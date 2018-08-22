Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) CEO Andy Zhang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2018 8:15 AM ET

Executives

Andy Zhang - Chief Executive Officer

Ming Xu - Chief Financial Officer

Xiaoke Liu - Chief Operating Officer

Catherine Liu - Chief Financial Officer, Yixin

Analysts

Binbin Ding - J.P. Morgan

Monica Chen - Credit Suisse

Liping Zhao - CICC

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Hillman Chan - Citi

Miranda Zhuang - Merrill Lynch

Paul Gong - UBS

Thank you. Welcome to Bitauto’s, Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Speakers from the company today are Mr. Andy Zhang, CEO; Mr. Ming Xu, CFO and Mr. Xiaoke Liu, COO. After their prepared remarks, Andy and Ming will be available to answer your questions. In addition, Catherine Liu, CFO of Yixin, will be available to answer your questions related to Yixin.

Before we proceed, please note that discussions today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including registration statement on Form F-1. Bitauto does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

This call will include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which was issued earlier today for reconciliations of these audited non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable unaudited GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Andy Zhang, CEO of Bitauto.

Andy Zhang

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I am pleased to deliver a set of healthy results across all business lines in the second quarter of 2018.

The total revenue growth is growing 28.5% year-over-year to RMB 2.56 billion. In particular, our transaction services revenue expand rapidly with 50.2% year-over-year growth to RMB 1.27 billion. We also maintained solid momentum in our advertising and subscription businesses with 15.9% revenue growth year-over-year to RMB1.07 billion, driven by our ongoing revamping initiatives.

During the quarter we wrote out initiatives in our advertising business to deepen our collaboration with key opinion leaders. This has helped us to develop more customized content and services for automakers, creating win-win-win connections between automakers, self-media and the Bitauto. These new services have been well received by all customers and have helped drive our advertising revenue in the second quarter.

In our subscription business, in addition to price increases across multiple product lines, we continue to optimize our business mix by converting more subscribers to our premium package, and the penetration with our subscription services among auto dealers is already quite high. We have begun providing tailored services to China’s vast number of unauthorized auto dealers to unlock the growth potential of this particular business.

In our transaction services business, Yixin posted resilient results amid industry wide weakness, conducting approximately 103,000 financed automobile transactions representing a 19% year-over-year increase.

In August, Yixin entered into strategic collaborations with WeBank for loan facilitation services. With five loan facilitation service partners in place, we expect to further expand Yixin’s third-party loan facilitation services, which features strong scalability and attractive margin profile.

In the second quarter, 19% of total financed automobile transactions were through third-party loan facilitation services, up from 8% in the previous quarter. Yixin continued to strengthen its risk control system during the quarter, through in-depth collaboration with our partners, including our strategic Tencent, JD and Baidu. This allowed Yixin’s 30 day plus positive ratio to stabilize at 1.48% in the second quarter.

Looking ahead we will continue to focus on our three core business strategies. First, we will first develop synergies between Bitauto, Yixin and other Bitauto family companies, mainly in the form of leads traffic contributions and the data support, so as to build up more diversified offerings for consumers and our business partners.

Second, we will continue to enhance the content of services that we provide to our user community to cover the entire automobile purchase and ownership cycle. This allows us to increase user stickiness and engagement, and to form more comprehensive customer profiles.

Third, we will continue to leverage our big data capabilities and support from our strategic shareholders, enabling more user touch points and data crossover in the Bitauto ecosystem.

Moving on to our market leading capabilities, we are confident that we will achieve our goal of becoming China’s top online auto media and transaction services platform.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Ming to go over the financials.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Andy. Good evening everyone. It’s my pleasure to reconnect with everyone on the call. With my experiences and knowledge about Chinese auto and internet industry, I hope to help you better understand Bitauto business and value.

We were pleased to achieve steady topline growth in the quarter as we continue to make healthy progress within both our advertising and subscription business, as well as transaction service business. Particularly in the advertising and subscription business we have seen higher ASPs since the rising spending by OEM advertisers, higher price points for subscription packages and a greater contribution from sales of premium membership packages. In addition, we also made solid progress in improving our profitability through various measures to optimize our cost structure.

