Kong dollar is lower than that of the Turkish lira.

Rank Changes in purchasing power Termspread 1-month Δ 10Y yield 6-month momentum 1 HKD BRL NZD TRY 2 USD HUF KRW ZAR 3 INR ZAR AUD BRL 4 KRW PLN CHF RUB 5 ILS ILS USD HUF 6 CNY RUB DKK SEK 7 CHF EUR ILS PLN 8 SGD SEK PLN NZD 9 JPY CZK IDR GBP 10 CZK IDR NOK CZK 11 EUR NOK SGD CNY 12 DKK NZD HKD INR 13 GBP CNY SEK IDR 14 IDR SGD CZK NOK 15 PLN DKK GBP DKK 16 NZD KRW INR EUR 17 CAD CHF HUF AUD 18 ZAR GBP JPY CHF 19 AUD AUD CAD ILS 20 HUF INR MXN KRW 21 MXN HKD CNY SGD 22 NOK USD EUR JPY 23 SEK CAD ZAR CAD 24 BRL JPY RUB MXN 25 RUB MXN BRL HKD 26 TRY TRY TRY USD

As you can see most currencies score bad on at least one of the 4 basic strategies. In other words: in efficient markets there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Also be aware that these are very simple models. Other, more sophisticated, models can result in totally different predictions.

Ranks of the 4 combined currency strategies

Below are the ranks of each currency in the 4 combination strategies. Behind each currency you will find the average rank of the 2 basic currency strategies. Before computing the average I have normalized the 4 individual ranks to numbers between 0 and 1. Hence the averages are also between 0 and 1. Again the lower the rank number the lower the expected return of a long position.

Rank Changes in purchasing power + Term spread Changes in purchasing power + 1-month Δ 10Y yieldspread Momentum + Term spread 6-month momentum + 1-month Δ 10Y yield 1 ILS 0.16 KRW 0.08 BRL 0.04 NZD 0.14 2 EUR 0.32 USD 0.10 ZAR 0.06 PLN 0.26 3 CZK 0.34 CHF 0.18 HUF 0.10 SEK 0.34 4 CNY 0.34 ILS 0.20 RUB 0.16 AUD 0.36 5 PLN 0.34 HKD 0.22 PLN 0.18 DKK 0.38 6 KRW 0.36 NZD 0.30 SEK 0.24 HUF 0.40 7 ZAR 0.38 DKK 0.32 CZK 0.34 IDR 0.40 8 HUF 0.40 INR 0.34 NZD 0.36 KRW 0.40 9 SGD 0.40 SGD 0.34 EUR 0.42 CHF 0.40 10 HKD 0.40 AUD 0.40 IDR 0.42 CZK 0.44 11 INR 0.42 PLN 0.42 ILS 0.44 NOK 0.44 12 IDR 0.44 IDR 0.42 CNY 0.44 GBP 0.44 13 CHF 0.44 CZK 0.44 NOK 0.46 ZAR 0.46 14 USD 0.44 CNY 0.50 GBP 0.50 ILS 0.48 15 BRL 0.46 JPY 0.50 TRY 0.50 TRY 0.50 16 DKK 0.50 GBP 0.52 DKK 0.56 BRL 0.52 17 NZD 0.52 NOK 0.60 INR 0.60 RUB 0.52 18 RUB 0.58 EUR 0.62 SGD 0.66 INR 0.52 19 SEK 0.58 SEK 0.68 CHF 0.66 USD 0.58 20 GBP 0.58 CAD 0.68 KRW 0.68 CNY 0.60 21 NOK 0.62 HUF 0.70 AUD 0.68 SGD 0.60 22 JPY 0.62 ZAR 0.78 HKD 0.88 HKD 0.70 23 AUD 0.72 MXN 0.78 CAD 0.88 EUR 0.72 24 CAD 0.76 BRL 0.94 JPY 0.88 JPY 0.76 25 MXN 0.88 RUB 0.94 USD 0.92 CAD 0.80 26 TRY 1.00 TRY 1.00 MXN 0.94 MXN 0.84

How to use the tables

I think the best way to use the information in the tables is to combine them with the principles of maximum pessimism for the longs and maximum optimism for the shorts. By itself the returns from these strategies are low, as can be expected from just holding cash. However sudden changes in currency prices can be profitable opportunities. Especially so in combination with already heavy under- and overvaluations according to the second and the third table. See this article for examples and more explanation.

Statistical shorts

I find the combination of a favorable term spread and undervalued based on 5-year changes in purchasing power the most attractive forex strategy. This is the second column in the table above. I think this strategy generates the highest returns, in the long run. I also prefer it because I think it involves the least trading. As with any other investment strategy it does not always work though. Based on this strategy good shorts could be the Israeli shekel and the euro.

