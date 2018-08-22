3 International Dividend Stocks For 10%+ Annual Returns

The list is diversified across the energy, financial, and healthcare sectors. All 3 stocks have expected total returns above 10% per year.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Investors have a natural tendency to focus on U.S. stocks, but there are many high-quality international stocks that are worth looking into. There are many benefits of buying international stocks in addition to a portfolio of domestic stocks. First, investing abroad provides diversification benefits. International stocks could provide investors with exposure to parts of the world growing at a faster rate than the U.S., such as the emerging markets. Another benefit could be currency fluctuations. International stocks might outperform if the U.S. dollar weakens.

For these reasons, investors would be wise to at least consider investing in stocks located outside the U.S. Discussion of high-quality dividend stocks tends to be limited to U.S. equities. Of course, there are many excellent dividend stocks to buy from the U.S., but income investors could do themselves a service by considering international stocks. This article will discuss three of our highest-ranked international stocks, all of which pay a dividend to shareholders.

International Dividend Stock #3: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Expected Annual Returns: 12%-13%

Bank of Novia Scotia operates in the financial sector, and was founded in 1832. Today, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and the stock has a market capitalization of $73.5 billion. BNS operates four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking & Markets, and Other, which includes small business services. BNS offers a variety of financial products and services, including personal banking, wealth management, insurance, corporate and institutional services, and commercial banking.

BNS reported second-quarter earnings on May 29th. Total revenue increased 7.2% in the most recent quarter, and increased 5.2% over the first half. Earnings-per-share increased 4.9% in the second quarter, and were up 12% through the first half of the year. International Banking net income increased 14% last quarter, due to strong loan and deposit growth in Latin America. Canadian Banking net income increased 5%, driven by asset growth, margin expansion, and lower provision for credit losses.

Source: Earnings Slides, page 8

Growth will also be fueled by the company’s recent acquisitions in Chile and Columbia. Earlier this year, BNS acquired Jarislowsky Fraser, an asset management firm with approximately $31 billion in assets under management. The acquisition significantly boosts BNS’s presence in asset management, particularly for institutional and ultra-high net worth individuals. This is a lucrative space that will create the third-largest asset manager in Canada, and should add meaningfully to the company’s future growth.

BNS stock trades for a 2018 price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 11-12, which is in-line with our estimate of fair value. The stock does not appear to be significantly undervalued right now, but can still provide positive total returns through earnings growth and dividends. We expect long-term earnings growth of approximately 8%, which is attainable in a rising-rate environment which is broadly positive for the financial sector.

In addition, BNS pays an attractive dividend of $2.52 per share in U.S. dollars. This results in a dividend yield of 4.2%. BNS is another example of an international stock with a higher dividend yield than many of its industry peers. BNS is also a dividend growth company. In its home currency, BNS has increased its dividend in 43 out of the past 45 years. The combination of earnings growth and dividends could provide annual returns of 12%+.

International Dividend Stock #2: BP (BP)

Expected Annual Returns: 13%

Oil and gas major BP is a good example of an international stock that has high appeal compared with its U.S. industry peers. Whereas U.S.-based oil and gas giants like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have dividend yields of ~4%, BP offers a significantly higher yield of 5.8%.

BP reported second-quarter earnings on July 31st, and the results were very strong as the company continues to improve thanks to the recovery in oil and gas prices. Adjusted profit per share more than quadrupled for the quarter, compared with the same quarter last year. Not surprisingly, the upstream business led the way, benefiting from higher commodity prices as well as a 1.4% increase in production. Meanwhile, downstream also performed well, as BP recorded record crude processing volumes at its major Whiting refinery.

Source: Earnings Slides, page 12

Also of note from the second-quarter earnings report is that BP increased its dividend by 2.5%, the first dividend hike since 2014. BP has also resumed its share buyback program, repurchasing $200 million of its own stock through the first half of 2018. Now that Gulf of Mexico spill payments are winding down, BP can return more cash to shareholders and also invest in growth.