This includes lower truck acquisition costs through a better technology and improvement in our methodology for effective media channels. We expect to see margin improvement in our transaction service business in the second half of 2018, as Yixin further expends the proportion of their third party loan facilitation transactions completed on the platform.

Now, let’s look at our Q2, 2018 financial highlights before moving to Q&A.

Bitauto reported revenue of RMB 2.56 billion US$387.5 million for the second quarter to 2018, representing a 28.5% increase from the corresponding period of 2017. The increase in revenue was attributable both to the growth of the company’s transaction service business and advertising and subscription business.

Revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB1.07 billion US$161.4 million, representing a 15.9% increase from RMB921.5 million US$139.3 million in the corresponding period in 2017.

Revenue from the transaction services business for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB1.27 billion, US$192.2 million, representing a 50.2% increase from RMB846.6 million and US$127.9 million in the corresponding period in 2017, primarily driven by the fast growth of transaction volume.

Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB224.6 million, US$33.9 million, compared to RMB227.7 million, US$34.4 million in the corresponding period in 2017.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB941.5 million US$142.3 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 50.7% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increased funding costs related to the growth of transaction services. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was 36.7%, compared to 30.9% in the corresponding period in 2017.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB1.62 billion, US$245.3 million, representing a 17.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

Selling and administrative expenses were RMB1.4 billion, US$211.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a 10.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the increases in share-based compensation, provision for credit losses of finance receivables, salary and benefits, and offset by the decrease in marketing expenses.

Product development expenses were RMB162.7 million, US$24.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing a 25.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increases in salaries and benefits.

Share-based compensation, which was allocated to relative operating expense line items was RMB151.6 million, US$22.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to RMB71 million, US$10.7 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The increase is mainly due to options granted by Yixin to its employees in the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2018 was RMB429.1 million, US$64.8 million, a 45.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

Net income in the second quarter of 2018 based on US GAAP was RMB27.4 million US$4.1 million, compared to a net loss of RMB63.3 million, US$9.6 million in the corresponding period in 2017.

Net income attributable to Bitauto in the second quarter of 2018 based on US GAAP was RMB2.7 million, US$0.4 million. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2018 was RMB353.7 million, US$53.5 million, a 53.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto in the second quarter of 2018 was RMB257.3 million US$38.9 million, a 100.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS each – sorry, net income for ADS, each representing one ordinary share in the second quarter of 2018 amounted to RMB0.02 and RMB0.05 respectively, taking into consideration of the accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests amounting to RMB7 million US$1.1 million.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS in the second quarter of 2018 amounted to RMB3.50 US$0.53 and RMB3.22 US$0.49 respectively, taking into consideration the accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests amounting to RMB7 million, US$1.1 million.

As of June 30, 2018 the company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB7.90 billion US$1.19 billion. Cash used in operating activities, cash used in investing activities and cash provided by financing activities in the second quarter were RMB239.8 million, US$36.2 million; RMB2.56 billion, US$386.6 million; and RMB319.4 million, US$48.3 million respectively.

The number of employees totaled 7,889 as of June 30, 2018, including employees of entities in which Bitauto has acquired and holds controlling interests. This represents a 9.38% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to decreased headcount in the company’s fast-growing transaction service business, following Yixin’s strategically de-emphasizing used automobile transaction facilitation services.

Given Yixin scale and significance to Bitauto, I would also share with you some of Yixin operating and financial highlights in Q2.

In the second quarter under U.S. GAAP, Yixin’s total revenues reached RMB1.34 billion, US$201.8 million; gross profit reached RMB651.5 million, US$98.5 million; and net income was RMB25.2 million, US$3.8 million and Non-GAAP net income was RMB149.5 million, US$22.6 million.

Yixin’s Non-GAAP net income is calculated by net income, including share-based compensation of RMB81.6 million, US$12.3 million, amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions of RMB43.1 million US$6.5 million, and offset by tax effect of RMB0.4 million, US$0.1 million.

In the second quarter, Yixin entered into certain transactions with other subsidiaries of Bitauto, which have been eliminated upon Bitauto’s consolidation of Yixin. The revenue Yixin recorded for the services provided to those subsidiaries of Bitauto amounted to RMB51.2 million, US$7.7 million in Q2.

