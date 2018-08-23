Northview Apartment REIT: Valuation And Development Program Support Positive Outlook

Northview's portfolio consists primarily of multi-family residential properties. Its diverse locations are a key factor in its defensive characteristics as an investment, helping the company deliver growing profitability and cash distributions to unitholders over time.

In Canada's major markets, there is a shortage of affordable housing options, driving strong leasing demand in the apartment sector. This will continue to be positive for market rental rates.

Strong demand for apartments is pushing up rents, particularly when there is tenant turnover, and Northview can implement increases above rent control guidelines.

Multi-family residential REITs are one of the best inflation hedges and one of the best hedges against rising interest rates.

As the Toronto Stock Exchange is the primary trading platform for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NPRUF, TSX: NVU.UN) and the company reports in Canadian dollars, all financial performance figures in this article are in Canadian dollars.

Northview Apartment REIT has grown to become Canada's third-largest publicly traded multi-family REIT, with a well-diversified suite of over 26,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Ontario leads with 8,845 units, followed by Western Canada with 7,698 units, Atlantic Canada with 4,628 units, Quebec with 2,485 units, and Northern Canada with 2,450 units.

In Ontario, there is a shortage of affordable housing options, driving strong leasing demand in the Ontario apartment sector that benefits from the lack of affordable options plus population growth within the province, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This will continue to be positive for market rental rate growth in the province.

Northview's portfolio consists primarily of multi-family residential properties, including apartments, townhomes and single-family apartment buildings. Its diverse locations are a key factor in its defensive characteristics as an investment, helping it deliver growing profitability and cash distributions to unitholders over time.

(Source: Northview Q2 2017 Results Slide Presentation)

Northview Apartment REIT began as Northern Property REIT, initially listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2002. Then, in August 2015, Northern Property REIT transformed into Northview Apartment REIT when it acquired True North Apartment REIT and a 4,650-multi-family suite portfolio of properties from Starlight Investments and the Public Service Pension Plan. The diversification achieved from the True North transaction added high-quality, strong-performing assets to the portfolio.

While shareholders were uneasy at the time with the $3 billion marriage between Northern Property REIT and True North Apartment REIT, I didn't own the stock then and I don't share that perspective now. I have a long investment horizon. My ideal holding period is "Forever." While Northview's stock came under pressure from the double-whammy of the collapse in oil prices in 2014 and the True North transaction in 2015, given my long investment horizon, I viewed this as an opportunity to buy shares of a quality REIT with an above-average yield (currently 6.2%), with a strong, experienced management team, at an attractive valuation.

NVU.UN data by YCharts

The term "transformative transaction" is overused in corporate investor relations M&A communications, but it is appropriate to describe this transaction. Prior to the acquisition, Northern Property REIT owned a portfolio of properties that were heavily skewed toward Alberta and Northern Canada, with apartment units in places like Iqaluit and Yellowknife. True North Apartment REIT, on the other hand, was focused on apartment units in Ontario.

The transaction immediately catapulted Northview Apartment REIT to its current position as Canada's third-largest multi-family REIT with a national platform and diverse portfolio. In addition, it provided the company with improved access to capital and opportunities for growth outside its traditional mid-market communities.

Before the transaction, Northern Property REIT earned 30% of its net operating income from resource-based regions. The True North acquisition was Northview's path to diversify the portfolio and provide greater cash flow stability by increasing its exposure to larger, more stable markets, particularly in Ontario and, to a lesser extent, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, which combined now account for almost 50% of Northview's NOI. And the REIT continues to diversify to drive growth and reduce risk. Northview's increasingly diverse geographic footprint underpins management's strategy to deliver steady, growing profitability and distributions to unitholders over the long term.

I published my first article for Seeking Alpha on Northview Apartment REIT on April 17, 2017. The units closed at $22.55 on that day. With the units now trading at $26.38, about 17% higher than when I first recommended it, plus a distribution of $1.63, or about 6.2%, this equates to a total return of 23%. When I published my first article, not a single equity analyst had a "Buy" or "Outperform" rating on Northview. Today, six out of the nine analysts who cover the REIIT have the equivalent of a Buy rating, illustrating their propensity to gauge future performance by looking through the rear-view mirror.

