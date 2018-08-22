General Mills Shouldn't Be Ignored

General Mills (GIS) has been hit hard by the continued weakness in revenue, heightened competition, and elevated debt leverage. The concerns over General Mills' ability to generate sustainable value for the shareholder have increased considerably as of lately, wiping out nearly 22.2% market cap so far this year.

Source: NASDAQ

Despite a recent rebound, the stock is still trading well below its 5-year high of around $72.5 on account of the disappointing performance of key business segments, especially cereal and yogurt. The troubles are far from over yet, and mounting pressure on margins owing to an increase in logistics and input costs has forced the company to slash 625 jobs. However, these risks are now overplayed and have created a reasonable buying opportunity for an elevated dividend yield of 4.12%, which is notably higher than the peer group and industry averages of 3.05% and 2.77%, respectively. Moreover, the recent improvements in core product categories suggest that General Mills' turnaround efforts are gradually yielding positive results. Let's jump into details.

Over-diversification

General Mills' growth problems are mainly attributable to over-diversification of its product portfolio and slower response to changing consumer preferences. The company generates its revenue from eight major categories of the processed food industry, many of which have been struggling to grow owing to shifting dining habits and evolving health concerns. Over the past five years, General Mills' revenues and operating profits have declined at a CAGR of 3.2% and 2%, respectively, on account of a continued downtrend in cereal, yogurt, dough and baking mixes business. Thus, the weaker performance of these categories, which account for nearly 50% of total revenue, has hampered the company's efforts to generate sustainable organic revenue growth.

Source: 10K

Breakfast cereal sales in the U.S. have declined at a CAGR of 2% over the past five years with the increasing demand for nutritious, less processed, and convenient breakfast options. Although General Mill has lost a bit of its market share to small players in certain cereal categories, the overall performance of its cereal business has showcased marginal improvement as depicted by a 0.2% increase in sales during the fiscal year 2018. This ostensible recovery of cereal business is attributable to the introduction of chocolate peanut butter Cheerios and a healthy demand for gluten-free Chex cereal and Cascadian Farms. Over the past five years, General Mills has slashed the marketing spending at a CAGR of 10% to maintain profit margins. However, the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the marketing department have improved considerably. The accelerate in-store display activity and marketing campaigns like Good Goes Round on Cheerios and Unicorn Marshmallow on Lucky Charms also played an important role in stabilizing the cereal business.

The outlook for breakfast cereal is still weak. According to Euromonitor, the retail value sales of breakfast cereal are expected to decrease by 7% to $9.8 billion over the next five years, suggesting that growth headwinds in cereal business are far from over yet.

The continued slump in yogurt business has eroded shareholder value over the past few years. General Mills' North American yogurt business once again posted a sales loss of 12% during the fiscal year 2018 as Yoplait remained out of favor in the U.S. General Mills has been desperately trying to figure out a concrete solution to stabilize and regrow yogurt sales. The efforts have generated some positive outcome in the recent quarters. The rollout of new Oui by Yoplait and Yoplait Mix-in have helped regain some market share for the first time in three years. Moreover, the overall yogurt sales decline rate has also shrunk by 9.5% to 3.5% during the fiscal year 2018.

General Mills can now breathe a sigh of relief with the fading momentum of Greek yogurt. Meanwhile, the enhanced focus on innovation and new products in faster growing segments can help sustain improvements in yogurt sales. In this regard, General Mills is expanding another new yogurt product ''YQ by Yoplait'' with high protein and low sugar content, providing a modern approach to weight management. While the market dynamics are still positive as the value of U.S. yogurt market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% to reach $9.8 billion, General Mills will have to keep innovating to retain its market share in the ever-evolving consumer taste for yogurt.

Value Drivers

General Mills is heading in the right direction with its three priorities to address growth problem. The company is stepping up its innovation, marketing, and in-store execution to compete effectively across all geographies. In this regard, General Mills has introduced a new line of Progresso organic soups in the U.S. to keep up with the evolving industry trends. Similarly, its frozen dumplings business in China registered double-digit top-line growth on the back of rollout of a new premium variant of Wanchai Ferry brand.