Usually statistically overvalued currencies have enjoyed positive momentum for a while. In that respect the euro is much different. Since February 2 it decreased from 0.8 euro to 0.88 euro for a dollar. Recently the euro has increased again to 0.866 euro for a dollar. Despite this 8.2% decrease in value the euro is still a statistical short. The reason is the relatively small term spread. The term spread is small because the European Central Bank continues to purchase government bonds.

There are also fundamental reasons for a short position in the euro. Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis keeps warning the euro is not sustainable. He says the costs of flaws in the monetary system are shifted to the weakest of shoulders, both in Germany and countries like Greece. Italian economist Ilaira Bifarini is also pessimistic. She says the euro-zone can only be saved with more integration and the alternative is an implosion. On top of that she cites a report of German think-tank IFO that The Netherlands, Italy and Germany scaled their economic expectations. That is clearly a negative for the euro.

I think long-term she is right. There are 2 ways to maintain a currency union: by transferring money from prosperous regions to poor regions or by making poor regions more competitive by decreasing salaries. The U.S. uses the latter. So far the EU has tried to pursue the latter option as well but that was politically not entirely feasible.

Therefore the EU also transferred money to countries like Greece and other mainly South European countries, directly and indirectly by making massive bond purchases. The resulting low interest rates have not been good for North European economies. For example house prices got inflated and pensions were cut. Now the U.S. interest rate increases add pressure on the ECB to stop bond purchases. But in times of a deteriorating economy and increasing political pressure from so-called populist parties that could be more difficult than many thought.

From a shorter term perspective the current euro weakness could be a technical side effect of U.S. sanctions against other parts of the world. In the period between announcing and the sanctions becoming effective U.S. goods are in more demand, thus temporary improving the U.S. trade balance and the U.S. economy as a whole. In addition extra sanctions for Turkey were the cause of negative sentiment for the euro. More on that later in this article.

Lastly, discussing the euro is almost equivalent to discussing the dollar: there are speculations about Trump starting a campaign to weaken the dollar. That he was “not thrilled” by a Fed decision to raise interest rates might be the first step. Especially longer term a populist leader is a good recipe for a weaker currency. If you are not convinced ask the Russians and the Turks.

Since last month the Israeli shekel weakened a bit from 3.605 to 3.654 shekel for a dollar. More and more investors are convinced inflation is coming back to the promised land. So far the central bank in Israel has practiced dovish policies. Now investors speculate about what comes next with inflation. Will the Bank of Israel raise interest rates, and when? Ultimately there is a limit on the interest rate difference between Israel and other countries like the US. The conclusion of the just linked article is that the Bank of Israel will mostly continue to practice dovish policies and will also follow interest rate hikes in the U.S. but not fully.

Statistical longs

Based on the combination of changes in purchasing power and the term spread, the most undervalued currencies are the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar.

The Turkish lira is also a good long but this article focuses on currencies that can be traded via Interactive Brokers. Though I do not follow the lira closely I still have some remarks. Since my previous article the Turkish lira made a big slide triggered by new sanctions from the U.S. Falling to an all-time low the euro and Israeli shekel were dragged along. Since then the lira and the other 2 currencies recovered somewhat.

These sanctions seem to be purely politically motivated. It is an action for the release of a U.S. citizen from Turkish jail. In hindsight the slide was a moment of maximum pessimism. About a week ago those clever Qataris announced they are going to buy now very cheap Turkish assets for a total of 15 billion USD. They did not specify however when or which assets, so it might be much less. But so far they have kept 20% of this promise already since 2 days ago it was announced Qatar buys liras for 3 billion USD in a swap deal.

How much is 15 billion dollar for Turkey? According to the just linked article this is more than the direct foreign investment in Turkey over the last 5-8 years. It moves the needle but it is far from enough. In particular large debts denominated in now expensive foreign currencies weigh heavily on the Turkish economy.

The Canadian dollar appreciated since my previous article. Still it is one of the cheapest currencies. On August 17, new data showed again that inflation in Canada is increasing, making another interest rate more likely. In addition strong exports and retail sales supported the loonie. At the moment the U.S. are still negotiating a bilateral agreement with Mexico mainly on autos and after that Canada may rejoin talks over NAFTA (see here).

Again the value of the Mexican peso increased although less than a month before. A negative is that a preliminary NAFTA deal (also including Canada) will not be closed by the end of August. I think the peso would benefit from a bilateral deal on autos with the US. It could be largely priced in already but I do not think it is fully priced in. That might be another reason the peso is also a short term pick of a big Japanese fund manager.

What is holding the peso back is probably lack of growth of the Mexican economy, see here. Furthermore, troubles on the Sao Paulo stock market in Brazil have increased negative sentiment for the peso. For both the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso lower oil prices than last month were a negative as well. With a recent decrease in U.S. inventories and the effect of sanctions against Iran some traders expect the oil price to increase again. However much of this has been offset by Libya resuming production.

