EPAM - Does This Lost Friend Call For A New Relationship

EPAM-A star of the east

I initially wrote an article about EPAM (EPAM) almost 2 years ago. The shares haven't quite doubled since I wrote about the company. That is a little bit better than the appreciation of the IGV index which is up 68% over the same time frame. On the other hand, EPAM's operational performance and share price performance have substantially exceeded its Indian outsourcing peers, and in fact the company's performance could easily be said to have achieved hyper-growth status.

At one point, the outsourcing space was considered to be fresh, new and exciting. That is no longer the case, but the market size is large, and still growing at about 4.5% according to the research report linked here or at a 6% rate according to another study linked here. Like many tech investors, I have typically owned a position in the space for one reason or the other. Recently, however, the inability of Cognizant (CTSH) to sustain its planned growth has lead me to look at the space in some detail.

One thing of note is that there are significantly different demand patterns in different areas of the overall outsourcing space. For example, outsourcing in the health care IT space is growing far more rapidly than the IT outsourcing space as a whole. And as many readers may know, the concept of digital transformation is one that has gotten lots of traction in the last couple of years, and has enabled the space as a whole to maintain positive growth.

One trend that has stood out during the course of my checks has been the rise of IT outsourcing in Eastern Europe. This isn't precisely a new trend to be sure, but it is one that I am told is becoming more noticeable over the years. Eastern European outsourcers are said to be able to offer their customers an overall better experience, and to be able to perform more complex assignments more quickly and with higher quality than competitors. Obviously that is not something I can validate-but to some extent, the numbers of the two public Eastern European outsourcers suggest that they are gaining market share.

At the moment, there are but two public Eastern European IT outsourcing firms. One of these is Luxoft (LUX). Luxoft is a complicated story that hasn't worked as a stock for some time now, mainly because of the issues involved in dealing with customer concentration. It is very cheap, and when it hits an inflection point, it will be a very interesting investment, but that inflection point keeps getting pushed back, and I simply lack the temerity to take a chance on the name without more data points than I can collect.

There are private companies; ones that I am told are doing very well, and there is a niche company called Globant (GLOB) which is of potential interest. But I was driven to select to focus on EPAM, which while certainly not cheap, does offer some interesting opportunities that might make sense to consider.

Some basic facts about EPAM

EPAM is not quite a dusty corner with estimates provided to First Call by 15 analysts. But it really doesn't get lots of attention in the US despite having a headquarters outside of Philadelphia. and certainly is not a name that has gotten much attention on the pages of SA with the last article about this company published more than a year ago. EPAM's latest conference call had participation from only 6 US analysts.

EPAM doesn't exactly match up with what most people think of as IT outsourcing and never has. While the company does do software implementation work and also competes aggressively for complex application design opportunities, it does offer a substantially broader array of services when compared to other Indian software outsourcing vendors.

A significant component of EPAM's raison d'etre relates to its capabilities in terms of engineering consulting, and it ability to do outsourced product engineering/product development in different areas for its clients. While the development work is based on software, the output is typically that of product design. That said, EPAM does compete for contracts relating to the implementation of complex custom software and its largest vertical, financial Services, is obviously based on implementation work, sometimes of packaged software as well as developing a new software apps for it clients. EPAM is the leading Eastern European IT outsourcing vendor with more than 24,000 service delivery personnel As part of this latest earnings release, the company forecast that its revenues this year are forecast to be around $1.8 billion +, up 26% from 2017. Interestingly, and certainly a significant comparison compared to other vendors, while revenues are growing in the mid to high 20% range, adjusted for currency, professional headcount only has increased 19% year on year and just by 2.5% this past quarter.

