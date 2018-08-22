CI Financial: Net Outflows Continue

It will be difficult for CI Financial to maintain positive net sales unless the company can consistently generate above average performance for its funds.

Investment Thesis

CI Financial’s (OTCPK:CIFAF) (TSX:(CIX)) net sales declined even further in Q2 2018 as the company continues to face strong competitions from low cost passive investing as well as larger Canadian banks’ mutual fund products. In addition, the company’s fund performance in July 2018 was weaker than a year ago. Unless the company can consistently deliver above average performance, we believe it will continue to be a challenge for CI Financial to regain positive net sales.

CI Financial’s net sales trend

In Q2 2018, CI Financial continues to face strong headwinds as its net outflows increased significantly. As the chart below shows, its net outflow of C$2.8 billion was more than double the outflow of C$1.3 billion in Q1 2018. As can be seen from the chart, the decline is not isolated to only one quarter. In fact, its net sales outflow has started back in 2016. Although there was a slight recovery in Q2 and Q3 2017, its net sales turned negative again in Q4 2017.

Capital allocation goes toward more share buybacks

In its latest earnings release, CI Financial also announced that it will slash its dividend by nearly half. This will reduce its annual dividend from C$1.41 per share to C$0.72 per share. At the current share price of C$21.96, its dividend yield is about 3.3%. The cut in dividend is not a signal of its deteriorating free cash flow. In fact, the company continues to generate strong FCF of around C$600 million per year. The funds preserved from the dividend cut will be used to fund its stock buyback program. Management has announced its intention to purchase up to C$1 billion worth of shares in the next 12-18 months. This aggressive stock buyback could reduce its shares by 17.5%.

Is this a good time to invest in CI Financial?

CI Financial’s shares have fallen by about 30% in the past 3 years. Although its shares have rebounded in 2017, its share price weakened considerably after the worldwide stock markets correction earlier this year. Here are some reasons why we believe investors should consider waiting on the sideline:

Dividend investors may move away

While CI Financial’s share price may be attractive at the current level for its management to consider cutting its dividend to support its share buybacks, we believe many income investors will either stay away or sell the shares. This will weigh on its share price in the near-term.

Industry wide redemption trend continues

We believe non-bank providers of mutual funds will continue to face industry wide redemption for the following reasons. First, investors continue to embrace low cost passive investment funds as the management expense fees are much less than active investment funds. Second, CI Financial and other non-bank mutual fund providers continue to face competition from Canada’s larger banks. These banks also offer their own mutual funds to their bank clients with lower management expense and front cost. Therefore, the combinations of these two factors will continue to impact the redemption trend. In order for CI Financial to maintain its assets under management, the company will have to continue to lower its management fees or introduce more passive investing funds. These initiatives will reduce its gross margin.

Fund performance

Another factor that affects investors’ willingness to put money in CI Financial’s mutual funds is whether the company’s asset management team can consistently deliver performance above its peers. If its management team cannot consistently deliver, it will inevitably influence investors’ confidence. In a world where there are lots of investment choices, we believe fund performance plays an even more important role in investor’s decision to redeem their money or not. Looking forward, we believe its net sales will continue to be impacted by its fund performance. Below is a chart provided by TD Securities on CI Financial’s top 20 funds performance in July 2017 and 2018. As can be seen from the table, CI Financial’s top 20 funds performance in July 2018 was weaker than a year ago.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in the equity markets will reduce CI Financial’s assets under management. In addition, there may also be significant net redemptions when the market sentiment turns negative. These will result in a decline in its management income.

Investors should also keep in mind that the headwinds will continue to exist for quite some time as competitions from both banks and ETFs will likely continue to pressure IGM Financial's operating margin. Unless the company can consistently deliver fund outperformance, it will be difficult to achieve positive net flows.

Valuation

CI Financial’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.5x is now the lowest in the past 5 years. This has made its share price very attractive. However, unless its net sales can turn positive, its EV to EBITDA ratio will continue to be compressed.

Investor Takeaway

We believe the industry wide trend of net redemption will continue in the near term as investors continue to seek low cost funds. In addition, the company continues to face competitions from low-cost ETFs, and funds offered by larger Canadian banks. This will pressure its operating margin. Although its shares appear to be undervalued, we believe it will be wise for investors to wait on the sideline, as we do not see any signs of a turnaround anytime soon.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