As of June 30, 2018, Yixin had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB4.25 billion, US$642.2 million, total finance receivables of RMB35.75 billion, US$5.4 billion, and total borrowings, including bank borrowing and asset-backed securitization debt of RMB29.03 billion, US$4.39 billion.

As of June 30, 2018, Yixin’s 31 to 90 days past due ratio, 91 to 180 days past due ratio and 180 days plus past due ratio was 0.43%, 0.58% and 0.48 respectively. 90 days plus past due ratio, and 30 days plus past due ratio were 1.05% and 1.48% respectively.

Under U.S. GAAP Yixin’s provision for credit losses of finance receivables in the second quarter of 2018 was RMB128.1 million, US$19.4 million. The balance of provision for credit loss of finance receivables was RMB276.4 million, US$41.8 million as of June 30, 2018.

With that, I’ll turn to guidance for the third quarter of 2018. Bitauto currently expects to generate revenue in the range of RMB2.66 billion, US$402.0 million to RMB2.71 billion, US$409.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing a 22.9% to 25.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

If presented on a gross basis as consistent in the year 2017 before we were required to adopt ASC 606, forecasted revenue will de between RMB2.87 billion, US$433.7 million to RMB2.92 billion, US$441.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing a 22.4% to 24.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

This forecast takes into consideration our seasonality factors in Bitauto’s business, and excludes any impact of foreign currency fluctuation. It reflects management’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Now, let’s start with the Q&A session. Andy, myself, Xiaoke and Yixin’s CFO, Catherine are available to take your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Binbin Ding from J.P. Morgan. Please ask your question.

Binbin Ding

Hi, good evening management. Thanks for taking my question. Congratulations to Ming on your first earnings call as the CFO.

My first question is on the advertising and subscription business. So this part actually delivered a pretty solid growth in the first and second quarter. Given the decline of the new passenger vehicle sales in the past few months, how it would impact the advertising outlook in the second half of this year and what kind of new initiative shall we expect to see in the second half?

And Andy mentioned that one of the reasons your advertising momentum is your deepened collaboration with KOLs to generate more customized content and services. Could you give us some color regarding your self-media strategy and how we did that contribute to your advertising and subscription revenue in the second half? Thank you.

Andy Zhang

Thanks Binbin. Our COO, Xiaoke will take your questions.

Xiaoke Liu

[Interpreted]

Overall auto sales did see some slowdown in the first half of 2018. However, based on our recent communications with OEMs, we do not see plans for cutting advertising budgets in the second half right now.

So while we feel that we saw slowdown in the car market in the second half it won’t be kind of a large impact to our business.

And our understanding from the OEMs is in the second half due to budget pressure. There are plans to shift more budget allocation from pure display and brand advertising to results driven advertising and marketing.

Regarding our two peer companies, which as you mentioned have launched collaborations with KOLs and self-media. Our observation is that as Bitauto has been the first in its industry to commence such IT collaboration programs beginning in the second half of 2017, we believe that this is really a reaction to our strategic initiatives.

We’ve seen that our initiatives in this area have really had a strong impact, positive impact on our business over the past half year and we really see that out peer companies picking up on this and following in our footsteps.

Additionally, during the first half of 2018 we’ve been upgrading our IT collaboration programs, transforming from collaborations with a single KOLs or self-media to programs that integrate collaborations with multiple KOLs and self-media. These bundled IT programs have become a unique Bitauto offering that we can provide our OEM customers and we are pleased to see several OEMs already having utilized these IT programs many times on a variety of levels.

Moreover, this year Bitauto, as we’ve begun to prioritize expanding our IT collaboration to KOLs and self-media beyond the auto industry, you know for instance during the World Cup period this year we saw a large amount of outreach to car buyers beyond reach through channels beyond the typical auto media. That concludes our response to your questions. Thank you.

Binbin Ding

Thank you. That’s helpful, thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Monica Chen from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Monica Chen

Good evening management, thank you for taking my question. I also have a question on your media business, especially for the dealer subscription business which we’ll also see a very strong performance.

So management, actually can you provide the latest number of subscribers in Q2 and also what percentage of that will be purchased at the premium membership packages. In addition to that, I think you mentioned our strategy for the unauthorized dealer. So can you elaborate a little bit more; what is our next step? How we can acquire the unauthorized dealers to become the paying members on our platform?