The article was titled "Northview Apartment REIT - A Hidden Gem." To summarize what I wrote at that time, not all stocks receive the same public attention. I spend a good proportion of my investment time and attention delving for these "hidden gems" - solid companies with strong, experienced management teams and broad, defensible economic moats that operate beyond the glare of the public market spotlight. Their stocks are often surprisingly attractive.

It is usually not for fundamental reasons that a particular company is not broadly followed by the various stock market participants. And there can be benefits in uncovering these "diamonds in the rough." Unlike better-known names that are dissected to death, stocks like Northview Apartment REIT - which trades thinly on the OTC Grey Market - that have lived in the shadows, can possess attributes that are not reflected in their valuations.

My goal in value investing is to find underappreciated stocks - stocks of companies that the market has undervalued, companies whose stock prices do not reflect their fundamental worth or intrinsic value. Some value investors only look at present assets and don't place any value on future growth. I include the estimation of future growth and cash flows in my investment analysis. Despite the different methodologies, it comes down to the same thing: trying to buy something for less than it is fundamentally worth.

In addition to underexposed companies, I look for thematic investment opportunities. A number of my earlier articles for Seeking Alpha have centered on such opportunities, which often capitalize on long-term secular trends. Multi-family residential properties tend to be safe, growing investments, given their diverse, multiple-family tenant base and their necessity-based nature.

I like multi-family residential REITs as an investment class because they possess numerous important investment attributes: capital appreciation in the current hot real estate markets in Canada's major cities, and generous payouts for income-thirsty investors in the decade-long interest rate drought.

They also provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of rental apartments that are managed professionally. You collect the monthly distributions, while the REIT looks after all the messy things, like vacancies, leasing, repairs and difficult tenants. As traditional low-risk sources of stable cash flow, apartments tend to command premium multiples to most other property segments.

When people can’t afford to buy homes, they rent. Rising home ownership costs continue to drive demand for comparatively affordable multi-family units and, as supply of this product continues to lag, capitalization rates for existing multi-family stock are expected to remain low. Low cap rates mean high property values.

In-Line Q2 2018 Results

Northview delivered a solid operational quarter, with a respectable same-property net operating income (SP-NOI) increase of 4% for its multi-family segment, demonstrating growth across all of its apartment markets, particularly Ontario and Quebec. Commercial and "Execusuite" SP-NOI was down by 1.5% on temporarily increased vacancy in the commercial segment, to deliver net SP-NOI growth of 3.3%.

Overall, the business appears to be doing well, with all market segments trending positively, including cyclical recovery within Western Canada's resource-based markets. Central markets (Ontario and Quebec) exhibited solid organic growth, driven by strong rental markets, complemented by Northview's Value Creation Initiatives (VCI), internalized management and the REIT's robust property development pipeline. Looking forward, Northview's Value Creation Initiatives will continue to contribute to organic growth.

(Source: Northview Q2 2017 Results Slide Presentation)

Diluted funds from operations (FFO) were $32.6 million, up 5.8% compared to $30.8 million for Q2 2017. FFO is the most widely used measure of a REIT’s financial performance. The increase in FFO came from SP-NOI growth, plus NOI contributions from acquisitions and newly developed properties completed, partially offset by non-core asset sales completed since the second quarter of 2017. Excluding non-recurring items, diluted funds from operations per unit (FFO/unit) were $0.55 for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.54 for the same period of 2017.

Multi-family portfolio occupancy was 93.3% in the second quarter, consistent with the first quarter of this year and an improvement of 1% from Q2 2017.

(Source: Northview Q2 2017 Results Slide Presentation)

Property Developments Progressing On Target

Northview's development pipeline is becoming an increasingly important part of its future earnings and net asset value (NAV) growth, particularly as management believes it can develop at yields 100-200 basis points (bps) above cap rates for comparable properties. There are currently 548 units in the development pipeline, including the REIT's first Ontario project. Each $100 million of developments could add about 3% to the REIT's $28.00 NAV/unit.

