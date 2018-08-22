Delivery Target For Airbus A350: 105 Aircraft

The Boeing 787 (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A350 are the newest clean sheet designs of the two biggest jet makers in the world. The Boeing 787 has been plagued with delays and teething problems after service entry, but is doing well now and Boeing is looking to increase production of the Dreamliner to levels that have not been seen before on wide body programs.

When looking at the Airbus A350, we often see that people point at the production and orders and say that the Airbus A350 is the inferior product. I recognize that since I'm writing on a US-focused investment research platform, Airbus can’t count on a lot of credit and I’d agree that the Boeing 787 for many airlines might be a better fleet solution, since the Airbus A350 is a little bit bigger and it carries the range-induced weight penalties. That, however, does not mean that the Airbus A350 is a bad aircraft. I do think that much of the absence of an order inflow has to do with timing, the Airbus A350 can be considered a Boeing 777-300ER replacement and that aircraft’s replacement cycle has yet to spool up and Airbus is still in the process of ramping up production after quality issues with cabin equipment. Once production is fully established, it becomes much more appealing for airlines to place repeat orders. In this report, I want to have a look at how many Airbus A350 deliveries can reasonably be expected this year and we will use various methods for that.

Production rate

One of the things that makes it hard to estimate this year’s deliveries is the fact that Airbus has not clearly specified what production or delivery rate it will be having for the majority of the year. The only thing that's known is that they are ramping up toward 10 aircraft per month by the end of the year, but there's no information from Airbus on how many incremental steps it takes to get to 10 aircraft per month and when those steps are made. We’re assuming that the delivery rate for the full years should be at 8.5 aircraft per month on an adapted cycle. Based on that assumption, I’d expect at least 95 deliveries.

What you could add to that assuming that each one of these aircraft will be rolled out to their customers this year are seven deliveries for aircraft that had their first flight in 2017 and currently are still undelivered or have been deliveries. To put it simple, these are aircraft that were produced in 2017 and have been or are to be delivered in 2018. This would put the possible Airbus A350 deliveries for 2018 at 102 aircraft.

Past deliveries

Figure 1: Deliveries per year Airbus A350 program

We also can consider past deliveries and from there look where the trend would take us. We can do that in two ways. We can get an estimate based on the deliveries per year and we can get an estimate based on the cumulated deliveries. Figure 1 shows us the delivery profile per year. Based on that profile and depending on whether we do include the year in which only one delivery occurred, we could expect 102 to 111 deliveries in 2018. When doing the same, but based on cumulated deliveries, we would get to 107 to 111 deliveries.

Year-to-date

Another method is by simply looking at how many deliveries have already occurred during the first seven months. Airbus delivered 46 Airbus A350 aircraft in the first 7 months of 2018. Lining that up would suggest that we’d see 79 deliveries this year, which is in line with last year’s deliveries. However, we do need to take into account that deliveries increase toward year-end and do not show linear behavior. Taking that into account we would get to 98 deliveries. On top of that, the seven aircraft that rolled out in 2017 but where not delivered can be added. This would bring the number of deliveries to 105.

Delivery target

There's a third general way to look at what we should be expecting from the Airbus A350 program and that is by looking at the overall delivery target for Airbus commercial aircraft in 2018. Airbus put that target at 800 aircraft, though it's facing challenges to achieve that target and has to rely on a pile of backloaded deliveries to meet its target. Crunching the numbers from other aircraft programs, the Airbus A350 program should see around 105 deliveries. If Airbus lowers its target, solely reflecting lower single aisle deliveries, obviously nothing changes for the Airbus A350 profile, but if Airbus lowers it targets partly driven by the Airbus A350 program deliveries we possibly could see deliveries as low as 95 deliveries.

Conclusion

Without a clear indication of the production rate during the year for the Airbus A350 program it's nearly impossibly to know what the delivery target for the Airbus A350 in 2018 is. We think that Airbus should be able to deliver at least 95 aircraft. That would be the bare minimum, and to be completely honest, that’d be disappointing. Ideally, we’d see 105 deliveries this year, and if Airbus is able to squeeze out some extra deliveries in December, it could go up to around 110 deliveries.

Our view tabulated for Airbus A350 deliveries can be tabulated below:

Airbus A350 deliveries View <100 Disapponting 100-105 Good 105+ Strong