And I also have a very have a very quick question on our strategy to optimize our cost of structure, especially on the sales marketing costs. So I want to understand the sales will be mostly come from like the lower spending on user acquisition or on branding sites. Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thanks Monica. So on your first question, in the third quarter our subscriber numbers reached over 23,000 – sorry, in the second quarter reached over 23,000 dealers and over 70% of them are using our premium package, which further help us to grow the ARPU of that business.

And for your question on the expanding to the unauthorized dealers; so basically the reason we’re trying to look at a market, if you look at the Chinese auto distribution market, there are in total around 27,000 to 28,000 dealers in China and as you know both, we and our competitors have covered over 80% of them. So the penetration rate in this is limited. Even if we can further growth this type of business by further providing more – offering services to them at raised price, but we still need to look at other growth drivers.

Now if you look at the market, there are nearly 100,000 unauthorized dealers in China and these dealers account for roughly 40% of every year’s new car sales. So that’s a huge market that currently is underserved by any of the internet platforms. So that’s our plan to service both unauthorized dealers and because those dealers actually have different and actually more diversified needs from us compared with the authorized dealers. So what we can provide not only include self-lease, but also services like inventory sourcing and also like financing. So that the approach we are trying to attack the market.

Andy may want to.

Andy Zhang

Yeah, let me jump in. I think the strategy here is, again is to access growth, right. So otherwise the existing dealers, whether or not we calculate them to the premium package more and more and higher and higher penetration. Simultaneously we are also looking for the growth in the number of subscribers.

There are two tiers of dealers in China; authorized and I wouldn’t say unauthorized, but more like second tier dealers. They mainly stay focused on selling new cars. In China up 40% of the new car sales to the free end, to the consumer end are actually carried out by the side 80,000 to 100,000 second tier dealership. So I think this is part of the market that we are not allowed to overlook.

So moving forward I think the strategy is that, I think in the last call that we’ve had back in June is that the initiative for BITA is to turn our easy pass, our easy pass platform from a simple lead gen platform into a little bit more sophisticated, the SaaS based platform that’s providing a variety of different services, in addition to lead gen, to different types of dealerships.

So I think Ming just mentioned a few additional services that’s providing to the second tier guys, but also for the first tiers, for us dealerships we are also looking at aftermarket services, as well as about a integration of the inventory flow between the first tier and the second tiers of our dealers, recognizing that that 40% of market from B2B standpoint.

Again, I think it is the initiative for us to grow the EP business, the Easy Pass business and I think we are laying a lot of the grounds in terms of creating our products for the second tier dealers to be more attractive, so we can accumulate additional members. The current – in 2018, we are not looking to charge them, we’ll charge them significantly, but I think the strategy is to have as many of those guys to use my platform by year-end and we will see whether or not 2019 would be a good year to start or begin to monetize on these second tiers so called authorized dealers. So that’s the game plan in terms of the Easy Pass. Thank you.

Ming Xu

And for the question on the optimization of the market expenses, that’s manly driven by our effort to continuously optimize on the top acquisition, mainly through selecting more effective channels to deploy our budget. I hope this answers your questions.

Monica Chen

Yeah, thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Liping Zhao from CICC. Please ask your question.

Q - Liping Zhao

Good evening management. This is Liping from CICC. Thanks for taking my question. My question is related to your transaction business. As we all know that the Central Bank of China is loosening the deleverage in assets recently and I’m curious what will be the impact on your Asian business. Thank you.

Andy Zhang

We’ve had a tough first half of 2018 in terms of the Central Bank being tightened up on the monetary policy. Yes, I think in the previous Yixin call I mentioned in terms of what we had witnessed recently on the loosening up of that particular situation, where the APS we had, it’s been able to distribute to the market this week, the cost of which is 50 basis points lower than the one that we carried out about a month and a half ago at the end of June, which is that’s the worst timing.

So basically, my guess, you know lower funding cost is definitely one of the positive impacts. But I think the key is that whether or not we do have enough flow of money in the system encouraging consumers to trade in their existing vehicles, to buy more new vehicles and while they are buying these vehicles, their capability continue to leverage on that particular purchase.

