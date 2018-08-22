Summertime And The Living Is Easy? | Emerging Markets

The macro environment is strong, but uncertainty has rattled some investors. Read our take on major asset classes and markets.

Why we’re sticking with emerging markets

Emerging market equities have performed miserably this year, a victim of tighter financial conditions (namely, the strong dollar) and trade tensions. However, we continue to favor the asset class and believe this year’s poor performance has created an attractive entry point. Yet rising dispersion among emerging markets (EM) assets underscores the need for selectivity at the country level.

Escalating trade tensions remain top of mind, but we continue to favor EM Asia on the back of strong growth, supportive fundamentals and cheap valuations.

A potential bargain? Cheaper valuations combined with investor underpositioning suggest an attractive entry point.

Market pulse

Emerging markets have stumbled this year, buffeted by growing macro uncertainty and escalating trade frictions that have tightened global financial conditions. However, we continue to favor the asset class and believe this year’s poor performance has created an attractive entry point. Yet rising dispersion among EM assets suggests the pain is not being evenly felt and underscores the need for selectivity.

The U.S. dollar’s rally, underpinned by widening U.S. growth and rate differentials versus other economies, has tightened global financial conditions. EM assets with external financing needs, such as Argentina, Brazil and Turkey, have come under pressure. Higher oil prices have amplified the inflationary effects of a weaker exchange rate; however, oil exporters with stable currencies have reaped the benefits. (Source: Thomson Reuters, as of 7/30/18. Saudi Arabian equities are represented by the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25 / 50 Index.)

Still, equity valuations have cheapened in every country in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. EM rates markets have turned hawkish, pricing in rate hiking cycles to support their currencies and limit further U.S. rate differential widening. Brazil, in particular, is currently priced to hike policy rates by more than 260 basis points (bps), or 2.6%, over the next year.

Within EM, our preference is for EM Asia. Trade tensions have ratcheted higher, yet fundamentals, earnings outlooks and valuations remain compelling. EM Asia has the strongest balance of payments, earnings growth remains strong and the MSCI EM Asia Index trades at just 11.5 times next twelve months earnings. (Source: Thomson Reuters, as of 7/30/18.) Despite trade risks, we see cheap valuations and the ongoing tech-led U.S. capex cycle supporting EM Asia growth.

Figure 6: Trade tensions rising, EM Asia still resilient

Source: Thomson Reuters, I/B/E/S. Indices shown are the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index and MSCI Emerging Markets EMEA Index. Trade tensions are measured by the BlackRock Investment Institute of the frequency of mentions of trade-related words, adjusted for whether the language is positive or negative, and then assigned a score.

A tale of flows

In contrast to last year, EMs have fallen sharply in 2018 and investor positioning has followed suit. U.S.-listed EM equity ETP flows experienced their worst quarter in the second quarter since the 2013 taper tantrum. EM equity flows exhibit a tight relationship with the U.S. dollar and suggest investors are currently more concerned with a stronger U.S. dollar tightening financial conditions than escalating trade frictions.

EM equity outflows accelerated in June but have since slowed. In fact, EM equity flows have since stabilized alongside EM exchange rates and higher equity prices. By mid-July, the 11 week stretch of outflows was broken. EM equity positioning is now lighter; however, with valuations even cheaper, fundamentals still intact and limited scope for future U.S. dollar appreciation, we’re overweight EM equities with a preference for EM Asia.

Figure 7: EM equity flows are tightly linked to the U.S. dollar

Sources: BlackRock, Bloomberg. Flows measure U.S.-listed EM equity ETP flows. Flows are shown on a four-week moving average. U.S. dollar is measured with the DXY index.

Article originally on iShares.com