Secondly, the company is raising its bet on key platforms, including ice cream, snack bars, Old El Paso, which have been delivering better performance. Currently, ice cream accounts for just 5% of total revenue, but General Mills has been actively investing in new products and distribution channels to benefit from growing demand across the globe. A market research report estimates that the global ice cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% with sales reaching $78.8 billion by 2025, driven by higher demand for premium ice cream in Europe and North America as well as rising per capita consumption in Asia-Pacific. Therefore, the recently expanded distribution of Häagen-Dazs mini-cups and stick bars across Europe and Asia will help the brand sustain growth momentum. General Mills has also attained much-needed breadth in its ice cream portfolio with the introduction of new innovative flavors like Green Tea Mochi, peanut butter, and limited edition flower flavors. Moreover, the enhanced brand recognition emanating from the rollout of new modern packing and a global marketing campaign will enable Häagen-Dazs to better compete with the likes of Unilever, Nestle, and Mars.

Snack business is one of the four growth propellers of General Mills, which led the pack with $117 million in incremental sales during the fiscal year 2018. With its established snack bar brands and diversified geographical presence, General Mills is well-poised to benefit from a shift towards healthier snacking options. The retail value sales of snack bars are projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 2.8% through 2022 on account of elevated demand for gluten-free and go-the-go snacks.

Source: Euromonitor

The competition for a bigger slice of snacks market is getting intense. General Mills is expanding its Nature Valley offerings by releasing new layered bars and soft baked filled squares. The company is also adding two new variants of cake bars to Fibre One's snacking range in the U.K. Additionally, it is on track to launch nut butter cups under Nature Valley to cater to the late afternoon or evening treat occasion in the U.K. Backed by advertising spending of $1.9 million, these new releases will help General Mills further penetrate the snacks market.

The acquisition of Blue Buffalo highlights General Mills' third priority, which is reshaping its global product portfolio by leveraging M&A and divestitures activities. Blue Buffalo has provided a much-needed exposure to the fast-growing pet food market, but the company should exit the weaker product categories with low margins, such as baking mixes and frozen dough and meals. As per Euromonitor, the overall consumption of ready meals will remain stagnant in the coming years as a result of changing tastes and evolving health concerns, making it a challenge category and a drag on overall value creation.

Margins And Cash Held Steady

Despite continued pressure on top-line, the profit margins of General Mills have remained largely stable on the back of a balanced pricing strategy. The gross and net margins have showcased a steady improvement of 114 bps and 292 bps, respectively, during the fiscal year 2018. However, the profitability is now under pressure because of an abrupt increase in logistics cost and elevated input cost inflation. As it may not be possible to pass through a mid-single digit increase in input costs onto consumers due to intense competition, the potential HMM savings of approximately $450 million emanating from streamlining of North American logistics network and new global sourcing initiative along with better net price realization will help ease the pressure on margins.

Source: 10K GIS, K, PEP, CAG, CPB, MDLZ

The elevated debt leverage is a major financial risk. The outstanding debt balance on the company's balance sheet has increased to $15.8 billion due to the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x - significantly higher than the peer group average of 3.2x. Consequently, total finance cost is expected to reach $550 million during the fiscal year 2019, up from $374 million in the same period last year. However, General Mills generates robust cash flows which are more than enough to cover the debt servicing costs. The cash flows from operations have increased 28% to a 5-year high of $2.8 billion, primarily due to improvements in working capital. The cash conversion cycle has improved to 5 days on account of steady gains in inventory turnover as well as an extension of payable days. As the optimization of inventory levels is one of the top priorities of General Mills, it is likely that the cash conversion cycle will showcase more improvements in the coming quarters. Moreover, the addition of a stream of earnings from Blue Buffalo will further strengthen General Mills' cash flows position in the coming quarters.

Concluding Remarks

General Mills has reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.11 for the fiscal year 2018, which represents a marginal increase of around 1%. The consensus estimates show that the earnings are expected to decrease to $3.06 per share during the ongoing fiscal year on account of amalgamation of Blue Buffalo and higher input and logistics costs. Even with that decline, General Mills is trading at a reasonable forward price to earnings multiple of 15.1x, which is slightly lower than the packaged foods industry average of 15.5x. However, General Mills seems nearly 11% undervalued as the market is currently pricing the stock at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.8x as compared to the peer group average of 15.5x.

At these valuation levels, General Mills is worth buying for a lucrative dividend yield of 4.25%, which is notably higher than the peer group and industry averages of 3.05% and 2.77%, respectively. Since 2009, General Mills has raised the annual dividend at a CAGR of 9.6%, well above the peer group average of 5.18%. However, the sharp decrease in dividend growth rate to 2.1% during the fiscal year 2018 has raised the concerns over the sustainability. There is no need to panic as it's nothing more than just a temporary slowdown. With a comfortable dividend payout ratio of 64% and robust cash flows stream, it is reasonable to expect that General Mills will continue to boost future dividends at a high-single growth rate over the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.