So I think the meaning has you know different layers to why Yixin and also BITA’s business. It’s – actually I think [inaudible] was not necessarily absolutely right in terms of the passenger car sales decline. So it actually started somewhere in early May and late April, all the way up to July, which is that we currently have. But again, I think you know a loosen monetary policy will actually help also on the situation to ease off where those new car, you know sales volume for the second half of the year as well.

So again, even though the issue has been really outperforming the market in general, still we’d like to see the overall market to show a sign of revival in the upcoming months of the year, I think September through December during the calendar year is traditionally the higher season for auto sales, so we’re really looking forward to see that to be the case again this year in 2018.

In any case, this is really you know a bigger, countrywide concern in terms of overall consumer confidence and overall consumption, as well as the consumer financing. As far as we have received in terms of message wise, CBIRC had officially come out to our support, indicating their support for the consumer financing in general and I think auto financing, as well as auto sales is really a hefty percentage of consumer financing as well as retail business in general, so hopefully we’ll benefit from that. Thanks.

Q - Liping Zhao

Thank you [inaudible].

Our next question comes from the line of Wendy Huang from Macquarie, please ask your question.

Wendy Huang

Thank you. I have a few housekeeping questions. First is, the growth trend of your digital marketing solution versus the Advertising and Subscription and revenue growth is usually very consistent. But now, this quarter it seems like the digital marketing solution in this space is flat. The other segment actually grew 16%. So can you help us to understand the divulging trend behind this and how should we accept the future trends.

And second is about the higher ASP of the OEM advertisers and what’s the higher pricing for the subscription package. Do you think that there’s still room for you actually to have the higher price or the ASP in the second half. And also for the unauthorized dealers or the tier two dealers, you are trying to bring a platform. Can you clarify if the pricing or the membership fee are the same for them or this is the authorized dealers? Thank you.

Andy Zhang

I’ll take the first one actually, because it’s easier. Well, the digital marketing business is actually consulting business in general, so it really – its overall a revenue – it’s really based on how many different clients it has, the typical timeframe. So in other words it’s not necessarily an indicative side of the market, as well as let alone how well it’s tracking advertising revenue. We’ve never looked at it in terms of that kind of association, because those are really, really, different type of businesses.

So I think the main is it’s not necessarily growing, it’s because of the nature of the business itself. It’s a consulting oriented business. If you don’t have significant large clients that’s coming in, you’ll relatively have a flat year.

I think, I don’t know, there’s always winners and losers in terms of different cliental, different client handles. Normally the length of the contract is supposedly 12 months running. So it paints different clients on a different timeframe basis. So as far as we can predict wise, we can actually see as to probably which quarter will be fairly flat, which quarter will be doing well, which quarter will be doing bad, but other than that it’s not necessarily anything indicative of the market itself.

But the bottom line is that so far, I think the reason that we’re being able to give you the intakes of the market I think largely also depend on how much would be involved with these clients on the consulting end of the business, meaning that you know we helped them to place these ads for the fallout of those clients, and so far I think given that pretty hefty competition, among all of the OEMs who’s cranking on new cars and different models and types and new launches, you know we haven’t seen any slowdown on that placements.

Also I think I would like to mention that in 2018, here in 2018 we are looking to see new energy vehicles on the passenger vehicle side of the business is looking to reach upwards of a – you know somewhere between 800,000 to 1 million, which is a huge leap from previous years given that the government’s really pushing for this, as well as some of the OEMs have been openly voicing about their switching from a traditional gasoline driven cars completely to new energy cars. So it’s also our expectation that for year 2019 we’re looking to see new energy cars to become one of the you know growth pillars for BITA in general, as well as for Yixin.

On the financing end I think we do have a lot of good policies that’s coming from the stock exchanges. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, they have been opening up some green channels for new energy car asset back securitization, etcetera, etcetera. So our take on the per vehicle sales and advertising budget for new energy vehicles, only on the passenger car side is somewhere around 3,000 or so on a per vehicle basis.

So if you are looking at 1.5 million vehicles will be sold according to our expectations for 2019, that’s a hefty amount on budget that will be spent on branding, as well as advertising from these guys. So we’re also internally working, quite focused on that part of the business as well, in terms to hopefully grasp as much market share as possible from their future spending.

