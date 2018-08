Summertime And The Living Is Easy? | Developed Market

We have a more favorable view on Japan but are neutral with no catalyst for growth in sight.

Given rising political risks and sluggish economic performance, we are now underweight European equities. We have a more favorable view on Japan but are neutral with no catalyst for growth in sight.

Feeling the heat

Meanwhile, developed countries and regions outside the United States have not just suffered from historic heatwaves, but continue to face political and economic headwinds. As such, we have downgraded Europe to underweight and Japan to neutral. Political and economic uncertainty is casting a shadow over the former and lack of a catalyst in sight affects the latter.

Developed market downgrades. We have downgraded our views on Europe and Japan: We favor an underweight position on Europe and are neutral on Japan.

Political uncertainty. An anti-establishment Italian government, Brexit uncertainty and renewed immigration tensions create new challenges for Europe.

ECB challenges. Lingering risks and sluggish core inflation are likely to keep the European Central Bank (ECB) on its slow path to normalization.

Neutral on Japan. Improving governance and profitability are encouraging in Japan, but there is a lack of near-term catalysts to propel relative equity outperformance.

Market pulse

Italy’s March 2018 election of an anti-establishment, euro-skeptic government and renewed tensions over immigration have raised longterm risks for the European Union. The resurfacing of political risk in the eurozone’s third largest economy sent shockwaves as fears of a euro exit by Italy shook regional bond markets, widening the spreads between Italian and German government bonds. Although it is too early to assess the impact of the new Italian government’s policy agenda, investors were provided a taste of how contagion could quickly spread throughout the euro area in the event of a crisis.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has been struggling with the conditions for its departure from the European Union. The debate between a soft Brexit and a hard one has upped political uncertainty without much progress made. While the falling U.K. currency has helped aid a short-term boost to U.K. equity prices, the ongoing Brexit-related risks could threaten the economy in the long run as the March 2019 deadline approaches.

The eurozone and Japanese inflation outlooks remain subdued (Figure 3). Weakness in core inflation has reduced speculation that the Bank of Japan or the European Central Bank may tighten their monetary policies soon. Earnings revisions ratios across different developed markets (Figure 4) also point to weaker earnings momentum in Europe and Japan compared to that in the United States. Although friendly corporate behavior, solid company earnings and supportive monetary policy remain encouraging for Japanese equities, a clear growth catalyst is missing in the near term, while yen appreciation could become a potential risk to the market.

Figure 3: Sluggish core inflation in Europe and Japan

Source: Thomson Reuters Datastream, ETF Investment Strategy, July 23, 2018.

Figure 4: Japan and Europe fall behind in earnings momentum

Source: Thomson Reuters, as of July 30, 2018. Note: Earnings revisions ratio is the number of equities with EPS estimates up on month divided by down.

A tale of flows

The change in views for Europe and Japan reflects ongoing preference across the ETF landscape. U.S.-listed ETFs with broad exposure to Europe have seen $5 billion exit over the last two months, across funds that hedged currencies as well as those that offered unhedged exposures. Adding in EMU single-country ETFs and one finds another $500 million has flowed out of European funds.

Another shift in preference has been seen in Japan, where ETFs offering lower cost exposure and small caps have seen some inflows to offset the outflows occurring in the larger funds focused on the broader market. So far in 2018, this has amounted to just under $2.5 billion of outflows. However, an acceleration in outflows is a more recent phenomenon. The year began with slow inflows into unhedged currency Japan ETFs, only for $3 billion to flow out overall over the last two months, across both hedged and unhedged currency exposures.

Figure 5: 2018 developed market ETF flows

Source: BlackRock, as of July 30, 2018.

Article originally on iShares.com

© 2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