There is a good chance BP can sustain its positive momentum. BP’s biggest growth catalyst moving forward is its lineup of new projects. In all, BP has six large upstream projects set to begin production during 2018. One of the most important near-term projects for BP is the major Atoll project in offshore Egypt, which began gas production in the first quarter. The Atoll field contains an estimated 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 31 million barrels of condensates. In all, BP’s new projects will add an estimated 900,000 barrels of new production capacity by 2021.

BP also recently struck a deal to acquire the U.S. onshore assets from BHP Billiton (BHP) for $10.5 billion.

Source: Earnings Slides, page 8

The assets include BHP's entire interests in the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Permian and Fayetteville onshore assets. These are among the highest-quality fields in the U.S. The assets acquired currently produce 190,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. BP also expects post-integration cost synergies of more than $350 million per year. From contributions of new projects, higher oil and gas prices, and acquisitions, we expect high-single digit earnings growth for BP over the next five years, in the 6%-8% per year range.

Analyst consensus is for BP to earn $3.33 per share in 2018. Based on this, BP stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8; we view the stock as fairly valued. BP has held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7 in the past 10 years. Even if the valuation does not expand, BP can still earn satisfactory returns through earnings growth and dividends. Assuming ~7% annual earnings growth, along with the 5.8% dividend yield, BP investors could generate total returns of 13% per year going forward.

International Dividend Stock #1: Sanofi (SNY)

Expected Annual Returns: 13%-14%

Sanofi is a global healthcare company, based in France. The company had total sales of approximately $41 billion in 2017. Operations are spread across five global business units: General Medicines, Diabetes & Cardiovascular, Specialty Care, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi focuses on pharmaceuticals, which represent roughly 75% of sales.

On July 31st, Sanofi announced second-quarter financial results. Total revenue declined 5.7% in euros, but in constant currency, net sales increased 0.1% for the quarter. Consumer healthcare products led the way with a 4.1% sales increase. The emerging markets reported 5.2% sales growth, including double-digit growth in China last quarter. Sanofi’s core earnings-per-share increased 1.5% in the most recent quarter, and were up 1.4% through the first half of 2018. For the full year, Sanofi expects core earnings-per-share growth of 3%-5%.

The Global Specialty Care segment led the way last quarter, with strong growth across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology, rare blood diseases, oncology, and multiple sclerosis.

Source: Earnings Slides, page 8

Sanofi’s future growth will be fueled by its pipeline. As a pharmaceutical company, this is Sanofi’s major growth catalyst. Sanofi invested approximately $6.5 billion in R&D last year, and this investment is starting to pay off. Sanofi has had seven new molecular entities and vaccine approvals since 2015, with another 70 projects currently under development. Along with its pipeline, the emerging markets are a compelling growth catalyst for Sanofi. Emerging market sales increased 8.3% in the first quarter, driven by double-digit growth in China and Latin America.

Sanofi has an attractive dividend payout, and a long history of dividend increases. The company paid its 2018 annual dividend at a rate of $1.79 per share (two ADS equal one ordinary share). This results in a dividend yield of 3.0%, and the company has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years in its local currency. In addition, the stock appears to be undervalued. The company reported adjusted earnings-per-share of $6.04 in the past four quarters, which works out to $3.02 after the ADS conversion. As a result, the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. In the past 10 years, the stock held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3.

A conservative estimate of fair value would be a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18. If the valuation expanded to its 10-year average, it would add 6% to Sanofi’s annual returns over the next five years. In addition, 4% expected annual earnings growth and the 3% dividend yield result in total expected returns of 13% per year for Sanofi.

Final Thoughts

International stocks have a tendency to be overlooked, but income investors can find many high-quality dividend stocks outside the U.S. The three stocks on this list have a presence in the U.S., but also provide investors with exposure to international growth and the emerging markets.

BNS, BP, and Sanofi have strong business models and leading brands in their respective industries. These three stocks are likely to generate 10%+ annual returns thanks to their growth potential, modest valuations, and attractive dividend yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.