As far as the other membership questions, I’ll have Ming answer that.

Ming Xu

So to give you some details, technical details on the digital marking solutions business, basically as you know the revenue model for this business is we help the automakers to spend money beginning to purchase, to spend money on the media and then the media gives us some rebate, which we can forecast as revenue.

If you look at the rebate as a percentage of the spending on both media, the number actually was pretty stable. The number in Q2 2018 was stable from the number for the full year 2017. However, the number for Q2 of 2017 was particularly high, so the result is although actually we help the automaker to spend more money on those media, but because the rebate ratio is lower year-on-year, so on the rebate revenue affecting the dollar amount is actually lower than what we get last year. So that’s for the digital marking solution question.

And for your ASP question, basically as you know as we – the contract we sign are typical on a yearly basis with the dealers, and also we continue to improve the ratio of our premium packages within the total subscription base. So as a result we think that our ASP for the subscription business will be stable or continue to rise.

And for your question on the ASP for the non-authorized dealers, well actually as Andy just mention, we haven’t really formalized a plan on how to monetize through these dealers and may be in the form of the subscription, annual subscription or maybe in the form of other more ad hoc targets.

So it could be a combination of both. Actually we’ll formalize that some time in in the fourth quarter. We still have a few months to go before we reach that and we don’t want to jump into any conclusion at this moment. By the end of day, I think 2019 will possibly be the time we actually on a grander scale start monetizing from the second tier dealers.

Andy Zhang

Thank you.

Wendy Huang

Thanks Andy and Ming.

Our next question comes from the line of Hillman Chan from Citi. Please ask your question.

Hillman Chan

Hi management, thank you for taking my question. Firstly, I want to see how you think about the competition, especially from where you have given the year you have grown to a more meaningful scale than before. Do we expect any impact on our OEM dealer subscription business and how do we see the competitive landscape for 2019 please.

And my other question is regarding your third quarter revenue guidance. Could you help us understand the underlying guidance for the media and the transaction business respectively? And for the second quarter, what is the adjusted net profit from the media business, excluding the easy path business. Thank you.

Andy Zhang

Give me a few seconds to divide up the job and then we’ll get to you.

I’ll ask our COO to answer the first part of the question and I’ll jump in whenever necessary to give more comments.

Xiaoke Liu

[Interpreted]

So I’ll briefly translate for our COO. So as we know, Toutiao has gained some momentum in their unit growth this year. But according to our knowledge it’s largely driven or supported by Toutiao resources and as a result there is a quite significant overlap between Toutiao user and Bitauto user.

Secondly, as you know the key competitive of our business, the reason why auto makers want to spend money on our platform, on a very good platform is because we provide them and provide the dealers with self-lead and basically help them to sell cars, not just a branding act.

So even though Toutiao has gained momentum in the users, but because we don’t actually know how effective or how targeted the users can be and how to commission rate can be. And as we mentioned, because of the high overlap between Toutiao user and [inaudible] user the conversion rate may not be as high as on the vertical of the website.

So therefore even though they are very aggressively hiring teams to build out their capacity in capability in media and also in dealer business and also even in auto finance, we think that could take some time.

Andy Zhang

I think the approach from us is actually, we never simply just think of ourselves as a straight up media. Our realm of different services covers consumers, from actually you start to discover, all the way down to the point whether you recycle the entire process over again, trading as one of the – trading their existing vehicle to get another one as one of the turning point in terms of that cycle. So we are covering like you know but different aspects of the consumer during their entire lifecycle of discovering, purchasing, usage, as well as change of their vehicles.

So this is how we can position ourselves in front of all the OEMs and as well at the dealers. So in other words, we are capable of providing all of our customers with an account based data stream, where we can actually indicate to them at different stage where this particular targeted customer is and show shall we have different ways of approaching them to create the best results on behalf of either OEM or financing our bank or a dealer.

So again, I think just like Toutiao attracting advertising customers, I think they will eventually attract some of the OEM customers as well as advisories. But the key is that the while your customers overlap in that kind of a range and the customer is not in any different state as where they are during this cycle. How much additional value you can provided to your advertisers is one of the key you know arguing points.