It is my belief, fostered by anecdotal checks, that what is happening is that EPM is pivoting to delivering far more complex services by employing more expensive and experienced talent when compared to most Indian outsourcing vendors. Overall, the company has been able to produce 30 quarters of more than 20%+ organic top-line growth. Most of its business comes from North America and from Europe. As previously mentioned, the company is headquartered in Newtown, a suburb of Philadelphia, PA, but its major service delivery locations are located in Belarus, in the Ukraine, in Russia and other parts of central Europe. The company largest verticals are Financial services, Travel and Consumer, Life Sciences and Media. These verticals haven't changed greatly over the past years.

The company's newest functional capability is what is called Platform Engineering and Orchestration. The company is rated as the leader in a category called Digital Platform Engineering Services by Forrester, with competitors including Luxoft, Persistent Systems (a company with shares only traded in India) and HCL Technologies (another Indian headquartered company only traded in India.) It is one of the larger vendors in its space, although HCL is probably the largest vendor offering competitive capabilities, with total revenues of about $8 billion.

Platform Engineering is described as the process of selecting frameworks while showing how to tie frameworks together to build a platform on which applications can then be built. It is as much a process as anything that can be specifically described, and it has some of the same attributes as DevOps. I am not sure that I am able to define with much more granularity but some market research professionals are able to do so-or so they say-and have suggested that EPAM is a leader in the space.

EPAM's largest single vertical is financial services. One of the more significant assignments highlighted in the script this last quarter's conference call related to work the company was doing for one of the larger global insurance company. As is very typical for EPAM, its work for this client started with what is self-described as an engineering engagement. Over time, EPAM had the expertise to bring in its consulting capabilities and to deliver a comprehensive business assessment, detailing what the client actually needed to accomplish. While much of the specific script from the conference call is a commercial, what EPAM is doing these days is to sell clients on its end-to-end automation capabilities which allow the user to improve productivity and reduce costs and improve the probability of success in complex projects that often fail when they are done by other vendors.

Interestingly, while Cognizant Tech cited a disappointing outlook in Financial Services for its projected growth shortfall, and reported sub-5% growth in that vertical last quarter, EPAM achieved 30% growth in that vertical, which is its largest. Historically, it has been Indian outsourcers who were able to get the kind of complex assignments described above. These typically grew into much larger contracts and were the fuel for hyper-growth in the Indian outsourcing space. That mantle has now apparently passed to outsourcers in Eastern Europe who offer the advanced capabilities that once were the province of Indian outsourcers.

What does EPAM do that allows it to grow at hyper-rates?

By the nature of things, large outsourcing vendors have a strong base of what is essentially recurring revenue, and EPAM is no different. More than 90% of its revenues come from clients who have dealt with EPAM for more than a year and with customer retention averaging above 10 years for its largest clients. It now has more than 10 clients with whom it bills more than $20 million/year. At this point, while 65% of its revenues are denominated in dollars and a further 23% of revenues are denominated in GBP and Euros, On the other hand, about 20% of its costs are denominated in Rubles, Polish Zlotys and Hungarian Forints. This has been a favorable arbitrage for EPAM over the last couple of quarters. In both Belarus and the Ukraine, salaries are denominated in dollars so in those regions, the cost issues of operating in a foreign currency are less of a factor than might otherwise be the case. The company, unlike its Eastern European rival, Luxoft, does not have substantial customer concentration, and the its top 20 clients were just 23% of revenue last quarter, while clients below the top 20 achieved a 32% revenue growth rate in the quarter compared to the overall corporate growth of 27%.

The company got about 2% of its revenues last quarter from a recent acquisition called Continuum. Continuum is a global design consultancy through that has helped mid-market clients move products to market though a holistic process.

One interesting statistic that contrasts to the numbers reported by Cognizant, for example, in this latest quarter was the decline in gross margins. The decline wasn't huge, about 180 basis points on a GAAP basis year on year, which contrasts to the increase in gross margins reported by Cognizant. The company indicated that part of the reason for the fall in gross margins had to do with an increase in variable compensation while part was due to lower utilization. This is consistent with the company's forecast, and gross margins were marginally higher in fiscal Q2 compared to Q1.

