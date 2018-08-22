Commercial Aircraft Market: Booming!

In a previous report, I discussed Boeing’s (BA) current market outlook. It was meant to be part of a bigger report that looks at how much of the market potential already has been delivered this year, how much has already been logged by jet makers and how much is yet to end up in the order books of manufacturers. The introductory part, however, was already interesting enough to put it in a separate piece.

In this report, I will show much of the single aisle, widebody and dedicated freighter aircraft for which Boeing has forecast demand has yet to end up in the order books of jet makers such as Boeing and Airbus, and also Bombardier (OTC:BOMBF), Embraer (ERJ), Irkut and COMAC.

Demand and value per aircraft type

Figure 2: Market outlook per aircraft type

Before we’re going to look at how much of the market remains "unfilled," it’s important to look at the market demand per aircraft type. In this section, we will be discussing four segments, but in our final assessment we will only consider the three biggest segments, namely all segments bigger than and including the single aisle section since that's where the bulk of the value is centered, and also where the two biggest manufacturers have placed their products.

The regional jet segment, where Boeing is not active, is the passenger aircraft segment for which the jet maker forecasts lowest demand. 5% of all 42,730 deliveries will be filled by regional jets. Forecasts are partly "flavored" by the product line up of the jet maker, and since Boeing does not have any regional jets to offer to customers it should not come to as a surprise that Boeing is not expecting a lot from this segment. Aircraft that are active in this segment are the Antonov An-148 and An-158, the Bombardier CRJ (OTCQX:BDRAF), the Embraer 170, Embraer 175 and 175 E-2, the Mitsubishi MRJ, the Comac ARJ21 and Sukhoi Superjet 100. Another reason of the relatively timid expectations for this segment is because part of the growing demand for air travel has to be supported by more aircraft, but a significant portion also will come from the use of bigger aircraft.

What we see is that the majority of the deliveries will take place in the single aisle segment, which is not surprising given that demand for domestic air travel for which the single aisle jets are extremely suitable is the fastest-growing air travel segment supported by big and fast growing markets such as China and India and the rise of low-cost carriers. Almost 75% of all deliveries in the upcoming 20 years will be a delivery of a single aisle jet. Active in the segment are the Boeing 737 and 737 MAX, the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320ceo and A320neo, the Airbus A220, the Bombardier CRJ-1000, the Embraer 190/190-E2 and Embraer 195/195E-2, COMAC C919 and the Irkut MC-21. The single aisle market is a big one in terms of demand but also in terms of active manufacturers. In the coming years, Airbus and Boeing will increase production to unprecedented levels and will likely even look for higher production rates while new players on the market will start ramping up their production as well.

The wide body segment accounts for almost 20% of all deliveries. Given that a wide body jet costs as much as 3-4 times the price of a single aisle aircraft, this is a segment where Boeing and Airbus want to keep booking orders, increase production in a sustainable way and keep competition out. While China and Russia are in the early stages of developing a new wide body jet, for the moment Boeing and Airbus are unrivaled in the market space with the Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Boeing 747, Airbus A330, Airbus A350 and Airbus A380.

The last segment is the dedicated freighter segment. After the global financial crisis, demand for air cargo was low and it took years for demand for dedicated freighter aircraft to recover. It even took so long that Boeing was forced to cut back production of its Boeing 747 freighter to the bare minimum. Currently we are seeing an uptick in dedicated freighter order activity driven by booming e-commerce sales and pharmaceuticals. With the Boeing 767, Boeing 777 and Boeing 747, Boeing is the market leader where the only dedicated freighter jet Airbus has on offer is the Airbus A330-200F.

The entire market can be valued $6.35 trillion over the next 20 years. The bulk of the value remains with the single aisle and wide body segments, which represent 55% and 40%, respectively. The remaining 5% comes from the regional jet market, which we will not consider in this report, and the freighter jet market which actually is an addition to the wide body market.

The method

The method is quite simple: We first looked at the market outlook per aircraft type, then we looked which types are still in production and considered their backlog and 2018 deliveries. The reason why I also consider the 2018 deliveries is because part of the 20-year demand is being filled in 2018. When we have that data, we reduce the forecast delivery per segment by the current backlog and current year deliveries per aircraft typed added up. The number that rolls out is the unfilled demand or sales potential for jet makers.

Single aisle aircraft

Figure 1: Sales potential single aisle aircraft

For the single aisle market, we saw there's demand for 31,360 aircraft valued $3.5 trillion. In the first seven months of 2018, 616 or 2% of the 20-year demand forecast has been filled while 12,390 or 40% of the demand already has been logged by jet makers such as Airbus, Boeing, COMAC, Irkut and Embraer. So roughly 60% of the demand has yet to be filled. In recent years, we saw Boeing and Airbus racking up hundreds of single aisle sales per year. On an annual averaged basis, there still are more than 900 aircraft orders to be won. So we expect that single aisle order inflow remains strong with the possibility of some tapering in the order inflow. Overall, it's important to notice that there's strong demand for more aircraft driven by expansion of low-cost carriers and growing demand for domestic travel in high-growth regions such as China and India. The sales potential on the single aisle market remains strong at another $2 trillion.

Wide body aircraft

Figure 2: Sales potential wide body aircraft

The pie diagram for wide body jets looks quite a bit different. Obviously, the absolute numbers are different but the percentages vary significantly as well. In the first seven months of 2018, 178 out of the forecast 8,070 aircraft has been delivered. This is 2% of the forecast segment total. Where the percentages differ is the division between logged orders and orders yet to be won. The wide body market is much more open with a sales potential of 5,748 units or over 70%. On an annual average basis there are nearly 290 orders to be won each year. I do think that provides a significant basis for jet makers to sustain their current announced production levels for wide body jets. The sales potential on the wide body market remains strong at another $1.8 trillion.

Dedicated freighter

Figure 3: Sales potential dedicated aircraft

The pie diagram for dedicated freighters also looks quite a bit different from the other two. Obviously, the absolute numbers are different but the percentages vary significantly as well. In the first seven months of 2018, 17 out of the forecast 8,070 aircraft had been delivered. This is 2% of the forecast total. Where the percentages differ is the division between logged orders and orders yet to be won. Compared to the wide body market, the freighter market is much more open with a sales potential of 980 units or more than 80%. On an annual average basis there are 40 orders to be won each year. Boeing is dominating this market segment, so this is a significant source of future aircraft orders and with a value of $231B that will layer in nicely on the programs.

Conclusion

I believe the market forecast by Boeing supports current announced production rate increases on the single aisle programs on the condition that the supply chain gets realigned to support these rates. If smaller jet makers are able to ramp up production, the space to successfully execute further rate increases for Boeing and Airbus is sparse. On the wide body programs, there's some room for certain programs to go up in production or for some legacy programs to normalize the production level. How demand evolves in the coming years will be decisive for decisions for further rate increases. What remains is that there still is $4 trillion worth of sales to be divided in the coming 20 years among jet makers. This shows the overall strength of the market and the necessity for jet makers to continue providing highly competitive products to benefit from the multi-trillion dollar demand.