So again, the auto industry has never been lack of competitors that’s coming in and phasing out. We’ve been the top two so to speak in the past 18 years. So we have more than enough confidence as to as far as our ecosystem goes, but we were capable of bringing in our customers.

Very different positioning, actually better positioning and the more targeted consumers are not only that vertical at the site, but also a vertical of ecosystem, so to speak. We are having a lot of these data of being formalized among the ecosystem players, BITA, Yusheng, Taoche and etcetera, etcetera to having helping us to gain these insights among these consumers and so far I think we’ve presented them to the OEMs and dealers on very favorable terms as well. So this is our approach and that’s how we fight our battles basically. Thank you.

Ming Xu

And for your second question, you know we cannot actually give you a breakdown of the profit between different segments, but if you compare with the Yixin result, I think it’s very easy for you to break down the profit contribution from the transaction service and also from our own media and subscription business.

Now, look at the guidance for the third quarter of 2018. So if you look at the different segments, our media and subscription business, we actually expect a high single digit to low teen’s growth. But I would actually like to highlight that our core business, so basically our own taoche.com or bitauto.com business continues a strong growth momentum in the first half and we actually tried that part of business to grow at high teens in year-over-year in third quarter. Its only because some of the other investing companies which we consolidate that have shown volatility in their performance, which caused our consolidated result of the media and subscription business to record a lower growth rate than our core business.

For the additional marketing solution business we expect around 10% growth in revenue and for transaction business we expect somewhere between 40% to 45% year-over-year growth in revenue in the third quarter.

Hillman Chan

Thank you. Can I ask a quick follow-up question? Actually it’s about your headcount for the second half of 2019. Could you share that across the supply? Thank you.

Ming Xu

Yeah right, for the second half of the year we expect the headcount to be relatively flat, but keep in mind that because we actually – because of the Toutiao, we solid the Toutiao business to Yusheng. So that related headcount, the headcount related with the Toutiao is actually – will now be accounted as the other headcount, going forward from now.

Hillman Chan

Thank you. Got it, thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Miranda Zhuang from Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question.

Miranda Zhuang

Thank you management for taking my questions. Congratulations on the results. I have a quick question about the marketing spending. So can you talk about the magnitude of the decrease in the marketing spending for this quarter and how much of that was due to the spinoff of the second used car transaction business? Then what’s the outlook for the marketing spending for the rest of the year and do you plan to launch any major upgrades for each? And then, I mean each of that product, and then how will that impact your marketing spending in the second half of the year.

And also a follow-up question. So what’s your expectation of the use of growth in the second half of the year give that you will be optimizing the marketing spending and while the competition is heating up. Thank you very much.

Ming Xu

Hi Monica, so I will – sorry Miranda, I will answer the question on the expense side and our COO will briefly talk about the ATT upgrade front. So for the marketing expenses, I think that’s one of the highlights of this quarter results. We show a very disciplined spending pattern on the acquisition and the branding expenses side.

So our actually spending actually having a year-n-year decline and also its much lower than our budget. Part of that is related with the Toutiao spinoff, but not – but actually I would say it’s more by the cost expense optimization effort on Bitauto’s own media and subscription business.

And for the second half of the year the spending, I think for the Toutiao acquisition side we are really continuing to improve on that side and I think that trends should continue, but as you mentioned, because we do have a plan on the upgrade of the feature app side, so the timing of that upgrade will have some impact on our branding spending.

So I’ll hand over to Xiaoke to talk about the ATT upgrade.

Xiaoke Liu

[Interpreted]

So Miranda as you know we have two apps, we have two main apps and you have a pricing quote app which have relatively lower DAU and the Yiche AVP app which have relatively lower DAU, but we do think that the Yiche app have higher potential going forward.

So we do have a plan in the second half of the year to launch a major upgrade of the Yiche app and the guideline or the main thing we are trying to change or reform upgrade in that app is as you know we launched a content strategy in the first half of the year, which basically we want to make our content more entertaining, younger, more based on community and more based on scenario of user cases to cater to the younger users and also to the shift in our audience and our AVP upgrade will be centered around that theme. So that’s what we can give now. We will continue to upgrade with you if we have any more detailed plans.