I think one of the things that is being seen through this comparison is that Cognizant is no longer providing its associates with premium compensation, while EPAM is able to hire cohorts of the "best and the brightest." In return, EPAM has been able to reduce Selling, General and Administrative costs, because to a greater extent, the quality of the service is becoming better known in the market, and this has enabled EPAM to improve operational efficiencies and to maintain hyper growth.

At this point, about 60% of EPAM's revenues is coming from the existing base in a typical quarter, with 40% coming from what the company calls new revenants. A revenant as I understand the term is supposed to be some kind of visible ghost that has been revived after death, so why the CFO chose to describe new customers using that term escapes me-but there it is, in any event.

One of the hotter areas in the consulting business these days is something called Robotic Process Automation. RPA has been described as "software automating software." There are a number of vendors in this space-Pegasystems (PEGA) is actually an important factor in this market, but one reason for the relatively high growth of rate of EPAM has been its leadership in this market. It is hard for me to evaluate just how much intelligent automation projects are driving the company's growth but management has suggested that one significant element in winning new customers is the company's expertise in intelligent automation.

One of the more interesting concepts that has helped EPAM maintain its growth rate is that about 20% of the company's business comes from revenues derived from technology and software companies. Put another way, a fair component of this company's revenue comes from other tech/software companies paying it to do development projects. The result of those engagements is, at the least, developing better exposure for EPAM in the higher growth areas of the technology space. But sometimes EPAM will not only get paid by tech clients, but will work with those clients in building specific solutions that can be sold to third parties. It is apparently a very symbiotic business model and one that is working out well for EPAM at this point.

I have mentioned that EPAM is able to offer its clients more sophisticated solutions when compared to other outsourcing vendors. Obviously, there is no objective way to prove this contention-it is mainly a function of anecdotal checks coupled with some of the work that EPAM has recently announced. Again, part of the recent script during the latest conference call related to EPAM's success in an engagement with one of the largest package goods vendors. The engagement started with what today is considered a relatively standard analytical project that encompassed revenue and pricing optimization models. At this point, the engagement is now part of a major initiative that using machine learning, natural language recognition and image recognition that is automating processes-the robotic process automation about which I wrote earlier. The output has been what is called a planogram model which shows this client where to place products throughout its physical locations in order to maximize revenues.

Most outsourcers advertise some or all of these kinds of capacities-and many others besides such as Blockchain expertise, but many projects that incorporate the more advanced functionality or require interdisciplinary capabilities fail because of lack of skilled data scientists and engineers to implement some of these silos of technology. If I had to try to encapsulate the secret sauce that EPAM has been offering it would be its focus on multidisciplinary teams which incorporate engineers, designers, and consultants. That probably doesn't seem like a huge moat to readers, but in reality, at this point it has been successful in differentiating the capabilities of EPAM when compared to alternatives to its services.

What could go wrong?

I think the major challenge for this company is finding qualified people in its various service delivery regions that can allow it to continue its growth trajectory. The relatively modest increase in headcount last quarter was perhaps a sign that the company has had difficulties in meeting its goals for net addition.

Over the years, EPAM has opened service delivery centers in India, China and more than a few geos in somewhat unfamiliar locations. At this point, the company is developing solutions in 25 different locations although the vast proportion of its delivery professionals remain in Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and Central Europe. Managing the level of geographic diversification that EPAM has undertaken is a substantial undertaking, especially when the company's secret sauce is its focus on multi-disciplinary capabilities.

One observation I might make is that offering multi-disciplinary capabilities is neither absolutely unique, or a strategy that can't be adopted by competitors. And the company's geographic advantages in terms of finding staff can also be threatened.

That said, there is no real evidence that the larger outsourcers from either India or the US are entering Eastern Europe or trying to build capabilities similar to those offered by EPAM. There is a certain first mover advantage enjoyed by EPAM and its CEO is a very well known figure in the particular consulting circles in which EPAM specializes.

