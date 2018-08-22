TJX: Not Maxxed Out

My thinking is that the stock may be fully priced, but since the company is firing on all cylinders, it is a strong hold.

Introduction - TJX (TJX) continues to achieve operational alpha

TJX rose over 4% Tuesday despite having already risen sharply since its May report of Q1 earnings, reporting a solid beat-and-raise Q2 most notable for these points:

Consolidated comp store sales increased 6% over last year’s 3% increase

Customer traffic was the primary driver of the comp sales increases at every division.

In addition, as was made more clear in the conference call than in the earnings report, ex-US sales grew above-trend and with relatively consistent results across different geographies. Also encouraging was that the Marmaxx clothing-centric stores picked up the pace, coming out of a somewhat sluggish and hyper-competitive period with comp sales up 7% yoy in the US and 6% in Canada. The HomeGoods segment, which now includes a tiny number of Homesense stores in the US (no comps) saw comps increase 3%, which is impressive on top of a 7% prior year comp. Shares outstanding shrank about 2.4% with no increase in long term debt. Square feet of selling space continued to rise, up about 0.8% just on a qoq basis.

EPS of $1.17 soared, in part due to last December's tax bill. Adjusting out the $0.18 benefit from lower taxes, EPS would have been $0.99, versus $0.85 in Q2 last year. So it's still a strong gain, which exceeded the 12% yoy gain of net sales. EPS rising faster than net sales partly reflected the share shrinkage and other minor factors.

These powerful results are in the realm of those achieved by Home Depot (HD), which saw 8% comp sales gains. HD has a more robust e-commerce effort than TJX, which may account for some of the disparity in comps. Offsetting that is that HD's yoy sales gain was "only" 8.4%, i.e. TJX is growing same store sales while aggressively growing its sales base and thus its net sales grew twice as fast as same store sales.

Aside from its smaller somewhat similar discount chain Ross Stores (ROST), TJX may be the best-performing larger conventional retailer in the US.

It's been providing alpha for decades, with an annual total return around 20% per year since 1980. How does it do it, and can it continue?

TJX advances its formula - success in good times and bad

I discussed TJX in some detail in May, in TJX: Not On A Special Sale, But A Retailer For The Long Run. The company offers first-quality discounted merchandise through a complex and (I believe) almost irreproducible network of suppliers. Its inventory includes first-run merchandise (not publicly acknowledged), close-outs, general over-production and so on. That's part of its expertise. Another part of its expertise, which differentiates it from ROST and Wal-Mart (WMT), is being as fashion-fresh as possible. So it offers bargain-hunters the chance to find not just last year's or last season's fashions, but potentially au courant first-quality apparel at a significant savings from the department store price.

Now that retailing and the general economy look pretty good in the US, the question was raised in the conference call about whether TJX will have a problem getting enough inventory. Will excess supply diminish enough to slow or stop its growth? This was part of the CEO's response, assuming that general retail stays healthy:

... you would see more goods continue to 6 months 12 months down the road, continue the cycle, which is why -- we said all the time, which is why this model of businesses is just the best it just -- it stays even it stays with constant availability whether the economy is up or down.

In context, he is saying that producers will over-produce in good times (response to Kim Greenberger).

He also finds e-commerce to be a source of bargains for TJX to acquire and sell, continuing the same response:

The other thing going on and we talked about this before as well as the e-com business is as much at the consumer level it might be competition. It creates indirectly excess inventories. So the e-com retailers, it's still an early stage here. It's a challenge for a lot of the e-com retailers to forecast their needs exactly. Again, most of that product is good they have to buy in advance. So it literally yields a whole bucket of opportunity close out that we haven't seen to the degree that we see it today. And that applies to every market that is not just a U.S. issue that is UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, U.S., a fair amount of spill off of close out opportunities from the online businesses.

I found that intriguing. Finally, Mr. Hermann summed up a key part of the TJX advantage and his outlook:

And then lastly, we are -- as we continue to -- our buying team which has continued to grow. We have over 1,000 buyers is in more locations to seek out deals throughout the world than ever before... So I don't see based on the first two points I made that changing over the next 12 to 24 months because it's just the dynamic that's taking place as the retail environment gets a much healthier rate, I think it's going to create more optimism which will create more merchandise.

Is this a bit over-optimistic? Maybe not operationally, but maybe it is from our standpoint as investors. Perhaps if times are actually going to get better as in the '90s, alpha will come more from the full-priced merchants.

But over the years, TJX appears to me to have the ability to add stores globally, bring more shoppers to its stores, expand carefully in e-commerce, and also expand to an additional retail adjacency (an endless possibility when selling "stuff").

Can TJX sustain adequate returns for investors at current valuations?

The stock is at a premium to the S&P 500 (SPY). TJX almost always guides low: ETrade shows that it has beaten consensus 12/12 times since 2015. That's impressive, because usually when it beats, forward expectations rise, then rise again. Then it beats those higher expectations. So guessing at actual forward EPS should involve taking consensus and raising it. Consensus is at:

$4.90 for FY 2019 (this year)

$5.41 for FY 2020

$5.91 for FY 2021.

I'd be more in the $5.00 for this year and $5.60 for 2020.

If I'm right, then at Wednesday's pre-market price around $106, TJX is trading right around 20X forward EPS. That's an earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E) of 5%. With very high free cash flow conversion, that's approximately a 5% FCF yield. Using a DCF calculator and an 8% hurdle rate with an 8% EPS growth rate, TJX appears about 14% overvalued. Using a 7% hurdle rate, it is at fair value. I have to make somewhat heroic assumptions to find it undervalued. So it's probably true that if I did not own it, I would not buy it here and now, after its recent surge.

On the other hand, in a practical sense, how many other non-cyclical strong stocks provide a 5% FCF yield that would appear to soon be offering a 6% FCF yield (at today's stock price), and then probably 7%? And, with the great majority of the FCF of TJX being returned to shareholders, I cannot see any good reason to sell this name.

Furthermore, I suspect that most shareholders feel similarly, and this can create momentum for the stock. There is nothing like reluctant sellers who are satisfied by current returns to produce good returns going forward, no matter what profit-taking some shareholders do engage in.

Risks

Retailing is tough, and there is no way except in hindsight to know when a company is going to lose its mojo. So one needs to be wary of that luck, that secret sauce, becoming yesterday's story. Please see the company's recitation of its several risk factors in its 10-K or other filings if unfamiliar with TJX.

Concluding comments

TJX has found and developed a broadening niche in store-based retailing of apparel and goods for the home that has a unique supply chain and an efficient warehouse-to-store delivery system. This has given it economies of scale and very high profit margins within its niche. My sense of TJX is similar to the way I think of other high, or very high, quality names such as HD. This is that I'm very comfortable owning the stock at its moderate premium to the market, but the trade-off for the premium valuation could easily be average total returns even if the company performs well. The hope, which I believe is realistic, is that the company, and perhaps the economy as well, could be on a roll, and at a constant P/E, something on the order of 9-10% EPS gains could meet up with a 1.5% dividend yield to give about an 11% total return, which I think would be quite desirable. And, perhaps the P/E could move up a little, further aiding returns. So, I don't think the company is "maxxed out." Rather, I look for square footage growth in the US and internationally, rising store traffic, higher selling prices due to inflation, some e-commerce gains, and (longer term) possible expansion into an adjacent retail sector.

In summary, TJX is presenting a nearly-flawless picture of operational superiority. I like the stock as a 'hold' and could see adding on a potential market-related sell-off.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX,ROST,WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.