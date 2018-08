Summertime And The Living Is Easy? | Fixed Income

The macro environment is strong, but uncertainty has rattled some investors. Read our take on major asset classes and markets.

Focus on mortgage-backed securities

The fixed income market remains challenging, but market technicals have improved as demand from banks and others has absorbed the increased supply as the Federal Reserve ((Fed)) normalizes its balance sheet. The key is being selective: We think mortgage-backed security valuations remain attractive and prefer agency MBS over credit, TIPS over Treasuries and investment grade over high yield within credit.

While fixed income markets overall remain challenging given the rising rate environment, market dynamics for agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) have improved. Higher demand from banks, REITs and overseas purchasers has absorbed increased supply as the Federal Reserve normalizes its balance sheet.

market dynamics for agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) have improved. Higher demand from banks, REITs and overseas purchasers has absorbed increased supply as the Federal Reserve normalizes its balance sheet. Relative valuations continue to support agency MBS over investment grade (IG) credit. Although heavy new issuance this year has pushed IG credit spreads off of their historical tights, the asset class remains fairly rich from a valuation standpoint. In contrast, MBS spreads remain near their historical midpoint.

Although heavy new issuance this year has pushed IG credit spreads off of their historical tights, the asset class remains fairly rich from a valuation standpoint. In contrast, MBS spreads remain near their historical midpoint. Overall, we continue to favor a shorter-duration and an up-quality bias in fixed income allocations. We prefer agency MBS over credit, TIPS over Treasuries and investment grade over high yield within credit.

Market pulse

Elsewhere, market supply/demand dynamics are playing an important role in credit and securitized markets. While IG credit spreads have widened under heavy new issuance this year, they have begun to retrace to tighter levels. In contrast, agency MBS supply/demand dynamics continue to improve. The Fed’s well-telegraphed balance sheet runoff has been offset by stronger demand from banks, REITs and foreign buyers. Banks, in particular, have purchased 85% of the $20 billion in net purchases in the first half of 2018, totaling $17 billion. General market expectations are for this favorable demand dynamic to continue, in line with 2014-2017 averages, as shown below.

Figure 8: Bank MBS purchases vs. loan growth, 2014-2018 YTD

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury remains range bound between 2.8% and 3.0% while steadily rising short-term rates continue to flatten the 2s/10s Treasury curve. Markets have fully priced in a third rate hike in 2018 and currently put the odds of a fourth rate hike in 2018 at roughly 75%. We expect the Fed to continue to normalize rates.

Source: Federal Reserve H8 data, as of March 28, 2018.

MBS valuations remain attractive. While MBS spreads have been tightening against a backdrop of declining rate volatility in recent years, they continue to look quite favorable versus comparable high-quality corporate credit. Agency MBS spreads are currently trading near the midpoint of their historical range versus investment grade credit, which remains closer to historical tights.

A tale of flows

Fixed income ETP flows remain strong for shorter-duration products. Treasury ETPs have gathered $21 billion in inflows year-to-date, led by more than $13 billion into short-term Treasury ETPs. However, high yield and emerging market outflows have continued amid the risk-off sentiment in the second quarter of 2018. Higher-quality credit and securitized markets continue to attract inflows. In addition to strong demand from real money investors, MBS-focused ETPs continue to attract steady inflows. Year-to-date, MBS-focused ETPs have gathered just over $1 billion.

Figure 9: Flows into bond ETFs

Source: BlackRock, as of July 30, 2018.

Article originally on iShares.com

© 2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Indexes used are as follows: Bloomberg Barclays Pan-European Agg Index, Bloomberg Barclays GA Treasuries Index, Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate (GA) Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Short Duration Treasury Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Floating Rate Notes Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Agency Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Index, Bloomberg Barclays TIPS Index, Bloomberg Barclays GA Credit Index, Bloomberg Barclays Agg Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corp Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. IG Index, Bloomberg Barclays EM USD Aggregate Index, Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Index.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

The information presented does not take into consideration commissions, tax implications, or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy or investment decision. This document contains general information only and does not take into account an individual’s financial circumstances. An assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial advisor before making an investment decision.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/developing markets, in concentrations of single countries or smaller capital markets. Frontier markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors and may be subject to a greater risk of loss than investments in more developed and emerging markets. There is no guarantee that any fund will pay dividends.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments. There may be less information on the financial condition of municipal issuers than for public corporations. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds. Some investors may be subject to federal or state income taxes or the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). Capital gains distributions, if any, are taxable. Noninvestment-grade debt securities (highyield/ junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

A fund’s use of derivatives may reduce a fund’s returns and/or increase volatility and subject the fund to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation. A fund could suffer losses related to its derivative positions because of a possible lack of liquidity in the secondary market and as a result of unanticipated market movements, which losses are potentially unlimited. There can be no assurance that any fund’s hedging transactions will be effective.

An investment in the Fund((s)) is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency and its return and yield will fluctuate with market conditions.

There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk reduced for funds that seek to provide exposure to certain quantitative investment characteristics (“factors”). Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in some market environments, perhaps for extended periods. In such circumstances, a fund may seek to maintain exposure to the targeted investment factors and not adjust to target different factors, which could result in losses. The iShares Minimum Volatility ETFs may experience more than minimum volatility as there is no guarantee that the underlying index’s strategy of seeking to lower volatility will be successful.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market. Technology companies may be subject to severe competition and product obsolescence.Small-capitalization companies may be less stable and more susceptible to adverse developments, and their securities may be more volatile and less liquid than larger capitalization companies.

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg Finance L.P., MSCI Inc. or Markit Indices Limited. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

The iShares funds that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“Funds”) are distributed in the U.S. by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

This material is solely for educational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of any fund (nor shall any such shares be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

©2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, iSHARES CONNECT, FUND FRENZY, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

576219

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.