Aviva On Track And Undervalued

Aviva has followed through on its pledge to return capital to shareholders and the shares look undervalued even assuming low future earnings growth.

The P&C insurance business was pressured by some weather-related losses, but results should improve in the second half.

Aviva's first half operating profits were a little better than expected, even after one-time items, as the U.K. life business grew nicely.

European insurers have continued to underwhelm this year, with names like Prudential PLC (PUK), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY), Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY), and Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY) all down on a year to date basis, making companies like Ageas (OTCPK:AGESY) more the exception than the rule. While there are company-specific issues in play and some macro concerns (including Brexit), a bigger issue is the underwhelming pace of growth in both reported earnings and book value.

As it concerns Aviva, although these shares have not done as well as I would have expected, I continue to believe that slow and steady can win the race. The company has made what I believe is a good case for how it will grow in the U.K. life market, and continues to invest in growth opportunities in insurance markets like Poland. Although I don’t expect exceptional growth, low-to-mid single-digit earnings growth is enough to support a fair value in the mid-teens (for the ADRs) and management remains committed to returning capital to shareholders.

Better Than Decent First Half Results

Aviva’s first half results weren’t a blockbuster, and growth is modest, but it was still a good set of results on balance. Operating profit declined 2% as reported, and rose 4% on an underlying basis, which was good for a 4% beat versus sell-side expectations (a bit lower than that in practice, as there were some one-time items).

The Life business reported 7% operating profit growth, with 14% growth from the U.K. business led by the long-term savings (up 19%) and annuities/equity (up 4%) businesses. Profits from Europe were down 6% as reported in GBP, though France (Aviva’s largest life market outside the UK) saw double-digit growth. Profits from the Asian Life business were up 19%, with good volume in Singapore.

General insurance and health had a rougher time, as weather events led to bigger losses and especially so in Canada. Overall operating profit declined 28%, with a 6% decline in the U.K. and a small loss in Canada. Profits in Europe declined 9%, and Asia too posted a small loss. For the general insurance operation as a whole, the combined ratio worsened by about three points, with a nearly six-point worsening in Canada and a two-point deterioration in the U.K.. Looking ahead, reinsurance covers are now in place, limiting further losses in the Canadian business, and higher premiums should start to kick in.

Although operating capital generation was down 18% compared to the first half of 2017, that metric can jump around quite a bit and underlying cash generation remains solid, with Friends Life continuing to throw off more cash than initially expected. Aviva’s solvency ratio did drop more than expected, though, coming in at 187% vs. 193% last year and expectations around 192%.

By country, profits grew 10% in the U.K. and 12% in France, with Poland growing 8%, Ireland up 14%, Singapore up 10%, and Italy up 9%. Aviva Investors saw 7% operating earnings growth, and only Canada was an underperformer among Aviva’s core markets.

Continuing To Bulk Up In Bulk Annuities

The bulk annuity market in the U.K. remains a hot market, with about GBP 8B of deals in the first half and another 10B expected in the second half as corporations look to offload some of the risk of their defined benefit pension plans. Back in July, Pension Insurance Corp (or PIC) announced a GBP 1.3 billion deal with Siemens only days after an GBP 850M deal with PA Consulting. Lloyds’ (LYG) Scottish Widows is also in the mix, with a nearly GBP 900M agreement with Littlewoods earlier this summer.

For its part, Aviva remains active as well – announcing its biggest-ever deal in May with a GBP 925 million transaction with Marks & Spencer.

I was a little puzzled by Aviva’s big move into bulk annuities, particularly as it is a fairly commoditized business with ample price competition, but diving deeper into the market over the past couple of months, I think I see more of the appeal. First, large, diversified, and highly-rated insurers like Aviva can leverage a lower cost of capital in comparison to companies like Legal & General. Second, there are scale advantages in managing these assets and the amount of capital they require can be relatively modest depending upon the mix (deferred annuities require more capital). Third, this is an opportunity for Aviva to cross-sell and leverage pre-existing relationships – in the case of Marks & Spenser, Aviva was already a provider of health and general insurance coverage to M&S workers.

A Good Case For Growth

I believe Aviva management has laid out a good argument for how it will continue to drive growth and cash generation in its core markets. Importantly, Aviva is not chasing growth but is instead prioritizing value (margins) over volume and looking to grow in those markets that have appealing capital/cash characteristics and where it can leverage existing strengths.

In the UK, for instance, management is looking to prioritize long-term savings and annuity/equity products to take advantage of the ongoing shift from defined benefit to defined contribution plans, while also being selective in the U.K. bulk annuity business (moving in and out as the quality of business opportunities warrants).

Canada remains a long-term attractive market for Aviva, and the company continues to position itself for growth in under-penetrated insurance markets like Poland and Turkey (which admittedly doesn’t look as attractive at this moment) while also building up its third-party AUM in the fund management business. While France and Italy are not likely to be growth markets for Aviva, management has restructured the businesses to produce better cash and returns on capital.

The Opportunity

Aviva has upped its capital return to shareholders, increasing the dividend and proceeding with a share buyback, but will likely have more capital to return in 2019 (and beyond). Management has made it clear that they’re more interested in buybacks than buyouts (M&A) today, though they do continue to consider smaller deals, particularly for markets like Poland, Canada, and Turkey, or deals that would bring in valuable digital expertise/leverage.

My underlying expectations for earnings really haven’t changed; I expect mid-term annualized earnings growth of around 5% and longer-term operating earnings growth in the low single digits. That’s still good enough to support a fair value in the mid-teens (for the ADRs) today, though, and the shares likewise look about 10% to 20% undervalued on the basis of a “fair” book value multiple based upon Aviva’s near-term ROE.

The Bottom Line

I’m not sure what it will take to break this funk that many European (and American) insurers are stuck in at present. Although Aviva’s per-share earnings and book value growth aren’t exciting, slow value accumulation is not a bad strategy and I think the long-term opportunity here is pretty attractive considering the price and valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.