Year to date, new investments approach $200 million. On track for completion in this third quarter is The Peaks, a $25 million project with 140 rental units and 40 staff housing beds in Canmore, Alberta. The project is now about 50% pre-leased. During the second quarter, Northview started phase 2 of Vista, a 419-unit, multi-phase development in Calgary, Alberta. Targeting a stabilized yield of 6.0-6.5%, completion should occur in Q2 2019. In addition, Northview's Kitchener, Ontario, site is slated to begin construction by year-end 2018 or early 2019.

Northview President and CEO Todd Cook had this to say about the development program on the Q2 2018 conference call, "Our development program continues to deliver quality assets and NAV creation for our unitholders. The Canmore, Alberta development will be completed in the fall and is experiencing strong demand. Planning for future developments for our Kitchener, Ontario and Nanaimo, British Columbia land acquisitions is underway and further expands our program into strong and growing markets across Canada."

Portfolio Acquisitions

In the second quarter of this year, Northview acquired from Starlight Group Properties Holdings Inc. a 623-unit portfolio of six high-end apartment properties located in Ontario and Nova Scotia for $152 million.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Mr. Cook continued, "The recent acquisitions in Ontario and Nova Scotia provide further geographic diversification, enhance the quality of our portfolio with 60% of the properties less than two years old, and will provide opportunities to expand our successful high-end renovation program which continues to generate strong returns."

Representing an average value of $244,000/suite and a 4.5% cap rate, four of the properties are recently constructed buildings in Cambridge, London and Halifax. The acquisition certainly improves Northview's overall portfolio quality. The REIT's year-to-date acquisition tally of $195 million encompasses 778 rental units, two development parcels totaling 11 acres and one 24,000 square-foot commercial property.

Update on Strategic Value Creation Initiatives

Northview's Strategic Value Creation Initiatives program added $1.1 million in annualized NOI to Q2 2018 results, with the REIT reaching 61% of its five-year $14.3 million target.

The company has a strong track record of creating value through its VCI strategy. It typically focuses on acquiring and owning properties that are well located in growing property markets where management can implement active management strategies such as repositioning assets through capital improvements, driving strong improvements in rental income over a multi-year period.

Much of the Q2 conference call focused on the VCIs, and specifically, the high-end renovation program. Through Q2 2018, 270 units were renovated under the program, which realized an average monthly rent increase of $283 per unit, for an average rate of return of 26%, which is greater than Northview's target of 15-20%. Strong rental markets in Ontario have assisted in driving the above-target returns.

Northview management expects to complete 600-700 suites per year for the next 2-3 years. The REIT continues to evaluate opportunities beyond the initial 5,800.

As of the end of Q2 2018, the REIT had achieved about 60% progress on its VCIs. The high-end renovation program continues to exceed expectations, prompting Northview to expand of the program to an additional 1,100 Ontario suites given the strength of the Ontario multi-family property market.

(Source: Northview Q2 2017 Results Slide Presentation)

Since inception, the renovation program has achieved a rate of return of 21%. Northview estimates the VCIs in aggregate generated $1.1 million of incremental annualized NOI in Q2 2018 and $8.7 million cumulatively since inception. This places the REIT's achievements at just over 60% of its five-year target for $14 million of incremental NOI that was established in 2015. In contrast to the results from the high-end renovation program, the move to sub-meter suites has progressed more slowly than anticipated, primarily due to lower-than-expected suite turnover.

Going forward, Northview will put less emphasis on the VCIs as the initial program nears completion. The development program is in focus, as management expects to rely more heavily on developments to grow its portfolio going forward.

Balance Sheet - Decreasing Leverage, Strong Coverage Ratios

While Northview made significant progress in reducing leverage in 2016, management is focused on achieving further leverage reduction through improvements in asset values driven by the successful execution of its Value Creation Initiatives, and through its ongoing developments.

The company's debt-to-gross book value declined 190 basis points quarter over quarter in Q2 2017 to 55.1%, as proceeds from the June offering were used to pay down debt. Interest and debt service coverage ratios for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, remain strong at 3.03 and 1.63, respectively.

Northview management noted on the Q2 2018 earnings call that leverage may tick up over the balance of this year as it ticks up spending on its development opportunities. The REIT continues to monitor interest rates to identify opportunities to reduce its overall borrowing costs. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, Northview completed $60.5 million of mortgage refinancing, excluding short-term financing, for multi-family properties, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.27% and an average term to maturity of 4.3 years.