Probably the biggest single risk that this company faces, is one that is common to all IT companies. These last couple of years have seen a strongly rising tide in which customers have been willing to invest substantially, both in packaged software, but in complex projects to effect digital transformations. Demand for EPAM's services is cyclical and the rising tide is something that concerns many observers, regardless of the "goldilocks" macro conditions that prevail in the US at this point. At this point, I simply have no way of calibrating the correlation between EPAM growth and macro growth estimates.

EPAM's valuation - Just how recognized is this company

EPAM shares rallied modestly in the wake of the company's latest quarterly report which saw earnings but not revenues beating estimates. The shares are currently trading at a high for the year and are up 26% YTD and by 77% over the last year. Currently, based on projected outstanding shares, the company has a market capitalization of around $7.7 billion and an enterprise value of about $7.1 billion. So that yields an EV/S ratio of about 3.5X on a twelve month forward basis, In these days of double digit EV/S ratios for many high-growth software names, finding an EV/S at this level is certainly unusual in a positive way.

EPAM is a profitable company and has been so for most of its life. I mentioned some of the major items on the income statement earlier in this article, but to repeat, the company's current level of GAAP margins was 12.5% last quarter compared to 11.6% in the year earlier period. The company has a relatively modest level of stock based comp, which was less than 2% of revenues last quarter. Operating margins on a non-GAAP basis were 16% last quarter, compared to 15.6% in the year earlier period.

Operating margins at this level are lower than those of the largest Indian outsourcers-and probably by design. The company pays more to secure talent and to staff multi-disciplinary teams and that is expensive. Part of the growth the company has been able to achieve is because its reputation of achieving superior results for its clients. I don't think it reasonable to imagine the company will be able to achieve a material growth in operating margins-and after the unpleasant results of that kind of exercise at Cognizant, I have to wonder if the trade-off would be worth it.

The current forecast EPS isn't based on any material expansion of operating margins. EPS, looking ahead 12 month is expected to be about $4.60-$4.65, and that yields a forward P/E of about 29X. That P/E is noticeably higher than the P/E ratios for the larges Indian outsourcing vendors such as Cognizant and Infosys (INFY), but then again, this company has had years of growth 3X or more the growth of those rivals.

Like most other outsourcing vendors, this company is not an explicit cash flow story. CFFO has been and will remain less than reported non-GAAP earnings and the company will be spending significantly on facilities to support its growth in different geos. Over time, the balance sheet will expand to support higher business volumes. In addition, unbilled revenues will continue to rise significantly as the company undertakes assignments with greater complexity. As the company doesn't present quarterly cash flow results, and doesn't forecast that metric, it would not be prudent for me to present any outlook which would be based on far too many assumptions to make it realistic.

Summing up

EPAM, despite achieving $2 billion of revenues, is a dusty corner in the IT services field. It has developed unique capabilities in terms of its offering that involve engineering, product design and consulting in one package. This has lead to the company being awarded, large and complex assignments that are the major fuel behind the company's 25% growth story. In addition, it has been able to staff its work with high quality developers mainly coming from Eastern Europe and the old CIS countries, that has facilitated a competitive advantage, mainly in terms of recruiting high-talent people rather than through attempting to minimize costs or to maximize margins.

The company has a long serving CEO, Arkady Dobkin who founded the business in 1993, and who is well known in the industry and has built a strong team that has executed over many years now. The company has developed its advantages into a competitive positioning that is apparently resonating successfully when compared to the traditional Indian outsourcers.

While valuation is not terribly stretched overall, the shares are up considerably over the past year. And the shares are more highly valued than those of the major Indian outsourcers whose shares are actively traded in the US. But given sustainable growth at or above the mid 20% range, an EV/S of 3.5 on a forward basis is quite reasonable, and is far less than similar valuations that other companies which sell products more than services have been accorded.

I am not suggesting that the shares are going to appreciate by 77% every year. I do think they will be able to contribute positive alpha to a portfolio, and that the company is likely to continue its growth cadence into the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EPAM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.