AMD's Efforts Paying Huge Returns

AMD is making a huge effort to grow its business in China while avoiding regulatory issues in both China and the U.S.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is not leaving any stone unturned in order to show strong performance in China. One of its partners, Hygon, has recently launched “Dhyana” CPUs which are almost identical to AMD’s Epyc range. This would be a further source of worry for Intel (INTC). Through majority ownership in joint ventures, AMD can ensure that its IP is safe while also reaping the benefit of higher sales. Last year, AMD’s revenue from China rose by 58% and it now accounts for over 30% of the total revenue base.

AMD is also launching semi-custom chips for gaming PC and console segment in China. This should allow AMD to deliver high revenue growth rates on the back of its business in China. There is a tail-risk due to further regulatory issues on both Chinese and the U.S. side. However, taking a long-term view, we can see that AMD is building a strong foothold in the Chinese market which can give huge benefits in the next few years.

Fig: AMD’s revenue from different regions. Source: AMD filings

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

Last month, many tech commenters were surprised to see a high-performance x86 CPU come out of a Chinese chipmaker called Hygon. AMD has a partnership and licensing agreement with Hygon and the new chips, named “Dhyana”, are based on its Epyc lineup. The partnership is a bit complex due to regulatory hurdles which prevent direct sales from AMD. However, the end result is that AMD still gets a good chunk of revenue from this partnership while also protecting its IP.

The market for these chips in China will see massive growth in the next few quarters as demand from cloud providers and other big tech companies increase. Already, Epyc has demonstrated that it can outperform comparable Intel products when multiple threads are needed for big data systems and high-performance computing. This partnership will further erode Intel’s market share in China where it grew by 20% in 2016. The growth rate dropped to a mere 6% in 2017.

AMD’s management has already said that they would like to see mid-single-digit market share in data center segment by the end of this year. The partnership with Hygon and the new Dhyana chips will certainly give a major boost to AMD in achieving its target. Due to the faster growth within China, we might also end up seeing a solid double-digit market share by AMD in the data center segment by mid-2019. This would be a big deal for the company because currently close to 99% of the total data center market is cornered by Intel.

Semi-custom chips for Zhongshan Subor

AMD is also building a system-on-chip for a Chinese company, Zhongshan Subor, which will combine the processing power of Ryzen microprocessors with Radeon graphics in a single chip. These chips will be used for gaming PC as well as gaming console. The gaming PC will be launched by end-August and the gaming console will come out by end of 2018.

Fig: Growth in the gaming industry of China. Source: gamesindustry

A rapidly expanding middle class and higher income levels in China will continue to increase the demand for more sophisticated gaming systems. AMD can increase its revenue as well as margins in this segment by developing more powerful systems and partnering with major players in China. AMD saw an inflection point in 2017 which led to a massive revenue growth, especially in China. In the next few quarters, it will not only have an advantage of more competitive 7nm architecture but also rely on the partnerships in China to expand its market share.

A big question in front of AMD right now is whether it can continue to deliver good revenue growth rates while also expanding the margins. AMD’s business in China is currently looking very promising and should provide the company with the necessary sales to deliver the forecasted growth rates.

Risks involved

The trade tensions between China and the U.S. are a wild card for most of the companies making a major chunk of revenues in China. If negotiations take a turn for the worse, we could see restrictions imposed on AMD. In 2015, U.S. regulators banned Intel from selling top chips to China because of a concern that it would undermine national security. The current trade tensions and rhetoric are much more acerbic which could certainly lead to bans or restrictions on AMD.

The complex partnerships and joint ventures made by AMD can also come under scrutiny. This would be a major headwind for a company which makes close to one-third of its total revenue from China. However, the worst-case scenario of huge trade barriers is still a very low probability. This would lead to an inevitable slowdown in economic growth in both China and the U.S. which neither government would like to see. Already, a report in WSJ mentions that there has been a resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Considering the entire situation, AMD’s growth initiatives in China are a big positive for the company. These efforts should provide a long runway for growth to the company.

Margin and Valuation

AMD’s gross margin has been improving in the past few quarters. The management is guiding for an even better bump in margins in the second half of this year. If AMD is able to stick with its schedule of launching chips with 7nm technology, it will have a significant lead over Intel in terms of product performance. This should give the company enough marketing ammunition to get a better pricing and margin for its products.

AMD does not break down margins from different regions, but we can easily see that it is hurting Intel in China. In 2016, Intel posted a growth of 20% in China. This growth rate fell to a mere 6% in 2017. At the same time, AMD’s 2017 revenue increased by 58% in China over the previous year. The recent Dhyana chips and partnership with Subor will also help in lifting AMD’s sales in China.

In the past few months, AMD’s forward PE ratio has risen from 21 to over 42. This reflects the recent bullish run in the stock price. However, the recent bullish momentum has been based on the successful turnaround of AMD. The next stage of price movement would be based on how much market share AMD can take away from Intel while showing better margins.

The close partnerships made by AMD in China will certainly help in lifting its overall sales growth. While there are risks involved, AMD's performance in China has been excellent in the past few quarters and has easily surpassed the modest growth shown by Intel. If we continue to see this trend in the next few quarters, AMD will have a strong runway for growth on the back of its operations in China.

Investor Takeaway

AMD is trying to expand the market of its Epyc chips in China through partnerships with local manufacturers. It retains a majority stake in the joint venture which should protect its IP. As AMD expands its footprint in China, it will be able to grab a greater market share from Intel. It has also recently announced development of system-on-chip for Chinese gaming PC and console segment. The gaming industry, as well as data center segment, are seeing a huge increase in demand in China. This should allow AMD to post another great year of revenue growth in China.

Although there are risks involved due to the increase in trade tensions, there is still an overwhelming probability that the end case would be a mutually amicable trade negotiation. AMD is currently in a great spot to improve its market share in China and build a sustainable growth trajectory for the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.