Given the difference between the interest on expiring debt and current Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) rates of about 125 basis points, I would expect Northview to recognize interest savings on the remaining 2018 maturities as well.

Northview raised $127 million in June through the issuance of 4.8 million units priced at $26.20 each. The offering included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The REIT applied $80 million of the proceeds towards the acquisition of a 623-unit portfolio from Starlight, with the balance being used to repay amounts drawn on its credit facility.

June's public equity offering, the class B LP unit issuance to Starlight and the property acquisitions were the key capital transactions in the second quarter. The net effect on leverage was that the REIT's debt-to-gross book value (D/GBV) ratio dipped to 55%, down 190 basis points sequentially from 57% in Q1 2018 and down 130 basis points year over year from 56% in Q2 2017. I expect development capital expenditures, property improvements and potential tuck-in acquisitions will drive a modest increase in Northview’s D/GBV ratio through to year-end.

Importantly, the company's leverage reduction positions it to transition from simply disposing of non-core assets to capital recycling, where asset sales are offset by accretive acquisitions. Harvesting capital and redeploying it into higher-return endeavors will contribute to income and value growth, while improving leverage metrics.

Strategic Operating Priorities to Drive Multi-Year NOI and Value Growth

Northview management has a clearly established objective to drive NOI and value growth over a multi-year time horizon through:

Internalization of all property management; Capturing adjusted gross income gains on the heels of its substantial capital expenditure program; In-suite renovations designed to drive AMR growth of $200-300 per unit; Below-market rent capture; Completion of sub-metering program.

Regarding property management, as of the end of Q1/18, the REIT had internalized its entire portfolio with estimated annual savings of $2.9 million.

Valuation and Target Price

Northview trades at 12.3x estimated 2018 estimated AFFO, which is an 8.7 multiple point discount to the Canadian apartment peer group average of 21.0x and 5% below its $28.00 NAV estimate. The REIT yields a fully covered 6.2% distribution. It currently trades at a 9.4 point discount to its closest apartment peers, Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF), Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF) and Killam Apartment REIT, on a P/FTM AFFO basis.

My $30.00 target price, which represents almost 15% upside to Northview's closing price of $26.23 on Tuesday, is based on a 16.25x 2019 AFFO/unit consensus estimate. The higher multiple is derived from continued cap rate compression in Ontario, Northview's largest market; recovery in the REIT's resource-dependent market of Alberta; and, importantly, more certainty around the REIT's near-term outlook, given the progress it has made since my previous article. The multiple is at the low end of the 16.25x-31.0x range of AFFO/unit multiple for its peers.

Risks

Apartment REITs aren't risk-free. Regional economic weakness can wreak havoc on REITs that lack adequate geographic diversification, as the plunging share price of Boardwalk REIT, with 60% of its units in Alberta, has demonstrated. Rising interest rates are another potential threat. That's why it's important to focus on REITs that offer a combination of diversification, prudent financial management and growth potential.

Potential risks include those associated with the ownership of real property and, specific to Northview, with macro-economic conditions in Northern and Western Canada; unanticipated increase(s) in interest rates; adverse rental legislation; an unexpected deterioration in residential and commercial leasing conditions in Northview's markets; and a diversion of investor capital away from high-yielding real estate equities towards other asset classes.

Specific risks include slowing rent growth or higher vacancies; operating cost pressures; a significant increase in utility costs; competition from other landlords; and the ability to complete new developments on time and within forecasted financial parameters.

However, REITs, by the nature of their business, are relatively immune to the looming trade wars - unless, of course, they escalate to the point where the world is plunged into a recession. Then, everyone gets hurt.

For further examples of thematic investment opportunities, please see my earlier articles on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF), all of which highlight growing secular tailwinds.

I enjoy researching and writing articles on quality companies for Seeking Alpha. Investing is a hobby of mine, as is writing, and it is rewarding to be able to combine productively the two hobbies.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members, and I continue to learn from the comments of Seeking Alpha readers of my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." SA members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

I recognize that Northview Apartment REIT may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Northview and why I consider the units to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth and long-term. For additional details, please refer to my interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Northview fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPRUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.