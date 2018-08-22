Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has added only $0.02 to its price, closing the week at a price of $11.10 per share. The first days of the week were not so promising for the ETF's future performance. However, on Wednesday, the fund reached its low point of $10.83 and from that point, it only started buying. By the closing bell on Friday, the fund had fully recovered its weekly losses and even closed $0.02 higher compared to its opening price on Monday of $11.08 per share.

Source: barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

The U.S. Oil Fund, however, could not recover its weekly drop and finished the trading session at a negative territory. The index closed the week at a price of $13.69 per share, which on a weekly basis is a drop of $0.30.

Source: barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is not hard to see that the only overvalued closed-end fund in the MLP sector is the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP). The CEF is with a positive Z-score of 3.70. These results speak a lot about the sector's performance.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a statistical perspective, the most undervalued fund is the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM). Its negative Z-score is little below -3.00. It is followed by the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP) with a score of -2.80. These two funds look like good "Buy" candidates, especially when we take a look at their wide discounts.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

As usual, we see the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) as the most 'generous' fund of all in the sector. A month ago, things were looking almost the same. Over the past month, there have not been any serious changes in the frames of this metric.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Almost the same picture as with the 'high' Z-scores that we observed earlier. NDP is the fund with the highest premium of all closed-end funds in the group. Another 'premium' we find in the face of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy (FPL). But its premium is too small and it is also not supported by a positive Z-score.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

As the other metrics from above here again we find the funds in the same situation as the week before. There are no new shifts or changes in the table. All in all, the group in the sector is quite 'depressed' as we see from the results above. We have only one fund out of 26 which is with a positive Z-score and which is trading above its NAV. This means that there are a lot of "Buy" candidates.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

All in all, the CEFs in this sector are still depressed and are not showing their full potential that they have as energy securities. The negative returns and evaluation of the funds have scared out a lot of investors, but we should say that after the end of every week, the sector shows better and better results. And another thing that we should not forget and repeat to ourselves is that, what comes down, must go up.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/19/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