Andy Zhang

I think you know just to add a little bit more comment on that. First of all we would not have less marketing spending on the cost of shrinking user growth, that’s just not our strategy in general. If we were to have done that, we would have done that a long time ago. So lesser market spending doesn’t necessarily equaling lesser user acquisition. So optimization becomes one of the key thing that jumps in.

And also if you notice recently the different signing process in the Yiche app historically we never required that. Now everybody needs to sign up and needs to register. So we are progressively keeping up the pace with the current user and their behavior in terms of not only creating these accounts, but also to be able to collect as much data as possible from these accounts simultaneously. So we have more data and better data usage helped us to optimize the user engagement as well as the user on the acquisition.

In terms of the second half of the year, what we are looking to do, we definitely are going to upgrade our BITA user AVP in general. But the old one, also with the old logo, it’s just to us is a bit outdated. So we are looking to launch that sometime in the fourth quarter.

Whether or not we going to have a grand scale spending on that, probably we would like to see this time to be more of a less of a word of mouth, to be the core center marketing strategy, but yes it is actually part of the marketing strategy. So I don’t think that we will be similar to that of some of the competitors spending billions on marketing themselves, which is not something that we think it’s feasible.

Especially Yiche brand itself has always been there for the last 17, 18 years. So I think the word of mouth will be the main way of spreading, and also given the consumers are brand new feel and experience with our app upgrade is something that we\re banking on as well.

So moving forward as to how after we upgrade this particular AVP, how to increase this particular AVP’s customer acquisition is mainly through with the data, though all the ecosystem and through all the world of mouth and also the existing registered numbers where they will help us to spread through word of mouth.

So in the Chinese term, its [Foreign Language]

Andy Zhang

So basically to translate the last sentence from Andy, basically we are trying to use more social media based method to trying to promote our app instead of us spending purely on the branding side. Thank you.

Miranda Zhuang

Thank you very much. That’s very helpful.

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Gong from UBS. Please ask your question.

Paul Gong

Good evening management. Thanks for talking my questions. Sorry I am a bit late, but three questions.

First one is regarding the digital consulting business you have. My understanding is this is a pretty heavy with a lot of receivables and cost you a lot of working capital, asset heavy business. Given recently do you think China’s plans have that kind of spend where the advertising spend at Toutiao is not to [inaudible] of the company. Do you see any such kind of risks in this business given its non-receivable base?

My second question is regarding how do you foresee the given startup companies opportunities. For public filings some of this startup companies actually spend more on the advertising and promotion, than even R&D, given they are trying to build up a new brand. So does this constitute some big opportunities for your advertising business in the future?

And my third question is regarding the tier two network. The tier one network is 27,000, 28,000 you have already penetrated 23,000. How do you foresee the tier two network? What would be the addressable markets size and how many of them you are expecting eventually could penetrate and what would be the ARPU like as a percent of the tier one on average. Thank you.

Ming Xu

Hi Paul, I’ll take the question. Due to time limit I’ll be quite brief and actually some of the questions have been answered before earlier on the call.

So first regarding your question on the scandal, so I want to clarify here, we actually have the minimal exposure to that particular auto maker in terms of this particular spending. So do we have business when them, but we don’t have in particular with this – with those projects in question. We actually have a minimal relationship or exposure to those businesses.

Of course and given this market environment, there are a lot of the weaker automakers under more pressure where we are becoming very careful in terms of trying to do business, conducting business with them.

And on your second question, we actually mention before that in looking at 2019 the opportunities from the upcoming electric vehicle makers and also some of the electric vehicle sub-brand from the traditional automakers are one of our biggest growth community in our advertising business in 2019.

And on your third question, it’s also been answered before. Basically there are roughly 100,000 tier two unauthorized dealers in China contributing to 40% of the total China’s new car sales and they are needs are actually more diversified than the authorized dealers. They do not only need accessory, but they also need like outsourcing or financing.

These are the opportunities we are trying to approach or trying we’re to target going forward to try to grow our subscription business.

Andy Zhang

I think it’s the sizeable ones about maybe 20,000, so we start with those and then we go from there. Thank you.

Paul Gong

Thank you.

We are now approaching the end of the conference call. I will now turn the call over to Bitauto’s CFO, Ming Xu, for closing remarks.

Ming Xu

Once again, thank you for joining us today. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to talking with you in the coming quarters.

